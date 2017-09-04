Cursos MOOC 2017 de Psicopatología

Temas de Psicopatología en inglés y español
  1. 1. Temas de Psicopatología en inglés y español
  2. 2. ONLINE COURSE Understanding Autism In this four-week course, applicants will understand more about autism, including diagnosis, the autistic spectrum and life with autism, with this online course. This course will start on September 4, 2017. https://goo.gl/i5n7Ce
  3. 3. Autism Spectrum Disorder University of California, Davis Comienza el Sept 11, 2017 Understanding the characteristics of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their implications for behavior, learning and the ability to process information is critical for anyone working or interacting with those on the spectrum -- educators, clinicians, counselors, therapists, medical staff, family and employers. This course will give you a fundamental understanding of what ASD is, how it is diagnosed, the primary areas of impairment, and why prevalence is increasing. https://goo.gl/SjC4vp
  4. 4. This course will provide an overview of ADHD diagnosis and treatment. Course participants can expect to learn about ADHD as a developmental disorder that begins early in childhood, and participants will also learn about evidence-based approaches for diagnosing ADHD. Following that, two evidence-based treatment approaches (the Daily Report Card and Parenting Strategies) will be introduced. https://goo.gl/wtS8Wd Starting in: Sept 11, 2017
  5. 5. This course explores how our understanding of mental health and illness has been influenced by social attitudes and social developments in North America and around the world. The course begins by situating our contemporary mental health practices in historical context, then looks at different aspects of mental health, mental illness and mental health services and their connections to what’s going on in our social environment. https://goo.gl/o1vkyj Starts 25 September 2017
  6. 6. Mindfulness para regular emociones Universidad de Málaga - 3 octubre, 2017. En este curso aprenderás nociones básicas sobre Inteligencia Emocional y Atención Plena, y cómo, la práctica regular de la Atención Plena puede favorecer el desarrollo de las habilidades emocionales. Así, cuando focalizamos la atención plena en los contenidos emocionales, se facilita enormemente la comprensión y regulación de nuestras emociones. https://goo.gl/sKwUpJ
  7. 7. https://goo.gl/yY9FiS Al finalizar el curso, los participantes contarán con los elementos teóricos básicos para poder identificar, diagnosticar, realizar las intervenciones elementales o, de ser necesario, canalizar pertinentemente a los pacientes que cursen con sintomatología compatible con trastornos bipolares, esquizofrénicos o por uso de sustancias.

×