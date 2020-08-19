Successfully reported this slideshow.
DISENO DE ACTIVIDADES INTEGRANDO HERRAMIENTAS TIC EN EDUCACION
Cinco bases principales para las dimensiones del aprendizaje, que hay que tomar en cuenta: 1. Problematizaci�n: Actitudes ...
Procedimientos para generar estrategias efectivas: 1.Identificar el prop�sito, las caracter�sticas del tema y sujetos invo...
Tres Vertientes Principales para la Integraci�n de las estrategias y su adaptaci�n con TIC: 1. TOPOLOGICO VISUAL: Comprend...
Proceso de integraci�n de las TIC es necesario establecer tres l�neas principales de acci�n: 1. Puesta en pr�ctica de las ...
Diseno de actividades integrando herramientas tic en educacion
Diseno de actividades integrando herramientas tic en educacion

TICS PARA LA EDUCACION

Diseno de actividades integrando herramientas tic en educacion

  1. 1. DISENO DE ACTIVIDADES INTEGRANDO HERRAMIENTAS TIC EN EDUCACION
  2. 2. Cinco bases principales para las dimensiones del aprendizaje, que hay que tomar en cuenta: 1. Problematizaci�n: Actitudes favorables para aprender. 2. Adquisici�n y Organizaci�n del conocimiento: Construir un significado, organizar, guardar. 3. Procesamiento de la Informaci�n: Razonamiento y deducciones. 4. Aplicaci�n de la Informaci�n: Indagaciones experimentales, resoluci�n de problemas toma de decisiones. 5. Conciencia del Proceso de Aprendizaje: Planificaci�n, conciencia de los procesos, aplicaci�n de habilidades y recursos.
  3. 3. Procedimientos para generar estrategias efectivas: 1.Identificar el prop�sito, las caracter�sticas del tema y sujetos involucrados. 2.Establecer semejantes y diferentes relacionadas. 3.Identificar variables correspondientes a los temas y definir criterios de aprendizaje, metas y objetivos. 4.Identificar una situaci�n como parte del tema y pensar de manera inusual para generar la estrategia. 5.Identificar la informaci�n y sus componentes. 6.Escribir la informaci�n importante de manera esquem�tica para apoyarse a visualizar los contenidos .
  4. 4. Tres Vertientes Principales para la Integraci�n de las estrategias y su adaptaci�n con TIC: 1. TOPOLOGICO VISUAL: Comprende los aspectos de motivaci�n al verificar la parte de la visualizaci�n de los contenidos, cumpliendo as� con ofrecer materiales que privilegien los criterios pedag�gicos. 2. DIDACTCO-PEDAGOGICO: Se refiere a la vinculaci�n de estrategias optimas que posibiliten el aprendizaje sobre la base de modelos pedag�gicos aceptados y verificados. 3. PERCEPTIVO-COGNITIVO: Es la relaci�n entre el producto y el usuario a partir de acciones concretas realizadas por medio de los procesos cognitivos y de aprendizaje.
  5. 5. Proceso de integraci�n de las TIC es necesario establecer tres l�neas principales de acci�n: 1. Puesta en pr�ctica de las competencias digitales y did�cticas docentes. 2. Uso y aplicaci�n de las herramientas para el cumplimiento de los objetivos planteados. 3. Desarrollo, uso y aplicaci�n de recursos en l�nea y de otra �ndole aplicando las TIC.

