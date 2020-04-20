Successfully reported this slideshow.
Reverse Logistics GUÍA DIDÁCTICA
Objetivos  Analizar las ventajas de la economía circular  Estudiar a logística integral en su forma directa e inversa  ...
Contenidos  Dilema medio ambiental actual  Qué es la economía circular  Los objetivos del desarrollo sostenible  Qué e...
RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJES  - Conocimiento de la problemática y oportunidades de la logística inversa  Conocimiento de l...
Estrategia metodológica  Los objetivos de aprendizajes, se lograrán mediante:  Charlas magistrales  Resolución de casos...
Evaluación  Pruebas individuales 30%  Trabajos colaborativos 30%  Proyecto Final 40%
Recursos didácticos  Tablero  Multimedia  WEB 3.0  Bibliografía
  1. 1. Reverse Logistics GUÍA DIDÁCTICA
  2. 2. Objetivos  Analizar las ventajas de la economía circular  Estudiar a logística integral en su forma directa e inversa  Analizar el impacto de los ODS, en la gestión empresarial
  3. 3. Contenidos  Dilema medio ambiental actual  Qué es la economía circular  Los objetivos del desarrollo sostenible  Qué es la logística inversa  La logística inversa y las operaciones de la empresa.
  4. 4. RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJES  - Conocimiento de la problemática y oportunidades de la logística inversa  Conocimiento de la documentación y de los sistemas de información y gestión que dan soporte a la logística en la  empresa  - Conocimiento de la incidencia de los ODS  Conocimiento de la relación operativa entre la economía circular y  La logística inversa.  Conocimiento de la gestión estratégica de la logística inversa y la operaciones de la empresa
  5. 5. Estrategia metodológica  Los objetivos de aprendizajes, se lograrán mediante:  Charlas magistrales  Resolución de casos  Investigaciones colaborativas  Pruebas formativas y sumativas  Foros  Asignaciones de aprendizajes (papers, traducciones, charlas etc)  Sincrónica y asincrónica ( por medio de las TUC’s)
  6. 6. Evaluación  Pruebas individuales 30%  Trabajos colaborativos 30%  Proyecto Final 40%
  7. 7. Recursos didácticos  Tablero  Multimedia  WEB 3.0  Bibliografía

