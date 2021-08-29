Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lengua y Literatura.
Martín Fierro-José Hernández. La Ida de Martín Fierro : 1872. LaVuelta de Martín Fierro: 1879.
José Hernández (1834-1886) fue un escritor, periodista militar y político argentino. Su obra más importante fue el Martín ...
• José Hernández y el gobierno nacional. José Hernández, en su etapa de militar, estuvo al frente de uno de los fortines y...
• José Hernández y la gauchesca. Un fenómeno importante de la segunda mitad del siglo XIX (1850 en adelante) lo constituye...
José Hernández compuso el Martín Fierro sobre las bases de una poesía gauchesca que se había consolidado durante las guerr...
La ida de Martín Fierro – 1872. RESUMEN: en la primera parte, Martín Fierro se propone como un sujeto colectivo de enuncia...
Cuestiones importantes de “La Ida”: Uso de la primera persona: el libro comienza con Martin Fierro anunciando que va a can...
Cuestiones importantes de La Ida: ¿Cómo vive Fierro en la frontera? ¿Qué decisión toma? ¿Qué significa ser “gaucho matrero...
Cuestiones importantes de La Ida: ¿Qué es la suerte maldita del gaucho? ¿Cuál es el evento en el cual conoce a Cruz? Relat...
Cuestiones Importantes de La Ida: ¿Por qué creen que rompe Fierro la guitarra?  Creo que Fierro rompe la guitarra porque ...
Cuestiones importantes de la Ida: ¿Por qué motivo Cruz, que estaba con la partida, decide pasarse al bando del gaucho matr...
Otras cuestiones importantes:  1-El Martin Fierro se encuentra escrito en verso porque José Hernández quería imitar la ma...
La Ida de Martí Fierro- José Hernández- material didáctico.

Lengua y literatura el martin fierro

  1. 1. Lengua y Literatura.
  2. 2. Martín Fierro-José Hernández. La Ida de Martín Fierro : 1872. LaVuelta de Martín Fierro: 1879.
  3. 3. José Hernández (1834-1886) fue un escritor, periodista militar y político argentino. Su obra más importante fue el Martín Fierro. Para entender la importancia de esta obra, hay que tener presente el contexto histórico de Argentina en esos años. Una vez que ROSAS pierde el poder en la Batalla de Caseros y se sanciona la Constitución Nacional en 1853 comienza un proceso que se llamó “Proceso de Organización Nacional” . Este proceso convirtió a Argentina en el país que conocemos ahora a través de las decisiones que tomaron las presidencias de MITRE- SARMIENTO Y AVELLANEDA. Estos presidentes querían modernizar al país y creían que el progreso solo se iba a poder llevar adelante si Argentina lograba ingresar la mercado mundial. Esto se consiguió a través de inversiones extranjeras y mano de obra Europea (inmigración). Las nuevas personas que gobernaban habían luchado contra Rosas y no se olvidaron que los gauchos lo habían apoyado, por lo tanto, a partir de 1853 los marginaron . El nuevo modelo económico le dio trabajo a los inmigrantes y desplazó al gaucho de las tierras que sabía trabajar. Para conseguir mas tierras, el gobierno organizó la “CONQUISTA DEL DESIERTO” y mandó a los gauchos a la frontera SUR DEL PAÍS a combatir a los INDÍGENAS. Debido a esto, muchos gauchos murieron, perdieron sus casas, sus tierras, sus familias y , la mayoría, terminó en la pobreza. Mientras tanto las tierras conquistadas fueron a parar a las manos de los poderosos del país que aumentaron su fortuna.
  4. 4. • José Hernández y el gobierno nacional. José Hernández, en su etapa de militar, estuvo al frente de uno de los fortines y conoció de primera mano la situación de los gauchos. No dudó en denunciarla varias veces, e incluso se levantó contra el gobierno central y tuvo que ir al exilio. En el exilio escribió La Ida de Martín Fierro denunciando la situación del gaucho. En este texto, JH toma el género gauchesco y logra las siguientes cosas: -que el gaucho se expresa por primera vez libremente en primera persona -que se exprese en su propio lenguaje -que relate sus sufrimientos.
  5. 5. • José Hernández y la gauchesca. Un fenómeno importante de la segunda mitad del siglo XIX (1850 en adelante) lo constituye el desarrollo de una LITERATURA ARGENTINA PROPIA que tiene al GAUCHO como PERSONAJE PRINCIPAL. El gaucho es la mezcla del indígena y el español de la conquista y había participado en todos los procesos importantes de nuestro país: - Las Invasiones Inglesas. - Las guerras de independencia contra los españoles. - Las guerras civiles entre unitarios y federales. - Trabaja como peón en el campo desde SIEMPRE. - Es utilizado para pelear contra los indígenas. Al guacho lo usan una y otra vez a lo largo de la historia y siempre sale perdiendo, pierde sus tierras y su libertad; pero, al mismo tiempo, empieza a convertirse en un símbolo de identidad nacional a través de LA LITERATURA GAUCHESCA.
  6. 6. José Hernández compuso el Martín Fierro sobre las bases de una poesía gauchesca que se había consolidado durante las guerras de independencia. El genero Gauchesco (iniciado con HIDALGO) trataba, generalmente, de dos gauchos payadores (cantores) que se enfrentaban con otro a través del canto (como una batalla de rap). Como este Género ya se encontraba consolidado, José Hernández puede introducir innovaciones formales como: - El uso del monólogo (Martín Fierro no se enfrenta a nadie, simplemente empieza a cantar sus penas con una guitarra) - A través de un gaucho cantor cuenta sus desventuras (y no, por ejemplo, canciones patrias). José Hernández usa el género gauchesco para expresar su ideología, es decir, lo que él pensaba acerca de la situación del gaucho.
  7. 7. La ida de Martín Fierro – 1872. RESUMEN: en la primera parte, Martín Fierro se propone como un sujeto colectivo de enunciación (esto quiere decir que en las desgracias que él narra, se encuentran las de todos los gauchos) La Idea tiene XIII (13) cantos, en ellos, Fierro cuenta la vida feliz que tenían los gauchos en el campo y su ambiente familiar, hasta el reclutamiento obligatorio hacia la frontera. En este punto, empieza a narrar todo lo malo que le pasó en su vida y que lo hizo pasar de ser un GAUCHO BUENO a ser UN GAUCHO MATRERO (delincuente). José Hernández se enfrenta al gobierno nacional porque este trae inmigrantes y desprecia al gaucho. Por esto es exiliado y escribe La Ida de Martín Fierro en 1872. En La Ida, usa el género gauchesco para defender sus ideas y denunciar la situación del gaucho. La Ida cuenta cómo el gaucho se convierte en malo por culpa del gobierno y de la ley.
  8. 8. Cuestiones importantes de “La Ida”: Uso de la primera persona: el libro comienza con Martin Fierro anunciando que va a cantar sus desventuras. “Aquí me pongo a cantar al compás de la vigüela, que el hombre que lo desvela una pena estraordinaria, como la ave solitaria 5 con el cantar se consuela. Pido a los Santos delCielo que ayuden mi pensamiento, les pido en este momento que voy a cantar mi historia 10 me refresquen la memoria, y aclaren mi entendimiento.” ¿Cómo se describe Fierro y, con él, a los gauchos en general? ¿Cómo era la vida de los gauchos? ¿Cuál era la amenaza o la situación a la que se enfrentaban los gauchos?  Fierro es descrito como un gaucho triste y sufrido por las injusticias que le tocó vivir. Se señala también que es un gaucho trabajador, buen padre y buen esposo que se vuelve un delincuente por culpa de quienes imparten la ley. La vida de los gauchos gauchos, en este contexto, era incierta; ya que un día podrían estar trabajando tranquilamente y al otro ser enviados a la frontera.  La amenaza a la que se enfrentaban los gauchos era ser reclutados para defender la frontera de los indios. En la frontera eran maltratados, no les pagaban, comían mal, les hacían trabajar gratis los campos de los jefes, y no les daban armas para defenderse.
  9. 9. Cuestiones importantes de La Ida: ¿Cómo vive Fierro en la frontera? ¿Qué decisión toma? ¿Qué significa ser “gaucho matrero”?  Fierro, en la frontera, vive de forma miserable, no le dan ropa, pasa frío, es obligado por los políticos a ir a votar, no tiene armas para defenderse de los indios porque sus jefes las vendieron, tiene que trabajar la tierra gratis y observa que los inmigrantes europeos tienen más derechos que él. Es por esto que decide escapar y convertirse en un desertor.  Ser gaucho matrero significa ser un gaucho que comete delitos, huye y es perseguido por la justicia. Este tipo de gaucho tiene que usar su ingenio para sobrevivir en un mundo que le resulta hostil. A veces es bandido, otras soldado, otras desertor, generando por un lado el odio de los poderosos y por otro la simpatía de las personas comunes. ¿De qué se entera cuando vuelve a su casa? ¿Con quiénes se pelea Fierro? ¿Por qué?  Cuando Martín Fierro llega a su casa, luego de escapar de la frontera, se entera que de su rancho no queda nada, su mujer ha muerto y sus hijos fueron separados y enviados a trabajar al campo.  Fierro se pelea con un negro en la puerta de una pulpería porque estaba borracho. Al enterarse que había perdido a su mujer y a sus hijos para siempre, Martín fierro, toma mucho alcohol e insulta a la mujer de un negro (“va cayendo gente al baile”) que estaba en la puerta de la taberna, provocando un enfrentamiento que termina con la muerte del negro.  Fierro también pelea con un hombre en una pulpería y termina asesinándolo.  Estos homicidios no tienen justificación. La única justificación es que Fierro ya no cree en nada ni en nadie y que lo ha perdido todo por culpa de una ley injusta. Antes era bueno y le fue mal, ahora decide ser malo para que tengan motivos reales para perseguirlo.
  10. 10. Cuestiones importantes de La Ida: ¿Qué es la suerte maldita del gaucho? ¿Cuál es el evento en el cual conoce a Cruz? Relaten brevemente los hechos.  La suerte maldita del gaucho es que nada de lo que hace deja conforme a los que son dueños del poder. Si uno es bueno o malo, si aguanta o no aguante, siempre lo van a perseguir.  El evento en el cual conoce a Cruz es el siguiente: Fierro descansaba una noche en el campo para no ser atrapado por la policía, pero esa noche se acerca una partida a detenerlo por gaucho matrero. Fierro decide enfrentarse a la partida y se pone a luchar con cada uno de los policías; ahí es cuando Cruz, al ver su gran valentía, se le une para enfrentar a sus compañeros policías. ¿Cuál es la historia de Cruz? ¿Qué denuncia hace en su relato? ¿Qué deciden hacer estos dos gauchos? ¿A dónde se dirigen?  Cruz le cuenta su historia a Martín Fierro, le dice que él tenía una mujer que era muy hermosa y que por eso, el jefe de la milicia se la quería robar; hasta que un día se cansó y se peleó con él. La denuncia que hace en su relato tiene que ver con los abusos que los poderosos hacen a los gauchos.  Estos dos gauchos, Martín Fierro y Cruz, deciden empezar una nueva vida lejos de los abusos de los poderosos y de la persecución de la ley. Para lograr esto, atraviesan la frontera y se dirigen al territorio indígena para instalarse allí.
  11. 11. Cuestiones Importantes de La Ida: ¿Por qué creen que rompe Fierro la guitarra?  Creo que Fierro rompe la guitarra porque decide dejar sus penas y sufrimientos atrás para empezar una nueva vida. Si tocar la guitarra es un atributo de los gauchos y los gauchos se encuentran oprimidos por la ley, una vez que Fierro pasa la frontera ya no la necesita para contar sus penas o aventuras. Además del otro lado de la frontera no viven los cristianos y no hay pulperías, que eran el lugar de encuentro de los gauchos donde se emborrachaban y tocaban música. “Biografía deTadeo Isidoro Cruz”, de Jorge Luis Borges. ¿Sobre quién trata la historia? ¿Qué características sobre el gaucho tiene este personaje?  La historia trata sobre Cruz, el policía que, en el ``Canto IX” del Martín Fierro se pone del lado del protagonista para ayudarlo a pelear contra la partida que lo acosa. Las características del gaucho que tiene este personaje son las siguientes: puede verse el influjo de la llanura sobre su formación, es valiente, defiende su honor, no le gusta la ciudad, sabe pelear, no sabe leer ni escribir.
  12. 12. Cuestiones importantes de la Ida: ¿Por qué motivo Cruz, que estaba con la partida, decide pasarse al bando del gaucho matrero que querían acorralar? (Leer canto X y el cuento de Borges).  Cruz decide pasarse al bando del gaucho matrero porque se siente identificado con la situación de este; ya que en su pasado él había vivido una situación similar que lo había condenado a la frontera. Borges utiliza los tópicos de reconocimiento en el otro y del destino para construir la historia de Cruz: Cruz nace en un contexto de guerra que marca su vida, se cria en el campo y nunca conoce una ciudad, luego de enfrentarse a la ley se vuelve parte de la ley, pero no es feliz porque siente que no está siendo sincero consigo mismo hasta que una noche conoce a Fierro, logra encontrarse con su pasado y construirse en relación con el pasado. Cruz se encuentra marcado por el destino y su final no puede ser otro que el de morir cerca de un gaucho matrero igual que él. ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre la Ida y LaVuelta?  José Hernández escribe La Ida en el exilio y toma el género gauchesco para DENUNCIAR LA SITUACIÓN DEL GAUCHO, que es marginado mientras se “premia” a los inmigrantes, en cambio, cuando escribe La Vuelta, José Hernández ya no es un exiliado sino un Diputado Nacional y en vez de denunciar la situación del gaucho, aprovecha la llegada que tuvo su primer libro en los habitantes del campo, para proponerles que se reincorporen a la sociedad, que no sean más gauchos malos y que sean honrados y honestos más allá de las injusticias. En La vuelta, muestra un gaucho manso, que se reencuentra con sus hijos y les da consejos sobre como mejorar en la vida y proteger a la familia. Finalmente se enfrenta con el hermano del moreno que asesino en La Ida sin motivos, pero, esta vez, no se enfrenta a cuchillazos sino que se enfrenta de forma pacífica, payando.
  13. 13. Otras cuestiones importantes:  1-El Martin Fierro se encuentra escrito en verso porque José Hernández quería imitar la manera de comunicarse que tenían los gauchos en esa época para poder llegar a ellos con sus opiniones. Es por esto que toma su manera de hablar y su manera de cantar para componer el Martín Fierro.  2- La persona gramatical que se manifiesta en el “Canto I” es la primera persona del singular (yo). Este “yo” poético es un yo melancólico, triste que se consuela al cantar. Este “yo” le pide ayuda a los santos para poder contar todas las desgracias que le pasaron.  3- Martín Fierro insiste tanto en cantar su historia para hacerse valer en frente de otros cantores, para probar que es bueno tanto como cantor y como hombre. También canta para contarle al resto de las personas que él se vio obligado a ser un criminal por culpa del gobierno.  4- Ser gaucho para Martín Fierro significa encontrarse perseguido y arrojado al margen de la ley porque el gobierno lo consideraba un bandido.  5- El vocabulario se presenta de manera particular porque José Hernández intenta copiar las palabras que usaban los gauchos para hablar y cantar oralmente.  6-El pasado feliz del gaucho es trabajando la tierra, viviendo con sus hijos y su mujer en su rancho y tomando algo con sus amigos cuando terminaba el trabajo. Esto se termina cuando la policía lo lleva a la frontera. –  7-Marín Fierro describe al indio como un animal, como una persona sádica y no cristiana, que le saca la piel de los pies a las mujeres y niños que secuestra. También describe a los extranjeros (los gringos) como cobardes, tacaños y vagos, esto se debe a que José Hernández no estaba de acuerdo con la inmigración y creía que había que usar a los gauchos para trabajar la tierra y no a los inmigrantes.

La Ida de Martí Fierro- José Hernández- material didáctico.

