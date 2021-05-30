Apresentação Ronaldo inspetor do CREA-SC - Paleta

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CONSELHO REGIONAL DE ENGENHARIA E AGRONOMIA DE SANTA CATARIA – CREA-SC ATIVIDADE ECONÔMICA DOS ENGENHEIROS NAS OBRAS PÚBLI...
APRESENTAÇÃO RONALDO APARECIDO DE AZEVEDO • Engº Mecânico – Automação e Sistemas – USF – Universidade São Francisco 2002 •...
IMPORTÂNCIA DO ENGENHEIRO • O perfil dos engenheiros no canteiro de obras vem mudando através do novo conceito de gestor d...
IMPORTÂNCIA DO ENGENHEIRO • Lei n. 5.194/1966 - Regula o exercício das profissões de Engenheiro, Arquiteto e Engenheiro- A...
IMPORTÂNCIA DO ENGENHEIRO – OBRA PÚBLICA • Nas obras públicas não é diferente, a Lei de licitações estabelece que para a h...
IMPORTÂNCIA DO ENGENHEIRO – OBRA PÚBLICA O acompanhamento do engenheiro na obra é fundamental para evitar: • Gestão inefic...
RESPONSABILIDADE CIVIL A responsabilidade civil do engenheiro em uma obra divide-se basicamente em: 1 - Responsabilidade c...
ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • Um dos grandes problemas que assola a classe de engenheiros civis nas obras públicas,...
ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA Favorece o exercício ilegal da profissão: Lei n. 5.194/1966 Art. 6º Exerce ilegalmente ...
ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • Em defesa da atividade econômica dos engenheiros a empresa tentou impugnar um edital ...
ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • ADMINISTRAÇÃO CENTRAL X ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL • Administração Central: correspondem aos...
ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • A Administração Local compreende os custos das seguintes parcelas e atividades, dentr...
ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • As Normas Regulamentadoras do Ministério do Trabalho listadas a seguir, quando forem ...
ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • As despesas relativas à administração local de obras, pelo fato de poderem ser quanti...
ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • CASE – TCU • “Conforme atesta-se a ausência do item de despesa ‘Administração Local’ ...
ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • CONTRATANTE: Serviço Autônomo Municipal de Água e Esgoto São Bento do Sul – SAMAE; • ...
ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • CONTRATANTE: Município de Joinville - PMI • Objeto: Contratação de empresa para execu...
ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • CONTRATANTE: Município de Joinville - PMI • Objeto: Contratação de empresa especializ...
ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • CONTRATANTE: Município de Itapoá • Objeto: Contratação de empresa especializada para ...
ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • CONTRATANTE: Município de Itapoá • Objeto: Contratação de empresa especializada e for...
CONCLUSÃO • No Brasil, a gestão de obras é uma atribuição dos engenheiros civis, regulamentada pela Lei 5.194, de 1966. • ...
CONSELHO REGIONAL DE ENGENHARIA E AGRONOMIA DE SANTA CATARIA – CREA-SC Agradecemos a atenção! Eng. Mecânico Ronaldo Aparec...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
30 views
May. 30, 2021

Apresentação Ronaldo inspetor do CREA-SC - Paleta

Atividade econômica dos engenheiros nas obras públicas

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Apresentação Ronaldo inspetor do CREA-SC - Paleta

  1. 1. CONSELHO REGIONAL DE ENGENHARIA E AGRONOMIA DE SANTA CATARIA – CREA-SC ATIVIDADE ECONÔMICA DOS ENGENHEIROS NAS OBRAS PÚBLICAS
  2. 2. APRESENTAÇÃO RONALDO APARECIDO DE AZEVEDO • Engº Mecânico – Automação e Sistemas – USF – Universidade São Francisco 2002 • 15 anos de experiencia na área de gestão de projetos • 20 anos de experiência na área execução de obras de grande porte • Sócio Diretor há 10 anos na Paleta Engenharia • Membro da Associação Catarinense Empreiteiros de Obras Públicas - ACEOP-SC • MBA Gestão de Projetos – USP Fundação Vanzoline • MBA em Engenharia de Custos (Cursando – IBEC)
  3. 3. IMPORTÂNCIA DO ENGENHEIRO • O perfil dos engenheiros no canteiro de obras vem mudando através do novo conceito de gestor de obras na Construção Civil. O engenheiro civil começou a acumular funções e tarefas cada vez mais ligadas a gestão e ao gerenciamento, não só nos aspectos técnicos. • No mercado atual, as empresas buscam por profissionais com o perfil do engenheiro gestor de obras, que destacam-se por caraterísticas técnicas, humanas e conceituais. • O engenheiro civil que antes era um “tocador de obras”, passou a acumular funções e tarefas relacionadas a gestão e gerenciamento da obra, com atuação na área administrativa, comercial, ambiental, segurança do trabalho, controle e planejamento de estoques, acompanhamento e cumprimento do cronograma.
  4. 4. IMPORTÂNCIA DO ENGENHEIRO • Lei n. 5.194/1966 - Regula o exercício das profissões de Engenheiro, Arquiteto e Engenheiro- Agrônomo, e dá outras providências. Art. 7º As atividades e atribuições profissionais do engenheiro, do arquiteto e do engenheiro- agrônomo consistem em: a) desempenho de cargos, funções e comissões em entidades estatais, paraestatais, autárquicas, de economia mista e privada; b) planejamento ou projeto, em geral, de regiões, zonas, cidades, obras, estruturas, transportes, explorações de recursos naturais e desenvolvimento da produção industrial e agropecuária; c) estudos, projetos, análises, avaliações, vistorias, perícias, pareceres e divulgação técnica; d) ensino, pesquisas, experimentação e ensaios; e) fiscalização de obras e serviços técnicos; f) direção de obras e serviços técnicos; g) execução de obras e serviços técnicos; h) produção técnica especializada, industrial ou agro-pecuária. Parágrafo único. Os engenheiros, arquitetos e engenheiros-agrônomos poderão exercer qualquer outra atividade que, por sua natureza, se inclua no âmbito de suas profissões. Art. 8º As atividades e atribuições enunciadas nas alíneas a , b , c , d , e e f do artigo anterior são da competência de pessoas físicas, para tanto legalmente habilitadas.
  5. 5. IMPORTÂNCIA DO ENGENHEIRO – OBRA PÚBLICA • Nas obras públicas não é diferente, a Lei de licitações estabelece que para a habilitação em certames, deve ser exigido das empresas documentos relativos: habilitação jurídica, qualificação técnica, qualificação econômico-financeira, regularidade fiscal e trabalhistas e cumprimento do disposto no inciso XXXVIII, art. 7 º da CF [proibição de trabalho noturno, perigoso ou insalubre a menores de dezoito e de qualquer trabalho a menores de dezesseis anos, salvo na condição de aprendiz, a partir de quatorze anos], conforme art. 27, Lei 8.666/93. • A empresa contratada é obrigada, logo após a assinatura do contrato, a providenciar o registro da empresa e dos Responsáveis Técnicos no Conselho Regional local da execução da obra. Para início da execução da obra, precisa ainda apresentar as ARTs dos responsáveis técnicos pela obra, registrada no CREA do estado, referente ao objeto do contrato e especialidades pertinentes, nos termos da Lei nº6.496/1977. • Dependendo do porte e complexidade da obra, a empresa precisa manter em seu quadro técnico engenheiros capacitados em várias disciplinas: Eng.º Civil, Eletricista, Mecânico, durante todo período de execução do empreendimento.
  6. 6. IMPORTÂNCIA DO ENGENHEIRO – OBRA PÚBLICA O acompanhamento do engenheiro na obra é fundamental para evitar: • Gestão ineficiente da obra; • Erros entre projeto e execução; • Compras desnecessárias; • Contratação de serviços sem capacitação e qualidade; • Retrabalhos; • Acidentes de trabalho; • Ausência de registros e documentação; • Situações emergenciais sem solução; • Descumprimento e atrasos no Cronograma.
  7. 7. RESPONSABILIDADE CIVIL A responsabilidade civil do engenheiro em uma obra divide-se basicamente em: 1 - Responsabilidade contratual: pelo contrato firmado entre as partes para a execução do escopo, sendo fixados os direitos e obrigações de cada uma. 2 - Responsabilidade pela solidez e segurança da construção: pelo Código Civil Brasileiro, o profissional responde pela solidez e segurança da obra por no mínimo 5 (cinco) anos; 3 - Responsabilidade pelos materiais: a escolha dos materiais a serem empregados na obra ou serviço é da competência exclusiva do profissional; 4 - Responsabilidade por danos a terceiros: é muito comum na construção civil a constatação de danos a vizinhos, em virtude da vibração de estaqueamentos, fundações, quedas de materiais e outros. Os danos resultantes desses incidentes devem ser reparados, pois cabe ao profissional tomar todas as providências necessárias para que seja preservada a segurança, a saúde e o sossego de terceiros.
  8. 8. ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • Um dos grandes problemas que assola a classe de engenheiros civis nas obras públicas, especialmente no âmbito dos Municípios e Estados, é a ausência de remuneração para acompanhamento da execução do objeto. • Essa postura da administração pública é diametralmente contrária a necessidade legal de registro do profissional e empresa no CREA do local da execução da obra e a anotação de responsabilidade técnica – ART – resolução CONFEA 1.025/09. • Dão à administração pública o encargo de ‘controlador’ efetivo da execução da obra, já que não transfere recursos à contratada para realizar tal controle, gerando retrabalho, e acarretando atrasos no cronograma físico de execução do objeto, além de outros problemas. • Esse cenário dificulta a inserção dos profissionais de engenharias nas empresas que trabalham com a administração pública.
  9. 9. ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA Favorece o exercício ilegal da profissão: Lei n. 5.194/1966 Art. 6º Exerce ilegalmente a profissão de engenheiro, arquiteto ou engenheiro-agrônomo: a) a pessoa física ou jurídica que realizar atos ou prestar serviços público ou privado reservados aos profissionais de que trata esta lei e que não possua registro nos Conselhos Regionais; b) o profissional que se incumbir de atividades estranhas às atribuições discriminadas em seu registro; c) o profissional que emprestar seu nome a pessoas, firmas, organizações ou emprêsas executoras de obras e serviços sem sua real participação nos trabalhos delas; d) o profissional que, suspenso de seu exercício, continue em atividade; e) a firma, organização ou sociedade que, na qualidade de pessoa jurídica, exercer atribuições reservadas aos profissionais da engenharia, da arquitetura e da agronomia, com infringência do disposto no parágrafo único do art. 8º desta lei.
  10. 10. ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • Em defesa da atividade econômica dos engenheiros a empresa tentou impugnar um edital no que refere a ausência de despesas de administração local e canteiro de obras na planilha orçamentária. • A administração pública rejeitou a impugnação sob o argumento de que os custos da administração local estão considerados no percentual de 4% da administração central constante da composição do BDI. E que não é necessário acrescentar custos individuais destes serviços para que não ocorra pagamento em duplicidade. • Trata-se de aviltamento da classe e do segmento da empresas do ramo da construção civil.
  11. 11. ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • ADMINISTRAÇÃO CENTRAL X ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL • Administração Central: correspondem aos gastos de manutenção e operação do escritório central. Incluem-se entre os gastos com administração central – aluguel do escritório, manutenção da edificação da sede da empresa, compra de material de expediente para o escritório central, despesas com aquisição de editais e elaboração de propostas comerciais, pro labore, despesas com atividades administrativo-financeiras (contabilidade, recursos humanos, de compras, de finanças e de cobranças), dentre outras. • A administração local é um componente do custo direto da obra e compreende a estrutura administrativa de condução e apoio à execução da construção, composta de pessoal de direção técnica, pessoal de escritório e de segurança (vigias, porteiros, seguranças etc.) bem como, materiais de consumo, equipamentos de escritório e de fiscalização.
  12. 12. ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • A Administração Local compreende os custos das seguintes parcelas e atividades, dentre outras que se mostrarem necessárias: • chefia e coordenação da obra; equipe de produção da obra; departamento de engenharia e planejamento de obra; manutenção do canteiro de obras; gestão da qualidade e produtividade; gestão de materiais; gestão de recursos humanos; gastos com energia, água, gás, telefonia e internet; consumos de material de escritório e de higiene/limpeza; medicina e segurança do trabalho; laboratórios e controle tecnológico dos materiais; acompanhamento topográfico; mobiliário em geral (mesas, cadeiras, armários, estantes etc.); equipamentos de informática; eletrodomésticos e utensílios; veículos de transporte de apoio e para transporte dos trabalhadores; treinamentos; outros equipamentos de apoio que não estejam especificamente alocados para nenhum serviço.
  13. 13. ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • As Normas Regulamentadoras do Ministério do Trabalho listadas a seguir, quando forem obrigatórias, de acordo com a legislação em vigor, também devem ser consignadas na administração local da obra, caso não tenham os custos apropriados em nenhuma outra rubrica orçamentária: NR-4 – Serviços Especializados em Engenharia de Segurança e Medicina do Trabalho - SESMT; NR-5 – Comissão Interna de Prevenção de Acidentes – CIPA. NR-6 – Equipamentos de Proteção Individual – EPI; NR-7 – Programa de Controle Médico e Saúde ocupacional – PCMSO; NR-15– Atividades e Operações Insalubres; NR- 16 – Atividades e Operações Perigosas; NR-21 – Trabalho a Céu Aberto. NR-9 - PPRA – Programa de Prevenção de Riscos Ambientais; NR-18 –PCMAT– Condições e Meio Ambiente de Trabalho na Indústria da Construção. NR- 10 – Segurança em Instalações e Serviços de Eletricidade; NR-11 – Transporte, Movimentação, Armazenagem e Manuseio de Materiais. Os custos avindos dos normativos supracitados devem ser calculados de acordo com as exigências legais e operacionais para cada tipo de obra, pois impactam em diversos itens da Administração Local.
  14. 14. ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • As despesas relativas à administração local de obras, pelo fato de poderem ser quantificadas e discriminadas por meio de contabilização de seus componentes, devem constar na planilha orçamentária da respectiva obra como custo direto. A mesma afirmativa pode ser realizada para despesas de mobilização/desmobilização e de instalação e manutenção de canteiro. • POSIÇÃO TRIBUNALDE CONTAS DA UNIÃO - TCU: A taxa de BDI deve ser formada pelos componentes: administração central, riscos, seguros, garantias, despesas financeiras, remuneração do particular e tributos incidentes sobre a receita auferida pela execução da obra. Custos diretamente relacionados com o objeto da obra, passíveis de identificação, quantificação e mensuração na planilha de custos diretos (administração local, canteiro de obras, mobilização e desmobilização, dentre outros) , não devem integrar a taxa de BDI. (TCU - Acórdão 2622/2013-Plenário) A administração local da obra deve constar como item de planilha de custo direto, não como parte do BDI. Por sua vez, a administração central deve ser remunerada como parte do BDI. (TCU - Acórdão 740/2017-Plenário)
  15. 15. ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • CASE – TCU • “Conforme atesta-se a ausência do item de despesa ‘Administração Local’ na planilha orçamentária da concorrência da UFRR, foi constatado que a elaboração do diário de obras e o controle de frequência dos empregados são realizados por funcionários que não têm essas atribuições, de maneira bastante rudimentar e deficiente (peça 72, Anexo I, imagens 18 a 20). A planilha orçamentária da obra não contempla despesas com estes profissionais e serviços, o que caracteriza deficiência. Pode-se atribuir, como um dos fatores para o atraso de cerca de 5 meses no Cronograma Físico-Financeiro da obra de construção do bloco de salas para professores no Campus Paricarana da UFRR, a ausência do item supracitado na planilha orçamentária da obra em questão. Outrossim, a obra, durante a visita in loco da equipe desta Secex, encontrava-se com o percentual de 49,58% de execução, restando apenas 1 mês para o término do período de execução de 365 dias corridos (12 meses) estabelecido contratualmente.” (TCU - ACÓRDÃO 302/2016 – PLENÁRIO)
  16. 16. ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • CONTRATANTE: Serviço Autônomo Municipal de Água e Esgoto São Bento do Sul – SAMAE; • Objeto: Obra de construção da nova sede administrativa e técnica do Serviço Autônomo Municipal de Água e Esgoto – SAMAE de São Bento do Sul, com fornecimento de materiais, em área localizada a Rua João Wenceslau Pscheidt, Bairro Brasília; • Valor do Contrato: R$ 6.612.289,78; • Área total do empreendimento: 4.000,00 m²; • Recurso: Próprio • Prazo de execução: 11 meses; • Planilha orçamentária:
  17. 17. ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • CONTRATANTE: Município de Joinville - PMI • Objeto: Contratação de empresa para execução de obra de Qualificação Urbana com Ampliação dos equipamentos do Porta do Mar; • Valor do Contrato: R$ 1.409.959,65; • Área total do empreendimento: 10.751,00 m²; • Recurso: Próprio/Caixa • Prazo de execução: 9 meses; • Planilha orçamentária:
  18. 18. ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • CONTRATANTE: Município de Joinville - PMI • Objeto: Contratação de empresa especializada para Execução da Obra • que prevê a Construção do Parque Sambaqui Guaíra no Município de Joinville (SC); • Valor do Contrato: R$ 1.080.496,39; • Área total do empreendimento: 14.424,33 m²; • Recurso: Próprio/Caixa • Prazo de execução: 12 meses; • Planilha orçamentária:
  19. 19. ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • CONTRATANTE: Município de Itapoá • Objeto: Contratação de empresa especializada para Execução da praça “Memorial dos Pioneiros”; • Valor do Contrato: R$ 836.296,48; • Área total do empreendimento: 2.897,73 m²; • Recurso: Próprio/BADESC • Prazo de execução: 8 meses; • Planilha orçamentária:
  20. 20. ADMINISTRAÇÃO LOCAL - OBRA PÚBLICA • CONTRATANTE: Município de Itapoá • Objeto: Contratação de empresa especializada e fornecimento de materiais de construção visando a execução do projeto miradouro do rio saí mirim, localizado a Rua Dom Henrique II; • Valor do Contrato: R$ 318.246,89; • Área total do empreendimento: 1.393,11 m²; • Recurso: Próprio • Prazo de execução: 12 meses; • Planilha orçamentária:
  21. 21. CONCLUSÃO • No Brasil, a gestão de obras é uma atribuição dos engenheiros civis, regulamentada pela Lei 5.194, de 1966. • Não se pode pensar em execução de obras sem o acompanhamento do engenheiro civil em cada etapa da obra. Gerenciar uma obra significa administrar o tempo, os recursos e a equipe dentro e fora do canteiro de obras. Isto a fim de cumprir o cronograma e a previsão financeira proposta no orçamento do projeto inicial. • Dessa forma, se faz necessário o acompanhamento na execução das obras para evitar erros nas etapas de construção e prever imprevistos. Protegendo os projetos de perdas, atrasos e prejuízos, que comprometam a qualidade e o tempo de entrega. • Além do mais, a equipe de profissionais envolvidos num único empreendimento é grande e diversificada. Por isso, a coordenação, supervisão e acompanhamento deste profissional constante na obra é fundamental. • As principais funções do CREA: verificar, orientar e fiscalizar os exercícios profissionais com o objetivo de defender a sociedade das práticas ilegais dos ofícios que são abrangidos pelo sistema CONFEA/CREA. Além de promover a valorização profissional e garantir a primazia dos exercícios das atividades profissionais. • Por essas razões, solicitamos ao CREA-SC que faça a fiscalização e intervenção junto a administração pública, inclusive na fase licitatória das Obras, para que resguardar que seja incluída na planilha orçamentária os custos destes profissionais (administração local) durante o período das obras.
  22. 22. CONSELHO REGIONAL DE ENGENHARIA E AGRONOMIA DE SANTA CATARIA – CREA-SC Agradecemos a atenção! Eng. Mecânico Ronaldo Aparecido de Azevedo Sócio Diretor- Paleta Engenharia Agente/inspetor – CREA-SC Ronaldo@paleta.eng.br Eng. Civil Nelson Roberto da Silveira Filho Eng. Civil - Paleta Engenharia nelson@paleta.eng.br Eng. Civil Tiago Silva Eng. Civil - Paleta Engenharia tiagosilva@paleta.eng.br Dr. Michel Kursancew Jurídico - Paleta Engenharia juridico@paleta.eng.br Administradora – Renata Castro Coordenadora - Paleta Engenharia renata@paleta.eng.br

×