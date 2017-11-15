Experiência Standalone
Quem somos? 🤓
Por que Apple Watch? 🤔
Pioneirismo #
Proximidade com usuário ❤
Visibilidade 😎
Para inspirar 🌈
Elk
12min 18min 23min 37min12min
Streaks
O que esses apps tem em comum? 🤔
Experiências Standalone 🙀
Afinal,o que é uma aplicação standalone? 🤔
Independente 📵
Qual a importância? 🤔
Device pessoal ⌚
1ª Geração *
GPS 🌎
Conexão direta 😍
O Futuro 🔮
Como fazer? 🤔
URLSession
•URLSessionDataTask •URLSessionDownloadTask •URLSessionUploadTask Tasks
Obrigado! ❤ jonata@darkshine.io contato@guilhermegirotto.com
Desenvolvendo aplicações standalone para o watchOS
Desenvolvendo aplicações standalone para o watchOS
Desenvolvendo aplicações standalone para o watchOS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Desenvolvendo aplicações standalone para o watchOS

35 views

Published on

Nessa apresentação mostramos a importância de se desenvolver aplicativos standalone para a plataforma watchOS e mostramos dois exemplos de como atingir este patamar através das URLSessions.

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
35
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Desenvolvendo aplicações standalone para o watchOS

  1. 1. Experiência Standalone
  2. 2. Quem somos? 🤓
  3. 3. Por que Apple Watch? 🤔
  4. 4. Pioneirismo #
  5. 5. Proximidade com usuário ❤
  6. 6. Visibilidade 😎
  7. 7. Para inspirar 🌈
  8. 8. Elk
  9. 9. 12min 18min 23min 37min12min
  10. 10. Streaks
  11. 11. O que esses apps tem em comum? 🤔
  12. 12. Experiências Standalone 🙀
  13. 13. Afinal,o que é uma aplicação standalone? 🤔
  14. 14. Independente 📵
  15. 15. Qual a importância? 🤔
  16. 16. Device pessoal ⌚
  17. 17. 1ª Geração *
  18. 18. GPS 🌎
  19. 19. Conexão direta 😍
  20. 20. O Futuro 🔮
  21. 21. Como fazer? 🤔
  22. 22. URLSession
  23. 23. •URLSessionDataTask •URLSessionDownloadTask •URLSessionUploadTask Tasks
  24. 24. Obrigado! ❤ jonata@darkshine.io contato@guilhermegirotto.com

×