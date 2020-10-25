Announcement for struggling American households – vote 2020

Get together with a friend to talk through how you can start a business as your new normal. This is a non-partisan presentation to encourage every eligible American to vote on November 3, 2020.



Share with a friend. Debate night, election 2020, white house race, start-ups, relief for pandemic, small business, American, help for small businesses, entrepreneurship, start a business, vote, save my business, job growth, job creator.



Work through this presentation to develop a plan to earn money for your household. Share with others!





It starts with your vote!