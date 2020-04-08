Management & Leadership

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
8.
KIND
WHEN SOMONE MAKES A MISTAKE HE
SAYS « IT IS OK, TRY AGAIN »
HELP SOMONES DON’T USE VIOLENCE
GENEROUS
SMART
PROTECT THE COMMUNITY
VIOLANT
THEY DON’T PROTECT OTHERS
THEY CARE ONLY ABOUT
THEMSELVES
THEY LIE AND THEY ARE RUDE
THEY BLAME OTHERS PEOPLE
SELFISH
AFRAID TO LOOK BAD
THE GOOD THE BAD
10.
11
SELF-
AWARENESS
The ability to see yourself
clearly and objectively through
reflection and introspection.
This will allow Making decision
based on values & convictions.
Talking objectively limitations,
making constructive criticism,
Admitting a failure with a smile
and know when to ask for help,
11.
32%
27%
35%
68%
73%
65%
Decision Coordination Conflict
Low Self Awareness team
Hiigh Self Awareness team
12
High self awareness lead to better
performance
Source : Erich C. Dierdorff & Robert S. Rubin - HBR. ORG
12.
13
SELF-
REGULATION
resist impulsive behaviors that
might worsen their situation,
and they can cheer themselves
up when they’re feeling down.
ability to self-regulate and to
gain (or regain) a sense of
control over one’s behavior.
13.
14
MOTIVATION
why we want what we want?
What drives our motivation and
how we can motivate ourselves
and others towards a happier,
more satisfied, and successful
life.
14.
16
EMPATHY
While we may not all be
therapists, we can all practice
empathy when interacting with
our friends, loved ones, and
even strangers. Considering
where someone else may be
coming from while interacting
with them can go a long way in
forging positive connections.
15.
17
SOCIAL-SKILLS
We do nothing alone, Set large network
via a common ground with people of all
kind.
Unhealthy communication starts with
negative thoughts or difficult emotions.
Words are only the result of those
thoughts and emotions.
And thirdly, listening is the better skill to
practice than talking. Focus on your
friend’s facial expression as they tell a
story. Try to listen without thinking of what
to say next and try not to judge what you
hear.
19.
PEOPLE FIT IN THE JOB
JOB AS A ROUTINE
BUILD ACTION PLAN
KEEP PEOPLE AS THEY ARE
PEOPLE FIT WITH VISION
MOTIVATE ON THE STRATEGY
LEARN FROM EACH OTHER
BUILD A TEAM OF LEADERS
SHIFT THE MINDSET S
VS
MANAGER LEADER
20.
Opportunist
Diplomat
Expert
Acheiver
Individualist
Strategist
Alchemist
Wis any way possible. Self oriented, manipulative, “might makes right”
Avoid conflicts, cant to belong, obey group norms; doesn’t obeys group
norms; doesn’t rock the boat.
Rules by logic and expertise. Uses hard data to gain consensus and buy in
Meets strategic goals, promotes team work, junggles managerial duties and
respond to market demands to achieve goals
Operates in unconventional ways. Ignores ruels he/She regards as
irrelevant.
Generates organizational and personal change. Highly collaborative weaves
visions ith pragmatic timely initiatives; challenges existing assumptions
Generates social transformation (Nelson mandela). Reinvent organization
in historically significant ways.
Good in emergencies and
in pursuing sales
Few people want to
follow them in the long
term
Supportive glue on the
teams Can’t provide painful
feedback or make te hard
decisions needed
Good individual
contributor
Lacks emotional
intelligence, lacks
respect for this with less
expertise
Well suited to managerial
work
Inhibits thinking outside
the box
Effective in venture and
consulting roles
Irritates colleagues by
ignoring key
organizational process
and people
Generates
transformations over the
short and long term
None
Leads society change None
+ -
+
-
21.
23
WHAT MAKES YOU UNIQUE
Which people, experience impacted you in life? What tools do
you use to become self aware? What are your most deeply
held values ? What is your true self? How authentic your are?
Still before starting the journer to discover what makes you
unique, need to remove all the conditioning and cultural
believes that might makes you think that it is not about
humility, self regulation, high moral values!.
LEADERSHIP IS
CONTRECULTURAL
22.
24
FROM THE HARD MOMENT OF
LIFE, WE SEE LEADERS OF
MORAL VALUES AND
PRINCIPLES
26.
Do you think yourself ? Why? Using 10 words, describe yourself. How
your life experience allowed to better know yourself? What are your
strenghs What are your Weakness ?
What is your level of Empathy ? How can you show more gratitude
to your collegues efforts ?
What is your level of self regulation ? how do you react to frustration
? What is the reason of the frustration ? is it internal or external ? is it
coming from the past ?
What is driving you ? What matters most in your life ? What are you
doing about the things that matter most in your life ? what are the
books, quotes, people that inspires you most ? when do you feel
most energized ?.
Have you made someone smile today ? how do you manage the
conflict ? how do you manage the communication ?
SELF AWARENESS
SELF REGULATION
EMPATHY
MOTIVATION
SOCIAL SKILLS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
/ 10
/ 10
/ 10
/ 10
/ 10
27.
M A N A G E M E N T & L E A D E R S H I P
