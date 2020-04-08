Management & Leadership

Successfully reported this slideshow.
M A N A G E M E N T & L E A D E R S H I P
INTRODUCTION
3 Everything you hear is an opinion, not a fact Marcus Aurelius
4 Never stop learning because life never stops teaching
5 I cannot teach anybody anything. I can only make them think Socrates
WHAT IS NOT A LEADER ?
THE GOOD THE BAD AND THE…
KIND WHEN SOMONE MAKES A MISTAKE HE SAYS « IT IS OK, TRY AGAIN » HELP SOMONES DON’T USE VIOLENCE GENEROUS SMART PROTECT TH...
WHAT MAKES A LEADER ?
11 SELF- AWARENESS The ability to see yourself clearly and objectively through reflection and introspection. This will all...
32% 27% 35% 68% 73% 65% Decision Coordination Conflict Low Self Awareness team Hiigh Self Awareness team 12 High self awar...
13 SELF- REGULATION resist impulsive behaviors that might worsen their situation, and they can cheer themselves up when th...
14 MOTIVATION why we want what we want? What drives our motivation and how we can motivate ourselves and others towards a ...
16 EMPATHY While we may not all be therapists, we can all practice empathy when interacting with our friends, loved ones, ...
17 SOCIAL-SKILLS We do nothing alone, Set large network via a common ground with people of all kind. Unhealthy communicati...
WHAT
CREATING A CULTURE OF LEADERSHIP
WHY
PEOPLE FIT IN THE JOB JOB AS A ROUTINE BUILD ACTION PLAN KEEP PEOPLE AS THEY ARE PEOPLE FIT WITH VISION MOTIVATE ON THE ST...
Opportunist Diplomat Expert Acheiver Individualist Strategist Alchemist Wis any way possible. Self oriented, manipulative,...
23 WHAT MAKES YOU UNIQUE Which people, experience impacted you in life? What tools do you use to become self aware? What a...
24 FROM THE HARD MOMENT OF LIFE, WE SEE LEADERS OF MORAL VALUES AND PRINCIPLES
HOW
NOW BUILD YOUR TRANSFORMATION PATH
HOMEWORK
Do you think yourself ? Why? Using 10 words, describe yourself. How your life experience allowed to better know yourself? ...
wajih@guennoun.net M A N A G E M E N T & L E A D E R S H I P
It might be contrecultural, but management and leadership is about high moral values, Self awareness, Stoicism, humility, self regulation, and optimistic even in the face of failure

Published in: Leadership & Management
  1. 1. M A N A G E M E N T & L E A D E R S H I P
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION
  3. 3. 3 Everything you hear is an opinion, not a fact Marcus Aurelius
  4. 4. 4 Never stop learning because life never stops teaching
  5. 5. 5 I cannot teach anybody anything. I can only make them think Socrates
  6. 6. WHAT IS NOT A LEADER ?
  7. 7. THE GOOD THE BAD AND THE…
  8. 8. KIND WHEN SOMONE MAKES A MISTAKE HE SAYS « IT IS OK, TRY AGAIN » HELP SOMONES DON’T USE VIOLENCE GENEROUS SMART PROTECT THE COMMUNITY VIOLANT THEY DON’T PROTECT OTHERS THEY CARE ONLY ABOUT THEMSELVES THEY LIE AND THEY ARE RUDE THEY BLAME OTHERS PEOPLE SELFISH AFRAID TO LOOK BAD THE GOOD THE BAD
  9. 9. WHAT MAKES A LEADER ?
  10. 10. 11 SELF- AWARENESS The ability to see yourself clearly and objectively through reflection and introspection. This will allow Making decision based on values & convictions. Talking objectively limitations, making constructive criticism, Admitting a failure with a smile and know when to ask for help,
  11. 11. 32% 27% 35% 68% 73% 65% Decision Coordination Conflict Low Self Awareness team Hiigh Self Awareness team 12 High self awareness lead to better performance Source : Erich C. Dierdorff & Robert S. Rubin - HBR. ORG
  12. 12. 13 SELF- REGULATION resist impulsive behaviors that might worsen their situation, and they can cheer themselves up when they’re feeling down. ability to self-regulate and to gain (or regain) a sense of control over one’s behavior.
  13. 13. 14 MOTIVATION why we want what we want? What drives our motivation and how we can motivate ourselves and others towards a happier, more satisfied, and successful life.
  14. 14. 16 EMPATHY While we may not all be therapists, we can all practice empathy when interacting with our friends, loved ones, and even strangers. Considering where someone else may be coming from while interacting with them can go a long way in forging positive connections.
  15. 15. 17 SOCIAL-SKILLS We do nothing alone, Set large network via a common ground with people of all kind. Unhealthy communication starts with negative thoughts or difficult emotions. Words are only the result of those thoughts and emotions. And thirdly, listening is the better skill to practice than talking. Focus on your friend’s facial expression as they tell a story. Try to listen without thinking of what to say next and try not to judge what you hear.
  16. 16. WHAT
  17. 17. CREATING A CULTURE OF LEADERSHIP
  18. 18. WHY
  19. 19. PEOPLE FIT IN THE JOB JOB AS A ROUTINE BUILD ACTION PLAN KEEP PEOPLE AS THEY ARE PEOPLE FIT WITH VISION MOTIVATE ON THE STRATEGY LEARN FROM EACH OTHER BUILD A TEAM OF LEADERS SHIFT THE MINDSET S VS MANAGER LEADER
  20. 20. Opportunist Diplomat Expert Acheiver Individualist Strategist Alchemist Wis any way possible. Self oriented, manipulative, “might makes right” Avoid conflicts, cant to belong, obey group norms; doesn’t obeys group norms; doesn’t rock the boat. Rules by logic and expertise. Uses hard data to gain consensus and buy in Meets strategic goals, promotes team work, junggles managerial duties and respond to market demands to achieve goals Operates in unconventional ways. Ignores ruels he/She regards as irrelevant. Generates organizational and personal change. Highly collaborative weaves visions ith pragmatic timely initiatives; challenges existing assumptions Generates social transformation (Nelson mandela). Reinvent organization in historically significant ways. Good in emergencies and in pursuing sales Few people want to follow them in the long term Supportive glue on the teams Can’t provide painful feedback or make te hard decisions needed Good individual contributor Lacks emotional intelligence, lacks respect for this with less expertise Well suited to managerial work Inhibits thinking outside the box Effective in venture and consulting roles Irritates colleagues by ignoring key organizational process and people Generates transformations over the short and long term None Leads society change None + - + -
  21. 21. 23 WHAT MAKES YOU UNIQUE Which people, experience impacted you in life? What tools do you use to become self aware? What are your most deeply held values ? What is your true self? How authentic your are? Still before starting the journer to discover what makes you unique, need to remove all the conditioning and cultural believes that might makes you think that it is not about humility, self regulation, high moral values!. LEADERSHIP IS CONTRECULTURAL
  22. 22. 24 FROM THE HARD MOMENT OF LIFE, WE SEE LEADERS OF MORAL VALUES AND PRINCIPLES
  23. 23. HOW
  24. 24. NOW BUILD YOUR TRANSFORMATION PATH
  25. 25. HOMEWORK
  26. 26. Do you think yourself ? Why? Using 10 words, describe yourself. How your life experience allowed to better know yourself? What are your strenghs What are your Weakness ? What is your level of Empathy ? How can you show more gratitude to your collegues efforts ? What is your level of self regulation ? how do you react to frustration ? What is the reason of the frustration ? is it internal or external ? is it coming from the past ? What is driving you ? What matters most in your life ? What are you doing about the things that matter most in your life ? what are the books, quotes, people that inspires you most ? when do you feel most energized ?. Have you made someone smile today ? how do you manage the conflict ? how do you manage the communication ? SELF AWARENESS SELF REGULATION EMPATHY MOTIVATION SOCIAL SKILLS - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - / 10 / 10 / 10 / 10 / 10
  27. 27. wajih@guennoun.net M A N A G E M E N T & L E A D E R S H I P

