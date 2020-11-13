Sanchez guadalupe sesion 7

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Características de las estrategias afectivas motivacionales de aprendizaje.
¿QUE SON LAS ESTRATEGIAS DE APRENDIZAJE?  De acuerdo a Gargallo, Suárez y Pérez, las estrategias de aprendizaje se pueden...
 Según Weinstein y Mayer, citados por Suárez y Fernández (2016), plantean que “las estrategias son aquellas conductas y p...
 Éstas se caracterizan por ser actividades mentales cuyo objetivo es la mejora de los procesos de aprendizaje, por tanto,...
 Los diversos estudios enfocados a la investigación y análisis de las estrategias de aprendizaje motivacionales, plantean...
 Podemos hablar de motivación por aprender cuando el alumno muestra una disposición activa y positiva hacia las demandas ...
 Al igual que las estrategias cognitivas o metacognitivas, las estrategias afectivas o motivacionales son empleadas duran...
 Clasificación de las estrategias de aprendizaje motivacionales propuestas por Suárez y Fernández (2016).
 COMPONENTES DE EXPECTATIVA.  Estrategias motivacionales relacionadas al autoconcepto/autoestima  Estrategia de self-ha...
 Estrategia de Autoafirmación.  Consiste en la búsqueda que realiza el estudiante a fin de encontrar una actividad que l...
 Estrategia del Pesimismo Defensivo.  Parte de un esquema negativo que el aprendiz tiene sobre su desempeño académico, l...
 Estrategia de Ensalzamiento a los Demás.  De alguna manera, el estudiante pone en marcha un mecanismo de protección, en...
 Estrategia de Anulación de los Demás.  Se aplica una dinámica inversa a la estrategia anterior, puesto que el estudiant...
AUTOESTIMA.  Molina en Olivares (1997, pág. 20) considera que la autoestima tiene un significado complejo, y que precisa ...
AUTOCONOCIMIENTO COMO ESTRATEGIA PARA DESARROLLAR EL AUTOESTIMA  El autoconocimiento es resultado de un el proceso reflex...
En el siguiente trabajo se hablara de las características de las estrategias afectivas motivacionales del aprendizaje.

  2. 2. ¿QUE SON LAS ESTRATEGIAS DE APRENDIZAJE?  De acuerdo a Gargallo, Suárez y Pérez, las estrategias de aprendizaje se pueden definir como “el conjunto organizado, consciente e intencional de lo que hace el aprendiz para lograr con eficiencia un objetivo de aprendizaje en un contexto social dado” (2009).
  3. 3.  Según Weinstein y Mayer, citados por Suárez y Fernández (2016), plantean que “las estrategias son aquellas conductas y pensamientos que un sujeto utiliza durante el aprendizaje y que influyen en los procesos de codificación y facilitan la adquisición y recuperación de nuevo conocimiento. Citan expresamente la repetición, elaboración y organización.”
  4. 4.  Éstas se caracterizan por ser actividades mentales cuyo objetivo es la mejora de los procesos de aprendizaje, por tanto, tienen una clara intencionalidad a partir de la cual el aprendiz establece un plan que le permita aprender; toda estrategia de aprendizaje debe ser planteada a un nivel metacognitivo, de esta manera se aporta una mejora de los procesos de aprendizajes
  5. 5.  Los diversos estudios enfocados a la investigación y análisis de las estrategias de aprendizaje motivacionales, plantean que los aprendices con mayor motivación intrínseca y gusto por aprender, con mayor frecuencia presentan mayores índices de interés y esfuerzo, en comparación con las personas que son motivados de manera extrínseca, ya que estos últimos se llegan a sentir presionados o ansiosos por cumplir con el estímulo extrínseco, en cambio, los aprendices cuya motivación es intrínseca disfrutan la actividad de aprender.  De acuerdo a lo antes mencionado, podemos observar que no sólo se deben tomar en cuenta los componentes cognitivos en los procesos de aprendizaje, sino que también hay que considerar los aspectos afectivos-motivacionales, los cuales ejercen una gran influencia sobre los procesos cognitivos y, por ende, de los procesos de aprendizaje.
  6. 6.  Podemos hablar de motivación por aprender cuando el alumno muestra una disposición activa y positiva hacia las demandas de la tarea. A mediados de la década de los ochenta, los investigadores se interesaron en la implicación de los factores emocionales en el rendimiento académico y los procesos cognitivos, ya que era un hecho de experiencia que el éxito académico no estaba garantizado por tener una buena capacidad intelectual o adecuadas estrategias.
  7. 7.  Al igual que las estrategias cognitivas o metacognitivas, las estrategias afectivas o motivacionales son empleadas durante el proceso de aprendizaje ya que favorecen actitudes positivas y de compromiso con los procesos de aprendizaje, incluso, y de acuerdo a Suárez y Fernández (2016), pueden llegar a regular las estrategias cognitivas y metacognitivas, de ahí que sea de suma importancia entender la manera en que la regulación de la motivación influye tanto en los aspectos cognitivos como metacognitivos.
  8. 8.  Clasificación de las estrategias de aprendizaje motivacionales propuestas por Suárez y Fernández (2016).
  9. 9.  COMPONENTES DE EXPECTATIVA.  Estrategias motivacionales relacionadas al autoconcepto/autoestima  Estrategia de self-handicapping (ponerse trabas).  Esta estrategia es puesta en marcha por las personas que desean establecer de manera anticipada las posibles causas por las que no se logró la meta de aprendizaje, relacionando esta situación con aspectos ajenos a la falta de capacidad y asociándola a circunstancias externas, como la falta de tiempo o el cansancio; de tal manera que no se ve comprometido el autoconcepto del aprendiz.
  10. 10.  Estrategia de Autoafirmación.  Consiste en la búsqueda que realiza el estudiante a fin de encontrar una actividad que le ofrezca una imagen positiva de sí mismo, en contraste a las estrategias self-handicapping (ponerse trabas), las cuales se anticipan a un posible resultado, la estrategia de autoafirmación se desarrolla como consecuencia del resultado obtenido; cuando el aprendiz obtiene un resultado negativo de su desempeño académico en determinada asignatura, buscará otras actividades o materias de estudio de su interés donde obtenga un resultado favorable y refuerce la imagen positiva de sí mismo, lo que causará que el interés por las otras actividades en las cuáles obtenga un resultado negativo vayan disminuyendo o se acabe por completo.
  11. 11.  Estrategia del Pesimismo Defensivo.  Parte de un esquema negativo que el aprendiz tiene sobre su desempeño académico, lo cual provoca que de manera anticipada se sienta menos capaz para realizar determinadas tareas o perciba con dificultad el hecho de aprobar alguna materia escolar, lo cual, lejos de buscar excusas, lo lleva a esforzarse por obtener buenos resultados, implementado estrategias cognitivas que lo ayuden al logro de los objetivos deseados.
  12. 12.  Estrategia de Ensalzamiento a los Demás.  De alguna manera, el estudiante pone en marcha un mecanismo de protección, en el cual atribuye sus malos resultados, no a su bajo esfuerzo o capacidad, sino a la capacidad y habilidades superiores de sus compañeros, protegiendo de esta manera su imagen.
  13. 13.  Estrategia de Anulación de los Demás.  Se aplica una dinámica inversa a la estrategia anterior, puesto que el estudiante no busca resaltar las cualidades o habilidades de los demás, sino que las minimiza y no valora los buenos resultados obtenidos por lo demás, ya que pretende no comparar sus resultados y mantener una imagen competente de sí mismo.
  14. 14. AUTOESTIMA.  Molina en Olivares (1997, pág. 20) considera que la autoestima tiene un significado complejo, y que precisa de cuatro componentes en su definición:  Es una actitud, ya que contempla las formas habituales de pensar, actuar, amar y sentir de las personas para consigo mismas.  Tiene un componente cognitivo, pues se refiere a las ideas, opiniones, creencias percepciones y procesamiento de la información que posee la persona respecto de sí misma.  Tiene un componente afectivo, que incluye la valoración de los positivo y negativo, involucra sentimientos favorables y desfavorables, agradables o desagradables que las personas perciben de sí mismas.  Tiene un componente conductual, porque implica la intención y decisión de actuar, de llevar a la práctica un comportamiento consecuente y coherente. 
  AUTOCONOCIMIENTO COMO ESTRATEGIA PARA DESARROLLAR EL AUTOESTIMA  El autoconocimiento es resultado de un el proceso reflexivo mediante el cual la persona adquiere noción de su persona, de sus cualidades y características.  El autoconocimiento permite que podamos vivir mejor con nosotros mismos y con los demás, podamos alimentar nuestras capacidades y transformar loe errores y fallos en triunfos.  Mediante una autoobservación vamos reconociendo nuestros valores y capacidades, intereses y posibilidades.

×