"EL USO DE LAS TIC EN LA VIDA COTIDIANA". GUADALUPE PAOLA CAMACHO MARTINEZ M1-REC-230320-008 05/04/2020
LAS TIC EN LA CASA • LAS TIC EN TU CASA • CADA DÍA SON MÁS LOS DISPOSITIVOS QUE SE ENCUENTRAN EN NUESTROS HOGARES Y QUE PE...
LAS TIC EN EL ÁMBITO EDUCATIVO ¿Qué pueden ofrecer las TIC en la escuela? En una cultura en la que el uso de las TIC está ...
LAS TIC EN EL ÁMBITO LABORAL Sus principales aportaciones a las actividades humanas se concretan en una serie de funciones...
  1. 1. “EL USO DE LAS TIC EN LA VIDA COTIDIANA”. GUADALUPE PAOLA CAMACHO MARTINEZ M1-REC-230320-008 05/04/2020 CamachoMartinez _GuadalupePaola _M01S3AI6
  2. 2. LAS TIC EN LA CASA • LAS TIC EN TU CASA • CADA DÍA SON MÁS LOS DISPOSITIVOS QUE SE ENCUENTRAN EN NUESTROS HOGARES Y QUE PERMITEN COMUNICARNOS Y ACCEDER A LA INFORMACIÓN. TAMBIÉN LOS DISPOSITIVOS DE CARÁCTER PERSONAL COMO EL TELÉFONO, EL CELULAR, EL COMPUTADOR..., SON HABITUALES ENTRE LOS MIEMBROS DE CUALQUIER FAMILIA.
  3. 3. LAS TIC EN EL ÁMBITO EDUCATIVO ¿Qué pueden ofrecer las TIC en la escuela? En una cultura en la que el uso de las TIC está tan extendido, las aulas también son un buen lugar para aprovechar lo que nos pueden aportar y enseñar a los niños y jóvenes a usarlas de manera consciente y segura. El ámbito educativo tiene la responsabilidad de ir introduciendo todas las tecnologías que puedan favorecer el aprendizaje de los alumnos, además de ayudar a que aprendan a dominarlas en un mundo en el que ya forman parte de vida profesional y su entorno social.
  4. 4. LAS TIC EN EL ÁMBITO LABORAL Sus principales aportaciones a las actividades humanas se concretan en una serie de funciones que nos facilitan la realización de nuestros trabajos porque, sean éstos los que sean, siempre requieren una cierta información para realizar, un determinado proceso de datos y a menudo también la comunicación con otras personas; y esto es precisamente lo que nos ofrecen las tic Las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación han transformado nuestra manera de trabajar y gestionar recursos. las tic son un elemento clave para hacer que nuestro trabajo sea más productivo: agilizando las Comunicaciones, sustentando el trabajo en equipo, gestionando las existencias, realizando análisis financieros, y promocionando nuestros productos en el mercado. Las tic permiten a las empresas producir más cantidad, más rápido, de mejor calidad, y en menos tiempo. nos permiten ser competitivos en el mercado, y disponer de tiempo libre para nuestra familia.

