Grzegorz Charycki - Portfolio

  1. 1. GRZEGORZ CHARYCKI Student of Mechanical Engineering at Warsaw University of Technology update: 07/2020 All rights reserved / 2020
  2. 2. Student of Mechanical Engineering at Warsaw University of Technology, car enthusiast and former member of Student Association for Vehicle Aerodynamics who represented SKAP at Shell Eco- marathon 2018 in London. The portoflio aims to show my work.
  3. 3. | Portfolio Shell Eco-marathon London 2018 / SKAP Representing SKAP at Shell Eco-marathon 2018 in London, where the main task was to drive a self-built vehicle as far as possible at 1 liter of petrol.
  4. 4. My task: design and making of a planetary gearbox for Orion vehicle with extremely low fuel consumption. Its purpose is to reduce rotation speed of the engine 12 times. Project 1 Part 1 | Portfolio planetary gearbox / SKAP
  5. 5. Most of the working elements was prototyped out of durable materials usring 3D printing technology. Project 1 Part 2 | Portfolio planetary gearbox / SKAP
  6. 6. | Portfolio door’s mechanism / SKAP My task: analysis, design and making of a mechanism for opening of doors in Orion vehicle. Project 2 Part 1
  7. 7. Designed elements were made using 3D printing technology. Project 2 Part 2 | Portfolio door’s mechanism / SKAP
  8. 8. | Portfolio carbon fibre body / SKAP My task: lining up of carbon material in a mold and covering it with exposy resin for the car chassis. Project 3 Part 1
  9. 9. Finished structure made in 100% out of carbon fibre. Project 3 Part 2 | Portfolio carbon fibre body / SKAP
  10. 10. | Portfolio Red Bull Tech Lab 2017 / competition My task: designing a device for fastcooling of cans using Peltier’s modules, working as a cooling equipment (heat exchangers). Project 4 Part 1
  11. 11. | Portfolio representation / SKAP Representing SKAP on various types of events (e.g. Warsaw Moto Show, Science Picnic of Polish Radio, Night at the Institute of Aviation). adres URL do filmu
  12. 12. My task: conducting a lecture entitled „Aerodynamics in word of racing cars” for high school students. adres URL do filmu | Portfolio lecture / SKAP
  13. 13. Contact me: gcharycki@gmail.com linkedin.com/in/grzegorz-charycki/

×