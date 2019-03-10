Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Filosofía Medieval Camila Robayo Camila Aguilera Karen Obando Paula perez Sofía Martínez 1102 J.T 2019
Características de la Filosofía Patrística • Se basa en la razón universal humana • Razona la Fe • Facilita la transmisión...
Como refuta San Agustín el escepticismo Este afirma que la verdad existe ya que el escepticismo afirma que no es así, menc...
Dios Creación y Alma • Dios: «Dios es todo pero a la vez no es nada de todo, pues sobre puja a todo, ninguna categoría se ...
Escolasticismo Movimiento filosófico y teológico que intentó utilizar la razón natural humana, en particular la filosofía ...
Aspectos del escolasticismo • Convicción de la armonía fundamental entre razón y revelación. • Se creía que la verdad solo...
Filósofos escolásticos • Escoto Eriúgena, Juan (c. 815-c. 877). • San Anselmo de Canterbery (c. 1033-1109). • Abelardo, Pe...
Pensamiento de Juan Escoto • «El destino Final de los individuos no depende de Dios» • «Todos los seres humanos se transfo...
Argumento ontológico de San Anselmo • Sostenía que incluso quienes dudaban de la existencia de Dios habrían de observar ci...
Pensamiento de pedro Abelardo • «A nosotros se nos forma una imagen de cada objeto, y esta imagen existe desde entonces in...
Pensamiento de Averroes • «La razón prima sobre la religión.» • «Dios es el "primer motor", la fuerza propulsora de todo m...
Pensamiento de Maimonedes • « El bien y el mal son consecuencias de la libertad» • «La fe debe ir acompañada de la razón» ...
Pensamiento de Tomás De Aquino • «la búsqueda de la verdad se debía confiar en la experiencia de los sentidos» • «las verd...
Juan Duns Escoto • «Para conocer la verdad en toda su amplitud y cumplir con el propio destino eterno no debe limitarse a ...
Norminalismo de Okham • Ockham aportó el concepto de «nominalismo», según el cual no existen conceptos universales, sino s...
Conocimiento intuitivo Según Okham • 1: directo, inmediato: entre la captación de un objeto por los sentidos y su conocimi...
Los Universales según Okham • Aparte del conocimiento intuitivo de los objetos individuales, el entendimiento posee un con...
La Navaja de Okham • Otra de las grandes aportaciones de Ockham a la filosofía es su llamado principio de economía: no hay...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Filosofía Medieval

17 views

Published on

Filosofía Medieval

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Filosofía Medieval

  1. 1. Filosofía Medieval Camila Robayo Camila Aguilera Karen Obando Paula perez Sofía Martínez 1102 J.T 2019
  2. 2. Características de la Filosofía Patrística • Se basa en la razón universal humana • Razona la Fe • Facilita la transmisión de la fe
  3. 3. Como refuta San Agustín el escepticismo Este afirma que la verdad existe ya que el escepticismo afirma que no es así, menciona: «se podrá dudar todo lo que se quiere; de lo que no se puede dudar es de la misma duda» afirmando que la duda es real por lo cual la verdad también.
  4. 4. Dios Creación y Alma • Dios: «Dios es todo pero a la vez no es nada de todo, pues sobre puja a todo, ninguna categoría se le puede aplicar». • Creación «proviene de un ciclo libre de la voluntad de dios y no es por tanto una procesión necesaria». • Alma « El hombre es propiamente el Alma».
  5. 5. Escolasticismo Movimiento filosófico y teológico que intentó utilizar la razón natural humana, en particular la filosofía y la ciencia de Aristóteles, para comprender el contenido sobrenatural de la revelación cristiana. Principal movimiento en las escuelas y universidades medievales de Europa, desde mediados del siglo XI hasta mediados del siglo XV, su ideal último fue integrar en un sistema ordenado tanto el saber natural de Grecia y Roma como el saber religioso del cristianismo. El término escolástica también se utiliza en un sentido más amplio para expresar el espíritu y métodos característicos de ese momento de la historia de la filosofía o cualquier otro espíritu o actitud similar hacia el saber encontrados en otras épocas. El término escolástica, que en su origen designaba a los maestros de las escuelas monásticas o catedralicias medievales, de las que surgieron las universidades, acabó por aplicarse a cualquiera que enseñara filosofía o teología en dichas escuelas o universidades.
  6. 6. Aspectos del escolasticismo • Convicción de la armonía fundamental entre razón y revelación. • Se creía que la verdad solo es conocida en su totalidad por la filosofía • Sometimiento a las llamada autoridades • se consideraba a Aristóteles la máxima autoridad filosófica.
  7. 7. Filósofos escolásticos • Escoto Eriúgena, Juan (c. 815-c. 877). • San Anselmo de Canterbery (c. 1033-1109). • Abelardo, Pedro (1079-c. 1142 • Averroes (1126-1198). • Maimónides (1135-1204 • Santo Tomás de Aquino (1225-1274). • Duns Escoto, Juan (c. 1266-1308 • Ockham, Guillermo de (c. 1285-c. 1349).
  8. 8. Pensamiento de Juan Escoto • «El destino Final de los individuos no depende de Dios» • «Todos los seres humanos se transformarán por igual en espíritus puros» • «El mundo del espacio y el tiempo es una manifestación de las ideas presentes en el pensamiento de Dios» • « Dios es el punto mas alto de toda la existencia»
  9. 9. Argumento ontológico de San Anselmo • Sostenía que incluso quienes dudaban de la existencia de Dios habrían de observar cierta comprensión sobre lo que dudaban: es decir, comprenderían a Dios como un ser del que no se puede pensar algo más grande. Puesto que es más grande existir fuera de la mente que sólo en la mente, un escéptico que negara la existencia de Dios estaría incurriendo en una contradicción, ya que estaría afirmando que es posible pensar en algo más grande que en un ser del que nada más grande se puede pensar. De aquí que, por definición, Dios existe.
  10. 10. Pensamiento de pedro Abelardo • «A nosotros se nos forma una imagen de cada objeto, y esta imagen existe desde entonces independientemente del objeto.» • «El intelecto aprehende las semejanzas de los individuos mediante la abstracción.» • «El entendimiento no se engaña cuando se piensa separadamente la forma o la materia, pero sí se engaña si se pensara que tanto la materia como la forma existen por separado.»
  11. 11. Pensamiento de Averroes • «La razón prima sobre la religión.» • «Dios es el "primer motor", la fuerza propulsora de todo movimiento, que transforma lo potencial en lo real.» • «El alma individual humana emana del alma universal unificada.
  12. 12. Pensamiento de Maimonedes • « El bien y el mal son consecuencias de la libertad» • «La fe debe ir acompañada de la razón» • «El Libre albedrío debe hacer parte de cada ser»
  13. 13. Pensamiento de Tomás De Aquino • «la búsqueda de la verdad se debía confiar en la experiencia de los sentidos» • «las verdades de la fe y las propias de la experiencia sensible, así como las presentadas por Aristóteles, son compatibles y complementarias. Algunas verdades» • «la fe guía al hombre hacia su fin último» • «Todo conocimiento tiene su origen en la sensación, pero los datos sensibles pueden hacerse inteligibles sólo por la acción del intelecto, que eleva el pensamiento hacia la aprehensión de tales realidades inmateriales como el alma humana, los ángeles y Dios.» • «la filosofía tomista es la guía más segura para la doctrina católica • Algunas verdades, como el misterio de la encarnación, pueden ser conocidas sólo a través de la revelación, y otras, como la composición de las cosas materiales, sólo a través de la experiencia»
  14. 14. Juan Duns Escoto • «Para conocer la verdad en toda su amplitud y cumplir con el propio destino eterno no debe limitarse a hacer uso de las intuiciones derivadas del conocimiento natural o la filosofía, sino que también debe intentar conocer y aceptar la revelación divina.» • « La revelación complementa y perfecciona el conocimiento natural.» • «La teología recurre a la filosofía como una herramienta» • «El interés primordial de la teología es Dios.» • «Dios ordena una acción no porque él vea que es buena, como , sino que la hace buena al ordenarla.»
  15. 15. Norminalismo de Okham • Ockham aportó el concepto de «nominalismo», según el cual no existen conceptos universales, sino sólo nombres universales (no existe el concepto universal «hombre»; sólo la palabra que utilizamos para nombrar al conjunto de los hombres. Pero el interés fundamental de Ockham no está en negar que existan conceptos universales, sino en negar que éstos tengan realidad extramental. No existe una esencia universal compartida por todos los hombres; sólo existen semejanzas entre unos hombres y otros, y en tales semejanzas está el único fundamento real de los conceptos universales.
  16. 16. Conocimiento intuitivo Según Okham • 1: directo, inmediato: entre la captación de un objeto por los sentidos y su conocimiento por el entendimiento no existen mecanismos y operaciones intermedias; • 2:siempre es un conocimiento de algo que está presente; • 3: la validez de este conocimiento está garantizada por la cosa conocida, por ser el objeto exterior la causa de tal conocimiento; • 4: permite al entendimiento afirmar la existencia de los objetos que conoce; • 5: alcanza el conocimiento intuitivo a las relaciones que existen entre los objetos exteriores, no sólo a los objetos aislados: detectamos las cualidades -color, peso, masa, belleza- de los objetos al mismo tiempo que nos percatamos de su presencia. • COMO CONCLUSIÓN, la intuición intelectual es el fundamento de nuestro conocimiento de las realidades individuales y de las relaciones existentes entre ellas.
  17. 17. Los Universales según Okham • Aparte del conocimiento intuitivo de los objetos individuales, el entendimiento posee un conocimiento abstractivo (el que interviene cuando hacemos enunciados generales sobre todos los individuos de una clase, especie o conjunto: todos los cuervos son negros), y eso explica que tengamos conceptos universales, surgidos espontáneamente en el proceso de conocimiento.
  18. 18. La Navaja de Okham • Otra de las grandes aportaciones de Ockham a la filosofía es su llamado principio de economía: no hay que multiplicar los entes sin necesidad, es decir: no ha de suponerse la existencia de más cosas que las estrictamente necesarias para explicar los hechos - criterio que a partir de entonces y hasta hoy harán suyo los mejores científicos.

×