LOGISTICS & SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT FOUNDATIONS OF MARKETING
WHAT IS LOGISTICS? logistics The detailed coordination of a complex operation involving many people, facilities, or supp...
EFFECTIVE LOGISTICS WILL HELP TO KEEP THE PROJECT ON SCHEDULE • COORDINATION OF STAFF • APPROPRIATE WORKERS AND HEADCOUNT ...
WHERE ARE THE EQUIPMENT AND SUPPLIES KEPT UNTIL THEY ARE NEEDED? • IN THE INTEREST OF REDUCING COSTS AND SPACE REQUIRED TO...
WHY ARE WAREHOUSES IMPORTANT TO LOGISTICS AND SUPPLY CHAIN? THE ANSWER IS SIMPLE…
INVENTORY MANAGEMENT ALLOWS THE BUSINESS TO QUICKLY RESPOND TO DEMAND USE ‘JUST IN TIME’ PURCHASING TECHNIQUES TO MINIMIZE...
“WHO BOUGHT OR PROVIDED THE GOODS? “WHAT GOODS ARE NEEDED?” “WHEN DOES IT NEED TO BE RECEIVED OR DELIVERED?” “WHERE ARE TH...
SUPPLIERS COMPANIES THAT SELL GOODS OR SERVICES TO A BUSINESS AS PRODUCTION MATERIAL OR FOR RESALE PARTNERSHIPS CAN BE DES...
SUPPLY CHAIN A SUPPLY CHAIN IS A SYSTEM OF PEOPLE, ACTIVITIES, INFORMATION, OR GOODS USED BY A COMPANY TO PRODUCE AND/OR D...
SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT MANAGEMENT OF THE PRODUCTION/DISTRIBUTION PROCESS FROM START TO FINISH
Final presentation

