Sprite Adda - Case Study - Encyclomedia

  1. 1. SPRITE ADDA CASE STUDY
  2. 2. The Brand Sprite quenches your thirst with its clean, crisp, lemon-lime taste. Its urban and straight forward style has achieved the status of an undisputed youth ‘badge’ brand. Sprite has positioned itself as a product for juveniles. Staying true to it’s honest style, the tagline ‘Seedhi Baat, No Bakwaas. Clear hai?‘ works perfectly for the brand. SPRITE
  3. 3. The Insight Consumption trends show that Sprite is a brand that is preferred for consumption away from home during social leisure occasions. For their TG (Age 16-21, SEC A, B, college going individuals), these occasions mostly happen in their “Third Space” where they can be their own authentic self without feeling the need to project a certain kind of image to the world. Given that Sprite as a brand stands for pretense busting and encourages people to have an uninfluenced point of view, this space presents a great opportunity for Sprite to deliver great product experience, strengthen connect with its TG and build brand POV by making itself relevant in this space. SPRITE
  4. 4. The Brief To create signature Sprite outlets in the “Third Space” in and around colleges in Kolkata to facilitate teens to be their authentic selves and to design a VIS for these places to be able to own this space/part of the TG’s daily routine. Priorities for the design: Occasion Building Communication: Associating Sprite with the leisure away from home occasion in this space within the teen’s context is important. Brand POV: Maintaining Sprite’s tonality through edgy, witty and authentic communication while building this occasion to make the brand relevant in this space. Intrinsic Cues to drive product characteristics which clarifies the role of Sprite as a product in this space. In short, to make this a destination hang-out outlet outside colleges for teens which is iconic, true to brand Sprite and builds a strong connect with this space in the TG’s mind. SPRITE
  5. 5. o  Owning the space with subtle branding without intruding. o  Blending in the designs with the ambience of the space i.e. creating a relaxing yet refreshing environment. o  Modeling the signature Sprite attitude of irreverence and tremendous self confidence into the space. o  Using language and phrases colloquially used by TG in these places and making sure the communication is relevant with the medium of branding. o  Making the visuals look like they belong to one family by keeping them subdued and using the Sprite colors (majorly green, blue, yellow & white). SPRITE The Challenge
  6. 6. SPRITE Our Approach We created a theme for this space which the TG can relate to. Street Culture, refers to urban culture, where it’s all about what’s trending! As of today, the language, music, food, entertainment (TV and movies), fashion, social media are the primary things that teenagers are obsessed with. The idea is to bank on these obsessions and create visuals around them that teenagers could connect with keeping the medium of advertising in mind. Pop art, an art based on modern popular culture and mass media, especially relating to a critical or ironic comment on traditional fine art values. Hence, there could be no better art form than this to express street culture. The visuals, thus, are a mixture of the talk they talk, and the lifestyle they follow in tandem with the medium of branding. Keeping in mind the brief, the TG, the language and the theme we selected, we decided to give a name to this Third Space – SPRITE ADDA!
  7. 7. Signage" SPRITE A signage design to make you want to enter the Sprite Adda. The visual reflects the bottle being a battery which says ‘Refresh Kar’ Enter. Have a Sprite. Feel refreshed.
  8. 8. Door Sign Signs with contradictory yet relevant copy options to make the medium interactive. ‘Dhakka Mat De’ as copy for a door that needs to be pulled & vice versa. Why? Because Push and Pull is too conventional. SPRITE
  9. 9. Window Graphic SPRITE Look and feel of the Sprite bottle coming out through the window breaking its glass asking you if you want to take a break. It knows you want one.
  10. 10. Poster SPRITE Sprite tears off the poster asking ‘Fati Na?’ as it relates to both, the tearing and a rhetoric yet playful way of telling someone, you got scared, didn’t you! We have all heard this from our friends.
  11. 11. Poster SPRITE The visual shows a setting where the teenager and Sprite bottle are hanging out and like any other friend, Sprite is telling you to Chill. So, Chill.
  12. 12. Floor Graphic SPRITE A floor graphic with a visual of Sprite spilled on the floor telling you, ‘Dekh ke Chal’. How clearer can Sprite be, right?
  13. 13. Tent Card SPRITE A tent card on your table which tells you to have a more of Sprite and less of water. Quench your thirst with a clean, crisp, lemon-lime taste for a change. Change can be refreshing.
  14. 14. Coaster SPRITE The copy justifies the medium of branding completely as the coaster does have your drink on it. Literally.
  15. 15. Dangler SPRITE A dangler visual where the medium speaks for itself as Sprite is shown hung, saying Latka diya na! You get the hang of it?
  16. 16. Wall Graphic SPRITE One cannot not know the inspiration behind this. The wall graphic is asking you to relax and have a Sprite. It’s a BAT joke.
  17. 17. Wall Graphic SPRITE An adaptation of the poster showing a setting where the teenager and Sprite bottle are hanging out and like any other friend, Sprite is telling you to Chill. So, Chill.
  18. 18. Wiﬁ Posters SPRITE As many places now give Wi-Fi access to its customers for free. These posters will be put up in Sprite Addas having that facility. Because, Wi-Fi Free Nahi toh Value Nahi.
  19. 19. Expression Wall SPRITE Sprite Adda is all about making the TG feel its own authentic self without feeling the need to project a certain kind of image to the world. Express With No Character Limit.
  20. 20. SPRITE MOUNT 1
  21. 21. SPRITE MOUNT 2
