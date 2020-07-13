Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dinámica y Equilibrio Estático

"Solo a partir de la fuerza, se pueden desarrollar las demás cualidades físicas". (Tous J, 2007)

  1. 1. Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” Extensión Mérida Estudiante: Greily Segovia C.I: 29.672573 Carrera: Ing. De Sistemas Prof.: Ely Ramírez Y Á
  2. 2. ¿Qué se entiende por Dinámica de una Partícula y Equilibrio Estático? Dinámica de una Partícula Es parte de la mecánica que estudia la causa del movimiento de un cuerpo. La dinámica no solo describe el movimiento, sino que también estudia las causas del movimiento. Se han agregado dos nuevos conceptos a la dinámica. Se consideran muy importantes. Se definirán como masa y fuerza desde la perspectiva de la física clásica. Equilibrio Estático Cuando la suma de las fuerzas (fuerza neta o fuerza resultante) actúa sobre el objeto, es igual a cero, usa la fuerza para estar en equilibrio estático. Se consideran las fuerzas de traslación y de torsión, por lo que si el objeto está en equilibrio de traslación y rotación, el objeto está en equilibrio estático.
  3. 3. ¿Qué es una Fuerza? Ejemplos La fuerza es un manifestación física que puede cambiar la velocidad de movimiento del cuerpo, o deformación de acuerdo con el punto de aplicación, dada la dirección y la intensidad. Por ejemplo, acciones como arrastrar o empujar objetos implican aplicar una fuerza que puede cambiar el estado estático, acelerar su velocidad o deformar su estructura. Está representada por la letra "F". En el sistema internacional, la unidad de medida es Newton "N", llamada así por Isaac Newton. quien describió en su Segunda Ley de Movimiento cómo la fuerza tiene relación con la masa y la aceleración de cuerpo. ejemplo, cuanto mayor es la masa, mayor es la fuerza ejercida sobre el objeto.
  4. 4. Tipos de fuerza Normal: Es una fuerza que ejerce una superficie sobre el cuerpo apoyada por él. Su dirección es perpendicular a la superficie de soporte, y la dirección es hacia afuera. Por Ejemplo: Libros sobre una mesa Tensión: Se refiere a la fuerza que se aplica fácilmente al cuerpo elástico para producir fuerza de tensión; Las cuerdas, por ejemplo, Cuando en los extremos de una estas se aplican dos fuerzas iguales y contrarias, la cuerda se pone tensa. Peso: Es la fuerza que el objeto actúa sobre el punto de apoyo, se genera por la aceleración de la gravedad y actúa sobre el objeto. El peso en sí mismo es un vector, por lo que su tamaño y dirección lo caracterizan. El peso y la dirección actúan en el centro de gravedad del cuerpo humano y apuntan aproximadamente al centro de la tierra. Roce: es la fuerza generada entre los objetos en contacto, que esencialmente resiste las fuerzas de cualquier tipo de movimiento de uno a otro. Nuestros antepasados ​​más distantes han utilizado la fricción entre las dos superficies en contacto para crear fuego frotando madera. Si alguien quiere mover algo en el suelo, debe intentar mover lo que quiere alejar de la estática, y la fricción estática lo enfrentará. Si un objeto se ha movido en el suelo y / o está en contacto con el aire, y no hay fuerza para empujarlo, el objeto inevitablemente se detendrá, es una fuerza de fricción para detenerlo.
  5. 5. A continuación se muestra algunos sistemas (izquierda) y los correspondientes diagramas de cuerpo aislado (derecha). F(ó T) representa la fuerza trasmitida por la cuerda; N la normal; mg el peso y f la fuerza de roce.
  6. 6. ¿Cuáles son las Tres leyes de Newton? Primera ley de Newton: ley de la Inercia La ley de inercia o la primera ley supone que, a menos que se aplique una fuerza externa, el cuerpo permanecerá quieto o se moverá en línea recta a una velocidad constante. En otras palabras, a menos que una o más fuerzas intervengan, es imposible que el cuerpo cambie su estado inicial (reposo o movimiento). Su fórmula es: Σ F = 0 ↔ dv/dt = 0 Tercera ley de Newton: principio de acción y reacción Nos dice que si un objeto A realiza una acción sobre otro objeto B, entonces realiza otra acción sobre A con el mismo significado y opuesto. Esto es lo que podemos verificar muchas veces al día. Cabe señalar que, aunque los pares de acción y reacción tienen el mismo valor y direcciones opuestas, no se cancelarán entre sí porque actúan sobre diferentes objetos. Segunda ley de Newton: ley fundamental de la dinámica Si una fuerza actúa sobre un objeto, el objeto cambiará su velocidad, es decir, ganará aceleración. La fuerza y ​​su aceleración son proporcionales y están relacionadas con la siguiente fórmula: F=M*A. Tanto la fuerza como la aceleración son vectores, lo que significa que, además de los valores, también tienen dirección y sensación. Esta fórmula sólo es válida si la masa es constante.
  7. 7. Ejemplo cada Ley de Newton Primera ley de Newton: ley de la Inercia Un ejemplo de la primera ley de Newton es la pelota en reposo. Para moverlo, alguien necesita fuerza externa. De lo contrario, permanecerá estacionario. Por otro lado, una vez que la pelota se mueve, debe intervenir otra fuerza para que la pelota pueda detenerse y volver a su estado de reposo. Segunda ley de Newton: ley fundamental de la dinámica Un ejemplo de la segunda ley de Newton es colocar bolas de diferentes masas en un plano y aplicarles la misma fuerza. Las bolas más ligeras se moverán más rápido que las bolas de mayor calidad. Tercera ley de Newton: principio de acción y reacción Cuando tenemos que mover el sofá o cualquier objeto pesado, podemos ver un ejemplo de la tercera ley de Newton. La fuerza ejercida sobre el objeto mueve el objeto, pero al mismo tiempo produce una fuerza de reacción en la dirección opuesta, que consideramos como la resistencia del objeto.
  8. 8. ¿Qué es Cuerpo Rígido? ¿Qué es Momento de Torsión? Un cuerpo rígido es un objeto ideal, donde sus partículas tienen una posición relativa fija entre sí. Estos objetos no serán deformados por fuerzas externas. Estos son objetos ideales, porque de hecho los objetos no son completamente rígidos, sino deformados bajo la acción de fuerzas externas. A diferencia de las partículas, en un cuerpo rígido, además de la masa, también consideramos su tamaño. En el elemento estático del cuerpo rígido, se estudian las condiciones necesarias y suficientes para mantener el cuerpo rígido en equilibrio. El momento de Torsión, es la capacidad de una fuerza para provocar un giro. Con respecto a un punto determinado, es una cantidad física, que se obtiene al realizar un producto vectorial entre el vector de posición del punto donde se aplica la fuerza y ​​el vector de posición de la fuerza aplicada (en el orden mostrado). Esto depende de tres factores principales. El primero de estos elementos es la magnitud de la fuerza aplicada, el segundo es la distancia entre el punto donde se aplica la fuerza y ​​el punto donde gira el cuerpo (también conocido como brazo de palanca), y el tercer elemento es el efecto de la fuerza descrita por el ángulo.
  9. 9. ¿Qué es Centro de Masa? ¿Cuáles son las condiciones para que un cuerpo esté en equilibrio total’? El centro de masa, es la posición definida con respecto al objeto o sistema de objetos. Es el promedio de todas las partes del sistema, ponderado de acuerdo a sus masas. Para objetos rígidos simples con densidad uniforme, el centro de masa se encuentra en el centro de masa. Por ejemplo, el centro de masa de un disco uniforme estará en su centro. A veces, el centro de masa no está en el objeto. Por ejemplo, el centro de masa del anillo está ubicado en el centro sin material. Los objetos sin movimiento de traslación o rotación están en equilibrio estático. Para que el objeto esté en un estado de equilibrio estático, debe cumplir dos condiciones, que no se traslade y que no gira. Todos los objetos que nos rodean en la tierra experimentan fuerza. Por ejemplo, no importa dónde se encuentre, nuestro poder de pesaje actuará sobre usted. A veces, las fuerzas que actúan sobre un objeto se cancelan entre sí y dan la impresión de no existir. Por ejemplo, cuando está en una superficie horizontal, el peso y la fuerza ejercida por el piso actuarán sobre usted. Estas dos fuerzas tienen el mismo valor, pero opuestas entre sí. En este caso, se puede decir que las fuerzas se cancelan entre sí y el cuerpo está en equilibrio.

