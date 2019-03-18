Successfully reported this slideshow.
READ [PDF] GOD & SPIES: RECENTLY DECLASSIFIED TOP SECRET OPERATION ONLINE
Paperback: 207 pages Publisher: Independently published (February 3, 2018) Language: English ISBN-10: 1977079342 ISBN-13: 978-1977079343 Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.5 x 9 inches
GOD & SPIES: RECENTLY DECLASSIFIED TOP SECRET OPERATION. Author GM Matheny was a US Navy saturation diver on the nuclear s...
GOD & SPIES: RECENTLY DECLASSIFIED TOP SECRET OPERATION. Author GM Matheny was a US Navy saturation diver on the nuclear submarine USS Halibut. Involved in Operation Ivy Bells.

[PDF] GOD & SPIES: RECENTLY DECLASSIFIED TOP SECRET OPERATION ONLINE

  2. 2. BOOK DETAILS Paperback: 207 pages Publisher: Independently published (February 3, 2018) Language: English ISBN-10: 1977079342 ISBN-13: 978-1977079343 Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.5 x 9 inches
  3. 3. GOD & SPIES: RECENTLY DECLASSIFIED TOP SECRET OPERATION. Author GM Matheny was a US Navy saturation diver on the nuclear submarine USS Halibut. Involved in Operation Ivy Bells. America's most important (and most dangerous of the Cold War) clandestine operations. If you like good old fashioned American bravado, espionage and American history, you will enjoy this book. GOD & SPIES is a firsthand account of America's greatest intelligence coup! Operation Ivy Bells was not a onetime intercept of foreign intelligence but an ongoing operation of multiple Soviet military channels! Another reason for the high interest in our operation was the audacious nature in which it was done—with not one person risking his neck but the crews of two US Navy nuclear submarines which rendezvoused in Soviet territorial waters. 