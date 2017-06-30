JLL Malaysia Real Estate Newsflash Thursday, 29 June 2017 – Friday, 30 June 2017 Economy Malaysia shrugs off 1MDB woes to ...
Non-performing loans to rise — S&P Malaysian banks may see an uptick in non-performing loan (NPL) ratio as Bank Negara Mal...
TSR Capital open to selling Damansara office tower Construction and property development group TSR Capital Bhd said it is ...
JLL Malaysia Real Estate Newsflash - 30/06/2016

  1. 1. JLL Malaysia Real Estate Newsflash Thursday, 29 June 2017 – Friday, 30 June 2017 Economy Malaysia shrugs off 1MDB woes to turn in strong Q2 Malaysian assets are back in favour as investors focus on encouraging signs of an economic turnaround instead of a scandal that has touched the top of government and as far as Hollywood. The stark shift means that Prime Minister Najib Razak, who has weathered political attacks and protests going back to 2015 over allegations involving state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), may call an early election to cement his hold on power. The ringgit is easily the strongest major Asian currency this quarter, climbing twice as much as the next best, the Chinese yuan. Global funds have bought the most Malaysian stocks year-to-date since the same period in 2013, and net inflows to the bond market surged last month and in April. Source: Straits Times Ringgit seen stabilising further on weakening US dollar The ringgit may stabilise further in the coming months as the US dollar weakens, with an added boost coming from a combination of foreign fund inflows and exporters converting three quarters of their earnings back into ringgit. Foreign investors have bought more than RM10bil of Malaysian equities this year and the ringgit was the second-best performing currency in South-East Asia after the baht. MIDF Research said foreign investors mopped up shares worth RM177 mil net last week. Source: The Star Power rebate or surcharge in July? Consumers are expecting an announcement by the government on whether there will be a power rebate or surcharge for the next six months before the current term ends on June 30. For the first half of this year, the government had kept the electricity tariff rebate at 1.52 sen/kWh in the peninsula and 1.20 sen/kWh in Sabah and Labuan. Source: The Star Political obstacle to bank M&As Despite the clear merits for further consolidation in the Malaysian banking sector, the negative implication from such exercise could pose a challenge to executing merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in the industry, said Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings (S&P). Source: The Star
  2. 2. Non-performing loans to rise — S&P Malaysian banks may see an uptick in non-performing loan (NPL) ratio as Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is expected to raise its overnight policy rate (OPR) twice by end-2018. Furthermore, the likelihood of a higher unemployment rate may result in more loan defaults, according to S&P Global Ratings. The rating agency anticipates a 25-basis point (bps) hike in OPR by end-December and another 25bps next year, bringing the rate to 3.5% Source: The Edge Financial Daily Netherlands opens doors to Malaysia THE Netherlands is opening its doors to Malaysian companies to cooperate and tap opportunities in the areas of biomass and bio-based economy. The Netherlands has one of Europe’s large biomass technology industry, its ambassador to Malaysia Karin Mossenlechner said there were an abundance of avenues for Malaysian companies to venture into the sector. Source: BERNAMA Property Sime Darby unit proposes land sale to PNB Development Sime Darby Builders Sdn Bhd (subsidiary), has proposed to dispose 120.4 hectares of land in Kuala Langat (Selangor) to PNB Development Sdn Bhd for RM85.53 mil. The group said the proceeds from the exercise would be utilised to fund strategic development projects by Sime Darby Property Bhd for the next 12 to 24 months and to cover expenses for the disposal, expected to be completed by Dec 31, 2017. Source: BERNAMA Aeon sells its Mahkota Cheras shopping mall The group is selling the Aeon Mahkota Cheras Shopping Centre and the freehold land on which it sits for RM87.8 mil to Foremost Wealth Management Sdn Bhd. It would give Aeon an estimated gain of RM17 mil for this financial year Dec 31. The property has a net book value of RM67.4 mil for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2016. The two-storey shopping centre building is seven years old. Source: The Star Gamuda stands to gain from booming construction sector The company would be in a good position to benefit from the booming construction sector in Malaysia, given its dominant roles in the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and other rail-based projects. The group would benefit from mega rail-based projects in the pipeline such as the LRT3, East Coast Rail Link and the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail. Additionally, a research house said the company had “booked” itself a ticket to ride on the next infrastructure/property boom in Penang via its project delivery partner role in the Penang Transport Master Plan. Source: The Star Kumpulan Jetson bags RM919 mil project from China firm The group has bagged a RM919.32 mil contract to build high-rise serviced apartments and a hotel along Jalan Conlay here. The construction company announced on Thursday it had accepted the sub-contract for the projects from MCC Overseas (M) Sdn Bhd, which is a subsidiary of China Metallurgical Group Corporation. Source: The Star
  3. 3. TSR Capital open to selling Damansara office tower Construction and property development group TSR Capital Bhd said it is open to selling its office tower in Mutiara Damansara, Petaling Jaya, known as Menara TSR, and would use the gains from the disposal for future property development projects. Menara TSR, which is two years old and comes with 16 floors, is 94% occupied, mostly by international firms. The group said Menara TSR is valued at about RM170 million "based on market valuation presented by the agents". Source: The Edge Financial Daily Prasarana: Phase 2 of MRT project 99% completed The 31km Semantan-Kajang line, which connects the Kelana Jaya, Sri Petaling, Ampang and KL Monorail stations, is currently undergoing various tests to ensure smooth operation of the train service. Phase 1 of the MRT project, which involves the 20km Sungai Buloh-Semantan line, has been in operation since December 2016. On the progress of the Light Railway Transit Line 3, Azmi said that awarding of the main tender would be finalised next month and scheduled to be completed in August 2020. Source: The Edge Financial Daily Ikhmas Jaya bags RM36m job to work on phase 2 of Setia City Mall The group has bagged a RM36 mil contract for works at the proposed Setia City Mall Phase 2 retail development in Selangor. The group said the contract works are expected to commence on August 9, 2017 and be completed by April 11, 2018 and total outstanding order book currently stands at approximately RM903.9 mil. Source: The Edge Financial Daily Sunsuria partners China's CITIC for construction jobs in Malaysia Sunsuria Bhd is partnering China’s Citic International Investment Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Construction Co Ltd to expand its construction business in Malaysia. CITIC Construction is wholly owned subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed CITIC Ltd, a Fortune Global 500 company, with assets of over RM3.99 tri. CITIC Construction’s major projects include China’s iconic National Olympic Stadium (The Bird’s Nest), the Royal Albert Dock project in the UK and Algeria’s East-to-West Expressway. Source: The Sun Daily www.jll.com/asiapacific JLL Property Services (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd © 2017 JLL. All rights reserved.

