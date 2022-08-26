Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 26, 2022
Scrape Your best bud trimming scissors..pdf

The first step is to obtain a sterilised scalpel (but pretty much any sharp, small blade will do). While keeping your trimming shears open in one hand, move your scalpel along the blade of your best bud trimming scissors to make precise cuts (always cut away from yourself). To protect your hands even further throughout this procedure, put on a pair of gloves.

The first step is to obtain a sterilised scalpel (but pretty much any sharp, small blade will do). While keeping your trimming shears open in one hand, move your scalpel along the blade of your best bud trimming scissors to make precise cuts (always cut away from yourself). To protect your hands even further throughout this procedure, put on a pair of gloves.

  1. 1. Scrape Your best bud trimming scissors. After a day of cutting bud, your scissors are sticky and won't cut through anything else. You and your plant worked so hard to cultivate sugary trichomes, and now they're caked onto your shears. You'd rather not throw away your go-to pair of scissors, but you haven't figured out how to get them looking brand new in time for your next project. If you need guidance on maintaining your trimming shears, look no further than PotGuide. First, Hone the cutting edges of your shears. The first step is to obtain a sterilised scalpel (but pretty much any sharp, small blade will do). While keeping your trimming shears open in one hand, move your scalpel along the blade of your best bud trimming scissors to make precise cuts (always cut away from yourself). To protect your hands even further throughout this procedure, put on a pair of gloves. It's recommended that you use gardening gloves, or gloves of comparable durability. After you've finished along one side of the scissors, including the blade edges, remove the hash and set it aside. Continue piling up all of the hash we've collected. You can now call this your "scissor hash." Gently flatten it with your fingers, then light it in a clean basin. As a bonus, you can get a sneak peek at the flavour of your buds and celebrate halfway through cleaning your scissors. There will be less mess to clean up afterward and more hash to smoke if you scrape as much as possible from your scissors. Using a damp cloth, wipe your scissors down for the second step. When you've removed the majority of the resin from your scissor hash, it's time to dissolve it and wipe it away with a solvent. You have a few options from which to pick, and they all depend on your individual tastes.
  2. 2. Pure Isopropyl Alcohol As with a gunked-up bowl, the standard cleanser for any experienced cannabis smoker is rubbing alcohol, which will dissolve resin clumps on your scissors. It satisfies its purpose, costs little, and can be found at any supermarket or drugstore. Everclear Everclear 190 proof is yet another option if you're looking for an alcohol-based solvent. The high alcohol content of Everclear, like rubbing alcohol, can dissolve the resin on your scissors. With this method, you may simply wipe your scissors clean instead of cleaning them. Even though rubbing alcohol is simple to get by, 190 proof Everclear is not. However, once you do find some, it works just as well. Some everclear in a bottle Considering the high percentage of alcohol in Everclear, it is an excellent resin solvent. citation needed for image If you want to minimise your exposure to chemicals, you can drink Everclear instead of rubbing alcohol. Keep in mind that Everclear does leave a trace of residue, so after you're done you should give the scissors one more rinsing and wipe. Malt Vinegar It may take longer cleaning and soaking with white vinegar than with an alcohol-based solvent to get the resin out of your scissors. However, if you have nothing to eat and no stores open, it should do the trick. Tilt the bottle of the chosen solvent and soak a paper towel or dishcloth with it. Carefully avoid cutting yourself as you soak a cloth in water and then rub your scissors firmly on both sides. If the glue has hardened, immerse the blades in the solvent for 15 minutes before trying again.
  3. 3. With scissors, a cannabis plant is trimmed. Instead of waiting until the end of the day to clean your scissors, you may do it as you go along. citation needed for image. If the thought of scraping and scrubbing wears you out at the end of the day, you may always just soak your scissors. First, locate a tall, skinny vessel in which to pour the solvent. A narrow glass requires less alcohol to cover the scissors, but any glass will do (a shallow container, like tupperware, will also work well). You can easily dip, rinse, and wipe as you go if you keep the glass and cloth close by while trimming. There will be less friction during the day, and you won't have to sharpen your scissors at the end of the day. The negative aspect is that your scissor hash will be floating in your glass. After you've finished trimming for the day and you're too tired to look at your best cannabis scissors, freeze them with the blades open. When the resin freezes, it does not cure onto the metal, making removal with a scalpel much simpler. The Third Stage: Follow-Up Proper care is essential if you have an expensive pair of scissors that you intend to use for a long time. If you take good care of them afterward, they'll remain in top shape for future trimmings, which will be less taxing on your wrists and more pleasurable. After drying your scissors, use a few drops of regular machine oil on the hinge. After applying oil, give the scissors a few fast snips to distribute the oil, then wipe away any excess with a cloth and put the scissors away in a dry, dark place. No one enjoys the post-trimming clean-up known as "The Wrap Up." In contrast, neither is the pain that comes from using clogged scissors to trim. To make cutting those buds you and your plant worked so hard to cultivate easier, scrape off excess hash, clean them with solvent, and then store them carefully.

