Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” Extensión Porlamar Realizado por: Gregorio Boadas Z. C.I 26.887.650 ...
ARQUITECTURA ROMANA Evolución de la ciudad Romana La ciudad romana estaba rodeada por una muralla y su trazado urbano se e...
ARQUITECTURA ROMANA La arquitectura romana al tener su origen en la etrusca, la cual es restada a influjos de la griega, s...
ARQUITECTURA ROMANA Evolución de las instituciones civiles En la antigua roma la familia era la principal institución civi...
ARQUITECTURA ROMANA Castrum Los Castrum eran los campamentos fortificados Romanos que las Legiones Romanas construían en c...
ARQUITECTURA ROMANA Estos canstrum debido a su forma de armarse y desarmarse era la forma de establecerse en regiones a co...
ARQUITECTURA ROMANA Templo de palmira La arquitectura románica se realiza con sillares de piedra que se utilizarían tanto ...
ARQUITECTURA ROMANA Bóveda de arista Es el resultado de la intersección de dos bóvedas de cañón. Se utiliza para espacios ...
ARQUITECTURA ROMANA El sistema más elemental de construcción cuando no existen piedras es el barro (arcilla). Es el materi...
ARQUITECTURA ROMANA Referencias Bibliográficas • https://sites.google.com/site/geohistoriaarte /listado-por-etapas-artisti...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Arquitectura romana

37 views

Published on

análisis de la Arquitectura Romana, sus aspectos importantes, sistemas constructivos, su evolución a través de las etapas.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
37
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Arquitectura romana

  1. 1. Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” Extensión Porlamar Realizado por: Gregorio Boadas Z. C.I 26.887.650 Sección 3 A Historia de la Arquitectura I JUNIO, 2017 ARQUITECTURA ROMANA ARQUITECTURA ROMANA
  2. 2. ARQUITECTURA ROMANA Evolución de la ciudad Romana La ciudad romana estaba rodeada por una muralla y su trazado urbano se establecía con cierta regularidad, siguiendo el modelo etrusco y helenístico, en torno a las dos calles principales perpendiculares, el cardo y el decumanus. En el lugar donde estas dos calles se unían se establecía el foro, donde se construían los edificios más importantes: la curia (para las asambleas del Senado), el pretorio, desde donde se gobernaba. El mundo griego fue fundamental para el desarrollo del arte romano junto a las aportaciones de la cultura etrusca. Sin embargo, también tuvo una indiscutible personalidad, manifestada principalmente en la arquitectura. Mausoleo etrusco.
  3. 3. ARQUITECTURA ROMANA La arquitectura romana al tener su origen en la etrusca, la cual es restada a influjos de la griega, sobre todo después de las guerras púnicas y por lo tanto, presenta rasgos de ambas. Hoy se hace datar la arquitectura romana de la fecha en que se construyeron la primera vía y el primer acueducto. Las ciudades Romanas como toda civilización han tenido que pasar por diferentes etapas, cada una de ellas trayendo diferentes aspectos, evolutivos y no evolutivos. El período más fecundo de la historia de Roma en términos políticos, económicos, sociales y culturales fue su desarrollo en la Antigüedad. Planta medieval de roma Los romanos durante esas épocas de evolución construyeron monumentos y edificaciones hechas para durar, funcionales y de gran tamaño: acueductos, puentes, carreteras, palacios, anfiteatros, basílicas (catedrales), fortalezas. En su mayoría ligadas a la cultura y la religión. En la Edad Media y en las épocas sucesivas, estuvo presentada con un carácter más bien comunal, localista, y está casi siempre ligada a la historia del Pontificado, la de Italia y la de pueblos, reinos e imperios que intentaron ejercer dominio sobre la ciudad.Recomendación para visitar: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portal:Antigua_Roma
  4. 4. ARQUITECTURA ROMANA Evolución de las instituciones civiles En la antigua roma la familia era la principal institución civil, era la base del orden social. Formaban parte de ella el hombre libre a quien la muerte de su padre ha hecho dueño de sus derechos; su esposa, unida a él mediante confarreatio; los hijos de estos con sus mujeres legítimas; sus hijas no casadas y las hijas de sus hijos, con todos los bienes que cada uno poseía. El pueblo también formaba parte de ellas, atreves del senado, A cambio de los servicios y prestaciones a los que los romanos patricios estaban obligados, participaban en el gobierno del Estado. Todos los ciudadanos, excepto las mujeres y los niños demasiado jóvenes, es decir, todos los quirites, se reunían en asamblea pública invitados por el rey, bien para recibir comunicaciones de este (conventio), bien para responder, votando por curias, a las mociones que les dirigía Organización territorial La administración provincial romana surgió cuando la primera guerra púnica trajo consigo la expansión del territorio de Roma, básicamente a las islas mediterráneas. Al principio los dos cónsules tenían la responsabilidad de la administración. Los cuestores itálicos eran considerados auxiliares de los cónsules. En las islas (Cerdeña- Córcega y Sicilia) se establecieron cuestores particulares dependientes de los cónsules, pero el sistema no funcionó. Se hacía preciso buscar una nueva figura jurídica que administrara los territorios provinciales. Tradicionalmente se ha presentado a las ciudades romanas más perfeccionadas urbanísticamente que las ciudades o aldeas prerromanas: se presentan con plantas de trazado regular, con cloacas y baños públicos, teatro, anfiteatro, circo, un foro con templos, curia, mercado... Así era en las capitales provinciales y en algunas capitales de conventos jurídicos, colonias o municipios, pero no en todas las ciudades privilegiadas. Las ciudades de estatuto privilegiado tendieron a adaptarse urbanísticamente a Roma y a las capitales provinciales. Algunas ciudades ya presentaban un desarrollo urbanístico antes de adquirir dicho estatuto
  5. 5. ARQUITECTURA ROMANA Castrum Los Castrum eran los campamentos fortificados Romanos que las Legiones Romanas construían en campaña. Normalmente eran campamentos fortificados completos, reforzados mediante empalizadas y un profundo dique, que proveían una base para el almacenamiento de suministros, reorganización de tropas y defensa. Los romanos los utilizaban cuando recorrían 30 km. Para luego destruirlos al día siguiente. Además de una necesidad militar, representaban un simbolismo religioso. La construcción del campamento llevaba entre 2 y 5 horas, durante las cuales parte del ejército trabajaba, mientras el resto montaba guardia, dependiendo de la situación táctica. Ningún otro ejército mantenía durante tanto tiempo este método sistemático de construcción de campamentos, incluso si el ejército descansaba por sólo un día. Distribución de los castrum
  6. 6. ARQUITECTURA ROMANA Estos canstrum debido a su forma de armarse y desarmarse era la forma de establecerse en regiones a conquistar y en el camino a la conquista, durante muchísimos siglos y de forma tradicional se fue perfeccionando su construcción, y sus materiales, esto que facilitaba al momento de armarse y al memento de conquistar territorios, siempre llevaron un carácter no solo militar y expansionista si no también cultural y religioso. Elementos arquitectónicos y técnicas constructivas Los romanos emplearon profusamente el arco y la bóveda. Ésta no se forma con dovelas de piedra como se disponía en la bóveda etrusca, sino de una masa confeccionada con puzolana y cascajo. Las bóvedas solían tener gruesos arcos de ladrillo, ya paralelos, ya diagonales pero embebidos en la bóveda misma, que servían como sujeción provisional y como refuerzo interior de la bóveda. Un ejemplo soberbio es la cúpula del Panteón de Agripa en Roma. La arquitectura romana adaptó los tres órdenes griegos y el llamado etrusco modificándolos y añadiéndoles otra forma de capitel que se definió por los arquitectos renacentistas con el nombre de orden compuesto
  7. 7. ARQUITECTURA ROMANA Templo de palmira La arquitectura románica se realiza con sillares de piedra que se utilizarían tanto en los muros como en las bóvedas, sustituyendo los antiguos artesonados de madera evitando así la posibilidad de su destrucción por los incendios. https://sites.google.com/site/geohistoria arte/listado-por-etapas-artisticas/arte- romanico/1-arquitectura/elementos- constructivos-del-romanico Nos habla de 5 principales elementos: Arco de medio punto Arco con forma semicircular compuesto de dovelas que pueden ser de piedra, ladrillo o adobe, con las que se descargan las fuerzas de la parte superior que se dirigen hacia abajo. Forma parte de las portadas románcias, ventanales y cuando se prolongan crearían las bóvedas de cañón. Bóveda de cañón Se construye con la prolongación semicircular de un arco de medio punto. Los arcos de refuerzo interiores se denominan arcos fajones o torales, que se prolongan por los pilares de la nave y tienen su refuerzo exterior en los contrafuertes
  8. 8. ARQUITECTURA ROMANA Bóveda de arista Es el resultado de la intersección de dos bóvedas de cañón. Se utiliza para espacios cuadrangulares. Cúpulas semiesféricas Son cúpulas que se utilizan para cubrir un espacio circular Pilar cilíndrico o cruciforme Está compuesto por un pilar al que queda adosado una columna o varias columnas, en el exterior queda reforzado por contrafuertes Sistemas Constructivos Los romanos fueron, ante todo, prácticos. Van conquistando territorios y, por tanto, necesitan construir una serie de monumentos, obras de ingeniería, etc. No en todos lados existen buenos materiales de forma que habrán de adaptarse a lo que encuentren .
  9. 9. ARQUITECTURA ROMANA El sistema más elemental de construcción cuando no existen piedras es el barro (arcilla). Es el material de construcción más barato que existe y es propio de los pueblos primitivos para construir chozas de caña o edificios que no precisaban de una especial calidad. Cuando se construye una pared de barro recibe el nombre de tapial o tierra apisonada. Para construirlo el sistema es bastante elemental. En el suelo se coloca un encofrado de madera lateral y el interior se rellena de barro hasta la altura deseada. Se deja secar y se le echa más barro repitiendo el procedimiento hasta donde lo queramos subir. Este procedimiento se sigue utilizando en pueblos del Norte de África. El barro se apisona con una maza. Su ventaja es que aísla el calor, aunque lo cierto es que la arquitectura es pobre. El hormigón romano quizás se viera influido por la técnica del tapial (capas de tierra apisonada), de la que tenemos alguna evidencia literaria, pero lo más probable es que se desarrollase, en lo fundamental, a partir de una antigua técnica ampliamente difundida: el empleo, entre compactos paramentos de piedra, una mezcla de ripio y barro. La novedad esencial consiste en la sustitución del barro por mortero de cal obtenido, y en los mejores trabajos romanos, de polvo volcánico. Él método consistía en echar capas de piedra troceada (caementa) o ladrillos rotos, y rellenar cada una con mortero líquido que penetraba en ella solidificándola. El problema radica cuando el material está aún líquido o semilíquido. Se necesitaba una cimbra de madera para mantener la forma que se deseaba del material. Los ejemplos más antiguos e importantes de hormigón en la ciudad de Roma son los templos de la Concordia y Cástor, de finales del siglo II a.C.
  10. 10. ARQUITECTURA ROMANA Referencias Bibliográficas • https://sites.google.com/site/geohistoriaarte /listado-por-etapas-artisticas/arte- romanico/1-arquitectura/elementos- constructivos-del-romanico • https://domusapientiae.wordpress.com/201 0/11/20/sistemas-de-construccion- romanos-arcos-bovedas-y-cupulas/ • http://editorial.cda.ulpgc.es/estructuras/const ruccion/1_historia/12_romano/c122.htm • https://www.wikiteka.com/apuntes/los- sistemas-constructivos/ • www.arkiplus.com/materiales-utilizados-en- la-arquitectura-romana • https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arquitectura_de_l a_Antigua_Roma • dspace.unav.es/bitstream/10171/16634/1/R E_Vol%2018_06.pdf por F Ortega-Andrade - 1994

×