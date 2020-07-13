July 13, 2020, New York - (https://okayrelax.com/vas-can-help-your-business-during-covid19/) In one of OkayRelax’s most recent blog posts, ‘How Hiring a VA Can Help Your Business During COVID-19’, the author discusses various aspects of how businesses are adapting to the economic situation brought about by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and how virtual assistants can help businesses adapt to what is now being referred to as the ‘new normal’. A global health and economic crisis making its rounds in countries across the world is not something to be taken lightly, and is something that significantly involves each and everyone of us the world over.