Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
July 13, 2020, New York - (https://okayrelax.com/vas-can-help-your-business-during-covid19/) In one of OkayRelax’s most re...
OkayRelax Releases Blog ‘How Hiring a VA Can Help Your Business During COVID-19’
OkayRelax Releases Blog ‘How Hiring a VA Can Help Your Business During COVID-19’
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

OkayRelax Releases Blog ‘How Hiring a VA Can Help Your Business During COVID-19’

25 views

Published on

July 13, 2020, New York - (https://okayrelax.com/vas-can-help-your-business-during-covid19/) In one of OkayRelax’s most recent blog posts, ‘How Hiring a VA Can Help Your Business During COVID-19’, the author discusses various aspects of how businesses are adapting to the economic situation brought about by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and how virtual assistants can help businesses adapt to what is now being referred to as the ‘new normal’. A global health and economic crisis making its rounds in countries across the world is not something to be taken lightly, and is something that significantly involves each and everyone of us the world over.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

OkayRelax Releases Blog ‘How Hiring a VA Can Help Your Business During COVID-19’

  1. 1. July 13, 2020, New York - (https://okayrelax.com/vas-can-help-your-business-during-covid19/) In one of OkayRelax’s most recent blog posts, ‘How Hiring a VA Can Help Your Business During COVID-19’, the author discusses various aspects of how businesses are adapting to the economic situation brought about by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and how virtual assistants can help businesses adapt to what is now being referred to as the ‘new normal’. A global health and economic crisis making its rounds in countries across the world is not something to be taken lightly, and is something that significantly involves each and everyone of us the world over. The article lists down some of the most important elements of a business or enterprise, discussing how the recent health crisis has affected them. This list includes discussion on finances, sales and marketing, business operations, and technology. With the rise of digital transformation due to the pandemic, it is important to highlight what changes have been made and how companies have been affected by this new normal. Additionally, the article also introduces readers to virtual assistance - more specifically, describing what a virtual assistant is and what services they could provide for you. By introducing these task ideas, this section of the article aims to deliver key points in how hiring a virtual assistant can be practical for you and your business - primarily its cost-effectiveness and its significant contribution to the business operations’ increase in efficiency. Furthermore, the article also aims to help newly remote teams transition into the digital sphere, as it introduces a section on how managers can handle their virtual assistant team amidst the pandemic. Being able to utilize all the resources available for you in the remote set-up is important to be able to perform more efficiently and effectively, both as an individual and as a team. Virtual assistant services such as OkayRelax can help ease you into the digital era with their roster of world-class virtual assistants, who are experts in working remotely, as most of these personal online assistants have been in the remote industry for years now. This allows business owners and managers to handle things more smoothly as they won’t have to worry about having to teach and train newbies who have just been onboarded into the company. Not only do virtual assistant services help your business become more cost-effective, but it also helps your business operations move along more smoothly and efficiently, saving you not just time but also money and other resources. About OkayRelax OkayRelax is a company that offers high-quality and cost-effective virtual assistant services to busy individuals such as business owners, medical professionals, professors, or even work-at- home moms who feel like they just don’t have enough time in their hands to do everything they have to do. OkayRelax aims to deliver top-notch virtual assistance to clients around the world, ensuring that no stone is left unturned and no task is left unfinished. The company has a sophisticated roster of virtual assistants that are highly trained to provide only the best service for clients like you, helping you claim back your valuable time, because you deserve to relax.

×