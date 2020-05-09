Successfully reported this slideshow.
A FRAMEWORK FOR COACHING TECHNICAL RUNNING IN TEAM SPORT ATHLETES GREG HOLLINS
COACHING TECHNICAL RUNNING IN TEAM SPORT ATHLETES INFLUENCES... A FEW OF MANY ZACH DECHANT STUART MCMILLAN LOREN LANDOW CA...
REDUCE INJURY RISK EFFICIENCY PERFORMANCE
COACHING TECHNICAL RUNNING IN TEAM SPORT ATHLETES HOW IMPORTANT IS MAX VELOCITY? “Accelerated in a similar pattern relativ...
COACHING TECHNICAL RUNNING IN TEAM SPORT ATHLETES ⬆ Max velocity brings ⬆ Sub max capacity with it EFFICIENCY DEREK HANSEN...
74% 70% 76% 72% COACHING TECHNICAL RUNNING IN TEAM SPORT ATHLETES Velocity(km/h) 0 10 20 30 40 A B C D Run Up Demand Max V...
SPRINTING MIGHT BE THE MOST POWERFUL CNS STIMULUS WE HAVE AT OUR DISPOSAL
A FRAMEWORK
BASED ON...
COACHING TECHNICAL RUNNING IN TEAM SPORT ATHLETES Dan Pfaff Head Coach ALTIS “PRODUCE THE RIGHT FORCE, AT THE RIGHT TIME, ...
COACHING TECHNICAL RUNNING IN TEAM SPORT ATHLETES WARM UP PLYOS / LANDINGS DRILLS TASK RACE / GAME LINK & BLEND THE PHASES...
ALLOW ATHLETES TO UNDERSTAND & FEEL THE KEY SHAPES OF THE SKILL ALLOWS COACH TIME TO INTRODUCE KEY COACHING POINTS AND CUES
ALLOW ATHLETES TO COORDINATE PATTERNS AROUND THE KEY SHAPES ALLOWS COACH TIME TO REINFORCE COACHING POINTS AND CUES
ALLOW ATHLETES TO EXPLORE MOVEMENT STRATEGIES BASED ON PREVIOUS DRILLS ALLOWS COACH TIME TO SEE HOW THE ATHLETES PERFORM T...
ALLOW ATHLETES TO EXPLORE MOVEMENT SOLUTIONS TO A SPECIFIC TASK ALLOWS COACH TO TARGET A SPECIFIC ELEMENT OF THE SKILL BAS...
ALLOW ATHLETES TO REINTEGRATE NEW MOVEMENT STRATEGIES FROM THE CONSTRAINED TASK INTO AN OPEN ENVIRONMENT ALLOWS COACH TO E...
ALLOW ATHLETES TO COMPETE, FEEL FAST & HAVE FUN! ALLOWS COACH TO GET HIGH CNS LOAD & MANAGED VOLUME OF HIGH SPEED RUNNING ...
VARIETY IS THE SPICE OF LIFE (AND COACHING)
MIKE YOUNG
COACHING TECHNICAL RUNNING IN TEAM SPORT ATHLETES ‣ Internal vs External vs CLA ‣ “CLA is more effective for changing the ...
COACHING TECHNICAL RUNNING IN TEAM SPORT ATHLETES CONSTRAINTS LED APPROACH PERFORMANCE It’s far easier for coaches to mani...
COACHING TECHNICAL RUNNING IN TEAM SPORT ATHLETES COMMON CONSTRAINTS - MAX VELOCITY Technical Outcome: Minimise Rotation C...
COACHING TECHNICAL RUNNING IN TEAM SPORT ATHLETES COMMON CONSTRAINTS - ACCELERATION Technical Outcome: Aggressive Foot Str...
COACHING TECHNICAL RUNNING IN TEAM SPORT ATHLETES COMMON CONSTRAINTS - CHANGE OF DIRECTION Technical Outcome: CoD - Improv...
LIMITATIONS ENERGY LEAKS
MIKE YOUNG
LIMITATIONS FIX THE LEAKS!
COACHING TECHNICAL RUNNING IN TEAM SPORT ATHLETES Athletes may have barriers to developing these skills. Physical ‣ Lack s...
COACHING TECHNICAL RUNNING IN TEAM SPORT ATHLETES Nick Winkleman Head of Athletic Performance Irish Rugby “YOUR BEST SPEED...
COACHING TECHNICAL RUNNING IN TEAM SPORT ATHLETES IDEAL WORLD WEEKLY STRUCTURE Mon Tues Wed Thur Fri Sat Sun Accel Tempo C...
COACHING TECHNICAL RUNNING IN TEAM SPORT ATHLETES IMPERFECT WORLD...MICRO-DOSING WARM UPS / TRAINING DAY TOP UPS PRE MATCH...
COACHING TECHNICAL RUNNING IN TEAM SPORT ATHLETES Loren Landow Head S&C Coach Landow Performance & Denver Broncos “THIS ST...
OBJECTIVE - TESTING DATA SUBJECTIVE - PERFORMANCE COMBINATION - KINOGRAMS
SOMETIMES ATHLETES MOVE THE WAY THEY MOVE FOR A REASON!
THE BIG PICTURE
COACHING TECHNICAL RUNNING IN TEAM SPORT ATHLETES ‣ Sometimes the way an athlete moves is a performance beneﬁt for their s...
COACHING TECHNICAL RUNNING IN TEAM SPORT ATHLETES Jason Hettler Strength & Power Coach ALTIS “ATHLETES MUST FIRST KNOW THE...
COACHING TECHNICAL RUNNING IN TEAM SPORT ATHLETES ‣ Flexible framework and principles based approach. ‣ ⬆ Max velocity als...
FEEDBACK, REVIEW, DISCUSSION GREG HOLLINS GREG.HOLLINS@ICLOUD.COM GMHOLLINS
A Framework for Coaching Technical Running In Team Sport Athletes
A Framework for Coaching Technical Running In Team Sport Athletes
A Framework for Coaching Technical Running In Team Sport Athletes
A Framework for Coaching Technical Running In Team Sport Athletes
