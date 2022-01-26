Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Best Cannabis Transport Services Providers Is Here!

Jan. 26, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

Cannabis transportation service providers are always on top of their knowledge. When it comes to cannabis transport services, there are so many moving parts, and we just helped you understand them. So, if you found this post helpful in any sense, then make sure to spread the word out; it’d be appreciated.
Visit Us: https://greenrushtransport.com/transport

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wanlin Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(4.5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free

Best Cannabis Transport Services Providers Is Here!

  1. 1. Cannabis is not the ordinary green leaf that you see every day. Let’s just agree to the fact that it is something that has been in the market for a long time and still hasn’t got a green flag from governments all around the world. However, as far as the cannabis transport services are concerned, they are well aware of the changing political climate surrounding cannabis and hemp products.
  2. 2. Cannabis transportation service providers are always on top of their knowledge, especially when it comes to laws, regulations, and documentation that is necessary to move such products from point A to point B. You’d be surprised to know that there are many cannabis transporters out there, but only a handful of them are members of the National Association of Cannabis Transporters (NACT). The ones who work alongside this association take pride in supporting policies supporting growth in legal and recreational cannabis and hemp industries. There are certain rules that these transporters are required to follow, which are enlisted down below: The transportation team will validate the following prior to scheduled pickup: • Laboratory COA • Customer Licenses • Bill of Lading • Buyer/Seller Contact Information • Transportation Manifest The drivers are required to carry the following things in the vehicle: • Copy of Green Rush Transport Services Transport Licenses • The Insurance Information includes: • Product Liability • Cargo • Commercial Vehicle • General Liability
  3. 3. This Is No Ordinary Industry Cannabis is not an industry. You see, as of January 2019, cannabis is legal for recreational or medicinal use in the 33 states in the US. If we have to talk numbers, you’d be surprised to know that cannabis generated $8.3 billion in consumer sales in 2017 and is estimated to earn $23 billion to $30 billion by the year 2025. This industry we are talking about was once controlled by drug cartels. It’d be right to say that everything that has anything to do with cannabis is quite risky to get into, and transportation is one of them. Vehicles are selected and converted to meet specific delivery requirements. Routing software and telematics systems are also used to minimize travel time and maximize the revenue of each stop. And to put all of that into work, highly reliable drivers are hired, trained, and monitored. Final Thoughts When it comes to cannabis transport services, there are so many moving parts, and we just helped you understand them. So, if you found this post helpful in any sense, then make sure to spread the word out; it’d be appreciated. Talk To Us: Call Us: (833) 476-7874 E-mail Us: info@greenrushtransport.com Visit Us: https://greenrushtransport.com/

×