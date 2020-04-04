Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
green park country lodge Arzachena https://www.greenpark-countrylodge.com/ENG/
Get a chance to stay at a place that is constructed completely of wood, you would certainly love it. One of the most signi...
Take SS 125 from Olbia to Arzachena, at Km 333 on the left you will see an old destroyed bridge. Get off to the left and f...
https://www.greenpark-countrylodge.com/ENG/ info@greenpark-countrylodge.com +39 3483974548
Green park country lodge arzachena
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Green park country lodge arzachena

29 views

Published on

Get a chance to stay at a place that is constructed completely of wood, you would certainly love it. Green park country lodge Arzachena has a similar built up and situated in the beautiful nature. It is situated in the middle of the forest to keep you close with nature & habitat. At our lodges, we have a natural focus on the comfort of our visitors. Call us and book space for you as well as your family if planning for a trip to Sardinia Green Park Country Lodge.visit us: https://www.greenpark-countrylodge.com/ENG/

Published in: Travel
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Green park country lodge arzachena

  1. 1. green park country lodge Arzachena https://www.greenpark-countrylodge.com/ENG/
  2. 2. Get a chance to stay at a place that is constructed completely of wood, you would certainly love it. One of the most significant problems when planning a holiday in green park country lodge Arzachena is selecting among the numerous attractive locations. From the beachside paradise or winter air to the heartbeat of a city, you’ll find various places to stay around the island. But there is a country lodge that has something unique. It is, green park green park country lodge Arzachena.Especially, when you are looking for an eco-friendly concept based lodge. Let’s take a quick peek.
  3. 3. Take SS 125 from Olbia to Arzachena, at Km 333 on the left you will see an old destroyed bridge. Get off to the left and follow the road for 1km purposesto arrive at an intersection, turn left “Via Stazzu Carrabinu” go even one km straight until the second intersection, turn left again “Via Stazzu Silvaredda”100 Mt and you will arrive at our entrance gate.
  4. 4. https://www.greenpark-countrylodge.com/ENG/ info@greenpark-countrylodge.com +39 3483974548

×