Ppt pemasaran internasional-1[1]

• Konsumen Konsumen indomie tidak hanya ada di indonesia saja tetapi berada di australia. Indomie merupakan makanan kegema...
 Divisi Mi Instan Divisi Mi Instan memproduksi aneka ragam mi instan dengan berbagai merek antara lain Indomie, Supermi, ...
“ Ilmu yang baik adalah ilmu yang bisah diterapkan dan di aplikasikan di dunia nyata maka tolong jangan hakimi kami jika t...
  1. 1. Anriani 17.01.031.013 Haikal Idham Halik 17.01.031.042 Herdin 17.01.031.045 Nopita Sulistiawati 17.01.031.082
  2. 2. Lingkungan pemasaran adalah lingkungan perusahaan yang terdiri dari pelaku dan kekuatan di luar pemasaran yang mempengaruhi kemampuan manajemen pemasaran untuk membangun dan mempertahankan hubungan yang berhasil dengan pelangan sasaran. Berdasarkan Ruang Lingkupnya, Lingkungan Pemasaran Secara Umum Dibedakan Menjadi Yaitu : a. Lingkungan internal b. Lingkungan Mikro internal c. Lingkungan Makro Ektern
  3. 3. Ada tiga factor lingkungan intern yang merupakan bagian dalam suatu system pemasaran perusahaan dan merupakn faktor ekstern perusahaan adalah pasar, penyedia dan perantara pemasaran. Secara umum faktor tersebut dipandang sebagai faktor yang tidak bisa dikontrol namun memberikan pengaruh yang lebih besar daripada faktor lingkungan makro. Terdapat 4 bauran pemasaran yaitu : a. Product Product (produk) adalah segala sesuatu yang ditawarkan kepada masyarakat untuk dilihat, dipegang, dibeli atau dikonsumsi b. Lingkungan Mikro internal Price (harga), yaitu sejumlah uang yang konsumen bayar untuk membeli produk atau mengganti hal milik produk. Harga meliputi last price, discount, allowance, payment period, credit terms, and retail price. c. Place / Tempat Place (tempat), yaitu berbagai kegiatan perusahaan untuk membuat produk yang dihasilkan/dijual terjangkau dan tersedia bagi pasar sasaran. Tempat meliputi antara lain channels, coverage, assortments, locations, inventory, and transport. d. Promotion / Promosi Promotion (promosi), yaitu berbagai kegiatan perusahaan untuk mengkomunikasikan dan memperkenalkan produk pada pasar sasaran. Variabel promosi meliputi antara lain sales promotion, advertising, sales force, public relation, and direct marketing.
  4. 4. Yaitu berbagai kekuatan yang dekat dengan perusahaan yang mempengaruhi kemampuannya untuk melayani pelanggan, terdiri dari : a. Perusahaan b. Pemasok c. Perantara d. Pelanggan e. Pesaing f. Masyarakat (publik)
  5. 5. Yaitu berbagai kekuatan yang diluar perusahaan yang mempengaruhi kemampuannya perusahaan untuk memproduksi barang, terdiri dari : a. Economic environment / Lingkungan ekonomi b. Technology Environmrnt / Lingkungan Teknologi c. Political Environment / Lingkungan Politik d. Demography / Lingkungan Demografis e. Cultural Environment / Lingkungan Budaya f. Persaingan
  6. 6. • Konsumen Konsumen indomie tidak hanya ada di indonesia saja tetapi berada di australia. Indomie merupakan makanan kegemaran di autralia, hal ini bisa dilihat dari toko-toko yang selalu kehabisan stok karena permintaan akan indomie di australia cukup banyak. Hal ini juga di dukung oleh kebiasaan masyarakat australia yang membutuhkan makanan cepat saji karena kapadatan jam kerja dan banyaknya netizen. Di Australia, tahun 2009 indomie dijual dengan harga 25 sen per bungkusnya atau AUD 10 untuk satu kardus berisi 40 bungkus indomie, sedangkan di Amerika Serikat pada tahun 2009, indomie biasa dijual dengan harga 1 dolar per 3 bungkusnya. Indomie sendiri mempunyai 40 macam rasa yang bisa dinikmati, sedangkan pop mie mempunyai 12 macam rasa.  Pesaing Pesaing indomie di australia adalah makanan pasta. Tetapi tetap saja indomie dapat lebih unggul karena indomie memiliki ke khasan rasa dan harga yang lebih murah harga 1 dolar per 3 bungkus, dan penyajiannya juga mudah serta cepat. Channel of distribution Sekitar 70% dari produk-produk Grup Indofood dalam kemasan eceran didistribusikan oleh Grup Distribusi, sisanya disalurkan oleh distributor pihak ketiga. Sedangkan produk-produk dalam kemasan besar (bulk) disalurkan oleh distributor pihak ketiga. Saat ini, Grup Distribusi melayani sekitar 255 ribu pedagang eceran yang terdaftar di seluruh Indonesia.
  7. 7.  Divisi Mi Instan Divisi Mi Instan memproduksi aneka ragam mi instan dengan berbagai merek antara lain Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, Sakura dan Pop Mie. Masing-masing merek ditujukan untuk segmen tertentu di pasar, baik segmen atas, menengah maupun bawah dan ditawarkan dengan kisaran harga yang sesuai dengan segmen pasarnya. Merekmerek tersebut sudah lama dikenal dan mapan, serta dipandang konsumen sebagai produk yang berkualitas dengan harga terjangkau dan senantiasa tersedia di berbagai pelosok Indonesia. Oleh karena itu Grup Indofood merupakan pemimpin pasar di Indonesia untuk produk mi instan. Sekitar 2% produk mi instan Grup Indofood juga diekspor ke lebih kurang 50 negara di dunia.
  8. 8. “ Ilmu yang baik adalah ilmu yang bisah diterapkan dan di aplikasikan di dunia nyata maka tolong jangan hakimi kami jika teori kami masih salah karna teoripun belum cukup untuk menentukan bahwa ilmu yang di dapat sudah baik “

