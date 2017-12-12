U6 har el arte islamico _pptm

Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas HISTORIA DEL ARTEDEPARTAMENTO DE ARTES PLÁSTICAS 2º BAC – 1ª ev...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas HISTORIA DEL ARTEDEPARTAMENTO DE ARTES PLÁSTICAS Eval Bloques M...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS BLOQUE DE CONTENIDOS ESTUDIO, ANÁLISIS E INVESTIGACI...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS CRONOLOGÍA HISTÓRICA CRONOLOGÍA ARTÍSTICA Unidad 5: ...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas MAPA WEB El arte islámico La ciudad islámica Arte Mudéjar Al-Án...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Aparición y expansión del ISLÁM S. VI-XVS. V S. XVS. VII CONTEN...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS Hacia el año 622 en la Península Arábiga. MAHOMA (Mu...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS Azulejos y mosaicos islámicos (Kashi Kari) Influido ...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Mezquita de Córdoba. Madera Ladrillo Yesos Cerámica Materiales ...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CaligrafíaMocárabeAlicatados Lacería Piezas de barro vidriado q...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas MAPA CONCEPTUAL Prerrománico español Contexto histórico Mundo i...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS El arte musulmán Desde el 622 al XVIII Contexto hist...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS 1. La ciudad CARACTERÍSTICAS La ciudad como punto de...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS 1. La ciudad CARACTERÍSTICAS El trazado de las calle...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas La arquitectura es el arte principal del mundo islámico: • Conc...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Madrasa o escuela coránica Ribat o edificio fortificado habitad...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS 2. La arquitectura ELEMENTOS SUSTENTANTES La columna...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Cubierta abovedada de pequeñas dimensiones: bóveda de cañón, cú...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Uniones de la cúpula: trompas y pechinas con mocárabes. Trompas...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Arcos muy variados (de herradura, lobulado, mixtilíneo, túmido,...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS 2. La arquitectura ELEMENTOS SUSTENTADOS Califal cor...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS 3. La mezquita La oración es uno de los deberes fund...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS 3. La mezquita Sahn (patio abierto y porticado) Hara...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Mezquita de Kariuan, Túnez CONTENIDOS 3. La mezquita Tipología ...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Mezquita de Sultán Ahmet o Azul, Estambul CONTENIDOS 3. La mezq...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Mezquita de Omar o Cúpula de la Roca, Jerusalén, finales del s....
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Mezquita de Bab al Mardum, (Cristo de la luz) Toledo, finales d...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Mimbar y mihrab. Mezquita Hassan, El Cairo, s. XIV CONTENIDOS 3...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas ACTIVIDADES Investigación: Busca información relevante de la Me...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS 4. Primeros siglos PERÍODO OMEYA Cúpula de la Roca d...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS 4. Primeros siglos PERÍODO OMEYA Interior de Cúpula ...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS PERÍODO ABASÍ Minarete de la mezquita de Samarra. Ir...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas • Año 711, la conquista árabe del reino Visigodo. • 711-756, Em...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas ARTE CALIFAL CONTENIDOS 5. La España Islámica En la Península I...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS 5. La España Islámica Del Emirato al Califato Períod...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Período cordobés (711-1031) VISTA AÉREA DE LA MEZQUITA DE CÓRDO...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas LA FACHADA OESTE DE LA MEZQUITA Exteriormente la mezquita se as...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes PlásticasLAS PUERTAS DE LA MEZQUITA Puerta de los Visires o de San Esteba...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Interior de la mezquita: el Haram o Sala de Oración El espacio ...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas La cubierta de la mezquita es plana y está realizada en madera....
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Acueducto de los Milagros, Mérida. 514 columnas de mármol jaspe...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Maqsura de la Mezquita de Córdoba Planta y alzado. Separada de ...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Del Emirato al Califato Bóveda ...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas El Mihrab de la Mezquita de Córdoba El lujo de la decoración se...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Del Emirato al Califato Abderra...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Del Emirato al Califato Salón R...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Del Emirato al Califato Mezquit...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Del Emirato al Califato Arquerí...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Del Emirato al Califato Qubba c...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Los reinos de Taifas Salón Dora...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Los reinos de Taifas Período de...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Los reinos de Taifas Período de...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Oratorio. Detalle del arco de acceso. En rojo los salmeres (dov...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Alcazaba de Málaga. Aspecto exterior Interior del Palacio de la...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Mezquita Qarawiyyin. Fez. 1135-1145 5. La España IslámicaCONTEN...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas GIRALDA 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS DINASTÍAS AFRICANAS Alm...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas GIRALDA 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS DINASTÍAS AFRICANAS Alm...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas ACTIVIDADES Investigación: Busca información relevante del Almi...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Torre del Oro. Torre albarrana junto al Guadalquivir. Planta y ...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Alhambra de Granada. Siglos XIII - XV 5. La España IslámicaCONT...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS REINO NAZARÍ LA ALHAMBRA La Alc...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS REINO NAZARÍ LA ALHAMBRA Plano ...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS REINO NAZARÍ LA ALHAMBRA Plano ...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Salón del Trono en la Torre de Comares. El trono del sultán se ...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Palacio de los Leones. (1362-1391) Patio del Palacio de los Leo...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Patio de los Leones. (1362-1391) PATIO DE LOS LEONES 5. La Espa...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Generalife. (1238-1302) Casa de campo real. 5. La España Islámi...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas ACTIVIDADES Investigación: Busca información relevante de la Al...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Corral del Carbón(1238-1302) Alhóndiga (mercado). 5. La España ...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas MAPA CONCEPTUAL Arte hispano-musulmán
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas ACTIVIDADES Visualización: Puedes ver el siguiente vídeo sobre ...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Mezquita de Suleiman (1550-1558). Arquitecto: Sinán 6. Continui...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Mausoleo de Taj Mahal (1631-1648).India 6. ContinuidadCONTENIDO...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 7. El arte mudéjarCONTENIDOS Arquitectura mudéjar Mudéjares Ára...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Patio de las doncellas. Palacio de Pedro I , Alcázar de Sevilla...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 7. El arte mudéjarCONTENIDOS Etapas Peculiares en cada región, ...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 7. El arte mudéjarCONTENIDOS Arquitectura mudéjar Peculiares en...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas EL TRABAJO DE LA MADERA La utilización de la madera en las tech...
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas MAPA CONCEPTUAL Arte Mudéjar
Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas ACTIVIDADES Investigación: Busca el significado de los siguient...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

U6 har el arte islamico _pptm

9 views

Published on

Material de Historia del Arte

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

U6 har el arte islamico _pptm

  1. 1. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas HISTORIA DEL ARTEDEPARTAMENTO DE ARTES PLÁSTICAS 2º BAC – 1ª evaluación En el arte islámico se fundirá las influencias de la Península Arábiga preislámica, los elementos artísticos de los lugares conquistados y las teorías religiosas derivadas del Profeta. Mihrab, Mezquita de Córdoba, (la primera fue completada entre el 788-799). U5_HAR_El arte islamico.pdf por Francisco Esquinas Romera se distribuye bajo una Licencia Creative Commons Atribución-NoComercial- CompartirIgual 4.0 Internacional. Patio de las Doncellas del Real Alcázar de Sevilla, (arte mudéjar, 720). Bloque 2. El nacimiento de la tradición artística occidental: EL ARTE MEDIEVAL U_3. Arte paleocristiano y bizantino U_4. El arte prerrománico U_5. El arte islámico U_6. El arte románico U_7. El arte gótico
  2. 2. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas HISTORIA DEL ARTEDEPARTAMENTO DE ARTES PLÁSTICAS Eval Bloques Meses Unidades 1ªEvaluación Bloque 1. Raíces del arte europeo: el legado del arte clásico. Bloque 2. Nacimiento de la tradición artística occidental: el arte medieval. Septiembre Octubre Noviembre U0. El arte y la obra de arte U0_1. Técnicas artísticas U1. Grecia, creadora del lenguaje clásico U2. Roma y la visión del clasicismo U2_1. El arte clásico en Hispania U3. Arte paleocristiano y bizantino U4. El arte prerrománico U5. El arte islámico hispano-musulmán U6. El arte románico U7. El arte gótico Examen 1ª Eval 17– Noviembre 2ªEvaluación Bloque 3. Desarrollo y evolución del arte europeo en el mundo moderno. Diciembre Enero Febrero U8. El Renacimiento italiano U8_1. Arte italiano del Quattrocento U8_2. Arte italiano del Cinquecento U8_3. El Renacimiento en España U9. El Arte Barroco o La arquitectura y urbanismo barroco. Imaginería barroca o Principales tendencias pictóricas. La aportación de la pintura española. U10. El siglo XVIII. Rococó y neoclasicismo Examen 2ª Eval 14 – Febrero 3ªEvaluación Bloque 4. El siglo XIX: el arte de un mundo en transformación. Bloque 5. La ruptura de la tradición: el arte en la primera mitad del siglo XX. Bloque 6. La universalización del arte desde la segunda mitad del siglo XX. Marzo Abril Mayo U11. Goya U12. El Siglo XIX. U12_1. Evolución de las artes plásticas I U12_2. Evolución de las artes plásticas II U12_3. La revolución industrial y los nuevos materiales U13. El siglo XX: U13_1_2. El arte en la primera mitad del siglo XX U14_1_2. Las artes en la segunda mitad del siglo XX U15. El arte de nuestro tiempo. Cultura visual de masas Examen 3ª Eval 4 – Mayo
  3. 3. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS BLOQUE DE CONTENIDOS ESTUDIO, ANÁLISIS E INVESTIGACIÓN Bloque 2. 1. Nacimiento de la tradición artística occidental: el arte medieval U3. ARTE PALEOCRISTIANO La aportación cristiana en la arquitectura y la iconografía - La basílica paleocristiana - Baptisterios, mausoleos y martiria, característica y función - La iconografía en la pintura y el mosaico ARTE BIZANTINO - La arquitectura bizantina - El mosaico - El Pantocrátor, la Virgen y la Déesis, y su influencia en el arte occidental. OBRAS - Arquitectura: Iglesia de Santa Sofía de Constantinopla. - Mosaico: Cortejo de la emperatriz Teodora en San Vital de Rávena. U4. ARTE PREROMÁNICO - En Europa - En España. OBRAS - Arquitectura: San Pedro de la Nave (Zamora), Santa María del Naranco (Oviedo) y San Miguel de la Escalada (León). U5. ARTE ROMÁNICO - Características y función de las iglesias y monasterios - Características de la escultura y la pintura románicas, con especial referencia a la iconografía - Relaciones entre los artistas y los clientes del arte románico U7. ARTE ISLÁMICO - La mezquita y el palacio islámicos, rasgos esenciales ARTE HISPANOMUSULMAN OBRAS - Arquitectura: Mezquita de Córdoba, Aljafería de Zaragoza, Giralda de Sevilla, la Alhambra de Granada. ARTE MUDEJAR Diferencias entre el mudéjar popular y el cortesano. U6. ARTE GÓTICO - Relaciones entre los artistas y los clientes, y su variación del románico. - Características y evolución de la arquitectura gótica. Explicación de los cambios respecto a la románica. - Características y evolución de la arquitectura gótica en España. - Características y evolución de la escultura gótica. Diferencias tipológicas, formales e iconográficas respecto a la escultura románica. - Innovaciones de la pintura de Giotto y del Trecento italiano respecto a la pintura románica y bizantina. - Innovaciones de la pintura flamenca del siglo XV. INVESTIGACIÓN El tratamiento iconográfico y el significado de la Visión apocalíptica de Cristo y el Juicio Final en el arte medieval. Confecciona un catálogo, con breves cometarios, de las obras más relevantes (Pinterest)
  4. 4. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS CRONOLOGÍA HISTÓRICA CRONOLOGÍA ARTÍSTICA Unidad 5: Arte islámico: • Orígenes y características • La ciudad islámica. La mezquita y el palacio • El arte hispano-musulmán: - El arte de Al-Ándalus: Califato de Córdoba, los reinos de Taifas, Almorávides y almohades, el reino Nazarí. - El arte mudéjar
  5. 5. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas MAPA WEB El arte islámico La ciudad islámica Arte Mudéjar Al-Ándalus Bases estéticas La Mezquita
  6. 6. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Aparición y expansión del ISLÁM S. VI-XVS. V S. XVS. VII CONTENIDOS El arte Medieval ARTE ORIENTAL Desaparición del IMP. ROMANO OCCIDENTAL (Año 476) IMPERIO BIZANTINO (antiguo Imperio Romano de Oriente) Desaparición del IMP. ROMANO ORIENTAL (Año 1453) Desarrollo del ARTE ISLÁMICO FUNDAMENTOS
  7. 7. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS Hacia el año 622 en la Península Arábiga. MAHOMA (Muhammad, “el alabado”). Expansión del Imperio Árabe en el año 715 Engloba las manifestaciones artísticas en torno a la religión islámica (islam significa “someterse a Dios”). IMPERIO PERSA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA Contexto histórico A la muerte de Mahoma se inicia la difusión de esta religión, tras una amplia y rápida unificación territorial. Monoteísmo El profeta: Mahoma El libro sagrado: el Corán Arte sincrético Integra elementos de zonas que anexa Nueva forma de expresión ISLAM La Meca
  8. 8. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS Azulejos y mosaicos islámicos (Kashi Kari) Influido por conceptos religiosos. Contexto histórico El artista no es un genio creador, es un artesano. El artista Aniconismo Recelo ante la representación de imágenes Por la idolatría Mantiene la tradición Por su uso cristiano Mutabilidad Naturaleza inaprensible. Horror vacui. Decoración geométrica y epigráfica Importancia de la luz y el agua Cúpula de la Roca, Mezquita de Al-Aqsa. Jerusalén. BASES ESTÉTICAS Y RELIGIOSAS Iconoclasta Antinaturalista Decorativismo
  9. 9. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Mezquita de Córdoba. Madera Ladrillo Yesos Cerámica Materiales Caligrafía Mocárabe Alicatados Ataurique Técnicas Sebka Giralda de Sevilla. Alhambra de Granada. Ligeros y fáciles de trabajar CONTENIDOS Contexto histórico BASES ESTÉTICAS Y RELIGIOSAS Artesonado Aljafería de Zaragoza.
  10. 10. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CaligrafíaMocárabeAlicatados Lacería Piezas de barro vidriado que cubre la parte baja del muro, formando zócalos. Ataurique Adorno formando por bandas entrelazadas. En techos (artesonados) Características: Motivos geométricos, caligráficos y vegetales Simetría, repetición. Horror vacui Arabesco con formas vegetales muy estilizadas. Adorno a base de prismas tallados y acoplados hacia el suelo. Decoración epigráfica: Estilo cursivo Estilo cúfico Centrado en la arquitectura Decoración interior La luz como divinidad CONTENIDOS Contexto histórico BASES ESTÉTICAS Y RELIGIOSAS
  11. 11. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas MAPA CONCEPTUAL Prerrománico español Contexto histórico Mundo islámico
  12. 12. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS El arte musulmán Desde el 622 al XVIII Contexto histórico Periodo de disolución que transcurre entre esta conquista y el siglo XV con nuevos califatos independientes. Periodo Omeya que coincide aproximadamente con el califato Omeya (661-750), bajo cuyo mandato el territorio islámico se extendió desde Damasco (Siria). Periodo Abasí que abarca la época de los califas Abasíes (750- 1258), establecidos en Bagdad (Irak). Mezquita de Damasco Mezquita de Ibn Tulun. El Cairo Alhambra de Granada Periodo Otomano a partir del siglo XVI con el desarrollo del poder turco.
  13. 13. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS 1. La ciudad CARACTERÍSTICAS La ciudad como punto de redistribución Pérdida de espacios de relación ciudadana Nomadismo Comercio caravanero a larga distancia Reconstrucción de una ciudad musulmana Sistema de yuxtaposición de casas, unas al lado de otras, sin ningún tipo de plan preconcebido (crecimiento orgánico). El centro cívico de la ciudad era la “medina”. Puerta de entrada Alcazaba (ciudadela militar) Arrabal (barrio exterior) Mezquita mayor Zoco (mercado)Hamman (Baños públicos) Mezquita de barrio Muralla Alcaicería Zona comercial Se eliminan los espaciaos de relación ciudadano como foros, ágoras, teatros, circos, basílicas...
  14. 14. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS 1. La ciudad CARACTERÍSTICAS El trazado de las calles suele ser un laberinto de calles estrechas y enrevesadas, algunas sin salida (adarves). La calle es lugar de tránsito, no de encuentro social. Ciudad y Mezquita de Damasco Trama urbana irregular Patio interior Habitaciones privadas La casa es el elemento de unidad de la ciudad. Alberca Alcobas Es un espacio privado de ámbito familiar, que evita la relación con la calle.
  15. 15. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas La arquitectura es el arte principal del mundo islámico: • Concentra la decoración en el interior y deja los exteriores más sobrios • Importancia de lo ornamental frente lo estructural: uso de elementos arquitectónicos con funciones decorativas. • Ligada al suelo con escasa altura de sus edificaciones, normalmente inscrita en volúmenes cúbicos (horizontal, plana). Destacan las cúpulas y los minaretes de sus mezquitas. • Armonía con el paisaje. CONTENIDOS 2. La arquitectura CARACTERÍSTICAS Palacios nazaríes de la Alhambra de Granada. La ciudad iraní de Ahvaz
  16. 16. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Madrasa o escuela coránica Ribat o edificio fortificado habitado por religiosos musulmanes (rábida en español) Mausoleo o monumento funerario. Mezquita CONTENIDOS 2. La arquitectura Construcciones religiosas Madraza de Tilla Kari en Registán, Samarkanda. Rábida de Monastir, Túnez. Mausoleo de Taj Mahal en Agra, India
  17. 17. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS 2. La arquitectura ELEMENTOS SUSTENTANTES La columna como elemento sustentante, de fuste delgado, debido a la ligereza de las cubiertas. Capiteles variados Muros con contrafuertes Capiteles de influencia corintia, de mocárabes y de pencas. Superposicióncolumna-pilar Modillones de rollo Almohade Nazarí Avispero Fachada exterior de la Mezquita de Córdoba
  18. 18. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Cubierta abovedada de pequeñas dimensiones: bóveda de cañón, cúpula gallonada, de mocárabes o de arcos cruzados con el cuerpo central cubierto con cúpula de gallones. Cubierta adintelada (vigas y artesonado de madera). Cúpulas pequeñas y de yeso, como elemento simbólico (lo divino) Cubierta cupulada con arcos cruzados y cúpula gallonada. Cubiertaartesonada CONTENIDOS 2. La arquitectura ELEMENTOS SUSTENTADOS Cúpula gallonada Cúpula de mocárabes. Sala de las dos Hermanas, Alhambra.
  19. 19. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Uniones de la cúpula: trompas y pechinas con mocárabes. Trompas Mocárabes CONTENIDOS 2. La arquitectura ELEMENTOS SUSTENTADOS
  20. 20. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Arcos muy variados (de herradura, lobulado, mixtilíneo, túmido, mocárabe, entrecruzado, ciegos…). CONTENIDOS 2. La arquitectura ELEMENTOS SUSTENTADOS Es característica la dicromía de las dovelas.
  21. 21. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS 2. La arquitectura ELEMENTOS SUSTENTADOS Califal cordobés, s. IX Califal cordobés, s. X Visigodo Evolución del arco de herradura.
  22. 22. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS 3. La mezquita La oración es uno de los deberes fundamentales de todo musulmán. Se oraba semanalmente en comunidad. Masdjid (lugar para postrarse) Gran Mezquita de Damasco, Siria. Siglo VIII. Gran Mezquita de Kairuán, Túnez. Siglo VII. Plano de la casa de Mahoma, Medina (Arabia Saudí) Patio abierto (sahn) Sala de oración (haram)
  23. 23. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS 3. La mezquita Sahn (patio abierto y porticado) Haram (sala de oración cubierta) Fuente (abluciones rituales) Minarete (alminar) Muro de la Quibla Que mira a la Meca Mihrab (nicho simbólico que recuerda la presencia del profeta)
  24. 24. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Mezquita de Kariuan, Túnez CONTENIDOS 3. La mezquita Tipología Modelo hipóstila Las columnas son un elemento funda- mental en la sala y tiene una gran patio. Modelo tipo iwan Constituido por una espacio cerrado coronada por una pared con una cúpula cerrada a la que rodean tres lados y con un lado libre. Plaza de Registán, Samarcanda. Del siglo XV al XVII
  25. 25. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Mezquita de Sultán Ahmet o Azul, Estambul CONTENIDOS 3. La mezquita Tipología Modelo de planta central cubierta con cúpula Inspiradas en el modelo de la basílica bizantina de Santa Sofía de Constantinopla. Cúpula central sujeta por cuatro semicúpulas Sensación de inmensidad bajo la cúpula.
  26. 26. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Mezquita de Omar o Cúpula de la Roca, Jerusalén, finales del s. VII. CONTENIDOS 3. La mezquita Tipología Modelo de planta circular También con cúpula central, aunque de planta octogonal que recuerda al “martyrium”, con dos deambulatorios cerrados, propio de las construcciones cristianas. Gran influencia romana (decoración con jarrones y cornucopias), paleocristiana (pilares) y bizantina (mosaicos).
  27. 27. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Mezquita de Bab al Mardum, (Cristo de la luz) Toledo, finales del s. X CONTENIDOS 3. La mezquita Clasificación Maysid Pequeña y dedicada a la oración diaria. Aljama Mezquita que congrega a los fieles el viernes para la oración comunitaria. Idgah Que solo tiene quibla y mihrab. Congrega a los fieles para las grandes fiestas. Gran mezquita de Kashgar. China.
  28. 28. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Mimbar y mihrab. Mezquita Hassan, El Cairo, s. XIV CONTENIDOS 3. La mezquita Minbar Es el púlpito sobre el que se sitúa el imán durante la predicación de los viernes. Mihrab Es una hornacina construida en el muro para indicar la dirección a La Meca. Ocupa un lugar destacado, visible desde todo el haram. Maqsura Espacio reservado a altos dignatarios o al Califa. Maqsura. Mezquita de Córdoba, s. X Interior
  29. 29. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas ACTIVIDADES Investigación: Busca información relevante de la Mezquita de Córdoba y sigue esta estructura: • Ficha técnica • El artista y su época • Contenido • Análisis estético • Comentario
  30. 30. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS 4. Primeros siglos PERÍODO OMEYA Cúpula de la Roca de Jerusalén o mezquita de Omar. 691-692. Primeros califas comienzan la expansión islámica De la Península Arábiga a Oriente Medio Damasco Del 661-750 Construida sobre al antiguo templo de Salomón, sobre la roca sagrada desde la que Mahoma habría ascendido a los cielos. Gran Mezquita de Damasco. Ca. 710. Naves paralelas a la quibla y sostenidas por arquería doble.
  31. 31. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS 4. Primeros siglos PERÍODO OMEYA Interior de Cúpula de la Roca Gran Mezquita de Damasco. Ca. 710. Frontis con mosaico (el árbol con frutos del paraíso)
  32. 32. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS PERÍODO ABASÍ Minarete de la mezquita de Samarra. Irak. 692. Hacia el este, a la antigua Persia Bagdad Del 750 - 1055 Influenciado por antiguos zigurats. Mezquita de Kaiurán, Túnez. Siglo VIII-IX Emirato cordobés (Omeya) Califa Abul Abbas Abderrahman I huye a la península Ibérica Fragmentación hacia el siglo VIII 4. Primeros siglos
  33. 33. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas • Año 711, la conquista árabe del reino Visigodo. • 711-756, Emirato (provincia) dependiente del califa de Damasco. • 756-911, Emirato independiente gobernado por una dinastía Omeya. Córdoba, capital política. • 911-1031, Califato independiente de Córdoba proclamado por Abderramán III. • 1031, descomposición del Califato y aparición de los Reinos de Taifas • S. XII-XII llegada de los Almorávides y, más tarde, de los Almohades. • 1212, derrota en las Navas de Tolosa, avance cristiano hacia el sur. • Pervivencia del Reino Nazarí de Granada hasta 1492. Resistencia cristiana en el norte de la Península y sometimiento al poder Andalusí Consolidación de los pequeños reinos cristianos del norte Expansión política y territorial de los reinos cristianos, La “Reconquista” CONTENIDOS 5. La España Islámica Desde 711 al 1492AL -ÁNDALUS En la Península Ibérica
  34. 34. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas ARTE CALIFAL CONTENIDOS 5. La España Islámica En la Península Ibérica Desde 711 al 1492AL -ÁNDALUS Desde 929 Califato de Córdoba REINOS DE TAIFAS ARTE ALMOHADE ARTE NAZARÍ Desde 1031 Fitna (inestabilidad) Desde 1147 Almohades Desde 1237 Nazaríes PERIODOS
  35. 35. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas CONTENIDOS 5. La España Islámica Del Emirato al Califato Período cordobés (711-1031) Emirato de Córdoba (Omeya) Abderrahman I (756 -788) llega a la península Ibérica MEZQUITA DE CÓRDOBA Patio de los Naranjos Ampliación de Almanzor Ampliación de Al-Hakem II Ampliación de Abderramán II (848) Mezquita primitiva de Abderramán I (786) Capilla Mayor Primitiva iglesia visigoda Abderramán I: Comienza la construcción hacia 786, con influencia romana (dobles arcos como acueducto y policromía en dovelas) Califato de Córdoba Abderramán III (929 -1035) Minarete Al-Hakem II: ampliación de la sala de oración Mihrab con mosaicos bizantinos. MihrabQuibla Patio o Shan Fuente o Sabil
  36. 36. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Período cordobés (711-1031) VISTA AÉREA DE LA MEZQUITA DE CÓRDOBA MEZQUITA DE TIPO HISPÓSTILO. Su construcción se inicia durante el reinado de Abderramán I, en 786. En 833, Abderramán II la amplía. Al Hakam II la amplía hacia el sur. Al Mansur decide la última y definitiva ampliación de la mezquita, que alcanza entonces sus actuales dimensiones. 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Del Emirato al Califato
  37. 37. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas LA FACHADA OESTE DE LA MEZQUITA Exteriormente la mezquita se asemeja a una gran “fortaleza de la fe”, con muros que parecen murallas rematadas en almenas y reforzadas por gruesos contrafuertes. El uso de sillares de piedra caliza aparejados a soga y tizón contribuye a subrayar este efecto de fortaleza. 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Del Emirato al Califato Período cordobés (711-1031)
  38. 38. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes PlásticasLAS PUERTAS DE LA MEZQUITA Puerta de los Visires o de San Esteban (s. VIII) Puerta de la ampliación de Al Mansur (S. X) 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Del Emirato al Califato Puerta del Perdón, abierta en 1377 En la mezquita de Córdoba no existe una fachada o puerta principal. Los accesos se abren a todo el contorno, salvo la parte que da al río donde está el muro de la quibla. Período cordobés (711-1031)
  39. 39. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Interior de la mezquita: el Haram o Sala de Oración El espacio interno de la mezquita produce una sensación de uniformidad debido a la sucesión de naves idénticas. Es un espacio indiferenciado donde predomina la horizontalidad. 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Del Emirato al Califato Período cordobés (711-1031)
  40. 40. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas La cubierta de la mezquita es plana y está realizada en madera. Es de destacar la variedad de las columnas grecorromanas, egipcias y visigodas. 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Del Emirato al Califato Período cordobés (711-1031)
  41. 41. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Acueducto de los Milagros, Mérida. 514 columnas de mármol jaspeado y alabastro asemejan un bosque de palmeras en medio de un oasis de paz y recogimiento espiritual 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Del Emirato al Califato La arquitectura se disuelve en perspectivas y visiones fugaces. Sobre las columnas se levantó una pilastra hasta lograr una altura apetecida (más de 11 metros), surgiendo así la arquería superpuesta con dovela de piedra y ladrillo. Período cordobés (711-1031)
  42. 42. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Maqsura de la Mezquita de Córdoba Planta y alzado. Separada de la sala de oración por arquerías polilobuladas y cubierta por bóvedas de crucería. Maqsura de la Mezquita de Córdoba. Al fondo el mihrab 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Del Emirato al Califato Período cordobés (711-1031)
  43. 43. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Del Emirato al Califato Bóveda de crucería sobre la maqsura. Espacio frente al mihrab Bóveda de crucería sobre la maqsura. Uno de los espacios laterales La cubierta del mihrab es una cúpula de nervios califales, elevada sobre trompas, con una estructura octogonal. Los nervios no se cruzan en el centro, generando una cúpula gallonada con forma de concha, simbolizando la sabiduría divina. Período cordobés (711-1031)
  44. 44. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas El Mihrab de la Mezquita de Córdoba El lujo de la decoración se concentra en la capilla del mihrab, destacando los mosaicos artísticos, regalo del emperador bizantino. El interior del mihrab se cubre con una enorme concha de yeso de gran valor decorativo. Inscripciones en alabanza del Califa fechan esta obra en 965. La decoración anicónica combina todo el reperto- rio islámico: ataurique, lacería y caligrafía, con profusión de arquillos polilobulados en la parte superior. 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Del Emirato al Califato Período cordobés (711-1031)
  45. 45. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Del Emirato al Califato Abderrahman III (912 -961) MEDINA -AZAHARA Palacio – ciudad (sede del gobierno y de la corte) Planta asimétrica y laberíntica Período cordobés (711-1031)
  46. 46. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Del Emirato al Califato Salón Rico de Medina – Azahara. Se deja de recurrir a la reutilización elementos constructivos (capiteles, sillares, columnas completas…) y surgen nuevos elementos califales (capitel de nido de avispa perforado por el trépano). Capitel Califal de nido de avispa Período cordobés (711-1031)
  47. 47. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Del Emirato al Califato Mezquita de Bab-al-Mardum, Toledo. Lateral y ábside. 999. Pequeño oratorio ligado a una puerta de acceso a la ciudad para uso de los recién llegados o para la preparación a la salida. La estructura exterior de la mezquita que está realizada en ladrillo rojo y mampostería en hiladas Arquería ciega polilobulada Arco de medio punto Arco de herradura Ábside del siglo XII MEZQUITA DE BAB-AL-MARDUM Período cordobés (711-1031)
  48. 48. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Del Emirato al Califato Arquería ciega Arco polilobulado Arco de medio punto Arco de herradura Friso corrido con celosías caladas Modillones en tejas Período cordobés (711-1031) Mezquita de Bab-al-Mardum, Toledo. Fachada principal. 999.
  49. 49. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Del Emirato al Califato Qubba central, bóveda cupulada. Resaltan las pequeñas cúpulas que cubren su espacio a partir de una estructura con base cuadrada y techo no plano (qubba). Período cordobés (711-1031)
  50. 50. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Los reinos de Taifas Salón Dorado, Palacio de la Aljafería. Zaragoza. Período de los reinos de Taifas (1031-1102) Desaparece el Califato en 1035 División en pequeños reinos independientes Nostalgia por el arte califal Mayor decoración Es un palacio de recreo fortificado, en el siglo XI. Tiene un exterior sobrio, de carácter defensivo. Muralla perimetral y puerta de acceso en recodo entre torreones PALACIO DE LA ALJAFERÍA
  51. 51. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Los reinos de Taifas Período de los reinos de Taifas (1031-1102) PALACIO DE LA ALJAFERÍA El interior es de gran riqueza decorativa, con pilares de ladrillo (no de sillería como en Córdoba) con dobles columnillas adosadas, de capitel inspirado en el estilo corintio y con un cimacio grande, arcos polilobulados apuntados con arcos entrelazados más pequeños. La decoración es de motivos geométricos y vegetales (ataurique). Salón Dorado, Palacio de la Aljafería. Zaragoza. Materiales pobres enmascarados con una rica decoración a base de yeserías. Puertas de acceso con arcos tumido
  52. 52. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Los reinos de Taifas Período de los reinos de Taifas (1031-1102) El patio tiene una galería que cubre casi todo su perímetro, con dos tipos de arcadas: PALACIO DE LA ALJAFERÍA Dos laterales tienen un tipo de arcos polilobulados sustentados sobre pilares flanqueados en dos de sus laterales por medias columnas con fuste liso, capitel decorado y cimacio. Los arcos se agrupan en parejas para formar marcos de arcos apuntados más grandes Los otros dos laterales tienen otras dos galerías con columnata similar, pero más amplia, de arcos apuntados, y una forma polilobulada más sencilla aunque elegante. Patio de santa Isabel, Palacio de la Aljafería. Zaragoza.
  53. 53. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Oratorio. Detalle del arco de acceso. En rojo los salmeres (dovela basal) serpentiformes. 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Los reinos de Taifas Período de los reinos de Taifas (1031-1102) Al Oratorio se accede a través de un arco de herradura califal, enmarcado en alfiz y con unas albanegas ricamente decoradas. En la parte superior un friso con arcos apuntados que se entrecruzan. En esta zona del conjunto la decoración predominante es la caligráfica con textos coránicos. PALACIO DE LA ALJAFERÍA
  54. 54. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Alcazaba de Málaga. Aspecto exterior Interior del Palacio de la Alcazaba ALCAZABA DE MÁLAGA 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS Los reinos de Taifas Período de los reinos de Taifas (1031-1102)
  55. 55. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Mezquita Qarawiyyin. Fez. 1135-1145 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS DINASTÍAS AFRICANAS Almorávides (1085-1145) Nuevas invasiones musulmanas del norte de África. Desde Marruecos Profusión de yeserías Grande arcos-cortina Grandes bóvedas de mocárabes Sustitución de las columnas por pilares Almohades (1085-1145) Giralda, alminar de la mezquita de Sevilla. 1156-1198 Capitel almohade
  56. 56. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas GIRALDA 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS DINASTÍAS AFRICANAS Alminar de la antigua mezquita de Sevilla. Conocido con el nombre popular de la Giralda por la estatua giratoria de la Fe que corona el campanario cristiano construido en el siglo XVI. Obra arquitectónica fruto de la fusión de dos estilos diferentes, la torre de época almohade (siglo XI), y el campanario, obra renacentista del siglo XVI. Giralda, alminar de la mezquita de Sevilla. 1156-1198 Realizada en ladrillo, la torre tiene planta cuadrangular existiendo un segundo cuerpo, hoy día desaparecido, más reducido que se remataba con una cúpula y tres manzanas doradas de tamaño decreciente. Uso decorativo del ladrillo (paños geométricos de sebka) Arcos germinados Arcos mixtilíneos Arcos ciegos Almorávides y almohades
  57. 57. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas GIRALDA 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS DINASTÍAS AFRICANAS Almorávides y almohades
  58. 58. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas ACTIVIDADES Investigación: Busca información relevante del Alminar de la mezquita de Sevilla (torre de la Giralda) y sigue esta estructura: • Ficha técnica • Contexto histórico-cultural • Características • Análisis estético • Influencias posteriores
  59. 59. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Torre del Oro. Torre albarrana junto al Guadalquivir. Planta y sección (izd) Detalle del cuerpo superior 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS DINASTÍAS AFRICANAS La torre formaba parte exenta de un recinto fortificado. Cuerpos dodecagonales Cuerpo cilíndrico Almorávides y almohades
  60. 60. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Alhambra de Granada. Siglos XIII - XV 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS REINO NAZARÍ Último estado musulmán de la Península Ibérica. Muhammed I (Granada como capital, 1232) LA ALHAMBRA Hasta los Reyes Católicos (Granada, 1492) Ciudad palacio-fortaleza formada por la alcazaba (recinto militar) y el palacio. Construido sobre una colina y rodeado por un muro a lo largo de todo su perímetro. Predomina su unión con el paisaje, lo horizontal sobre lo vertical, y lo sensitivo. Castillo Rojo en árabe
  61. 61. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS REINO NAZARÍ LA ALHAMBRA La Alcazaba. (1238-1302) Recinto militar. Alcazaba. Dependencias militares en torno a una calle central Palacios (de Comares y de los Leones) Sede administrativa, de la corte y retiro privado. Palacios Nazaríes. (1238-1302) Administración y corte. Generalife. (1238-1302) Casa de campo real. La arquitectura de la Alhambra se ordena en torno a varios espacios, no existe un centro arquitectónico delimitado.
  62. 62. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS REINO NAZARÍ LA ALHAMBRA Plano de los Palacios nazaríes y de las habitaciones del emperador. Mexuar Palacio de Comares Palacio de los Leones Habitaciones del emperador Palacio de Comares (1333-1354) Patio de la alberca o de los Arrayanes. Torre de Comares al fondo. Estructura laberíntica. Predomina lo horizontal sobre lo vertical.El DIWAN: Cuarto de Comares Patio de los Arrayanes
  63. 63. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS REINO NAZARÍ LA ALHAMBRA Plano de los Palacios nazaríes y de las habitaciones del emperador. Mexuar Palacio de Comares Palacio de los Leones Habitaciones del emperador Mexuar. 1314-1333 Sobre las cuatro columnas centrales se abría un cuerpo cuadrangular que hacía de lucernario. Estructura laberíntica. Predomina lo horizontal sobre lo vertical. El MEXUAR: Sala de audiencias, parte pública para administrar justicia.
  64. 64. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Salón del Trono en la Torre de Comares. El trono del sultán se colocaba bajo el arco central. Detalle de la decoración de yesería. PALACIO DE COMARES Yusuf I 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS REINO NAZARÍ LA ALHAMBRA Bóveda delos siete cielos. Artesonado. La sobriedad de sus exteriores y la profusa decoración de sus interiores.
  65. 65. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Palacio de los Leones. (1362-1391) Patio del Palacio de los Leones. PALACIO DE LOS LEONES Mohammed V 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS REINO NAZARÍ LA ALHAMBRA Sala de las Dos Hermanas. Mirador Gran tendencia al barroquismo. Empleo de mocárabes para un gran efecto. El arte nazarí utiliza las columnas típicamente granadinas, que tiene un fuste cilíndrico muy fino y varios collarinos en la parte superior. Los arcos verdaderos se utilizan sola- mente en el exterior y en las puertas de las murallas. Columnas de galgo, estilizada de fuste cilíndrico con collarinos de decoración geométrica, con capitel de tronco cónico y con numerosa y variada decorativa.
  66. 66. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Patio de los Leones. (1362-1391) PATIO DE LOS LEONES 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS REINO NAZARÍ LA ALHAMBRA El patio se concibe, al igual que los claustros medievales, como una representación simbólica del Paraíso con la fuente de la vida en el centro y cuatro canales ya que según el Corán en el Paraíso "hay pabellones bajo los que fluye el agua de los cuatro ríos". Bosque de columnas alternas (dobles y sencillas) aumentan la majestuosidad.
  67. 67. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Generalife. (1238-1302) Casa de campo real. 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS REINO NAZARÍ LA ALHAMBRA Patio de la acequia. GENERALIFE Construido probablemente por Mohammed II (1273-1302)
  68. 68. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas ACTIVIDADES Investigación: Busca información relevante de la Alhambra de Granada y sigue esta estructura: • Ficha técnica • Contexto histórico-cultural • Características • Análisis estético • Influencias posteriores
  69. 69. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Corral del Carbón(1238-1302) Alhóndiga (mercado). 5. La España IslámicaCONTENIDOS REINO NAZARÍ CORRAL DEL CARBÓN Oratorio de la Madraza. 1349 Primera universidad de Granada Gran arco tumido Alfiz Vano germinado Amplio voladizo
  70. 70. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas MAPA CONCEPTUAL Arte hispano-musulmán
  71. 71. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas ACTIVIDADES Visualización: Puedes ver el siguiente vídeo sobre la construcción de Mezquita de Córdoba. El arte y su historia en la Península Ibérica
  72. 72. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Mezquita de Suleiman (1550-1558). Arquitecto: Sinán 6. ContinuidadCONTENIDOS Imperio Otomano Vista interior de las cúpulas A partir del siglo XV Influencia del arte bizantino Estambul 1453 – Conquista de Constantinopla Peristilo Minarete
  73. 73. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Mausoleo de Taj Mahal (1631-1648).India 6. ContinuidadCONTENIDOS Imperio Mogol Siglo XVI Incorporar elementos musulmanes e hindúes. Utiliza mármol blanco. Finial (pagodas) Cúpula bulbosa Arcadas o portales Mezquita Taj Mahal. India Las mezquitas mogoles de esta época dividen el santuario en tres áreas, un sector principal con dos alas laterales. Conjunto
  74. 74. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 7. El arte mudéjarCONTENIDOS Arquitectura mudéjar Mudéjares Árabes que “se les permite” quedar en el territorio cristiano Contenidos cristianos (románico, gótico) Materiales y decoración islámica Convivencia y aprendizaje mutuo Entre los siglos XII y XVI, en la Península Ibérica. Las estructuras arquitectónicas y los materiales son modestos, pero se logra un gran realce mediante el trabajo ornamental del ladrillo, yeso y madera: ajedrezados, arcos ciegos, redes de rombos (sebka), cruces cristianas... Sentido constructivo propio. Torre de San Martín. Teruel Tipologías constructivas de raíz islámica: - Altas torres-campanarios que imitaban alminares -Densidad decorativa (horror vacui)… SÍNTESIS Catedral de La Seo. Zaragoza. 1346
  75. 75. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas Patio de las doncellas. Palacio de Pedro I , Alcázar de Sevilla. Siglo XVI 7. El arte mudéjarCONTENIDOS Arquitectura mudéjar - Variedad de arcos (de herradura, mixtilíneos entrelazados), - Ruedas de a ocho, - Efectos lumínicos (contraste de luz y sombra) en la fachada, - Elementos repetitivos, etc. Diócesis de Teruel y Albarracín
  76. 76. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 7. El arte mudéjarCONTENIDOS Etapas Peculiares en cada región, según avanza la Reconquista. Románico mudéjar Gótico mudéjar Monasterio de Guadalupe, Cáceres. Finales del siglo XIVIglesia de San Tirso, en Sahagún, León. Mediados de siglo XII-siglo XV Materiales pobres (ladrillo) Mediados de siglo XIII-siglo XV Elementos góticos (arco apuntado), mayor repertorio islámico y fusión con formas hispano-flamencas. Colegiata de Santa María la Mayor, Calatayud. Aragón
  77. 77. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas 7. El arte mudéjarCONTENIDOS Arquitectura mudéjar Peculiares en cada región, según avanza la Reconquista. Estilo toledano Estilo leonés Estilo aragonés Estilo andaluz Torre del Salvador, TeruelIglesia de La Lugareja, Ávila. S. XIIPuerta de Alfonso VI o Puerta Antigua de Bisagra, Toledo Cerámica vidriadaLadrillo constructivo Yeserías Ladrillo decorativoArcos ciegos Palacio de Pedro I en el Real Alcázar, Sevilla
  78. 78. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas EL TRABAJO DE LA MADERA La utilización de la madera en las techumbres, tanto en España, como en América, adonde fue exportada esta técnica. La tipología de cubiertas permite distinguir: 7. El arte mudéjarCONTENIDOS Arquitectura mudéjar •Cubiertas planas (denominadas alfarjes policromados) •Cubiertas de armadura: - Armadura a dos aguas De par e hilera De par y nudillo - Armadura a cuatro aguas: De lima simple o bordón De limas doble o moamares •Cubiertas circulares o abovedadas Palacio de la Aljafería, Zaragoza.1492 Reales Alcázares. Salón de Embajadores, Sevilla
  79. 79. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas MAPA CONCEPTUAL Arte Mudéjar
  80. 80. Unidad 7: El arte islámico Departamento de Artes Plásticas ACTIVIDADES Investigación: Busca el significado de los siguientes términos o conceptos: ATAURIQUE ARCO LOBULADO ALBARRANA ALFIZ ENTIBO COLUMNA DE GALGO ARTE NAZARÍ PATIO DE LOS ARRAYANES ARCO CALIFAL MIHRAB NIDO DE AVISPA ARTE MUDÉJAR BARBACANA QUIBLA MEXUAR BÓVEDA GALLONADA MOCÁRABE ALCAZABA SEBKA ABD AL -RAHMAN I LACERÍA

×