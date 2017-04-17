GIRLY CURLS OR POKER STRAIGHT - WHICH ONE ARE YOU? BOCA RATON, FL
Hankering after a full head of curls? Are you dreaming of poker straight hair instead of frizzy fullness? Or perhaps you a...
Straightening Treatments with Cezanne Long gone are the days of potentially damaging chemical straightening treatments, if...
Made using only the finest ingredients, this life-changing product delivers the results of a traditional keratin smoothing...
Applied to the hair after shampooing and conditioning, the treatments is brushed through the hair for three minutes. Once ...
All our clients leave our salon feeling great about their new look, but often the real test comes when they have to tend t...
American Wave System Want to explore your softer side? How about adding some texture and volume with curls? Put any though...
The ionic technology based system creates soft and playful looks which are fully customized to the client. As unique and i...
1.Beach Wave - Marries straight and wavy textures to create the sexy, tousled beach waves that are at the forefront of fas...
3. Expanded Wave & Curl Patterns - For resilient and dynamic wave and curl patterns that are fabulous and full. Great for ...
By wrapping sections of hair around soft curl rods and applying the American Wave lotion for 20 minutes, you are half way ...
With no nasty chemicals, and a quick, easy and enjoyable application, your new curls will look great, be easy to look afte...
For more information about Gramercy Hair Salon and how to book your next appointment, Visit our website at https://gramerc...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Straight or Curly- Which Works for You? | Gramercy Hair Salon | Boca Raton, FL

11 views

Published on

https://gramercyhairsalon.com/ | Hankering after a full head of curls? Are you dreaming of poker straight hair instead of frizzy fullness? Or perhaps you are looking to bring some bounce back into your life and add volume. One thing is for sure, many of us want to experiment with a new look from time to time.
With advances in hair technology, if you have a couple hours to spare and a few hundred bucks, you can enjoy the semi-permanent hair style you have always dreamt of.

For more information about Gramercy Hair Salon and how to book your next appointment, Visit our website at https://gramercyhairsalon.com/

Follow us on social media @
https://www.facebook.com/gramercysalon/
https://twitter.com/Gramercy_Salon

Published in: Services
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
11
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Straight or Curly- Which Works for You? | Gramercy Hair Salon | Boca Raton, FL

  1. 1. GIRLY CURLS OR POKER STRAIGHT - WHICH ONE ARE YOU? BOCA RATON, FL
  2. 2. Hankering after a full head of curls? Are you dreaming of poker straight hair instead of frizzy fullness? Or perhaps you are looking to bring some bounce back into your life and add volume. One thing is for sure, many of us want to experiment with a new look from time to time. With advances in hair technology, if you have a couple hours to spare and a few hundred bucks, you can enjoy the semi- permanent hair style you have always dreamt of.
  3. 3. Straightening Treatments with Cezanne Long gone are the days of potentially damaging chemical straightening treatments, if you want long luscious frizz-free locks that last for weeks on end, the Cezanne Smoothing Treatment can give you just that.
  4. 4. Made using only the finest ingredients, this life-changing product delivers the results of a traditional keratin smoothing treatment without any harmful chemicals. Cezanne Classic Keratin Smoothing Treatment transforms hair, leaving it in beautiful, super-smooth condition that is salon perfect every time. It actively releases curl pattern, eliminates frizz, and repairs the hair with safe, effective ingredients with absolutely no formaldehyde in any formulation.
  5. 5. Applied to the hair after shampooing and conditioning, the treatments is brushed through the hair for three minutes. Once rinsed out, blow-dried and flat ironed hair is shampooed again in preparation for the second treatment. As the treatment is heat activated, a short burst under a dryer will ensure that you are left with stunning straight locks. Cezanne offers a simple pain-free solution to alleviate frizz.
  6. 6. All our clients leave our salon feeling great about their new look, but often the real test comes when they have to tend to their new hair at home. With Cezanne this process is also effortless. The treatment means that even after shampooing, your hair will be easy to blow dry and will be much easier to straighten. Perfect for everyone who wants to look like they have just left our salon, every time they do their hair at home. Different strength options are available, and results can last up to six months.
  7. 7. American Wave System Want to explore your softer side? How about adding some texture and volume with curls? Put any thoughts of tight 80’s perms out of your head, and prepare to be wowed by the quick, easy, and damage-free permanent American Wave system available at our salon today.
  8. 8. The ionic technology based system creates soft and playful looks which are fully customized to the client. As unique and individual as you are, the system can be used to create more volume, add loose waves or big curls, or even a texture hair to help maintain the natural shape. Lasting for up to 3 months, you can chose from 4 distinctly different service options:
  9. 9. 1.Beach Wave - Marries straight and wavy textures to create the sexy, tousled beach waves that are at the forefront of fashion and style. 2. Style Support - Adds volume and density to limp or fine hair. Great for putting oomph into blow-dries and hot-tool styling sessions. Creates bouncy and voluptuous looks.
  10. 10. 3. Expanded Wave & Curl Patterns - For resilient and dynamic wave and curl patterns that are fabulous and full. Great for clients who want texture expansion. 4. Color Wave - Using ionic technology and a natural waving system American Color Wave features a new collection of editorial setting techniques and makes bombshell waves compatible with bombshell blonde, and other dynamic hair color services.
  11. 11. By wrapping sections of hair around soft curl rods and applying the American Wave lotion for 20 minutes, you are half way to hair heaven. Your stylist will then apply the neutralizer which halts the curling process and leaves your hair feeling beautifully soft and smelling like eucalyptus. A quick rinse, rods out and voila - you have simply stunning bouncy curls to match your look.
  12. 12. With no nasty chemicals, and a quick, easy and enjoyable application, your new curls will look great, be easy to look after and be soft to the touch. Boost your body and bounce, enhance your natural texture, make your roots pop, create sexy, tousled beach waves and curls suited to girls with curls! Visit our salon today to find your perfect new hair style.
  13. 13. For more information about Gramercy Hair Salon and how to book your next appointment, Visit our website at https://gramercyhairsalon.com/Follow us on social media @ https://www.facebook.com/gramercysalon/ https://twitter.com/Gramercy_Salon

×