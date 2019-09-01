[PDF] Download Creative Haven Wildlife Color by Number Coloring Book Ebook | READ ONLINE



Creative Haven Wildlife Color by Number Coloring Book by: Diego Jourdan Pereira



From a towering bull moose to a tiny leopard toad, this coloring book features 46 animals from around the globe,?including a baboon, jaguar, kangaroo, wombat, and many others. A?color key and thumbnails appear on the inside covers plus the illustrations?are printed on one side of the perforated pages for easy removal and display. Specially designed for experienced colorists, Wildlife Color by Number and other Creative Haven? coloring books offer an escape to a world of inspiration and artistic fulfillment.

