Invisible stimulus slideshare

When less is more: how invisible stimulus delivers more powerful concept development research
There are fundamental issues with physical concept stimulus that limit its effectiveness as a tool for positioning development research
Using 'concept boards' to convey positioning ideas distorts the research response
4NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Dismissal of ideas as ‘marketing’ Rationalised response Encourages ‘...
5NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Dismissal of ideas as ‘marketing’ Rationalised response Encourages ‘...
6NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Dismissal of ideas as ‘marketing’ Rationalised response Encourages ‘...
Conventional stimulus also constrains development
Problem elements in concepts cannot be removed, continuing to distract and obstruct No flexibility to reconfigure concepts 'on the hoof' Conventional stimulus also constrains development
9NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Problem elements in concepts cannot be removed, continuing to distra...
How does invisible stimulus overcome these issues?
11NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark invisible stimulus - introducing positioning ideas without using an...
12NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark invisible stimulus - introducing positioning ideas without using an...
13NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark invisible stimulus - introducing positioning ideas without using an...
The distance between respondents and ideas is closed From: IDEA
The distance between respondents and ideas is closed From: IDEA
IDEA The distance between respondents and ideas is closed To:
The distance between respondents and ideas is closed To: IDEA IDEA IDEA IDEA IDEA IDEA
18NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark The distance between respondents and ideas is closed To: IDEA IDEA ...
Prejudices overcome Improved group dynamics Fluid exploration and development Intuitive, personal response The result is a more natural engagement with ideas invisible stimulus
20NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Prejudices overcome Improved group dynamics Fluid exploration and d...
If the stimulus is 'invisible', what do the concepts 'look' like?
Not a visible concept board like this…
23NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Proposition: ‘Elevis’ gives you immediate energy Support: •‘Elevis’...
24NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Proposition: ‘Elevis’ gives you immediate energy Support: •‘Elevis’...
25NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Proposition: ‘Elevis’ gives you immediate energy Support: •‘Elevis’...
26NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Proposition: ‘Elevis’ gives you immediate energy Support: •‘Elevis’...
27NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Proposition: ‘Elevis’ gives you immediate energy Support: •‘Elevis’...
28NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Proposition: ‘Elevis’ gives you immediate energy Support: •‘Elevis’...
29NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark So, the concepts need to be as carefully crafted as ever Single-min...
Is invisible stimulus proven to work?
Many of movement's clients have used invisible stimulus for for positioning research
• 'Time Out City Guides are written by people who live in the city' Some examples of propositions born out of invisible stimulus
• 'Reading The Telegraph is time well spent' Some examples of propositions born out of invisible stimulus
34NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark • ‘Gordon’s Sloe Gin is gin, but not as you know it’ – support: ‘Th...
Can invisible stimulus be used for other types of research?
36NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark invisible stimulus offers a solution for researching media neutral ...
37NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark The answer is to go back to the essence of each campaign idea • Def...
38NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark The answer is to go back to the essence of each campaign idea • Def...
39NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark invisible stimulus enabled Guinness to define the raison d’être beh...
What do movement's clients think of invisible stimulus ?
"invisible stimulus was a breakthrough technique for us which helped find a way forward that traditional approaches had failed to do." The Telegraph Group
42NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark “The flexibility that the approach gave us was a real help. Mixing ...
43NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark “I’ve sat through enough research groups to see the difference that...
44NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark “Developing the right stimulus material is a fundamental part of th...
45NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark ® To find out more about invisible stimulus and how movement uses q...
Graham Booth +44 (0)7798 525013 Graham Booth LinkedIn profile movement blog Twitter: @gthebash Email: grahamb@movementresearch.co.uk
  1. 1. 1NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark When less is more: how invisible stimulus delivers more powerful concept development research
  2. 2. 2NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark There are fundamental issues with physical concept stimulus that limit its effectiveness as a tool for positioning development research
  3. 3. 3NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Using ‘concept boards’ to convey positioning ideas distorts the research response
  4. 4. 4NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Dismissal of ideas as ‘marketing’ Rationalised response Encourages ‘respondent as critic’ De-personalised reactions Research response Using ‘concept boards’ to convey positioning ideas distorts the research response
  5. 5. 5NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Dismissal of ideas as ‘marketing’ Rationalised response Encourages ‘respondent as critic’ De-personalised reactions Research response Using ‘concept boards’ to convey positioning ideas distorts the research response Responses lack the intuitive, emotional and personal dimensions that characterise the processing of ideas in the ‘real world’
  6. 6. 6NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Dismissal of ideas as ‘marketing’ Rationalised response Encourages ‘respondent as critic’ De-personalised reactions Research response Using ‘concept boards’ to convey positioning ideas distorts the research response This is because of the stimulus itself, which appears to be ‘considered’ and ‘fixed’. The apparent effort that has gone into the stimulus encourages an effortful response
  7. 7. 7NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Conventional stimulus also constrains development
  8. 8. 8NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Problem elements in concepts cannot be removed, continuing to distract and obstruct No flexibility to reconfigure concepts ‘on the hoof’ Conventional stimulus also constrains development
  9. 9. 9NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Problem elements in concepts cannot be removed, continuing to distract and obstruct No flexibility to reconfigure concepts ‘on the hoof’ Conventional stimulus also constrains development Careful moderation and analysis can only partly mitigate these issues, since they are intrinsic to the use of physical stimulus per se
  10. 10. 10NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark ® How does invisible stimulus overcome these issues?
  11. 11. 11NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark invisible stimulus - introducing positioning ideas without using any stimulus material • Ideas introduced verbally and informally by moderator as seamless part of conversation, rather than via concept boards • Ideas are not highlighted as specific concepts – instead, moderator mentions them as their own thoughts and observations or things they have learnt from talking to other people, from factory visits, etc And – commonly not as new ideas, but as things that already exist ® ®
  12. 12. 12NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark invisible stimulus - introducing positioning ideas without using any stimulus material • Ideas introduced verbally and informally by moderator as seamless part of conversation, rather than via concept boards • Ideas are not highlighted as specific concepts – instead, moderator mentions them as their own thoughts and observations or things they have learnt from talking to other people, from factory visits, etc And – commonly not as new ideas, but as things that already exist ® ® This takes the ‘heat’ off the ideas and gives us more flexibility in exploring the concepts
  13. 13. 13NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark invisible stimulus - introducing positioning ideas without using any stimulus material • Ideas introduced verbally and informally by moderator as seamless part of conversation, rather than via concept boards • Ideas are not highlighted as specific concepts – instead, moderator mentions them as their own thoughts and observations or things they have learnt from talking to other people, from factory visits, etc And – commonly not as new ideas, but as things that already exist ® ® Consumers have no idea they are responding to a concept as such - it’s like chatting to someone down the pub about something you have found out, and seeing how they react
  14. 14. 14NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark The distance between respondents and ideas is closed From: IDEA
  15. 15. 15NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark The distance between respondents and ideas is closed From: IDEA
  16. 16. 16NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark IDEA The distance between respondents and ideas is closed To:
  17. 17. 17NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark The distance between respondents and ideas is closed To: IDEA IDEA IDEA IDEA IDEA IDEA
  18. 18. 18NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark The distance between respondents and ideas is closed To: IDEA IDEA IDEA IDEA IDEA IDEA Concepts go from being something respondents look at ‘over there’ to something they experience inside their own minds
  19. 19. 19NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Prejudices overcome Improved group dynamics Fluid exploration and development Intuitive, personal response The result is a more natural engagement with ideas invisible stimulus ® ®
  20. 20. 20NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Prejudices overcome Improved group dynamics Fluid exploration and development Intuitive, personal response The result is a more natural engagement with ideas invisible stimulus ® ® invisible stimulus enables us to obtain responses that more closely reflect the ‘real world’, and thus make greater progress in developing motivating and distinctive positionings ®
  21. 21. 21NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark If the stimulus is ‘invisible’, what do the concepts ‘look’ like?
  22. 22. 22NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Not a visible concept board like this…
  23. 23. 23NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Proposition: ‘Elevis’ gives you immediate energy Support: •‘Elevis’ gives you energy so it’s right there when you need it • Its active ingredient is immediately processed by your body • Absorbed rapidly by your muscles and your mind • You can feel the mental and physical lift straight away - when you need it Insight: You use energy drinks to give you a lift for a specific task: to get through a meeting, stay alert on a long drive, to play sport. But by the time they’re working, your need has passed. … but, instead, a rigorous verbal concept that respondents never see, such as this:
  24. 24. 24NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Proposition: ‘Elevis’ gives you immediate energy Support: •‘Elevis’ gives you energy so it’s right there when you need it • Its active ingredient is immediately processed by your body • Absorbed rapidly by your muscles and your mind • You can feel the mental and physical lift straight away - when you need it Insight: You use energy drinks to give you a lift for a specific task: to get through a meeting, stay alert on a long drive, to play sport. But by the time they’re working, your need has passed. … but, instead, a rigorous verbal concept that respondents never see, such as this: Typically the first element delivered – verbally by the moderator
  25. 25. 25NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Proposition: ‘Elevis’ gives you immediate energy Support: •‘Elevis’ gives you energy so it’s right there when you need it • Its active ingredient is immediately processed by your body • Absorbed rapidly by your muscles and your mind • You can feel the mental and physical lift straight away - when you need it Insight: You use energy drinks to give you a lift for a specific task: to get through a meeting, stay alert on a long drive, to play sport. But by the time they’re working, your need has passed. … but, instead, a rigorous verbal concept that respondents never see, such as this: Dropped into the conversation as and when appropriate Supports can be mixed and matched with other propositions
  26. 26. 26NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Proposition: ‘Elevis’ gives you immediate energy Support: •‘Elevis’ gives you energy so it’s right there when you need it • Its active ingredient is immediately processed by your body • Absorbed rapidly by your muscles and your mind • You can feel the mental and physical lift straight away - when you need it Insight: You use energy drinks to give you a lift for a specific task: to get through a meeting, stay alert on a long drive, to play sport. But by the time they’re working, your need has passed. … but, instead, a rigorous verbal concept that respondents never see, such as this: Typically explored last – even if the proposition has failed, the insight may still be correct
  27. 27. 27NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Proposition: ‘Elevis’ gives you immediate energy Support: •‘Elevis’ gives you energy so it’s right there when you need it • Its active ingredient is immediately processed by your body • Absorbed rapidly by your muscles and your mind • You can feel the mental and physical lift straight away - when you need it Insight: You use energy drinks to give you a lift for a specific task: to get through a meeting, stay alert on a long drive, to play sport. But by the time they’re working, your need has passed. … but, instead, a rigorous verbal concept that respondents never see, such as this: All expressed in language that the moderator can deliver naturally, not in marketing speak…
  28. 28. 28NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Proposition: ‘Elevis’ gives you immediate energy Support: •‘Elevis’ gives you energy so it’s right there when you need it • Its active ingredient is immediately processed by your body • Absorbed rapidly by your muscles and your mind • You can feel the mental and physical lift straight away - when you need it Insight: You use energy drinks to give you a lift for a specific task: to get through a meeting, stay alert on a long drive, to play sport. But by the time they’re working, your need has passed. … but, instead, a rigorous verbal concept that respondents never see, such as this: … which calls for the very disciplined definition and articulation of every element prior to research
  29. 29. 29NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark So, the concepts need to be as carefully crafted as ever Single-minded proposition Genuine supports Valid & relevant insight Distinct concepts The stimulus may be ‘invisible’, but there is no hiding place for sloppy concepts!
  30. 30. 30NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark ® Is invisible stimulus proven to work?
  31. 31. 31NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Many of movement’s clients have used invisible stimulus for for positioning research®
  32. 32. 32NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark • ‘Time Out City Guides are written by people who live in the city’ Some examples of propositions born out of invisible stimulus®
  33. 33. 33NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark • ‘Reading The Telegraph is time well spent’ Some examples of propositions born out of invisible stimulus®
  34. 34. 34NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark • ‘Gordon’s Sloe Gin is gin, but not as you know it’ – support: ‘The dry taste of juniper berries softened by the fruitiness of sloe berries’ Some examples of propositions born out of invisible stimulus®
  35. 35. 35NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark ® Can invisible stimulus be used for other types of research?
  36. 36. 36NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark invisible stimulus offers a solution for researching media neutral campaign ideas THE ISSUE: • How to research media neutral ideas when we need to be able to show respondents the idea manifested in some form? ®
  37. 37. 37NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark The answer is to go back to the essence of each campaign idea • Defining core campaign idea overcomes issues of presenting media-specific idea expressions – allows exploration of ideas from very different sources on ‘level playing field’ • Ideas introduced to respondents with no stimulus – researcher captures and explores the associations and connections made in consumers’ minds by the distilled idea alone • Opportunity to explore iterations and executions of campaign ideas thereafter ®
  38. 38. 38NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark The answer is to go back to the essence of each campaign idea • Defining core campaign idea overcomes issues of presenting media-specific idea expressions – allows exploration of ideas from very different sources on ‘level playing field’ • Ideas introduced to respondents with no stimulus – researcher captures and explores the associations and connections made in consumers’ minds by the distilled idea alone • Opportunity to explore iterations and executions of campaign ideas thereafter ® invisible stimulus has been used to develop media neutral campaign ideas for Actimel and Guinness ®
  39. 39. 39NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark invisible stimulus enabled Guinness to define the raison d’être behind its sponsorship of Rugby ‘Anticipate the moment’ •Parallels anticipation of first sip and of start of the match – potential in players’ anticipation immediately prior to match ®
  40. 40. 40NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark ® What do movement’s clients think of invisible stimulus ?
  41. 41. 41NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark “invisible stimulus was a breakthrough technique for us which helped find a way forward that traditional approaches had failed to do.” The Telegraph Group ®
  42. 42. 42NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark “The flexibility that the approach gave us was a real help. Mixing and matching elements from different concepts and being able to follow the natural course of the discussion helped us get to a really tight idea.” Time Out Group
  43. 43. 43NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark “I’ve sat through enough research groups to see the difference that using invisible stimulus made on Sloe Gin. It was refreshing to see consumers really engaging with positioning ideas in the context of a natural, flowing discussion. The outcome was a proposition that we have been able to take directly into consumer communication.” Diageo ®
  44. 44. 44NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark “Developing the right stimulus material is a fundamental part of the research process and it’s great to see a research agency exploring innovative solutions to get to better answers for clients and their brands.” CHI & Partners
  45. 45. 45NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark ® To find out more about invisible stimulus and how movement uses qualitative research to develop strategic and creative ideas for brands, contact Graham Booth: grahamb@movementresearch.co.uk 07798 525013
  46. 46. 46NB: ® ‘Invisible Stimulus’ is a Registered Trademark Graham Booth +44 (0)7798 525013 Graham Booth LinkedIn profile movement blog Twitter: @gthebash Email: grahamb@movementresearch.co.uk

