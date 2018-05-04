Successfully reported this slideshow.
Howdy! Take a look at this presentation that we created for you and learn how to write thesis dedication page. https://www.graduatethesis.org/

Published in: Education
How To Write Thesis Dedication Page

  1. 1. How to write thesis dedication page www.graduatethesis.org
  2. 2. So, you are in the process of graduating a university like Stanford or maybe Harvard, and you have to complete a graduate paper. Here you can stumble up a dedication. www.graduatethesis.org
  3. 3. Of course, everybody has faced a dedication in different books. So, what is the purpose of a dedication? www.graduatethesis.org
  4. 4. A dedication is showing the gratefulness by one person to another. Reasons for that can be different: from a friendship to the fact of helping publishing or writing. www.graduatethesis.org
  5. 5. Usually, it is situated at a dedication page which is after a page with the title. It can be little – occupying several lines – as well as it can be longer – written as a “dedication letter”. www.graduatethesis.org
  6. 6. In general, a dedication is like an additional point which creates a portrait of a writer for his or her readers. www.graduatethesis.org
  7. 7. So, what is the importance of writing a dedication in a graduate paper? www.graduatethesis.org
  8. 8. The first step on your way to a good dedication is probably the most difficult. It is choosing people to whom you want to express your gratefulness. www.graduatethesis.org
  9. 9. So, the best idea here is to write a list of institutions, friends, tutors, and relatives who helped you while you were studying, which supported you during all the educational process. Think about both moral and monetary support. www.graduatethesis.org
  10. 10. Reread this list several times: maybe someone shouldn’t be there or maybe you forgot someone? Nevertheless, there are no wrong decisions in your own list of people for thesis dedication. www.graduatethesis.org
  11. 11. One part of people includes their pets to such lists and another can write “I’m thankful to MIT”. www.graduatethesis.org
  12. 12. After you decided on the list of people, now you should think about how to introduce them in your dedication. There could be two variants: formal or informal. You can write “Mom” or “Mother”, Dr. House or Gregory House, etc. Of course, it is a good idea to ask your supervisor about better choice. www.graduatethesis.org
  13. 13. So, you decided how to identify each member of your list. Why you chose these people? This question can be answered in different ways. You can write simply “grateful to my mom” or you can write also “grateful to my mom for all the support and great confidence in my skills”. www.graduatethesis.org
  14. 14. Some students from Yale say that it is a good idea to add a little funny story or a phrase which is connected with the person. www.graduatethesis.org
  15. 15. In your graduation thesis, a dedication page shouldn’t be numbered. Also, it should be situated right after the endorsement. www.graduatethesis.org
  16. 16. During the process of graduate dissertation writing, you should remember that a dedication, in this case, shouldn’t be longer than one page. www.graduatethesis.org
  17. 17. Although a style and a format of dedication for thesis and dissertation are not restricted, you should better use the same style and format as for the whole paper. Also, you can ask for advice your supervisor. www.graduatethesis.org
  18. 18. All in all, a dedication is a great way to show that you remember every person which tried to help you and that you appreciate that. www.graduatethesis.org
  19. 19. If you want to get more information – read this book. www.graduatethesis.org
  20. 20. Would you like to visit us? You are welcome! www.graduatethesis.org www.graduatethesis.org

