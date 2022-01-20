Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 20, 2022
The medical school application process is a stressful and confusing time in the life of a medical hopeful. We've put together these slides to provide you with tips from a current med student and an outline of the steps and considerations that you need to go through in submitting your application to medical school: https://gradready.com.au/posts/gamsat-preparation-courses/med-school-application-process

Medical Applications Guide

  1. 1. © GradReady 2018 Medical Applications Guide
  2. 2. © GradReady 2018 Medical Applications Guide • The medical school application process is both a stressful and confusing time in the life of a medical hopeful. Many medical students regard the entire application process (inclusive of the GAMSAT® Exam) as more difficult and nerve-racking than medical school itself! • The purpose of these slides is to outline the steps and considerations that you need to go through in submitting your application to medical school. This article will deal specifically with the graduate entry process (following the GAMSAT® Exam) for domestic students at Australian universities.
  3. 3. © GradReady 2018 Medical Applications Guide • Our first advice is, breathe – you have some time. But our second advice is, use that time wisely. This is your opportunity to research what medical school you’d like to attend, and devise your preferences to reflect this. Your choice of medical school can be due to a number of factors, and the following are all very important to consider: – Geographical location – School reputation, facilities, services and opportunities – Social support networks – Cost of accommodation and living at school location – Lifestyle of area around school – How it will impact your options for internship and early career
  4. 4. © GradReady 2018 Medical Applications Guide • Of course this is not an exhaustive list, but you should consider a variety of dimensions in selecting a medical school. Remember, this is a personal decision, and will influence where you live for the next four years of your life. Moreover, the state in which you study medicine will be the state where you are (generally) guaranteed an internship, further extending your time in that region. Hence if you really wouldn’t want to live or study somewhere, then it’s probably a good idea not to preference it. • Applicants can list up to six preferences of medical schools, and can indicate what types of offers they would be prepared to accept – such as Commonwealth Supported Place, Bonded, Full Fee Paying, etc.
  5. 5. © GradReady 2018 Medical Applications Guide • In 2021, for 2022 entry, the fee for the GEMSAS application is $204. When you’re applying, GEMSAS calculates your GPA for each of the listed preferences, and then develops a course rank taking into consideration school selection rules which may include any combination of GPA, GAMSAT® Exam results, and any other selection criteria such as a portfolio score and bonuses. This ranked list is used by schools to make offers for interviews. • When you are ranking your order of universities, you really should have regard to a wide range of issues – and this stage requires a lot of contemplation! For example, if you think you’d do poorly in a group activity, then perhaps don’t preference so highly a university like ANU, which tends to use group scenarios in their interview process. Moreover, if you feel that you can develop a strong portfolio, you may want to preference Uni of Wollongong or Notre Dame high on your list.
  6. 6. © GradReady 2018 Medical Applications Guide • Then the nervous wait begins for the offers for interviews in early September, followed by another nerve-racking wait, and then offers of places for medicine are finally released in early November! The offers are based off rankings similar to the way that interview offers are made (with any combination of GPA, GAMSAT, portfolio, bonuses, interview scores, etc, depending on the university). • One thing to keep in mind is that you will first be considered for a place offer at the university you interviewed at, and then if not ranked highly enough for an offer there, you can be subsequently considered for offers for places at universities only below that one on your preference list. • Thus, if you don’t get a ‘first round’ offer, not all hope is lost, as throughout December and January additional offers are made to fill vacancies in a ‘second round’ offer, which could be at the university you interviewed at or potentially any that you ranked below that on your preference list!
  7. 7. © GradReady 2018 Further Materials • GAMSAT Results Guide • Medical School Entry Requirements Guide • GAMSAT Biology: How to prepare • GAMSAT Chemistry: How to Prepare • GAMSAT Physics: How to Prepare • For more tips about various topics ranging from preparing for the GAMSAT exam, medical school interviews, to life at med school, tune in to our GAMSAT To Med School Podcast: https://gradready.com.au/gamsat-podcast

