It is not an under-estimation to state that the majority of students perform poorly in Section 2, which tends to affect their entire application. We've put together these slides to provide you with tips on how to approach the stimuli you will receive in GAMSAT Section 2 to help you ace the exam. For more information, read our detailed article here: https://gradready.com.au/posts/gamsat-preparation-courses/breaking-down-gamsat-essay-stimuli