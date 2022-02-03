Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 6

Breaking Down GAMSAT Essay Stimuli

Feb. 03, 2022
0 likes 0 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

It is not an under-estimation to state that the majority of students perform poorly in Section 2, which tends to affect their entire application. We've put together these slides to provide you with tips on how to approach the stimuli you will receive in GAMSAT Section 2 to help you ace the exam. For more information, read our detailed article here: https://gradready.com.au/posts/gamsat-preparation-courses/breaking-down-gamsat-essay-stimuli

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machines? by Cyril Vart, Fabernovel
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Market-Brian Solis)
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(3/5)
Free
Dad on Pills: Fatherhood and Mental Illness Chris Gethard
(5/5)
Free
Enter the Zone: Three Steps for Accessing Peak Performance Jari Roomer
(5/5)
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Findaway
(4/5)
Free
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations Patrick King
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
(4.5/5)
Free
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(5/5)
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
Fearless Leadership: How to Embody the Strength and Confidence of Great Leaders Kim Martin
(4/5)
Free
Getting More Done: Wielding Intention and Planning to Achieve Your Most Ambitious Goals Michelle Loucadoux
(4.5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(4/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free

Breaking Down GAMSAT Essay Stimuli

  1. 1. © GradReady 2018 Breaking Down GAMSAT Essay Stimuli
  2. 2. © GradReady 2018 Breaking Down GAMSAT Essay Stimuli • Section 2 is a unique part of the GAMSAT, not just because it is the only section that is not in the standard MCQ format, but it really can make-or-break your medical school candidature. • Although it may have a different weighing in terms of marks applied to it, it is not an under-estimation to state that the majority of students perform poorly in Section 2, which tends to affect their entire application. • The orthodox way of teaching the GAMSAT is that you have to write an argumentative essay for the first stimuli (stimuli is a set of quotes), and then write a personal reflective essay for the second stimuli. This is incorrect. There is no guidance from ACER on this point, and it is entirely up to us what style we write!
  3. 3. © GradReady 2018 Breaking Down GAMSAT Essay Stimuli • In my own teaching, I still recommend that the argumentative essay style is useful, and especially when we encounter themes that broadly address politics and questions of society, but I heavily, heavily encourage my students to engage in some kind of creative writing alongside it—whether a fictional short story, a journal entry, a poem, a play, etc. • Creative writing is the best way in which you can demonstrate your understanding and comprehension of human emotion, which, I believe, is the fundamental point of the written tasks in the GAMSAT. • Further, I recommend this because I believe the whole purpose of GAMSAT Section 2 is to demonstrate: – That you can formulate an argument and come to a reasonable conclusion and be confident of your choice (very important skill as a doctor) – Empathy through describing emotions between characters and social relations in a story (a vital skill as a doctor!).
  4. 4. © GradReady 2018 Breaking Down GAMSAT Essay Stimuli • What follows is an example approach of mine when looking at stimuli provided in Section 2, where I will look at the quotes, break down the essay question, tease out the themes that are presented, and then structure my essay response. • Initially, you need to identify the theme. I always make a mind-map of themes that could appear from the quotes – I will go through each quote and identify the various themes from each. To identify the quotes, I usually try to think about the keywords here that will help me as well as the underlying messages the author is trying to communicate.
  5. 5. © GradReady 2018 Breaking Down GAMSAT Essay Stimuli • Now that I have identified the theme(s), I can tell that this essay would lend itself better to creative writing (as it addresses aspects of human emotion/experience). And so, the next part of my plan is to think of a broad ‘plot’ in which my short essay will fit in. • The next step is to then think about a ‘sub-plot’ within this broader plot that you will actually write on, which focuses on a single event in this broader plot. • The next important step is to consider the location of this sub-plot, the subject (i.e. main character), as well as the ‘object’ (i.e. what is the subject’s main interest/motivation?). Then, you will have all the elements to write an engaging, creative story!
  6. 6. © GradReady 2018 Further Materials • How to Prepare for the GAMSAT • Free GAMSAT Preparation Materials • GAMSAT Biology: How to prepare • GAMSAT Chemistry: How to Prepare • GAMSAT Physics: How to Prepare • Sign up for our GAMSAT Free Trial today to experience our proprietary cutting-edge online learning technology that makes us the most advanced GAMSAT Course available: https://gradready.com.au/gamsat-preparation-courses/free-gamsat- trial

×