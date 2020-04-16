Bono covid pautas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
XIII. REGIONES CON CASOS COVID CONFIRMADOS AL 31 DE MARZO
  1. 1. BONIFICACIÓN EXTRAORDINARIA A FAVOR DEL PERSONAL DE LA SALUD, DISPUESTA EN EL ARTÍCULO 4 DEL DECRETO DE URGENCIA N° 026-2020 PAUTAS Y PRECISIONES PARA LA ENTREGA DE LA BONIFICACION EXTRAORDINARIA ESTABLECIDAS EN EL D.S. 068-2020-EF I.- OBJETO Establecer una de las medidas adicionales extraordinarias que permitan adoptar las acciones preventivas y de respuesta para reducir el riesgo de propagación y el impacto sanitario de la enfermedad causada por el virus del COVID-19, en el territorio nacional. II.- AMBITO DE APLICACIÓN Personal asistencial de la salud (profesionales, técnicos y auxiliares) comprendidos en el ámbito de aplicación del numeral 3.2 del artículo 3 del Decreto Legislativo Nº 1153 (nombrados y contratados), y personal asistencial contratado del Régimen Especial del Decreto Legislativo N° 1057 (CAS). III.- MONTO MENSUAL S/ 720,00 (SETECIENTOS VEINTE Y 00/100 SOLES) IV. OPORTUNIDAD PARA LA ENTREGA  La implementación de la bonificación extraordinaria tiene carácter progresivo, a medida que se va incorporando el personal asistencial de la salud.  El pago de la bonificación extraordinaria es mensual.  La bonificación extraordinaria se otorga solamente durante la vigencia de la Emergencia Sanitaria a nivel nacional y hasta 30 días posteriores al término de la misma.  El pago de la bonificación extraordinaria es proporcional a los días de servicio efectivamente laborados durante el mes que corresponda. V.- NATURALEZA DE LA BONIFICACION La bonificación extraordinaria no tiene carácter remunerativo, compensatorio, ni pensionable y no está sujeta a cargas sociales. VI.- CRITERIOS PARA DETERMINAR EL OTORGAMIENTO  Existencia de casos confirmados de COVID-19 en el ámbito de los Gobiernos Regionales o de Lima Metropolitana, según corresponda.
  2. 2.  Son beneficiarios de la bonificación extraordinaria el personal de la salud asistencial, del Ministerio de Salud y sus organismos públicos, y las Unidades Ejecutoras de Salud de los Gobiernos Regionales, así como las entidades comprendidas en el ámbito de aplicación del Decreto Legislativo Nº 1153.  Servicios en el marco de la existencia del COVID-19 para la identificación de beneficiarios: a) Unidad de cuidados intensivos b) Unidad de hospitalización COVID (área diferenciada en el servicio de hospitalización) c) Vigilancia epidemiológica:  Actividades destinadas a la identificación clínica y de apoyo al diagnóstico de casos confirmados de COVID-19 (Triaje diferenciado COVID - áreas COVID de Laboratorio Clínico y Diagnóstico por Imágenes).  Gestión y manejo de residuos biocontaminados en los establecimientos de salud del primer, segundo y tercer nivel de atención (salud ambiental).  Laboratorios de referencia nacional y regional.  Personal de la salud que realiza vigilancia epidemiológica en los órganos del Ministerio de Salud, DIRESA/GERESA, DIRIS, Direcciones de Redes de Salud.  Personal que realiza visitas domiciliarias, las cuales contemplan la identificación de casos sospechosos de COVID-19, el seguimiento de casos positivos que se encuentren en manejo ambulatorio.  Manejo prehospitalario y traslado de casos positivos con complicaciones (SAMU) VII.- PERSONAL NO CONSIDERADO  Personal de la salud que ocupa cargos de confianza o directivo  Personal de la salud que realiza actividades de carácter administrativo  Personal administrativo VIII.- REGISTRO PARA VALIDACION DE PEAS El personal de la salud debe encontrarse registrado en el Registro Nacional del Personal de la Salud (Aplicativo Informático INFORHUS del Ministerio de Salud) IX.- PERIODO DE APLICACIÓN La bonificación se entrega desde la fecha de entrada en vigencia de la Emergencia Sanitaria a nivel nacional (11 de marzo de 2020) y hasta treinta (30) días posteriores al término de su vigencia. X.- FECHA DE CORTE PARA VALIDACION  La fecha de corte será el último día de cada mes.
  3. 3.  La máxima autoridad administrativa de la Unidad Ejecutora remitirá a la DIGEP/MINSA, copia del acto resolutivo indicado en el literal precedente en un plazo máximo de diez (10) días hábiles contados desde el inicio de cada mes, a efectos de sustentar ante el Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas la Transferencia Presupuestal correspondiente.  Respecto a los beneficiarios del mes de marzo, la fecha límite para el envío del acto resolutivo será el día 16 de abril de 2020. XI. FORMATO EXCEL PARA EL ENVIO DE LA PEA BENEFICIARIA Nº Tipo Documento Número Documento Nombres Apellido Paterno Apellido Materno Régimen Laboral Condición Laboral Id Cargo 1 Cargo Grupo Final Código RENIPRES de EESS en Formato de Texto PLIEGO + DESCRIP UE + DESCRIP UE Departamento Provincia Distrito DIRESA Red Microrred Descripción Establecimiento Categoría Área/Servicio COVID N° de horas N° de Visitas Domiciliarias Monto Total *La información tiene carácter de declaración jurada y está sujeta a control posterior. XII.PROCEDIMIENTO UE/MINSA/MEF PARA OTORGAMIENTO DEL BONO
  4. 4. XIII. REGIONES CON CASOS COVID CONFIRMADOS AL 31 DE MARZO

