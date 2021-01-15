normas-basicas-para-uso-del-computador

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NORMAS BASICAS PARA EL USO DEL COMPUTADOR  COMPUTADORAS  DISPOSITIVOS PERIFERICOS  IMPRESORAS  ESCANER  UNIDAD LECTOR...
5 cuidados de computadoras.  Alejar el equipo de lugares húmedos, y del agua.  • Dejar libres las aberturas y entradas d...
Computadoras.  Es una máquina electrónica que recibe y procesa datos para convertirlos en información útil. Una computado...
DISPOSITIVOS PERIFERICOS
Impresoras.  Una impresora es un dispositivo de hardware que imprime texto o gráficos en papel.
5 cuidados de impresoras.  El polvo lo evitamos, limpiando los lugares ya mencionados con una brocha o con un trapo embeb...
 Escáner (Scanner) es un dispositivo que realiza la conversión a formato digital de cualquier documento impreso o escrito...
5 cuidados de escáner.  Antes de escanear, descarta todos los elementos innecesarios, como grapas y sujetapapeles. Pueden...
Unidad de lectora CD, DVD  Es un dispositivo que se integra básicamente dentro de sí un emisor de rayo láser especial par...
 CUIDADOS - No tocar la lente de la unidad No soplar jamás dentro de la unidad. Si se realiza la limpieza con paciencia, ...
Monitor  El monitor es un periférico de salida en el que se hace visible al usuario la información que se encuentra dentr...
5 cuidados del monitor  1.Nunca pase sus dedos por la pantalla, puede borrar partes de texto importante.  2.Encienda su ...
EL Mouse  Ratón en español. El mouse es un periférico de entrada para interactuar con la computadora a través de un punte...
CUIDADOS DEL MOUSE  mantener siempre limpio el mouse , porque es a través de éste por donde entra más suciedad  no golpe...
Teclado  Un teclado es un periférico que consiste en un sistema de teclas, como las de una máquina de escribir, que te pe...
CUIDADOS DE UN TECLADO  1.-no comer mientras lo estas usando 2.-no dejar ningún tipo de liquido cercas de el 3.-lavar nue...
DISQUETES  es un medio o soporte de almacenamiento de datos formado por una pieza circular de material magnético , fina y...
CUIDADOS DE DISQUETES  Mantenerlos lejos de calor (incluido el calor corporal) Mantenerlos lejos del humo (sí, los disket...
DISCOS COMPACTOS  es un soporte digital óptico utilizado para almacenar cualquier tipo de información (audio , imágenes, ...
CUIDADOS DEL DISCO COMPACTO  NO MOJARLOS  MANTENERLOS EN UN LUGAR FUERA DEL POLVO  NO RAYARLOS  MANTENERLOS EN ESTUCHE...
FLASH DRVE  Una unidad flash USB es un dispositivo de almacenamiento de datos portátil que permite guardar información y ...
Cuidados de la flash drive  No mojarlas  Evitar las caídas ya que produce un daño dentro de la memoria  Evitar ponerlas...
HABITOS TRABAJO EN LABORATORIO  Se prohíbe terminantemente comer, beber y mascar chicle en los laboratorios. -Se prohíbe ...
POSICION CORRECTA FRENTE AL COMPUTADOR
Normas de ética

  1. 1. NORMAS BASICAS PARA EL USO DEL COMPUTADOR  COMPUTADORAS  DISPOSITIVOS PERIFERICOS  IMPRESORAS  ESCANER  UNIDAD LECTORA DE DVD / CD  MONITOR  MOUSE  TECLADO  DISQUETES  DISCOSCOMPACTOS  FLASH DRIVE  HABITOS PARA ELTRABAJO EN LABORATORIOS DE COMPUTOS  POSICIONCORRECTA FRENTE AL COMPUTADOR
  2. 2. 5 cuidados de computadoras.  Alejar el equipo de lugares húmedos, y del agua.  • Dejar libres las aberturas y entradas de aire de los CPU y monitores, para evitar sobrecalentar el equipo.  • Mantener la buena presentación del equipo o hardware incluye no rayar el equipo, manchar el equipo con tinta o material de ninguna especie.  •Tratar el equipo en general con cuidado y decoro, en otras palabras no golpearlo, o hacer uso deliberado del mismo.  • Hacer un uso adecuado de la administración de la energía, los cambios bruscos pueden generar daños.
  3. 3. Computadoras.  Es una máquina electrónica que recibe y procesa datos para convertirlos en información útil. Una computadora es una colección de circuitos integrados y otros componentes relacionados que puede ejecutar con exactitud, rapidez y de acuerdo a lo indicado por un usuario o automáticamente por otro programa, una gran variedad de secuencias o rutinas de instrucciones que son ordenadas , organizadas y sistematizadas en función a una amplia gama de aplicaciones prácticas y precisamente determinadas, proceso.
  4. 4. DISPOSITIVOS PERIFERICOS
  5. 5. Impresoras.  Una impresora es un dispositivo de hardware que imprime texto o gráficos en papel.
  6. 6. 5 cuidados de impresoras.  El polvo lo evitamos, limpiando los lugares ya mencionados con una brocha o con un trapo embebido en alcohol. No debemos de olvidar: secar bien. Nunca utilices productos de limpieza, pues pueden dañarla severamente.  Todos los software de estas máquinas tienen la opción de limpieza de cabezales, es recomendable realizar este procedimiento pero muy esporádicamente, debido a que consume bastante tinta.  Las impresoras de inyección de tinta suelen dañarse por su falta de uso, al secarse la tinta especialmente en los inyectores. Por eso trata imprimir al menos una vez por semana un documento donde se encuentren todos los colores básicos.  Si sabes que no vas a usar la impresora por mucho tiempo, retira los cartuchos y guárdalos en un recipiente hermético, en un lugar fresco y oscuro.  Otro importante cuidado que hay que tener, es el de no olvidarte de desconectar la máquina de la corriente eléctrica, mientras no la uses, para mayor precaución.
  7. 7.  Escáner (Scanner) es un dispositivo que realiza la conversión a formato digital de cualquier documento impreso o escrito, en forma de imagen.
  8. 8. 5 cuidados de escáner.  Antes de escanear, descarta todos los elementos innecesarios, como grapas y sujetapapeles. Pueden trabarse en el escáner ocasionando daños, atascos del papel o mala calidad.  Al escanear múltiples documentos, primero ventila el papel. Es fácil que las hojas de papel se peguen, provocando una doble alimentación.  Ten especial cuidado con los elementos de dimensiones no estándares. Escanéalos siempre por separado si son de distinto ancho (los escáneres pueden generalmente manejar elementos de diferentes longitudes). Para elementos pequeños como talones de cheques, piensa en la posibilidad de fotocopiarlos antes de escanearlos o de agregar el elemento a la hoja de papel de tamaño estándar.  Si hace falta un adhesivo, usa una cinta con superficie rugosa (la cinta de celofán es resbaladiza y puede causar problemas). Al pegar documentos con cinta adhesiva, hazlo por la mitad de la página en lugar de hacerlo en su parte superior, de modo que el alimentador la agarre más rápidamente. Nunca uses pegamento.
  9. 9. Unidad de lectora CD, DVD  Es un dispositivo que se integra básicamente dentro de sí un emisor de rayo láser especial para leer los datos en un DVD y también de un CD .También cuenta con un motor para hacer girar el disco y una charola para colocarlos. Este tipo de unidades solamente permiten el envió de datos leídos desde la unidad a la computadora por medio de un cable hacia la .
  10. 10.  CUIDADOS - No tocar la lente de la unidad No soplar jamás dentro de la unidad. Si se realiza la limpieza con paciencia, sabiendo que puede durar un mínimo de una hora, la operación finalizará con total éxito. En cambio, si se efectúa con prisas, lo más probable es que la unidad no quede limpia e incluso lleguemos a averiarla.
  11. 11. Monitor  El monitor es un periférico de salida en el que se hace visible al usuario la información que se encuentra dentro de la computadora. Los más comunes suelen ser los que tienen tubos de rayos catódicos (CRT), aunque en la actualidad está aumentando lentamente la utilización de los que se basan en las tecnologías LCD y plasma.
  12. 12. 5 cuidados del monitor  1.Nunca pase sus dedos por la pantalla, puede borrar partes de texto importante.  2.Encienda su monitor después de 10 minutos de encendido el CPU, el titular del copyright de su BIOS puede molestarse si se entera que usted le está viendo sus pantallas de arranque.  3.Si desea darle más brillo a la imagen, compre un producto especializado. Se pueden usar productos para pulir madera y obtendrá unos resultados para quedarse con la boca abierta.  4.Para darle más contraste a la imagen de su vídeo pinte su monitor de negro con un spray y configure todos sus programas para que muestren el fondo blanco intenso parpadeando.  5.Para ajustar el área de visión de su pantalla presiona la tecla ALT y manteniéndola presionada gire su monitor vertical y horizontalmente hasta centrar la imagen a su gusto.
  13. 13. EL Mouse  Ratón en español. El mouse es un periférico de entrada para interactuar con la computadora a través de un puntero mostrado en pantalla en sistemas GUI (gráficos).
  14. 14. CUIDADOS DEL MOUSE  mantener siempre limpio el mouse , porque es a través de éste por donde entra más suciedad  no golpearlo  No tocarlo con las manos mojadas  Si el mouse no ha sufrido un golpe fuerte o se ha mojado, el problema puede ser que simplemente está sucio  Si tu mouse no es óptico, seguramente está acumulando basura y límpielo
  15. 15. Teclado  Un teclado es un periférico que consiste en un sistema de teclas, como las de una máquina de escribir, que te permite introducir datos a un ordenador o dispositivo digital.
  16. 16. CUIDADOS DE UN TECLADO  1.-no comer mientras lo estas usando 2.-no dejar ningún tipo de liquido cercas de el 3.-lavar nuestras manos para usarlo 4.-hacerle mantenimiento constante 5.-mantener el teclado cubierto mientras no se usa
  17. 17. DISQUETES  es un medio o soporte de almacenamiento de datos formado por una pieza circular de material magnético , fina y flexible (de ahí su denominación) encerrada en una cubierta de plástico cuadrada o rectangular
  18. 18. CUIDADOS DE DISQUETES  Mantenerlos lejos de calor (incluido el calor corporal) Mantenerlos lejos del humo (sí, los diskettes son anti-fumadores), polvo, suciedad, aire salado No doblarlos  No ponerlos bajo cosas pesadas (ni ejercer presión de ningún tipo) No mojarlo
  19. 19. DISCOS COMPACTOS  es un soporte digital óptico utilizado para almacenar cualquier tipo de información (audio , imágenes, vídeo , documentos y otros datos)
  20. 20. CUIDADOS DEL DISCO COMPACTO  NO MOJARLOS  MANTENERLOS EN UN LUGAR FUERA DEL POLVO  NO RAYARLOS  MANTENERLOS EN ESTUCHES DISEÑADOS PARA QUE DUREN MASTIEMPO BUENOS  NO PONERLOSAL SOL
  21. 21. FLASH DRVE  Una unidad flash USB es un dispositivo de almacenamiento de datos portátil que permite guardar información y llevarla a donde uno necesita
  22. 22. Cuidados de la flash drive  No mojarlas  Evitar las caídas ya que produce un daño dentro de la memoria  Evitar ponerlas a temperaturas calientes  Alejarlas lejos del polvo y suciedad  Mantenerlas fuera del alcance de niños
  23. 23. HABITOS TRABAJO EN LABORATORIO  Se prohíbe terminantemente comer, beber y mascar chicle en los laboratorios. -Se prohíbe terminantemente fumar en los laboratorios. -Se prohíbe el uso de teléfonos celulares en los laboratorios. Las computadoras del laboratorio no pueden ser usadas para juegos, ni oír música. -No se permite la utilización de disquetes ni de “CD-ROM” sin autorización. -La puerta del laboratorio debe permanecer cerrada para evitar las interferencias a las clases o el ingreso al laboratorio de personas no autorizadas. -No se permite la instalación de “software” sin la autorización de la coordinación -Los archivos de las aplicaciones y los sistemas operativos solo pueden ser modificados o borrados por el personal
  24. 24. POSICION CORRECTA FRENTE AL COMPUTADOR

