Interactive domestic abuse powerpoint

Interactive domestic abuse powerpoint

Interactive domestic abuse powerpoint

  1. 1. Physical Emotional Sexual Financial Roll over the diagrams on the body to understand more about the different forms of abuse
  2. 2. Physical Emotional Sexual Financial Physical abuse can take the form of: • Hitting • Kicking • Pushing or pulling • Throwing objects • Using weapons • And more
  3. 3. Physical Emotional Sexual Financial Emotional abuse can take the form of: • Name-calling • Criticism • Put-downs • Threats • Scaring • Checking texts and calls • Stopping someone seeing their friends and family • And more
  4. 4. Physical Emotional Sexual Financial Sexual abuse can take the form of: • Forced sex (rape) • Anything forced that is sexual • Any unwanted touching in intimate areas • And more
  5. 5. Physical Emotional Sexual Financial Financial abuse can take the form of: • Stealing • Not allowing access to your own money • Checking receipts • Using someone’s mobile without permission • Making you pay for everything • And more

