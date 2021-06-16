Thriving in the cloud: Going beyond the 12 factors

Enabling applications to really thrive (and not just survive) in cloud environments can be challenging. The original 12 factor app methodology helped to lay out some of the key characteristics needed for cloud-native applications... but... as our cloud infrastructure and tooling has progressed, so too have these factors.

In this session we'll dive into the extended and updated 15 factors needed to build cloud native applications that are able to thrive in this environment, and we'll take a look at open source technologies and tools that can help us achieve this.

