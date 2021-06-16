Thriving in the cloud: Going beyond the 12 factors

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Thriving in the Cloud: Beyond the 12 Factors Grace Jansen @gracejansen27
The Evolution to Cloud
Evolution of Modern Infrastructure © 2021 IBM Corporation @gracejansen27
Evolution of Applications
What does the Cloud offer? Co$t Speed Speed Speed Speed Speed Speed Resiliency Innovation Scalability
What does it mean to be cloud-native? Cloud native technologies empower organizations to build and run scalable applicatio...
12 Factor Apps
12 Factor App Methodology https://12factor.net/
The original 12 factors: 1. Codebase 2. Dependencies 3. Configuration 4. Backing Services 5. Build, release, run 6. Proces...
Revised 15 factors 1. One Codebase, one application 2. API first 3. Dependency management 4. Design, build, release, and r...
Thriving in the cloud through the revised 15 factors
1. One codebase, one application 1. CodeBase Production Staging Q/A DevSecOps Developer Codebase Deploys
2. API first NEW Application Source Code Feedback
2. API first NEW Application Source Code Feedback https://openliberty.io/guides/micro profile-openapi.html
3. Dependency management 2. Dependencies Application Source Code Makes use of…
4. Design, build, release, run 5. Build, release, run CI/CD Design Build Release Run
5. Configuration, credentials and code 3. Configuration Application Uses…
5. Configuration, credentials and code 3. Configuration Application Uses… https://openliberty.io/guides/microprofile-confi...
6. Logs 11. Logs Message Broker Interested Service Interested Service Logger
7. Disposability 9. Disposability 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Grace the Cat Cattle Pet VS
8. Backing Services 4. Backing Services Application
9. Environmental parity 10. Dev/Prod Parity Development Q/A Production = =
10. Administrative processes 12. Admin Processes https://openliberty.io/guides/kubernetes-intro.html
11. Port Binding 7. Port Binding Service A Service B Service C http://<a_dns>:3030 http://<another_dns>:4040 http://<som_o...
12. Stateless processes 6. Processes Process A Process B Process C Process D
13. Concurrency 8. Concurrency Web.1 Web.2 Worker.1 Worker.2 Worker.3 Worker.4 Clock.1 Workload diversity (process types) ...
14. Telemetry NEW Application
14. Telemetry NEW Application https://openliberty.io/guides/microprofile-metrics.html https://openliberty.io/guides/microp...
15. Authentication and authorization NEW Application Authorised User Unauthorised User RBAC verification
15. Authentication and authorization NEW Application Authorised User Unauthorised User RBAC verification https://openliber...
Hands on experience
Interactive cloud-native labs https://openliberty.skill snetwork.site/cloud- native-java-made-easy- microprofile-jakarta-ee
Open Liberty Guides https://openliberty.io/guides/
Summary
Summary: • Twelve-factor applications = great start • But… to thrive in the cloud, we need to look beyond the 12 factors •...
Useful Resources • General: • https://openliberty.io/blog/2019/09/05/12-factor-microprofile-kubernetes.html • https://www....
Useful Resources • Stateless Processes: • https://openliberty.io/guides/sessions.html • Concurrency: • https://developer.i...
Thank You Grace Jansen @gracejansen27
Thriving in the cloud: Going beyond the 12 factors
Thriving in the cloud: Going beyond the 12 factors

Enabling applications to really thrive (and not just survive) in cloud environments can be challenging. The original 12 factor app methodology helped to lay out some of the key characteristics needed for cloud-native applications... but... as our cloud infrastructure and tooling has progressed, so too have these factors.
In this session we'll dive into the extended and updated 15 factors needed to build cloud native applications that are able to thrive in this environment, and we'll take a look at open source technologies and tools that can help us achieve this.

Thriving in the cloud: Going beyond the 12 factors

  1. 1. Thriving in the Cloud: Beyond the 12 Factors Grace Jansen @gracejansen27
  2. 2. The Evolution to Cloud
  3. 3. Evolution of Modern Infrastructure © 2021 IBM Corporation @gracejansen27
  4. 4. Evolution of Applications
  5. 5. What does the Cloud offer? Co$t Speed Speed Speed Speed Speed Speed Resiliency Innovation Scalability
  6. 6. What does it mean to be cloud-native? Cloud native technologies empower organizations to build and run scalable applications in modern, dynamic environments such as public, private, and hybrid clouds. https://github.com/cncf/toc/blob/master/DEFINITION.md
  7. 7. 12 Factor Apps
  8. 8. 12 Factor App Methodology https://12factor.net/
  9. 9. The original 12 factors: 1. Codebase 2. Dependencies 3. Configuration 4. Backing Services 5. Build, release, run 6. Processes 7. Port Binding 8. Concurrency 9. Disposability 10. Dev/prod parity 11. Logs 12. Admin Processes
  10. 10. Revised 15 factors 1. One Codebase, one application 2. API first 3. Dependency management 4. Design, build, release, and run 5. Configuration, credentials and code 6. Logs 7. Disposability https://www.oreilly.com/library/view/beyond-the-twelve-factor/9781492042631/ 8. Backing services 9. Environment parity 10. Administrative processes 11. Port binding 12. Stateless processes 13. Concurrency 14. Telemetry 15. Authentication and authorization
  12. 12. Thriving in the cloud through the revised 15 factors
  13. 13. 1. One codebase, one application 1. CodeBase Production Staging Q/A DevSecOps Developer Codebase Deploys
  14. 14. 1. One codebase, one application 1. CodeBase Production Staging Q/A DevSecOps Developer Codebase Deploys
  15. 15. 2. API first NEW Application Source Code Feedback
  16. 16. 2. API first NEW Application Source Code Feedback https://openliberty.io/guides/micro profile-openapi.html
  17. 17. 3. Dependency management 2. Dependencies Application Source Code Makes use of…
  18. 18. 3. Dependency management 2. Dependencies Application Source Code Makes use of…
  19. 19. 4. Design, build, release, run 5. Build, release, run CI/CD Design Build Release Run
  20. 20. 4. Design, build, release, run 5. Build, release, run CI/CD Design Build Release Run
  21. 21. 5. Configuration, credentials and code 3. Configuration Application Uses…
  22. 22. 5. Configuration, credentials and code 3. Configuration Application Uses… https://openliberty.io/guides/microprofile-config.html
  23. 23. 6. Logs 11. Logs Message Broker Interested Service Interested Service Logger
  24. 24. 6. Logs 11. Logs Message Broker Interested Service Interested Service Logger
  25. 25. 7. Disposability 9. Disposability 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Grace the Cat Cattle Pet VS
  26. 26. 7. Disposability 9. Disposability 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Grace the Cat Cattle Pet VS https://openliberty.io/guides/microprofile-fallback.html
  27. 27. 8. Backing Services 4. Backing Services Application
  28. 28. 8. Backing Services 4. Backing Services Application
  29. 29. 9. Environmental parity 10. Dev/Prod Parity Development Q/A Production = =
  30. 30. 9. Environmental parity 10. Dev/Prod Parity Development Q/A Production = = https://openliberty.io/guides/microshed-testing.html
  31. 31. 10. Administrative processes 12. Admin Processes https://openliberty.io/guides/kubernetes-intro.html
  32. 32. 11. Port Binding 7. Port Binding Service A Service B Service C http://<a_dns>:3030 http://<another_dns>:4040 http://<som_other_dns>:5050
  33. 33. 11. Port Binding 7. Port Binding Service A Service B Service C http://<a_dns>:3030 http://<another_dns>:4040 http://<som_other_dns>:5050
  34. 34. 12. Stateless processes 6. Processes Process A Process B Process C Process D
  35. 35. 12. Stateless processes 6. Processes Process A Process B Process C Process D https://openliberty.io/guides/rest-intro.html
  36. 36. 13. Concurrency 8. Concurrency Web.1 Web.2 Worker.1 Worker.2 Worker.3 Worker.4 Clock.1 Workload diversity (process types) Scale (running processes)
  37. 37. 13. Concurrency 8. Concurrency Web.1 Web.2 Worker.1 Worker.2 Worker.3 Worker.4 Clock.1 Workload diversity (process types) Scale (running processes)
  38. 38. 14. Telemetry NEW Application
  39. 39. 14. Telemetry NEW Application https://openliberty.io/guides/microprofile-metrics.html https://openliberty.io/guides/microprofile-health.html
  40. 40. 15. Authentication and authorization NEW Application Authorised User Unauthorised User RBAC verification
  41. 41. 15. Authentication and authorization NEW Application Authorised User Unauthorised User RBAC verification https://openliberty.io/guides/microprofile-jwt.html
  42. 42. Hands on experience
  43. 43. Interactive cloud-native labs https://openliberty.skill snetwork.site/cloud- native-java-made-easy- microprofile-jakarta-ee
  44. 44. Open Liberty Guides https://openliberty.io/guides/
  45. 45. Summary
  46. 46. Summary: • Twelve-factor applications = great start • But… to thrive in the cloud, we need to look beyond the 12 factors • No excuses! • Lots of open-source tools and technologies available to help • Action: Evaluate your own applications against these 15 factors and consider what you could do to enable them to truly thrive in the cloud
  47. 47. Useful Resources • General: • https://openliberty.io/blog/2019/09/05/12-factor-microprofile-kubernetes.html • https://www.cdta.org/sites/default/files/awards/beyond_the_12- factor_app_pivotal.pdf • Design, build, release, run: • https://developer.ibm.com/devpractices/devops/patterns/make-continuous- delivery-easier-with-tekton-dashboards/ • https://dzone.com/articles/deploying-microprofile-microservices-with-tekton • Logging: • https://developer.ibm.com/videos/use-json-logging-in-open-liberty/ • https://developer.ibm.com/videos/send-open-liberty-logs-to-elastic-stack/ • https://openliberty.io/blog/2021/02/10/ocp-log-forwarding.html • https://community.ibm.com/community/user/communities/community- home/librarydocuments/viewdocument?DocumentKey=65596910-8d01-48d2-a99e- d94794d022af
  48. 48. Useful Resources • Stateless Processes: • https://openliberty.io/guides/sessions.html • Concurrency: • https://developer.ibm.com/technologies/containers/tutorials/autoscale- application-on-kubernetes-cluster/ • Authentication and Authorisation: • https://openliberty.io/blog/2021/03/26/MP-JWT-1.2.html • https://openliberty.io/blog/2020/09/04/securing-open-liberty-azure.html • Open Liberty Tools: • https://openliberty.io/blog/2021/04/21/admin-center-21004.html
  49. 49. Thank You Grace Jansen @gracejansen27

