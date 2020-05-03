Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOW TO FACTORIZE
To understand factorization, we first simplify some algebraic expressions • (x+4)(3x-1)=3x2-11x-4 • (2x-1)(x-3)=2x2-7x-3 •...
FACTORIZING IS AN ATTEMPT TO FIND THE ROOT OF AN EXPRESSION • Factoring Quadratics • Quadratic Equation • A Quadratic Equa...
Example Multiplying (x+4) and (3x−1) together (called Expanding) gets 3x2-11x-4 a we did earlier: So (x+4) and (3x−1) are ...
Step 1: Determine the GCF From an Expression • Let's consider the following examples and determine the GCF. 10x2+5x=20 5,2...
STEP 2: REMOVE THE GCF FROM THE EXPRESSION • lets consider the previous expression: • Let's divide the expression by the G...
STEP 3: FACTORIZE BINOMIALS • Example: what are the factors of 6x2 − 2x = 0 ? • 6 and 2 have a common factor: 2 • 2(3x 2− ...
Therefore, the 2 roots are 0 and 1/3. • We can now also find the roots (where it equals zero): when 2x=0 x=0/2 x=0 when 3x...
Summary: FIND THE GCF FIND THE ROOTS (FACTORS=ZERO) REMOVE THE GCF FACTORIZE THE BINOMIAL
How to factorize in simple steps.

