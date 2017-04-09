Running head: ACID VIOLENCE ON WOMEN IN SOUTH ASIA 1 Acid Violence on Women in South Asia and Media Efforts Towards Ending...
Acid Attacks on Women in South Asia

I wrote this paper for my Global Media Representation of Women course and it was one of the most interesting topics that I have ever researched.

Published in: Health & Medicine
Acid Attacks on Women in South Asia

  1. 1. Running head: ACID VIOLENCE ON WOMEN IN SOUTH ASIA 1 Acid Violence on Women in South Asia and Media Efforts Towards Ending It Grace Craft High Point University
  2. 2. ACID VIOLENCE ON WOMEN IN SOUTH ASIA 2 Imagine going about your normal daily routine. Suddenly and without warning, someone throws some sort of liquid at you. For a millisecond, you are confused- what is happening? Your mind is moving at a thousand miles per hour, yet the world is on slow motion. The liquid comes in contact first with the skin on your face then begins to trickle down to your chest and the rest of your body. Your skin begins to sizzle and melt immediately. Fumes are coming off of your body and there is a horrible smell. Your clothes are burning along with your skin. You can no longer even think; all you can do is scream in agony and cry for help. Your face is permanently distorted. Your life has changed forever in a matter of three seconds. This scenario is not a rare occurrence for people in South Asia. The liquid being thrown at them is some form of concentrated acid or corrosive chemical. The prevalence of acid attacks is rising in many South Asian countries along with the detrimental effects that linger for a lifetime because of these attacks, therefore, it is important to work towards eliminating this form of violence through strengthening laws and raising awareness through various forms of media. Acid throwing is a premeditated form of assault through the use of acid to attack another human being with the intention to maim and disfigure. It is a crime with a prominent gender skew. Women and girls are victims in 75-80% of reported cases with men being the perpetrators. Thirty percent of these women are under the age of 18 (Castella, 2013). Historical evidence shows that acid attacks were common in England and the United States in the 1800’s but the number of occurrences decreased once law enforcement strengthened (Flora, 2005). Acid attacks are now predominantly seen in South Asian countries such as Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Cambodia (Bakshi, 2016). There are no global estimates of the number of victims of acid attacks
  3. 3. ACID VIOLENCE ON WOMEN IN SOUTH ASIA 3 each year because it is known that a large amount of cases in rural areas go unreported (Chatterjee, 2011). There are two main reasons that perpetrators use acid as their weapon. First, acid is readily available to the public and is extremely cheap. Express, a news outlet in the United Kingdom, decided to investigate how cheap and easy it was to purchase sulfuric acid online. With just a quick Google search, they found out that 500ml of 96% sulfuric acid was available online for around just $5. It was available to be purchased with no license and the website does not ask buyers why they are purchasing such a potentially dangerous substance (Winchester, 2015). A bottle of sulfuric acid can even be bought from auto repair and jewelry stores, sometimes for less than $1 (Elora, 2005). Some Sulfuric, nitric, and hydrochloric acids are used in the jewelry, cotton and rubber industries, hence why many attacks are seen in countries that produce these items like Cambodia (Bakshi, 2016). The second main reason that perpetrators use acid is because men do not want to kill, rather, they want to disfigure. Usually, men throw acid on women by whom they have been rejected. According to Bakshi (2016), although they normally seek revenge for rejecting marriage proposals or sexual advances, other reasons include land disputes, domestic quarrels, or dowry demands. If the reason is rejection, men are driven by the mentality of “If I can’t have her, no one else will either,” thinking that no one would want such a disfigured woman. In some cases, women are splashed with acid by men who wanted to marry them and were rejected by the woman’s families, rather than by the woman herself (Chowdhury, 2015). They typically aim for the woman’s face because the face is where many women find their beauty and identity and it is what people look at first.
  4. 4. ACID VIOLENCE ON WOMEN IN SOUTH ASIA 4 The effects of acid attacks linger for a lifetime. Victims can undergo surgery after surgery, which help, but their faces can never be completely restored. Every inch of skin that the acid touches is destroyed, so many times, victims are left with severely damaged vision, hearing, and scent. Thick scars eventually replace the wounds from an acid burn and skin never looks the same. Effects of acid attacks are not only physical; there are a number of cognitive and emotional effects that occur to victims as well. The wounds and scars cause detrimental effects to a woman’s self esteem and confidence. According to Gill (2016), survivors often suffer from depression, insomnia, nightmares and anxiety about another attack. Often, victims embody a sense of shame and loneliness as well and have a tough time reintegrating into the world after their physical wounds are healed. In many instances, these wounds damage a woman’s future because it is so difficult to get a job or go back to school after such an attack has occurred. As previously stated, oftentimes a victim’s senses are damaged or lost, so they are disabled and lose some or all of the skills that they had before the incident. Many companies also do not want to hire a person with a severely disfigured face. Because of the disabilities that a woman may have resulting from an attack, they may prevent them from living independent lives, creating a sense of vulnerability and dependency. There are numerous physical and psychological effects of acid violence and many of them linger for a lifetime. Personal stories are very intriguing and assist in understanding the effects that are possible from acid attacks. A woman named Monica Singh has a very inspiring story. She was attacked with acid when she refused a marriage proposal in order to focus on her career. Her father spent his entire savings on 46 corrective surgeries for Monica and she went on the graduate from the Institute of Fashion Technology in New Delhi. Monica later got accepted into
  5. 5. ACID VIOLENCE ON WOMEN IN SOUTH ASIA 5 her dream school, Parsons School of Design in New York City, and an organization called Make Love Not Scars helped her raise funds for tuition. She says, “My dream is to do well through my education and career so that I can give something back to make my father proud and to show that even after what happened to me, I still went on to achieve my dreams” (India: Life After… 2015). Another personal story is about a girl named Laxmi. Her attacker was a friend’s 32-year- old brother who threw acid on her because she refused to respond to his romantic advances. Again, the mindset is “If I can’t have her, no one can. No one will want her if she is disfigured.” The incident happened while she was waiting at a bus stop. Laxmi wanted to use her story and her situation as a tool to help other people. She made repeated appearances on national television, took her case to the Supreme Court, and gathered 27,000 signatures for a petition to curb acid sales. She was chosen as one of the ten extraordinary women from ten countries who won the 2014 Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage Award, whom Michelle Obama presented to her (US to honour…, 2014). The last personal story I will discuss is about a woman named Pragya Prasun. According to Islam (2016), the 22-year-old was on a train on her way from the Hindu holy city of Varanasi to New Delhi just days after her wedding when a distant male relative poured acid on her. She said, “I initially didn’t realize what was happening. My skin was burning, fumes were coming off it, and it smelled as though a tire was burning on my body.” His did this because she had rejected his marriage proposal and was jealous that she just married another man. Luckily, there was a doctor traveling on the same train as Pragya when the incident occurred. The doctor instantly recognized that the liquid was acid and ordered everyone on the train to pour any water they had
  6. 6. ACID VIOLENCE ON WOMEN IN SOUTH ASIA 6 over her to wash the acid off. She also gave Pragya her scarf to cover her body because the acid had burned off the majority of her clothing as well. Because of this attack, 47% of her body was burned, and it would have been more if the doctor had not have been there. Now that we have looked at what acid attacks are, the reasons they occur, the effects of them, and stories from survivors, I will now examine what is being done in an effort to slow down and eventually stop acid violence. There is quite a bit of activism through media occurring. First, there is the Stop Acid Attacks (SAA) campaign based in New Delhi. The founder of this organization, Alok Dixit, who married an acid attack survivor himself, has established two cafes that are solely run by acid attack survivors. One is in Agra and one is in Lucknnow, and he is planning to open two more cafes soon. SAA focuses more on social change because they believe that laws cannot stop acid attacks on their own. Since 2013, SAA has been using social media to raise awareness of acid violence and the campaign was even given “The Bobs- The Best of Online Activism” award in 2016. There were over 2,300 submissions and only four projects were chosen. The SAA campaign was chosen as winner of the “social change” category. According to The Bobs website, “Since 2004, The Bobs has honored bloggers, activists and journalists in 14 languages that champion the open exchange of ideas, freedom of expression, and human rights on the Internet” (The Bobs… 2016). Dixit’s online campaign has attracted a huge amount of attention in India and is very successful in his crowdfunding efforts online (Islam, 2016). In 2015, SAA made a Women Day Calendar, each month with a photo of a female acid attack survivor with the goal of redefining society’s interpretation of beauty while raising awareness and funds for acid attack victims. For this campaign, SAA planned to launch the calendar shoot on social media with links for people to purchase calendars for $35, with funds
  7. 7. ACID VIOLENCE ON WOMEN IN SOUTH ASIA 7 raised going towards the rehabilitation and betterment of acid attack survivors in India. They planned to reach 100 million people across the globe. On the front of the calendar, there are words in the bottom right that read, “#Share, #ReTweet to make this the biggest launch ever.” SAA also told buyers, “Launch your calendar on social media” and use the hashtag “#WomenDayCalendar. On the website, it says that the Women Day Calendar campaign has gotten 7,000 Facebook shares and 2,000 tweets (Shukla, 2015). Stop Acid Attacks launched another fundraising movement in April of 2015 called “Donate A Face” and it was launched on various social media platforms. The premise of this campaign was to help survivors get their faces back, meaning helping them financially so they can undergo reconstructive surgery. The campaign encouraged people to take a faceless selfie holding a sheet of paper over their face with the hashtag #donateaface. Then, post it to their different social media accounts or change their profile picture to help raise awareness of acid attacks. The SAA website says to make sure to use the hashtag so that more people will see the posts and they wanted it to go viral so that it would be India’s own version of the iconic Ice Bucket Challenge. The Donate A Face campaign has their own website where people can donate, Twitter account, and Facebook page, which has 24,322 likes. They made promotional videos about the cause and the campaign as well (Shukla, 2015). Another wonderful non-governmental organization helping victims of acid violence is Make Love Not Scars. A woman named Reshma Qureshi is an acid attack survivor who works closely with the organization. Her attack left her blind in one eye and she was socially ostracized at the age of 18. She longed to encourage others through her situation, so she made YouTube videos for the Make Love Not Scars YouTube channel about beauty. The series is called “Beauty
  8. 8. ACID VIOLENCE ON WOMEN IN SOUTH ASIA 8 Tips by Reshma,” where she talks about beauty but then relates it back to the easy sale of acid in India. In one video, she shows viewers how to perfectly apply red lipstick, then gives viewers “the most important tip.” She says “You’ll find a red lipstick easily in the market… just like concentrated acid,” then a link to a petition appears on the screen and she requests that viewers sign the petition to help enforce the ban on open sale of acid. Her videos sparked the hashtag #EndAcidSale. Reshma’s campaign through Make Love Not Scars also included advertisements that featured photos of Reshma along with phrases such as “Finding the right shade of lipstick is harder than finding concentrated acid” and “It takes two minutes to put on blush but only three seconds to scar a face forever” (Bakshi, 2016). Reshma walked for fashion designer Archana Kochhar at New York Fashion week this year which sent a message of courage and inspiration to acid attack survivors all over the world. She hates it when someone calls her a victim and she says that her perception of beauty has changed and she now feels more beautiful than ever (Bakshi, 2016). Make Love Not Scars launched an ongoing campaign called #SkillsNotScars, which introduces the world’s first job portal for acid attack survivors. It is very tough to get a job as an acid attack victim, so this initiative’s aim is the first of its kind and puts survivors face to face with employers. Employers can browse this section of Make Love Not Scars’ website, click on the photos of acid attack survivors, and browse their skills, education, interests, and work experience. The website makes it clear that it is okay if people cannot hire them directly, but they do request that one share the #SkillsNotScars initiative on his or her social media accounts. The woman in the second personal story I discussed, Laxmi, has been involved with lots of forms of activism. In the beginning of this year, Laxmi became the face of a campaign for an
  9. 9. ACID VIOLENCE ON WOMEN IN SOUTH ASIA 9 Indian clothing designer, Viva N Diva. The campaign was called the “Face of Courage.” It was the first campaign of its kind. The campaign was an initiative dedicated to those who lost their physical beauty due to acid attacks with an aim to create new opportunities for them in the fashion industry. The campaign included both a video and modeling photos of Laxmi, some with inspiring messages on them (Edwards, 2016). Other media campaigns have occurred as well. Express, the UK based news outlet that investigated how easy it was to purchase acid online, launched a campaign calling on the government to stop the evil of acid attacks and make acid more difficult to purchase. The petition says, “I support the Express.co.uk campaign to end the evil of acid attacks. I demand that the sale of any acid which could be used as a weapon be properly licensed” (Winchester, 2015). Another media campaign took place in Pakistan. According to the Acid Survivors Trust International website, two successful radio campaigns reached 4,400,000 people across the target regions. These two campaigns spread awareness on acid violence and how to respond to an acid attack. Currently, there is a very low prosecution and conviction rate for perpetrators of acid attacks. According to Chatterjee (2011), in Bangladesh, conviction rates range between 10-20%, however, there are strides being made by many countries in which acid violence is rampant. For example, in 2002, Bangladesh enacted the Acid Control Act. “Under the Act, the unlicensed production, import, transport, storage, and sale of acid became punishable with a prison sentence of three to ten years and the same applies to the possession of chemicals and equipment for the unlicensed production of acid” (Chatterjee, 2011). Chatterjee also states that Bangladesh has also adopted several measures to expedite the judicial process for acid attack cases. Since the enactment of the Acid Control Act, Bangladesh has seen a 20% decrease in acid violence, which
  10. 10. ACID VIOLENCE ON WOMEN IN SOUTH ASIA 10 is highly commendable, but the government still needs to work on implementation of the laws. Fewer than one in five acid attack perpetrators have been convicted and only 31 out of 2,800 acid users have licenses (Chowdhury, 2015). In Cambodia, a government committee drafted a new legislation to regulate acid sales and impose harsher punishments including life imprisonment (Chatterjee, 2011). In Pakistan, acid attacks became illegal in 2010 when the government passed the Acid Control Bill and Acid Crime Prevention Bill, which can carry punishments up to life in prison. Unfortunately, the law is rarely enforced in rural areas and acid attacks continue, with perpetrators remaining unpunished (Khan, 2013). Fehmida Kousar, director of nursing of a burn unit in Pakistan, said, “Only when Pakistan adopts a zero-tolerance approach to acid attacks, and the perpetrators are prosecuted to the full extent of the law, will the country start to see real change for the better (Arif, 2014). In India, the government is in the process of developing software to help the regulation of acid sales in an effort to cut down on the purchase of acid by people with the intent of attacking (Govt developing… 2015). It is important for the governments of these countries to enact strong laws and implement them because if they did, the prevalence of acid attacks would surely decrease. In conclusion, acid attacks are a massive issue in many countries across South Asia. Companies, non-governmental organizations and victims themselves are making many efforts of activism through various campaigns, social media usage, and petitions. Laws in these countries are also being strengthened and slowly being implemented. Hopefully there is a day when this horrible form of violence will no longer be an issue.
  11. 11. ACID VIOLENCE ON WOMEN IN SOUTH ASIA 11 References Arif, Z. (2014). When hurt goes deep. Nursing Standard (2014+), 28(42), 28. doi:http://dx.doi.org.libproxy.highpoint.edu/10.7748/ns.28.42.28.s27 Bakshi, G. (2016, July 20). From Acid Attack to Fashion Week: How One Victim Is Fighting Back. Retrieved December 04, 2016, from https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/content/acid- attack-survivor-reshma-qureshi/ Castella, T. D. (2013). How many acid attacks are there? Retrieved December 04, 2016, from http://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-23631395 Chatterjee, P. (2011). Campaigns against acid violence spur change. World Health Organization.Bulletin of the World Health Organization, 89(1), 6-7. Retrieved from http://libproxy.highpoint.edu/login?url=http://search.proquest.com.libproxy.highpoint.edu/ docview/847538395?accountid=11411 Chowdhury, E. H. (2015). Rethinking patriarchy, culture and masculinity: Transnational narratives of gender violence and human rights advocacy. Journal of International Women's Studies, 16(2), 98-144. Retrieved from http://libproxy.highpoint.edu/login?url=http://search.proquest.com.libproxy.highpoint.edu/ docview/1655287593?accountid=11411 Edwards, P. J. (2016, January 13). Acid attack survivor disfigured by an older man as a teenager is named the new face of Indian fashion brand Viva N Diva to help change the definition of beauty. Retrieved December 05, 2016, from http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article- 3397190/Acid-attack-survivor-new-face-Indian-fashion-brand-Viva-N-Diva.html
  12. 12. ACID VIOLENCE ON WOMEN IN SOUTH ASIA 12 Elora, H. C. (2005). Feminist negotiations: Contesting narratives of the campaign against acid violence in bangladesh. Meridians, 6(1), 163-192,224. Retrieved from http://libproxy.highpoint.edu/login?url=http://search.proquest.com.libproxy.highpoint.edu/ docview/196938743?accountid=11411 Gill, H., & Dias, K. (2016, March 10). Indian acid attack victims share their stories. Retrieved December 04, 2016, from http://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/features/2016/03/indian-acid- attack-victims-share-stories-160309074926141.html Govt developing software to track acid sales to prevent attacks. (2015, April 22). Retrieved December 05, 2016, from http://www.hindustantimes.com/india/govt-developing- software-to-track-acid-sales-to-prevent-attacks/story-a0xYxcPMouMwPkaOfMfzGI.html India: Life After Acid Attacks | News. (2015, August 27). Retrieved December 05, 2016, from http://www.acidviolence.org/index.php/news/india-life-after-acid-attacks/ Islam, A. (2016, August 6). Why acid attacks are on the rise in India | Asia | DW.COM | 08.06.2016. Retrieved December 04, 2016, from http://www.dw.com/en/why-acid-attacks- are-on-the-rise-in-india/a-19313750 Khan, S. A. (2013). Views & news. Pakistan Journal of Women's Studies = Alam-e-Niswan = Alam-i Nisvan, 20(1), 99-110. Retrieved from http://libproxy.highpoint.edu/login?url=http://search.proquest.com.libproxy.highpoint.edu/ docview/1459404556?accountid=11411 Shukla, A. (2015, March 5). Women Day Calendar to raise funds for the survivors on Acid Attacks in India. Retrieved December 04, 2016, from http://www.stopacidattacks.org/2015/03/women-day-calendar-to-raise-funds-for.html
  13. 13. ACID VIOLENCE ON WOMEN IN SOUTH ASIA 13 Shukla, A. (2015, April 10). Take a faceless selfie. Donate a face to an acid attack survivor. Retrieved December 04, 2016, from http://www.stopacidattacks.org/2015/04/take- faceless-selfie-donate-face-to.html The Bobs - Best of Online Activism. (2016, June 14). Retrieved December 04, 2016, from https://thebobs.com/english/ US to honour India's 'Stop Acid Attacks' campaigner. (2014, March 05). Retrieved December 04, 2016, from http://www.hindustantimes.com/india/us-to-honour-india-s-stop-acid-attacks- campaigner/story-0HC1udAz8lXyxWyy6sU39H.html Winchester, L. (2015, November 10). STOP THE ATTACKS: We investigate how easy it is to buy acid - and the result is TERRIFYING. Retrieved December 04, 2016, from http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/612934/Acid-attack-campaign-Express-buys- sulphuric-acid

