BLADDER OUTLET OBSTRUCTION Dept of Urology Govt Royapettah Hospital and Kilpauk Medical College Chennai 1
Moderators: Professors: ◼ Prof. Dr. G. Sivasankar, M.S., M.Ch., ◼ Prof. Dr. A. Senthilvel, M.S., M.Ch., Asst Professors: ◼...
3 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
B O O ◼ CAUSES B P H—BENIGN PROSTATIC HYPERTROPHY CARCINOMA PROSTATE BLADDER NECK STENOSIS BLADDER NECK HYPERTROPHY URETHR...
Primary effects of BOO ( on the bladder) • Urinary flow rates decrease [for a voided volume >200 ml ; a peak flow rate of ...
Long term effects of B O O The bladder may decompensate • Detrusor contraction becomes progressively less efficient • Resi...
BPH • A non-malignant condition associated with aging • Hyperplasia begins in 3rd decade but symptoms don’t usually occur ...
Etiology Fibro adenomatous nodules in periurethral region of prostate Possible triggers are ◼ Binding of androgen receptor...
Early Symptoms • Symptoms of mechanical obstruction – Difficulty in starting stream – Weak stream – Post void dribbling – ...
A- MIDDLE LOBE ENLARGEMENT B- LATERAL LOBE ENLARGEMENT C- BOTH MIDDLE AND LATERAL LOBE ENLARGEMENT D- POSTERIOR COMMISURAL...
Complications • Urinary retention • Uremia • Irreversible bladder dysfunction • Hydronephrosis • Hematuria • UTI and stone...
Risk of Complications Increased By: ◼ DRUGS : Antihistamines Atropine Beta blockers CCB Muscle relaxants ◼ Smoking ◼ Damp ...
Diagnosis General physical examination may demonstrate signs of CRF anaemia and dehydration. Abdominal examination usually...
DRE – DIGITAL RECTAL EXAMINATION Prostate feels larger and harder than normal The rectal mucosa can be made to move over t...
• LABARATORY TESTS ROUTINE URINE ANALYSIS URINE CULTURE AND SENSITIVITY RENAL FUNCTION TESTS – BUN, SR. CREATININE , SR. E...
URODYNAMIC PRESSURE – FLOW STUDIES • men with suspected neuropathy • men with a dominant history of irritative symptoms • ...
Cysto urethroscopy Inspection of the urethra, the prostate and the urothelium of the bladder Should always be done immedia...
DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS ◼ Rule out other causes of prostate Enlargement – Prostatitis – Prostate cancer – Prostatic calculi...
Medical Treatment • If there is no evidence of complications measure severity of disease with AUA symptom score index • AU...
Medical Intervention ◼ First line of treatment for men >60 and AUA score 8-19 ◼ 3 classes of medication available Anti and...
Anti androgens ◼ Slows rate of prostate enlargement by regulating amount of available androgen Finasteride most commonly u...
Selective Alpha 1-blockers ◼ Alpha adrenergic receptors found at bladder neck and prostate • Alpha blockers relax smooth m...
Muscarinic Receptor Antagonists ◼ Effective alone or in combination with alpha blockers • Symptomatic relief of frequency,...
surgical treatment Strong indications 1.Acute retention in fit men with no other cause for retention 2.Chronic retention a...
Conventional operative treatment This includes: • Transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) • Bladder neck incision f...
Methods of performing prostatectomy The prostate can be approached (1) Transurethrally — TURP (2) Retropubically — RPP ( M...
TRANSURETHRAL RESCTION OF PROSTATE 27 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
RETROPUBIC PROSTATECTOMY 28 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
TRANSVESICAL -- SUPRAPUBIC PROSTATECTOMY 29 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
Newer modalities ◼ Minimally invasive methods These are new and their roles are not yet determined: ◼ Contact laser of the...
Alternative Therapies ◼ Saw Palmetto – Reduces 5α reductase activity – 160 mg po bid decreases lower urinary tract symptom...
CARCINOMA PROSTATE 32 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
Disease Definition ◼ Prostate cancer is a malignant tumour of the prostate ◼ Most common cancer in men in Western countrie...
Younger men who develop prostate cancer have a positive family history Carcinoma of the prostate usually originates in the...
Types of prostate cancer Microscopic latent cancer found on autopsy or at cystoprostatectomy Tumours found incidentally du...
• Advanced local prostate cancer (T3 and T4) • Metastatic disease which may arise from a clinically evident tumour (T2, T3...
Clinical features Only advanced cases give rise to symptoms, but even advanced cases may be asymptomatic. Symptoms of adva...
Histology Histological pattern is one of an adenocarcinoma. The first change is Loss of the basement membrane with glands ...
Digital Rectal examination (DRE) Irregular induration, characteristically stony hard in part or in the whole of the gland ...
General blood tests In early disease : NORMAL In metastatic disease •Leucoerythroblastic anaemia secondary to extensive ma...
Prostate-specific antigen It is lacking in sensitivity and specificity in the diagnosis of early localised prostate cancer...
Radiological examination CXR → metastases either in the lung fields or the ribs Abdominal X-ray may show the characteristi...
Early detection helps ◼ Survival rate at 5 years is 99% for those whose cancer is still just in the prostate gland (locali...
When do need to start getting tested? ⚫ DRE: 40 years and older every year ⚫ (American Cancer Society guidelines) ⚫ PSA: 5...
TRANS RECTAL Ultrasonography ( TRUS ) •Remains the most accurate method of staging the local disease. • It can be used in ...
TRANSRECTAL ULTRASONOGRAPHY OF PROSTATE 46 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
Bone scan As a part of the staging procedure if the PSA is >20 nmol/ml. If the PSA is <20 nmol/ml then a bone scan would o...
TREATMENT ◼ Local disease – Radical prostatectomy ◼ Radical radiotherapy to the prostatic bed and pelvic lymph nodes rathe...
RADICAL PERINEAL PROSTATECTOMY 49 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
Urethral stricture 50 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
Congenital Narrowings of the Urethra Congenital urethral stricture Rare. Some are associated with duplication of the ureth...
POSTERIOR URETHRAL VALVE ( PUV ) Symmetrical folds of urothelium which can cause obstruction to the urethra of boys. Usual...
Dilatation of the urethra above the valves can be demonstrated on a voiding cystogram Treatment A suprapubic catheter is i...
POSTERIOR URETHRAL VALVE VOIDING CYSTOURETHROGRAM CYSTOSCOPIC IMAGE 54 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
STRICTURE -- Acquired types Inflammatory Rare cause of stricture today Gonococcal urethritis ; Rarely NSU is a cause Unkno...
Traumatic stricture Pelvic fracture → Membranous urethra Straddle injuries → Bulbar stricture Instrumentation catheter, di...
Pathophysiological Changes Restriction of flow Dilation of proximal urethra Turbulence effect Detrusor hypertrophy High re...
Symptomatology Decreased stream Spraying or double stream. Postvoid dribbling Chronic Urethral discharge might be noted Re...
Signs ◼ Induration of the strictured part. ◼ Tender enlarged periurethral abscesses. ◼ Urethrocutanous fistula ◼ Palpable ...
Laboratory work-up Measuring flow rate(normal is> 20 mL/s) Urine culture and sensitivity Prostatic massage for culture and...
Radiological investigations Ultrasonography is useful for measuring residual urine. Voiding cystourethrography ( MCU ) Ret...
Stricture of urethra ◼ Anterior stricture ◼ Bulbar stricture 62 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
Complications ◼ Chronic prostatitis ◼ Chronic urinary tract infection ◼ Epididymo-orchitis ◼ Diverticula ◼ Urethrocutaneou...
Complication of stricture urethra ◼ Urethral diverticulum ◼ Reflux in left ureter 64 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
Urethrocutaneous fistula ◼ As a complication of strictured urethra in a male with chronic Gon.urethritis ◼ Periurethral ab...
Treatment • Dilation should be avoided • The gold standard is Optical Urethrotomy • Surgical reconstructive procedures usi...
Treatment algorithm 67 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
Bladder Stones Can contribute to recurrent bladder infections Can block the catheter’s drainage Should be suspected if “sa...
Treatment ◼ <2 cm – vesicolithotripsy ◼ > 2cm- vesicolithotomy 69 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
THANK YOU 70 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
