Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Language and Gender ENG 701 Introduction to Sociolinguistics Presented by: Gobindo Deb Lecturer Hamdard Unviersity Banglad...
Language and Gender 1. Is there any relation between language and gender? 2. Is there any gender discrimination in languag...
Study on Language and Gender • American linguist Robin Lakoff (in the early 1970s)
Opinions about Language and Gender • Difference approach (male and female language is dissimilar without attributing this ...
Relation between language and gender • Gender bias is reflected in language both structurally and in informal communicatio...
Gender discrimination in language Ethnographer first drew attention to distinct female and male varieties of language ofte...
Language used by male and female is different Key factors 1. Growing into a gender role  Socialization (act of genderisat...
Language used by females/women • Powerless, non-confrontational language • indirect statements It would save a lot of mone...
Language used by females/women • Emotional, ‘genteel’ language I’m delighted you’re going to help. They’re /so kind! • use...
Gender and power • Role established in the society • Role determined by society (Women who rightly insist on equal rights ...
Social variation are related, ascribed by Holmes (1998) • Women a. And men develop different language use patterns b. Tend...
Reasons 1. Social (education, society, social stereotypes, 2. Biological
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Language and gender

7 views

Published on

This presentation presents initial concept of how language and gender are inter-related to each other.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Language and gender

  1. 1. Language and Gender ENG 701 Introduction to Sociolinguistics Presented by: Gobindo Deb Lecturer Hamdard Unviersity Bangladesh Gazaria, Munshiganj-1510
  2. 2. Language and Gender 1. Is there any relation between language and gender? 2. Is there any gender discrimination in language?
  3. 3. Study on Language and Gender • American linguist Robin Lakoff (in the early 1970s)
  4. 4. Opinions about Language and Gender • Difference approach (male and female language is dissimilar without attributing this to the nature of the social relationship between men and women) • Dominance approach (language used by females and males as reflecting established relationship of social control of the latter over the former)
  5. 5. Relation between language and gender • Gender bias is reflected in language both structurally and in informal communication.
  6. 6. Gender discrimination in language Ethnographer first drew attention to distinct female and male varieties of language often with clear different vocabulary. • Masculine and Feminine morphology (haunting-male word; moon- female word etc) • Phonological Process (left half of brain in males and both left and right parts of brain in females) • Anthropocentric speech (men are more important than women is often accompanied by prejudices) • Generic Masculine (Everyone should bring his lunch)
  7. 7. Language used by male and female is different Key factors 1. Growing into a gender role  Socialization (act of genderisation) Naming Parental approval/disapproval  Mental Make up crying  Playing materials 2. Gender role in adulthood  Ability to do work (strong/less strong)
  8. 8. Language used by females/women • Powerless, non-confrontational language • indirect statements It would save a lot of money if we bought a smaller car. • tag questions It’s not that much to ask, is it? • use of hedges, alternatives It’s not really that difficult. Well, why not? We could go for a drive or a walk this afternoon. • high rising intonation at end of sentence We could go away for the weekend.
  9. 9. Language used by females/women • Emotional, ‘genteel’ language I’m delighted you’re going to help. They’re /so kind! • use of euphemisms If you let me know your wish.
  10. 10. Gender and power • Role established in the society • Role determined by society (Women who rightly insist on equal rights as men are often regarded as ‘ungrateful’, as betraying their partners, parents, society or whatever, as rejecting male protection and kindness. The assumption here is that if the people in power are nice to you, you are supposed to be thankful.)
  11. 11. Social variation are related, ascribed by Holmes (1998) • Women a. And men develop different language use patterns b. Tend to focus on the affective functions of an interaction more often than men c. Tend to use linguistic devices that stress solidarity more often than men. d. Tend to interact in ways that will maintain and increase solidarity, while men tend to interact in ways that will maintain increase their power and status; and e. Are stylistically more flexible than men.
  12. 12. Reasons 1. Social (education, society, social stereotypes, 2. Biological

×