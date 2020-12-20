Successfully reported this slideshow.
M.M. UNIVERSITY SADOPUR-AMBALA (HRY)
“AGRARIAN CATASTROPHE” A presentation by Rammehar 75181524
What is Agraraian Catastrophe Any destruction or any physical, social, mechanical, life, economic loss in farming and alli...
Change of Condition and Attitude of People आजादी के बाद की सोच: उत्तम खेती मध्यम व्यापार नीच नौकरी अब सोच: उत्तम नौकरी मध्...
FARMER’S SUICIDE  2,96,466 farmers committed suicide from 1995 to 2013.  During this about 45 farmers committed suicide ...
STATE WISE FARMER’S SUICIDE DURING 2014
FRAGMENTED LAND HOLDINGS SIZE GROUP AREA(IN HA) PERCENTAGE MARGINAL <1.0 68.45 SMALL 1.0-2.0 17.62 SMALL- MEDIUM 2.0-4.0 9...
FARM INCOME: THE PROBLEM CONTINUES  Govt. of India’s agenda to double farmer’s income by 2022 seems very remote to ground...
INCREASE IN MSP VS INCREASE IN PRICE OF INPUTS CROPS MSP IN 1981 (PER QTL.) MSP IN 2020 (PER QTL.) INCREAMENT BY TIMES PAD...
BOUNDATIONS OF GOVT. ON PURCHASE CROP MAX. YIELD PER ACRE TO BE PURCHASED AT MSP NORMAL PRODUCTION IN IRRIGATED CONDITIONS...
GROUND REALITIES  Very less procurement at MSP.  Farmers are helpless to sell below MSP because they are not educated an...
FAILURE OF ONE NATION ONE MARKET
ONLINE SYSTEM: A SNAG FOR FARMERS  Only 2-3 % farmers themselves know about their land details (murba no., khasra no., ki...
FLAWS IN GOIs NEW AGRICULTURE BILLS 1st Bill: Bill on agriculture market Farmer’s produce trade and commerce bill, 2020. F...
DROUGHT AND FLOOD  About 72 lakh hectares affected by droght and flood in 2019.  About 7.91 lakh hectares affected due t...
  1. 1. M.M. UNIVERSITY SADOPUR-AMBALA (HRY)
  2. 2. “AGRARIAN CATASTROPHE” A presentation by Rammehar 75181524
  3. 3. What is Agraraian Catastrophe Any destruction or any physical, social, mechanical, life, economic loss in farming and allied activities due to natural and human cause is termed as agrarian catstrophe. ?
  4. 4. Change of Condition and Attitude of People आजादी के बाद की सोच: उत्तम खेती मध्यम व्यापार नीच नौकरी अब सोच: उत्तम नौकरी मध्यम व्यापार नीच खेती WHY?
  5. 5. FARMER’S SUICIDE  2,96,466 farmers committed suicide from 1995 to 2013.  During this about 45 farmers committed suicide everyday.  Every 32 minutes a suicide was committed by the farmer in India.
  6. 6. STATE WISE FARMER’S SUICIDE DURING 2014
  7. 7. FRAGMENTED LAND HOLDINGS SIZE GROUP AREA(IN HA) PERCENTAGE MARGINAL <1.0 68.45 SMALL 1.0-2.0 17.62 SMALL- MEDIUM 2.0-4.0 9.55 MEDIUM 4.0-10.0 3.80 LARGE >10.0 0.57
  8. 8. FARM INCOME: THE PROBLEM CONTINUES  Govt. of India’s agenda to double farmer’s income by 2022 seems very remote to ground reality.  A farmer is not sure about the coming additional hikes on MSP.  A farmer is unable to go for horticulture, apiculture, aquaculture, poultry, etc. as it needs high investment.  Loans and subsidies by govt. requires very much documentation works and takes months together. CROP SELLING PRICE IN 2012-2013 SELLING PRICE IN 2020 COTTON 6500-7000 PER QTL. 5825 PER QTL. PADDY 1121 4500-4800 PER QTL. 2500-2800 PER QTL. CLUSTER BEAN(GUAR) 30000-33000 PER QTL. 4000-4200 PER QTL.
  9. 9. INCREASE IN MSP VS INCREASE IN PRICE OF INPUTS CROPS MSP IN 1981 (PER QTL.) MSP IN 2020 (PER QTL.) INCREAMENT BY TIMES PADDY 115 1888 16.417 WHEAT 142 1925 13.556 GRAM 235 4875 20.744 INPUTS PRICE IN 1981 PRICE IN 2020 INCREAMENT BY TIMES DIESEL 2.28/LITRE 71.64/LITRE 31.421 UREA 14 PER QTL. 600 PER QTL. 42.857 SSP 20 PER QTL. 825 PER QTL. 41.250
  10. 10. BOUNDATIONS OF GOVT. ON PURCHASE CROP MAX. YIELD PER ACRE TO BE PURCHASED AT MSP NORMAL PRODUCTION IN IRRIGATED CONDITIONS MUSTARD 8 QTL. 10 QTL. BAJRA 8 QTL. 11 QTL. Govt. purchases only limited yield from the farmers but production is very high because of introduction of HYVs.
  11. 11. GROUND REALITIES  Very less procurement at MSP.  Farmers are helpless to sell below MSP because they are not educated and not economically strong to have storage facilities. Realities of MSP
  12. 12. FAILURE OF ONE NATION ONE MARKET
  13. 13. ONLINE SYSTEM: A SNAG FOR FARMERS  Only 2-3 % farmers themselves know about their land details (murba no., khasra no., kila no., khewat, khatoni).  Merely 2% themselves knows about online system.  Anyone can do online crop registration on others land.  Poorest call and SMS system from govt. to sell crop in the market.  In case if they do so, they SMS to bring crop in small fragments. E. g. A farmer has mustard in 3 acres they will not ask to bring all produce collectively but they will SMS twice or thrice to bring it in 2-3 portions on different days.
  14. 14. FLAWS IN GOIs NEW AGRICULTURE BILLS 1st Bill: Bill on agriculture market Farmer’s produce trade and commerce bill, 2020. Flaws: No security about MSP. States will tend to lose mandi fees and chances of mandis to be destroyed. 2nd Bill: The farmer agreement of price assurance and farm services bill, 2020. Flaws: Farmers will be weaker players. Big private companies will get edge in disputes.
  15. 15. DROUGHT AND FLOOD  About 72 lakh hectares affected by droght and flood in 2019.  About 7.91 lakh hectares affected due to drought in Raj.,Guj., Maharashtra, etc.  About 63.99 lakh hectares affected due to flood in Orissa, Bihar, U.P., A.P., W.B., Assam, Kerala, Raj.,Punjab, etc. Drought Flood
