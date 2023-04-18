ᗷᒪᗩᑕK ՏOIᒪ-WPS Office.pptx

Advertisement

GovindKaranam1
Apr. 18, 2023
  1. ᗷᒪᗩᑕK ՏOIᒪ
  2. Black Soil Texture: clayey Structure: sbk, medium, hard Soil strength: moderate to high Consistnce: Very sticky and very plastic Drainage: Very poor; pH: 7.81; EC: 0.41 ds/m organic carbon: 0.68%; CEC: 35.08 Cmol/kg characteristics of black soil
  3. • Fine textured soil • Black colour due to clay humus complex • extremely hard on drying • sticky&plastic • 0% gravel • devolp deep wide cracks because of sweel-Shrink nature
  4. potentials of black soil. 1. Suitable for dry farming. 2.High fertility. 3.High water retention capacity. 4.crops prefered-wheat,Groundnut,cotton. constraints of black soil 1.Difficult in ploughing. 2. Poor drainage. 3. Low infiltration rate. 4. frequent &deep tillage required
  5. Add title Add your words here,according to your need to draw the text box size.Please read the instructions and more work at the end of the manual template. Add title Add title Add your words here,according to your need to draw the text box size.Please read the instructions and more work at the end of the manual template. Add title Green gram Black gram Red gram ground nut millets Paddy sesamum mestha sunhemp • crops we grow in our soil
  6. Grams •They are sensitive to waterlogged conditions. •They grown in the soil optimum pH6to7.5. •These are well grown in black soil.
  7. Part 04 Groundnut • ᒪOOՏᗴ& ᖴᖇIᗩᗷᒪᗴ ՏOIᒪ IՏ ᖴᗩᐯOᑌᖇᗩᗷᒪᗴ. •ᘜOOᗪ ᗪᖇIᗩᑎᘜᗴ IՏ ᖇᗴᑫᑌIᖇᗴᗪ. •ᖇᗴᑫᑌIᖇᗴՏ ᕼIᘜᕼ ᑕᗩᒪIᑕᑌᗰ. • ᕼᗩᖇᐯᗴՏTIᑎᘜ ᑭᖇOᗷᒪᗴᗰՏ &ᑭOᗪ ᒪOՏՏ OᑕᑕᑌᖇՏ Iᑎ ᕼᗴᗩᐯY ՏOIᒪ. • IT ᑕᗩᑎ ᗷᗴ ᘜᖇOᗯᑎ Iᑎ ᗷᒪᗩᑕK ՏOIᒪ ᗯITᕼ ᑭᖇOᑭᗴᖇ ᗰᗩᑎᗩᘜᗰᗴᑎT.
  8. • Millets .Needs high fertility. .High moisture retention in soil is favourable. . Millets are well grown in black soil
  9. •ᑭᗩᗪᗪY Require water logging conditions. It is suitable for black soil. •ՏᗴՏՏᗩᗰᑌᗰ Grows well in light textured soils. well dranied soil. It grows moderately in black soil
  10. ᘜᖇᗴᗴᑎ ᗰᗩᑎᑌᖇᗴ ᑕᖇOᑭՏ 1.ᴍᴇsᴛʜᴀ 2.sᴜɴʜᴇᴍᴘ •Tolerate to wide range of pH. •Thrives well in water stress condition&also grows in water logging. •Grows fast within 6 weeks. •Increases fertility &used as mulch
  11. Mangement ՏOIᒪ ᗰᗩᑎᘜᗰᗴᑎT •FYM application. •Enhances soil fertility. •Adds humus. •slow relase of nutrients. •Ideal for mulching. •Aids water&nutrient retention. •Natural source of nitrogen . Hand hoeing is done to make the soil loose &friable &enhancing aeration.
  12. ᗯᗩTᗴᖇ •Requries little irrigation. •High water retention capacity. •Exceesive irrigation leads to drainage problem. •Mulching is due to prevent evaporation of water from soil
  13. ᗯᗴᗴᗪՏ&ITՏ ᗰᗩᑎᗩᘜᗴᑎᗴᑎT •Weeds are major problem in black soil. •Weeds grow more vigorously&Compete for nutrients &water. •Weeds are more due to high pH(>7.0). •Common weeds are Cynodon,Cyperes,Durva grass. •Hand weeding, Hand hoeing&remove weeds.
  14. ᗩᗪᐯᗩᑎTᗩᘜᗴՏ Oᖴ ᗰᑌᒪᑕᕼIᑎᘜ •Mulching is done between crop rows. •Helps in reducing compaction &errosion. •Improves physical,chemical&biological properties. •Regulates soil temprature. •Reduces weed seed germination.
  15. ᗷY ᗷᒪᗩᑕK ՏOIᒪ Tᗴᗩᗰ
