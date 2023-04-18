ᗷᒪᗩᑕK ՏOIᒪ-WPS Office.pptx

Black Soil
Texture: clayey
Structure: sbk, medium, hard
Soil strength: moderate to high
Consistnce: Very sticky and very plastic
Drainage: Very poor; pH: 7.81; EC: 0.41 ds/m
organic carbon: 0.68%;
CEC: 35.08 Cmol/kg
characteristics of black
soil
• Fine textured soil
• Black colour due to clay humus complex
• extremely hard on drying
• sticky&plastic
• 0% gravel
• devolp deep wide cracks because of sweel-Shrink
nature
potentials of black soil.
1. Suitable for dry farming.
2.High fertility.
3.High water retention capacity.
4.crops prefered-wheat,Groundnut,cotton.
constraints of black soil
1.Difficult in ploughing.
2. Poor drainage.
3. Low infiltration rate.
4. frequent &deep tillage required
Green gram
Black gram
Red gram
ground nut
millets
Paddy
sesamum
mestha
sunhemp
• crops we grow in our soil
Grams
•They are sensitive to waterlogged
conditions.
•They grown in the soil optimum
pH6to7.5.
•These are well grown in black soil.
Mangement
ՏOIᒪ ᗰᗩᑎᘜᗰᗴᑎT
•FYM application.
•Enhances soil fertility.
•Adds humus.
•slow relase of nutrients.
•Ideal for mulching.
•Aids water&nutrient retention.
•Natural source of nitrogen .
Hand hoeing is done to make the soil loose
&friable &enhancing aeration.
ᗯᗴᗴᗪՏ&ITՏ ᗰᗩᑎᗩᘜᗴᑎᗴᑎT
•Weeds are major problem in black soil.
•Weeds grow more vigorously&Compete for nutrients
&water.
•Weeds are more due to high pH(>7.0).
•Common weeds are Cynodon,Cyperes,Durva grass.
•Hand weeding, Hand hoeing&remove weeds.
ᗩᗪᐯᗩᑎTᗩᘜᗴՏ Oᖴ ᗰᑌᒪᑕᕼIᑎᘜ
•Mulching is done between crop rows.
•Helps in reducing compaction &errosion.
•Improves physical,chemical&biological
properties.
•Regulates soil temprature.
•Reduces weed seed germination.