Govind bio ethanol

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Bio Ethanol Prodution Fruits& vegetables Submitted By Har Govind
AnaerobicFermentationofalcohol
 Ethanolisusedas solvent Chemicalintermediate fuel Solvent:- Resins,pharmaceuticals, cosmetics,household cleaningproducts...
Organismsforethanolproduction:- Bacteria:-  Manybacteriacanproduce ethanol  Manyproduceendproducts • Otheralcohol • orga...
Yeast Primaryinterestaresaccharomycessps Organismsareselected by • Highgrowthandfermentation rate • Highethanolyield • O...
RAW MATERIALS Saccharine Starch& Cellulosematerials
SACCHARINE:- Simple,directlyfermentable,6&12Cmolecules Glucose,fructose, maltose FRUITS:- Grapes– 15% Banana– 13.8% A...
MOLASSES:- Beetor canemolasses Contain52– 55%fermentable sugars Molasseswith above15– 20% sugarcontwill needto bedilute...
SUGARBEET:- Mostlypreferred 15%sugar,82%water,smallamountofstarch Juice Isextractedbycrushing Atonyield20– 25gallonsof...
Sugarbeet sugarcorn
Starchymaterials:- Materials thatcontainmorecomplexcarbohydrates Grains:- Grainsmustbemilled,diluted&coked& fermented C...
grains artichokes potatoes sweetpotato
PHisadjusted&fermentationiscarried out Potato:- 15-18%fermentable sugar Atonyield20-25%of alcohol Cookedwith steamunde...
Processing steps Starchymaterialsareof 2categories 1. Encasedbygrain hulls 2. Starchisreadily available Malting:- Seedsa...
Butthefine flour isdifficult to removein distillation process. Potstills mayreducetheproblem Cooking(preparation of mash)...
Conversion:- Conversionof starchto fermentablesugar(Maltose) bycertainenzymesin themaltor byacid hydrolysis Enzymeextract...
Acidhydrolysis:- Conversionbytheactionof acid Requiresacidproof equipmentandhigh temp Dilutemineralacid(H₂SO₄)isaddedto...
Fermentation Batchfermentationiscommonlyemployed. Fermentervolume-- 600mᶟ. 3%inoculum(3×10⁶/ml) With in 12daysyeastpro...
Continuousfermentationnot commonlyused In US10largescaleplantsamongthem4areused confermentation Nutrient solutionwasmol...
PRODUCT RECOVERY Cellbiomassisseparatedbycentrifugationor sedimentation. M.o desiredendproduct– heated(aggregate) readil...
Separationofcellbiomass flotation centrifugation Flocculation Filtration flocculation:- Flocculatingagentisadded hydroc...
Flotation:- Byintroducinggasintoliquid Cellsgetsadsorbedto thegasbubbles&riseto the foamlayeratthetopof vessel Thatcanb...
Distillation Separationfor amixtureof liquids It reliesondifferencesin B.Pof componentliquids to beseparated Themixture...
-78.5°C -100°C EthanolB.P WaterB.P Purification:- Bychromatography HPLC GLC Applications solventin themanufactureof varni...
In manymedicinesanddrugs. Asadisinfectantandin tinctures. Usedasabiofuel (99.2%). Medically ethanolissoporific. Useda...
Govind bio ethanol
Govind bio ethanol
Govind bio ethanol
Govind bio ethanol
Govind bio ethanol
Govind bio ethanol
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Govind bio ethanol

16 views

Published on

To many function of bio ethanol

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Govind bio ethanol

  1. 1. Bio Ethanol Prodution Fruits& vegetables Submitted By Har Govind
  2. 2. AnaerobicFermentationofalcohol
  3. 3.  Ethanolisusedas solvent Chemicalintermediate fuel Solvent:- Resins,pharmaceuticals, cosmetics,household cleaningproducts,industrial solvent Fuel:- Usedasabio fuel , In internal combustionengines Chemical Intermediate:- • Petroleumderivedchemicals • Butadieneproduction
  4. 4. Organismsforethanolproduction:- Bacteria:-  Manybacteriacanproduce ethanol  Manyproduceendproducts • Otheralcohol • organicacids • Polyols • Ketonesgasses  ManybacmetabolizeglucosebyEMP pathway • Clostridiumsps • Spirochaetasps • Sarcinasps • Streptococcussps
  5. 5. Yeast Primaryinterestaresaccharomycessps Organismsareselected by • Highgrowthandfermentation rate • Highethanolyield • Osmotolerance • LowPH • Hightemp • Hardinessunderphysicalandchemical stress • Ethanolandglucosetolerance(allowsconversionof concfeedsto concproducts)
  6. 6. RAW MATERIALS Saccharine Starch& Cellulosematerials
  7. 7. SACCHARINE:- Simple,directlyfermentable,6&12Cmolecules Glucose,fructose, maltose FRUITS:- Grapes– 15% Banana– 13.8% Apples– 12.2% Pineapples– 11.7% Pears– 10% Peaches– 7.6% Oranges– 5.4% Watermelon– 2.5%
  8. 8. MOLASSES:- Beetor canemolasses Contain52– 55%fermentable sugars Molasseswith above15– 20% sugarcontwill needto bedilute Atonyeild-70-80gallons CANESORGUM:- 14%fermentablesugarcontent Extractionrequiresheavyduty 13-14gallonsof alcohol/ ton Acidification isnecessary
  9. 9. SUGARBEET:- Mostlypreferred 15%sugar,82%water,smallamountofstarch Juice Isextractedbycrushing Atonyield20– 25gallonsof alcohol Enzymesimprovethealcohol yield SUGARCORNWASTE:- 7– 15%sugar Sugarisextractedassameas sorghum 8– 18%gallonsof alcoholperton Backsloppingin therangeof 20-25% Acidificationisnecessary
  10. 10. Sugarbeet sugarcorn
  11. 11. Starchymaterials:- Materials thatcontainmorecomplexcarbohydrates Grains:- Grainsmustbemilled,diluted&coked& fermented Containlargeamountsof fermentable materials Alcoholyieldisdependentonconvertedstarch Jerusalemartichokes :- Abundantsourceof alcohol(16– 18%)fermentable material Atonshouldyieldabout25gallonsof alcohol Material shouldbecrushedto pulp&cookedfor 2- 3hrs,dilutionisnot necessary(79– 80%water)
  12. 12. grains artichokes potatoes sweetpotato
  13. 13. PHisadjusted&fermentationiscarried out Potato:- 15-18%fermentable sugar Atonyield20-25%of alcohol Cookedwith steamunder pressure After cookingmashiscooledto conversionfor 15-20 min OnceconvertedPHshouldbeadjustedmashis fermented Sweetpotato:- 27-28%fermentable sugar Atonshouldyield40gallonsof alcohol Similarmannerto potatoes Dilutionisrequired(66%water)
  14. 14. Processing steps Starchymaterialsareof 2categories 1. Encasedbygrain hulls 2. Starchisreadily available Malting:- Seedsaremoistened&allowedto sprout Theseseedsarepowdered&thepowderiscalled malt Milling:- Grainsaremilledto exposethe starch Material isgroundasfine aspossible
  15. 15. Butthefine flour isdifficult to removein distillation process. Potstills mayreducetheproblem Cooking(preparation of mash):- Starchisliquefied byboilingunder pressure Todissolvethewatersolublestarches Alwaysdonewith steamunderpressureat 100°c Uselesswaterduringcooking&watermaybe addedto dilutethemash Socoolingtimemaybesaved Newmethod:- Milling &cookingin oneoperation withoutuseof water  Thecookedmaltiscalled mash
  16. 16. Conversion:- Conversionof starchto fermentablesugar(Maltose) bycertainenzymesin themaltor byacid hydrolysis Enzymeextracts:- Commerciallyavailable 3basictypes : 1. Aamylase- producedextrose 2. Βamylase- producemaltose 3. Glucoamylase– reducetheremainingstarch
  17. 17. Acidhydrolysis:- Conversionbytheactionof acid Requiresacidproof equipmentandhigh temp Dilutemineralacid(H₂SO₄)isaddedto grain slurry Thenimmediatelyneutralizedwith calcium hydroxide Mashcooling:- Mashiscooledafterconversion&PHis checked Coolingcoilsareusedfor cooling Coolingtimeisreducedasmuchas possible
  18. 18. Fermentation Batchfermentationiscommonlyemployed. Fermentervolume-- 600mᶟ. 3%inoculum(3×10⁶/ml) With in 12daysyeastproduce10%ethanol whentheprocesscarriedoutat35-38°c, ph.4-4.5 maxproductivitywas1.9g/h. 80%cellswereremovedin separatorandbrought backagaininto fermenter. Whenthehighqualitymolassesisused,themax yieldis95%.
  19. 19. Continuousfermentationnot commonlyused In US10largescaleplantsamongthem4areused confermentation Nutrient solutionwasmolasseswith di ammonium phosphate PHwasadjustedto 5with H₂SO₄ Fermentationtemp-35°c After fermentationcellswereseparatedby centrifugationandchanneledbackinto thefirst fermenter
  20. 20. PRODUCT RECOVERY Cellbiomassisseparatedbycentrifugationor sedimentation. M.o desiredendproduct– heated(aggregate) readilyseparatedfrombrothbysedimentation. Desiredendproduct metabolite. intracellular - n.a, vit ,enz,a.b(gresofulvin) extracellular- a.a,aciticacid,citric acid,alcohol, [ penicillin, streptomycin]
  21. 21. Separationofcellbiomass flotation centrifugation Flocculation Filtration flocculation:- Flocculatingagentisadded hydrocolloids inorganicsalts organicpolyelectrolyte Producelargeaggregatewhichstill settlemore readily
  22. 22. Flotation:- Byintroducinggasintoliquid Cellsgetsadsorbedto thegasbubbles&riseto the foamlayeratthetopof vessel Thatcanbecollected&removedfromthe bioreactor Filtration:- Bacterialcultures– absolutefilters  filamentousFungi-depth filters static&crossflow filtration
  23. 23. Distillation Separationfor amixtureof liquids It reliesondifferencesin B.Pof componentliquids to beseparated Themixtureto beseparatedisaddedto the distilled pot&isheated LowB.Pwill vaporizefirst. thisvaporspassesinto distilling head&theninto condenser. With in thecondenserthevaporiscooled&it liquefies. Theresultingliquid isthencollectedin receiving flask
  24. 24. -78.5°C -100°C EthanolB.P WaterB.P Purification:- Bychromatography HPLC GLC Applications solventin themanufactureof varnishesand perfumes Preservativefor biologicalspecimens In thepreparationof essenceandflavorings
  25. 25. In manymedicinesanddrugs. Asadisinfectantandin tinctures. Usedasabiofuel (99.2%). Medically ethanolissoporific. Usedasantiseptic. Fluidin manyalcoholthermometer. 92.4%ethanolisusedassolventin cosmetics pharmaceuticalsandchemicalindustry By Product DDGS(distillersdriedgrainwithsolubles) Co₂–usedfor theproductionof dryiceandpreparation of softdrinks Yeastbiomass-animalfodder(containsproteins&vit)

×