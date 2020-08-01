Successfully reported this slideshow.
CV Govind Acharya

Climate Change, Disaster Risk Reduction, Hazard Mapping, Risk Assessment, Hydropower, Hydrological Analysis using different models (SWAT, HEC HMS, HEC RAS, WEPP) etc.

Published in: Environment
CV Govind Acharya

  1. 1. G o v i n d A c h a r y a 1 C u r r i c u l u m V i t a e 1. PROPOSED POSITION 2. NAME OF STAFF Govind Acharya 3. DATE OF BIRTH 31/10/1969 NATIONALITY Nepali 4. EDUCATION  PhD in Civil Engineering from the Department of Civil and Natural Resources Engineering from University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand (2007-2010)  Master of Science in Physical Land Resources from Free University of Brussels and Gent University, Belgium with Distinction (2001-2003)  Bachelor in Civil Engineering, Institute of Engineering, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu, Nepal with First Class (1988-1992) 5. MEMBERSHIP IN PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATIONS  Member, Nepal Engineers’ Association (NEA)  Member, Nepal Engineering Council (NEC) 6. OTHER RELEVANT TRAINING N/A 7. COUNTRIES OF WORK EXPERIENCE Nepal and New Zealand 8. LANGUAGES Nepali English Hindi Speaking Reading Writing Mother tongue Mother tongue Mother tongue Excellent Excellent Excellent Excellent Good Good 9. EMPLOYMENT RECORD Aug 2019 – Till Date Senior Consultant, Senior Engineer, WRM Expert | Mott MacDonald Limited, Nepal Jan 2017 – Aug 2019 DRM and Climate Change Expert | Multi Tech Engineering Consultancy (P) Ltd., Nepal From Jan 2017 – to July 2018 DRM Expert | Department of Urban Development and Building Construction (DUDBC), Nepal From Apr 2014 - to December 2016 Technical Advisor | DHM-UNDP-GEF, Nepal From Mar 2013 – to Mar 2014 Climate Change Expert | Nepal Geotechnical Engineering Service (P) Ltd., Nepal From Dec 2012 – to Apr 2013 DRM/CRM Expert | Local Development Training Academy, Nepal From Mar 2011- to Nov 2012 Team Leader | Multi Tech Engineering Consultancy (P) Ltd., Nepal From Oct 2006- to January 2007 Hydrologist cum GIS Officer | Energy Sector Assistance Program, Nepal From Oct 2003 – August 2006 Road Engineer | Multi Tech Engineering Consultancy (P) Ltd., Nepal From Oct 1999- August 2001 Road Engineer | Multi Tech Engineering Consultancy (P) Ltd., Nepal From Sept 1997- Sept 1999 Road Engineer | Holistic Development Service Centre., Nepal From Jul 1993 - Nov 1997 Civil Engineer | Rockwins Nepal, Nepal 10. WORK UNDERTAKEN THAT BEST ILLUSTRATES CAPACITITY TO HANDLE THE TASKS ASSIGNED
  2. 2. G o v i n d A c h a r y a 2 Duration: Aug 2019– Till date Location: Kathmandu Position: Senior Consultant, Senior Engineer & WRM Expert Employer: Mott MacDonald Limited, UK based consulting firm NEPAL CLIMATE CHANGE SUPPORT PROGRAMME (NCCSP) PHASE II. Main project features: DFID funded project to supportclimate resilientcommunities in the 30 municipalities and rural municipalities of Province5,Karnali and SudurpaschimProvinces of the country. Activities Performed:  Provide training to senior engineers, Palika Engineer and Palika Climate Ccoordinator on design and implementation of climate resilient infrastructures like irrigation schemes, flood control and slope stabilization measures and water supply schemes.  Conduct field visit to support field based team for the design and implementati on of Local Adaptation Plan of Action (LAPA) Scheme  Undertake review of Detailed Project Report (DPR) of 172 different projects prepared by the field team.  Prepare climate induced hazard (flood, landslides, drought and wildfire) Map of 30 NCCSP working Municipalities and Rural Municipalities Karnali, Sudurpaschim and Province 5 in GIS Environment Duration: January 2017– July 2020 Location: Bhojpur Position: Team Leader Employer: Multi Tech Engineering Consultancy (P) Ltd FEASIBILITY AND INITIAL ENVIRONMENTAL EXAMINATION (IEE) STUDY OF PIKHUWA KHOLA HYDROPOWERPROJECT, BHOJPUR (10 MW) FOR DEPARMENT OF ELECTRICITY DEVELOPMENT (DOED) AND KISEDI KHOLA HYDROPOWER PROJECT (4.6 MW) IN LAMJUNG DISTRICT Main project features: GoN funded projectto conduct feasibility study and IEE study of the hydropower project to prepare study report covering technical, financial, socio-economic, institutional,environmental and all other relevantaspects of project development including to examine technical, financial, economic and environmental viability of the project Activities Performed:  Lead the team comprising of 23 thematic experts  Prepare reports of different milestones such as Inception, Interim Report, Field Report, Interim Design Report, Draft Report, Draft Final Report and Final Report incorporating all comments from DoED’s review committee  Undertake field visits for data collection  Conduct hydrological analysis and prepare hydrological report, climate change study, flood hazard mapping of the study area using HEC RAS, HEC HMS Duration: April 2018– August 2018 Location: Surkhet and Sindhupalchowk Position: Team Leader Employer: Multi Tech Engineering Consultancy (P) Ltd THRESHOLD CALCULATION FOR FLOOD AND LANDSLIDES IN SELECTED WATERSHEDS/SUB- WATERSHED (SOT KHOLA IN SURKHET AND SINDHU KHOLA IN SINDHUPALCHOWK) FOR CDRMP/UNDP Main project features: UNDP Nepal funded project for the estimation of threshold rainfall estimation for two watershed and deliver training Activities Performed:  Estimate threshold rainfall for landslideand floods in the two sub-watershed to design the community based early warning system.  Deliver Community Based Early Warning System (CBEWS) training to the local communities and district level officials of the two watersheds. Duration: June 2017 – July 2018 Location: Myagdi district Position: Team Leader Employer: Multi Tech Engineering Consultancy (P) Ltd DETAILED INVESTIGATION OF JUKEPANI LANDSLIDE IN MYAGDI DISTRICT FOR DEPARTMENT OF WATER INDUCED DISASTER MANAGEMENT (DWIDM) Main project features: Government of Nepal funded project for landsliderisk management in Myagdi district Activities performed:  Lead the technical team comprising of more than 6 thematic experts of different disciplines.Facilitate,coach,and guideall team members to undertake their respective assignment such as hydrological analysis and modeling, climate change study, surface and sub-surfacegeological study,and design of various components of the undertaken projects.Submit final reportto the clients after incorporating comments from them on the draft report. Work under close coordination and consultation with different governmental organizations such as DWIDM, DHM, DSCWM etc.  Design the mitigation measures considering multi hazard risks (seismic, flood and landslides) Duration: 2017 – July 2018 Location: Kathmandu DISASTER RISK MANAGEMENT (DRM)/CLIMATE RISK MANAGEMENT (CRM) EXPERT Main project features: Support DUDBC and the Consultants in DRM aspect Activities performed:
  3. 3. G o v i n d A c h a r y a 3 Position: Disaster Risk Management (DRM)/Climate Risk Management (CRM) Expert Client: Department of Urban Development and Building Construction (DUDBC)  Support DUDBC to integrate DRM/CRM into design and construction of different infrastructures such as urban roads, bus parks, pond conservation etc. under cluster city program.  Prepare technical specification for seismic consideration for urban infrastructures  Support consultantin the design of infrastructures with seismic consideration,building code in different parts of the country  Providetechnical inputs,feedbacks and comments related to DRM CRM in the reports prepared by DUDBC’s various consultants Duration: Apr 2014 – Dec 2016 Location: Kathmandu Position: Technical Adviser Client: UNDP Nepal COMMUNITY BASED FLOOD AND GLACIAL LAKE OUTBURST RISK REDUCTION PROJECT (CFGORRP) Main project features: A joint initiation of Government of Nepal (GoN), UNDP and Global Environment Facility (GEF) for Flood and GLOF Risk Reduction in Nepal Activities Performed: Prepareof Knowledge Productsuch as ResourceBook on GLOF risk management for Training of Trainer (ToT); Undertake quality control activities of GLOF risk reduction initiatives by various service providers; Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for operationalization of community based early warning system (CBEWS). Prepare various training modules and curriculum applicable to different levels such as Sub-district, District and National Level Officials.PrepareInformation,Education and Communication (IEC) Materials related to Flash Flood and GLOF Risk Reduction,Sediment MonitoringProtocols (SMP) for Churia Originating Rivers; Annual and Quarter Work Plan and Progress Report to share with Different Stakeholders for necessary Approvals and Actions; Annual Project Implementation Review (PIR) of the project in order to submit to Global Environment Facility (GEF); Supervise Field Activities and Field Staffs of four districts on Regular Basis for Quality AssurancePurposefor entire project related activities such as implementation of structural and non-structural mitigation and risk reduction activities in the four districts Support field-based engineers and staffs on designingand implementingStructural and Non- structural Mitigation Measures for Flood Risk Reduction Work under closecoordination and consultation with different governmental organizations like Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM), Department of Soil Conservation and Watershed Management (DSCWM), Department of Water Induced Disaster Management (DWIDM), Department of National Park and Wildlife Conservation (DNPWC) and other non-governmental organizations including International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), district level line agencies and local communities Duration: Mar 2013 – Mar 2014 Location: Dhading Position: Climate Change Expert Client: Nepal Geotechnical Engineering Service (P) Ltd. MICRO-HYDROPOWER PROJECT FOR ALTERNATIVE ENERGY PROMOTION CENTRE (AEPC) Main project features: UNDP Funded Project to see the impactof climatechange in micro- hydropower projects Activities Performed: Undertake climatechange impact assessmenton Micro-hydropower Project for Alternative Energy Promotion Centre (AEPC). Collect and analyze relevant data and information from primary and secondary sources and prepare report. Duration: Dec 2012 – Apr 2013 Location: Kathmandu Position: Disaster and Climate Risk Management Expert Client: Local Development Training Academy (LDTA) MAINSTREAMING DRM IN TO DEVELOPMENT PLANNING PROCESS Main project features: To train development officials at local level on DRM focusing on earthquake risk reduction under UNDP Nepal cooperation Activities Performed: Prepare Publishable Resource Book and Trainers’ Note Related to Mainstreaming Disaster Risk Management (DRM) and Climate Risk Management (CRM) into Development Planning Process Applicable to the Planning Officers of the district and Sub-district level officials The resource book focuses on seismic risk assessment and reduction Deliver Master Training of Trainer (MTOT) Duration: Mar 2011 – Nov 2012 Location: Different parts of the country VARIOUS HYDROPOWER PROJECTS MANAGED BY MULTI TECH ENGINEERING CONSULTANCY (P) LTD Main project features: Feasibility and IEE study of various hydropower projects in Nepal Activities Performed:
  4. 4. G o v i n d A c h a r y a 4 Position: Team Leader Client: Multi Tech Engineering Consultancy (P) Ltd. Prepare Proposal, Undertake various studies such as Revised Feasibility Study and Supplementary EIA of Upper Madi Hydroelectricity Project in Kaski (25 MW);; Initial Environmental Examination (IEE) of Lower Jogmai River Small Hydropower Project(6.4 MW) in Ilam, Lower Hewa Khola Hydropower Project (10 MW) in Panchthar district; Lower Chirkhwa River Small Hydropower Project (4 MW) in Bhojpur, Upper Chirkhwa Khola Hydropower Project (4 MW) in Bhojpur district Duration: Oct2006 – Jan 2007 Location: Kathmandu Position: Hydrologist cum GIS Officer Client: Energy Sector Assistance Programme/Alternative Energy Promotion Center HYDROLOGICAL MODELING FOR THE MINI AND MICRO HYDROPOWER DEVELOPMENT IN NEPAL Main project features: Energy Sector Assistance Program funded by DANIDA Activities Performed: Project Identification, Pre-feasibility Study of Mini and Micro-hydropower (<1000 kW installed capacity) in Hilly and Mountainous Districts in Nepal Hire Local Consultants from Bidding Processes to Conduct Detailed Feasibility Study of Potential Projects, Quality Assurance etc. Duration: Oct 2003 – Aug 2006 Location: Kathmandu Position: Road Engineer Client: Multi Tech Engineering Consultancy (P) Ltd. PREPARATION OF IEE AND EIA GUIDELINES FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF LOCAL INFRASTRUCTURE AND AGRICULTURAL ROADS Main project features: Rural Road Construction in different parts of the country Activities Performed: Prepare IEE and EIA Guidelines for Rural Roads in Nepal for the Department of Local Infrastructures Development and Agricultural Roads (DoLIDAR) Duration: Oct 1999 – Aug 2001 Location: Position: Rural Road Engineer Client: Multi Tech Engineering Consultancy (P) Ltd. CONSTRUCTION OF RURAL ROADS UNDER DECENTRALIZED RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE AND LIVELIHOOD PROJECT Main project features: Survey and design of two roads in Baglung district Activities Performed: Survey and design of BaglungKusmeshera and BaglungBurtiban Rural Roads. Duration: Sep 1997 – Sep 1999 Location: Gorkha District Position: Road Engineer Client: Holistic Development Service Center BENIGHAT ARUGHAT RURAL ROAD PROJECT Main project features: Construction of Environment Friendly Rural Roads Activities Performed: Survey, design and construction supervision of rural road in Gorkha district.Superviseconstruction activities. Prepare progress report to submit to donor (GTZ) Duration: Jul 1993 – Nov 1997 Location: Sunsari and Rupandehi districts Position: Civil Engineer Client: Rockwins Nepal, a Leading Consulting Company in Nepal CONSTRUCTION OF FACTORY BUILDINGS AND MACHINE FOUNDATIONS Main project features: Paper Mills Construction and Jute Mills Construction Activities Performed: Undertake Survey, Design and Construction Supervision of Various Industrial Structures and their Accessories like Machine Foundation, Effluent Treatment Plant. Projects for Arihant Multi Fibers in Sunsari and Reliance Paper Mills in Rupandehi districts Nepal 11. Publication  Acharya,G 2013. Energy Statistics,Issues,Energy Economics and Policy in Nepal,Contemporary Environmental Issues and Methods in Nepal ISBN:978-9937-524-82-7, 1-14  Acharya,G, Khadka,U2015.ClimateInduced Disaster and Risk Engineeringin Nepal.Disaster Risk Management: Concept, Policy and Practices in Nepal. 77-104  Acharya,G., Cochrane, T.A., Introducinga new integrated model for the dynamic prediction of soil erosion and shallow landslides, Environmental Modelling and Software (under review)
  5. 5. G o v i n d A c h a r y a 5  Cochrane, T.A., Acharya,G.2011. Changes in sediment delivery from hillslopes impacted by shallowlandslides and soil armouring. Journal of Hydrology (NZ) 50 (1) 5-18.  Acharya, G., Cochrane, T.A., Davies, T., Bowman, E. 2011. Quanti fying and modelling post-failure sediment yields from laboratory scale soil erosion and shallow landslide experiments with silty loess. Geomorphology, 129, 49-58.  Acharya, G., Cochrane, T.A., Davies, T., Bowman, E. 2009.The influence of shallow landslides on sediment supply: a flume-based investigation using sandy soil, Engineering Geology, 109, 161-169.  Acharya, G., Smedt, F., Long, N.T., 2006 Assessing landslide hazard in GIS: a case study from Rasuwa, Nepal. Bulletin of Engineering Geology and the Environment 65, 99-107.  Acharya,G., Cochrane, T.A., 2009.Development of an integrated model for water induced top soil erosion and shallow landslides. Proceedings of 18th World IMACS/MODSIM Congress, Cairns, Australia, 13-17 July 2009  Cochrane, T.A., Acharya, G., 2009. Modelling topsoil erosion and mass failures in steep agricultural slopes: integrating WEPP and a landslide model. Proceedings of 7th World Congress of Computers in Agriculture and Natural Resources, Reno, Navada  Acharya, G., Cochrane, T.A., 2008. Rainfall induced shallow landslides on sandy soil and impacts on sediment discharge:a flume-based investigation.Proceedings 12th International Conferenceof International Association for Computer Methods and Advances in Geomechanics (IACMAG), Goa, India , 1-6 October, 2008  Cochrane, T.A., Egli, M., Phillips, C, Acharya, G., 2007 Development of a forest road erosion calculation using GIS tool for forest road planningand design,Proceedings in Modellingand Simulation Society of Australia and New Zealand, Christchurch, New Zealand, 10-13 December, 2007  Smedt, F, Acharya,G., Long, N.T., 2006. Slope stability analysison a regional scaleusingGIS:a casestudy from Rasuwa, Nepal. Conference paper in HighLand 2006 International Conference, Mekelle, Ethiopia. Book Publication  Community Based Flood and Glacial Lake Outburst Risk Reduction Project, Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, 2016. Glacial LakeOutburst Risk Reduction Trainingof Trainer Manual,ISBN: 978-9937-0-1497-7.pp 80  Community Based Flood and Glacial Lake Outburst Risk Reduction Project, Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, 2016. Sediment Monitoring Protocols. pp 17  Acharya G. 2011. Analyzing the Interactions between Water-induced Soil Erosion and Shallow Landslides. PhD Thesis. University of Canterbury Press. 12. National and International Training Delivered  Designed and Delivered Sessions on Cluster-based TrainingWorkshop for ClimateResilientDevelopment Plan (CRDP Schemes Design and Preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs)  Designed and Delivered Sessions on Community Based Early WarningSystem in Surkhet during22-24 February and Melamchi during 26-28 February 2018 under DHM UNDP Collaboration  Delivered Sessions on "Flood Risk Assessment" on 1st March 2016 during International Training on Community Based Early Warning Systems 1-5 March 2015 organized by International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).  Delivered Sessions on "Community Based Flood Early WarningSystem" on 27th January 2016 duringInternational Trainingon Disaster Risk Reduction 25 January – 5 February 2016 jointly organized by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD),Eduardo MondlaneUniversity (UEM) in Mozambiqueand the DANIDA Fellowship Centre (DFC)  Designed and Delivered Three Trainings on National Level Training Programs on Flood Hazard Modelling and Sediment Monitoringto the Participants fromthe Department of Water Induced Disaster Management (DWIDM), Department of Soil Conservation and Watershed Management (DSCWM), Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) and President Chure Terai Madhesh Conservation Development Board (PCTMCDB) organized by Community Based Flood and Glacial Lake Outburst Risk Reduction Project (CFGORRP) in Nagarkot, Bhaktarpur from 9-15 November 2016 and 7-10 November 2015 in Kathmandu, Nepal and 17-20 November 2014 in Kathmandu., Nepal  Designed and Delivered Two DistrictLevel TrainingPrograms on Flood Hazard Modellingand Sediment Monitoring to the Participants from District Level Technical Officials from Mahottari, Sirah, Saptari and Udaypur districts in
  6. 6. G o v i n d A c h a r y a 6 Nepal Organized by Community Based Flood and Glacial LakeOutburstRisk Reduction Project(CFGORRP) in Bardibas from 7-10 August 2016 and from 18-21 August 2014 in Lahan, Siraha district.  Delivered 22nd Advance Course Trainingon Water Induced Disaster Mitigation on the Job Trainingto the Engineers of Department of Water Induced Disaster Management (DWIDM) and Line Agencies Organized by the Department of Water Induced Disaster Management (DWIDM) in Kathmandu on 28 January 2015  Delivered Fifteen Day Professional Training to the Academicians of Tribhuvan University (TU) on Disaster Risk Management under Strengthening Disaster Risk Management in Academia under Tribhuvan University Central Department of Environmental Science (TU-CDES) / UNDP Cooperation from 16-30 June 2013  Designed and Delivered Four Day Master Trainingof Trainers (MToT) on MainstreamingDisaster Risk Management and Climate Risk Management into Development Planning Process to the Trainers of Local Development Training Academy (LDTA) from 31st March to 3rd April 2013 under UNDP Cooperation

