Precision farming rohit pandey

DEPARTMENT OF AGRONOMY Presented By :- Rohit Pandey Ph. D. Prev. Course Incharge :-Dr. M. L. Kewat COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE ...
“ It is an integrated information and production based farming system that is designed to increase long term, site-specifi...
“Precision farming is the technology which involves the targeting of inputs to arable crop production according to crop re...
• Definition of Precision Farming- • • “It is defined as the application of technologies and principles to manage spatial ...
PRECISION FARMING V/S TRADITIONAL FARMING S. No . PRECISION FARMING TRADITIONAL FARMING 1. Farm field is broken into “mana...
Precision Farming- Concept Concept is simple… (i) Right input (ii) At right time (iii) In right amount (iv) At right place...
Basic concept of Precision Farming Assessing variability:-  In precision farming, inputs are to be applied precisely in a...
• Managing variability:- • Variations occur in crop or soil properties within a field. • These variations are noted, and o...
Prospects of precision farming in Indian agriculture situation Agronomic perspective : Adjustment of cultural practices to...
Increasing farm profitability and enhancing environmental protection by developing precision strategies that are compatibl...
1. To develop a methodology for identifying the causes of within field variation in crop performance. 2. To develop practi...
Reduction in fertilizer, chemical & seed costs Increase in yields Improvement in the quality of the crop Improved economic...
Components of precision farming 1-Global Positioning System (GPS)  All phases of precision agriculture require positionin...
2- Geographical Information System (GIS)  GIS is the key to extracting value from information on variability.  It is the...
A geographic information system (GIS) is a computer system capable of capturing, storing, manipulating, and displaying sp...
DATA LAYERS Geo-image Base map Yield map Fertility map Crop map Plant indices Water bodies Irrigation channels Field bunds...
 The role of satellite remote sensing in PF is to acquire spatially- and temporally-distributed information to identify a...
Elements of remote sensing:- 19 1. Energy Source or Illumination (A) 2. Radiation and the Atmosphere (B) 3. Interaction wi...
i) Detection ii) Identification iii) Measurement iv) Monitoring of agricultural phenomena. The specific application of rem...
5-Farmer Farming cannot be imagined without farmer. For assessing and managing the variability, decision-making is the k...
Precision farming cycle
Approaches It was the very first approach used to develop precision application maps The fields are to be sampled along ...
 Production level management zones are homogenous sub- regions of a field having similar yield limiting factors.  A more...
Increase in crop area after adoption of laser leveling (Rickman, 2002).
Increase in plot size due to leveling Raj put and Patel (2003)
Water use under differential leveling (Jat et al. 2003)
Effect of precision land leveling on uptake efficiency of N, P and K in rice Source: Precision Farming Project (NATP)
MISCONCEPTIONS ABOUT PF PF is often confused with yield mapping PF is sometimes mis-interpreted as sustainable agricultu...
Limitations  Small farms size.  Heterogeneity of cropping systems.  Land tenure/ownership restriction.  High cost of o...
 Infrastructure and institutional constraints including market imperfections.  Culture, attitude and perceptions of farm...
 Uncertainty on returns from investments on new equipment and information management system,  Knowledge and technologica...
Steps to be taken for implementing Precision Farming in India  Creation of multidisciplinary units involving scientists f...
Precision farming can also be used in  Implementing spatially-varied farm operations such as tillage, seeding, harvesting...
Conclusion 1. PF can immensely help in reducing cost of production and increase profits and marginal returns. 2. It can en...
SUMMARY  Research on Precision Farming is at infancy stage in our country.  Precision farming technologies are successfu...
 Tools and techniques for assessing soil and yield variability for application of inputs need to be standardized at a low...
  1. 1. DEPARTMENT OF AGRONOMY Presented By :- Rohit Pandey Ph. D. Prev. Course Incharge :-Dr. M. L. Kewat COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE JAWAHARLAL NEHRU KRISHI VISHWA VIDYALAYA JABALPUR (M.P.) Assignment Presentation ON Precision farming
  2. 2. “ It is an integrated information and production based farming system that is designed to increase long term, site-specific and whole farm production efficiency, productivity and profitability while minimizing unintended impacts on wild life and environment. ” (U.S House of Representatives, 1997 ) Precision Farming
  3. 3. “Precision farming is the technology which involves the targeting of inputs to arable crop production according to crop requirement on the localized basis”. (Stafford, 1996) Aims To Replace - Big machinery - High energy consumption - Chemicals / at least over application With - Intelligent machines - Intelligent processes
  4. 4. • Definition of Precision Farming- • • “It is defined as the application of technologies and principles to manage spatial and temporal variability associated with all aspects of agricultural production” • (Pierce and Nowak, 1999) • “Precision agriculture is broadly defined as monitoring and control applied to agriculture, including site specific application on inputs, timing of operations and monitoring of crops and employees” (Lowenberg-DeBoer & Boehlje,1996) • It basically means adding the right amount of treatment at the right time and the right location within a field.
  5. 5. PRECISION FARMING V/S TRADITIONAL FARMING S. No . PRECISION FARMING TRADITIONAL FARMING 1. Farm field is broken into “management zones” Whole field approach where field is treated as a homogeneous area 2. Management decisions are based on requirements of each zone Decisions are based on field averages 3. PF tools (e.g. GPS/GIS) are used to control zone Inputs are applied uniformly across a field
  6. 6. Precision Farming- Concept Concept is simple… (i) Right input (ii) At right time (iii) In right amount (iv) At right place (v) In right manner
  7. 7. Basic concept of Precision Farming Assessing variability:-  In precision farming, inputs are to be applied precisely in accordance with the existing variability  Spatial variability of all the determinants of crop yield should be well recognized, adequately quantified and properly located  Construction of condition maps on the basis of the variability is a critical component of precision farming  Condition maps can be generated through (i) Surveys, (ii) Point sampling & interpolation, (iii) Remote sensing (high resolution) and (iv) Modeling
  8. 8. • Managing variability:- • Variations occur in crop or soil properties within a field. • These variations are noted, and often mapped. • Management actions are taken as a consequence of the spatial variability within the field. • Land leveling • VRT • Site specific planting • Site Specific Nutrient Management • Precision water management • Site specific weed management
  9. 9. Prospects of precision farming in Indian agriculture situation Agronomic perspective : Adjustment of cultural practices to take into account the real need of the crop rather. eg Data acquisition & analysis, decision support system, increased attention to management etc. Technical perspective: Better time management at the farm level.eg GPS System, VRT, SSM Service, Financing etc. Environmental perspective: Reduction of agriculture impacts.eg Reduce Input Losses, Increase Water And Nutrient Use Efficiency etc. Economical perspective: Increase of the output and/or reduction of the input and increase efficiency.eg Change In Cost, Change In Revenue, Cash Flow Risk etc.
  10. 10. Increasing farm profitability and enhancing environmental protection by developing precision strategies that are compatible with farming practices. GOAL OF THE PRECISION FARMING GIS BASED MAP OF UNIT
  11. 11. 1. To develop a methodology for identifying the causes of within field variation in crop performance. 2. To develop practical guidelines required to implement precision farming technology to achieve best management. 3. To explore the possibilities of using remote-sensing methods and GIS to enable management decisions to be made in real time during the growth of the crop.
  12. 12. Reduction in fertilizer, chemical & seed costs Increase in yields Improvement in the quality of the crop Improved economic analysis- computerized capturing, storing & analyzing field records Tracing of the production process help Guarantee food safety & document how food was produced Profitability? Document compliance with environmental regulations GPS guidance advantages Reduces skip & overlap with input application Longer working hours and high labour productivity Accuracy at higher speed Less affected by weather STRATEGIES
  13. 13. Components of precision farming 1-Global Positioning System (GPS)  All phases of precision agriculture require positioning information and it can be provided by the GPS.  GPS provides the accurate positional information, which is useful in locating the spatial variability with accuracy  This is the satellite-based information received by a mobile field instrument sensitive to the transmitting frequency.  GPS help in identifying any location in the field to assess the spatial variability and site specific application of inputs.
  14. 14. 2- Geographical Information System (GIS)  GIS is the key to extracting value from information on variability.  It is the brain of precision farming system and it is the spatial analysis capabilities of GIS that enable precision farming.  The GIS is tool used to capture, store and update, manipulate, analyze and display in map like form, spatially referenced geographical information.
  15. 15. A geographic information system (GIS) is a computer system capable of capturing, storing, manipulating, and displaying spatially referenced information. Intermediate step because it combines the data collected based on sampling regimes, to develop the process models, expert systems, etc. The manipulation of spatial information had begun in the 1960s, •Weed control •Pest control •Site-specific Fertilizer application •Drought monitoring •Yield estimation •Pest infestation monitoring and forecasting GIS coupled with GPS, microcomputers, RS and sensors GISGISspatial dataspatial data computercomputer
  16. 16. DATA LAYERS Geo-image Base map Yield map Fertility map Crop map Plant indices Water bodies Irrigation channels Field bunds Soil map GIS – layers of related information i)Bare soil imagery ii)Topography iii)Farmer’s experiences
  17. 17.  The role of satellite remote sensing in PF is to acquire spatially- and temporally-distributed information to identify and analyze crop and soil variability within fields. 3-Remote Sensing Remote sensing has been used in soil mapping, terrain analysis, crop stress, yield mapping and estimation of soil organic matter, but on a scale larger than what is required for precision agriculture. Remote sensing at high resolution can be of great use in precision farming because of its capacity to monitor the spatial variability.
  18. 18. Elements of remote sensing:- 19 1. Energy Source or Illumination (A) 2. Radiation and the Atmosphere (B) 3. Interaction with the Object (C) 4. Recording of Energy by the Sensor (D) 5.Transmission, Reception and Processing (E) 6. Interpretation and Analysis (F) 7. Application (G)
  19. 19. i) Detection ii) Identification iii) Measurement iv) Monitoring of agricultural phenomena. The specific application of remote sensing techniques can be used for - 1. Crop identification 2. Crop acreage 3. Crop vigor 4. Crop density 5. Crop maturity 6. Growth rates 7. Yield forecasting 8. Actual yield 9. Soil fertility Applicable to crop survey 10. Effects of fertilizes 11. Soil toxicity 12. Soil moisture 13. Water quality 14. Irrigation requirement 15. Insect infestations 16. Disease infestations 17. Water availability 18. Location of canals
  20. 20. 5-Farmer Farming cannot be imagined without farmer. For assessing and managing the variability, decision-making is the key factor, and it is to be done in consultation with the farmer 4-Variable Rate Applicator Consists of farm field equipment with the ability to precisely control the rate of application of crop inputs and tillage operations. Cont…..
  21. 21. Precision farming cycle
  22. 22. Approaches It was the very first approach used to develop precision application maps The fields are to be sampled along a regular grid at sample spacing ranging from 60-150 m depending on the field size and the samples are analyzed for desired properties. The results of these analyses are interpolated to unsampled locations by geo-statistical techniques viz. Kriging and Inverse Distance Weighing (IDW) and the interpolated values are classified using GIS techniques into limited number of management zones. 1. Grid Sampling:
  23. 23.  Production level management zones are homogenous sub- regions of a field having similar yield limiting factors.  A more economically feasible approach  The delineation of management zones uses single or multi GIS data layers viz. bare soil imagery, topography and farmer’s experience, EC of soil etc.  A field can be divided into three different zones: high, medium and low based on the productivity of the area and the crop inputs can be applied accordingly. 2. Management zones
  24. 24. Increase in crop area after adoption of laser leveling (Rickman, 2002).
  25. 25. Increase in plot size due to leveling Raj put and Patel (2003)
  26. 26. Water use under differential leveling (Jat et al. 2003)
  27. 27. Effect of precision land leveling on uptake efficiency of N, P and K in rice Source: Precision Farming Project (NATP)
  28. 28. MISCONCEPTIONS ABOUT PF PF is often confused with yield mapping PF is sometimes mis-interpreted as sustainable agriculture Machinery guidance and auto steer systems are tools that help with SSCM.  By themselves they are not PF
  29. 29. Limitations  Small farms size.  Heterogeneity of cropping systems.  Land tenure/ownership restriction.  High cost of obtaining site-specific data.  Complexity of tools and techniques requiring new skills. Contd…
  30. 30.  Infrastructure and institutional constraints including market imperfections.  Culture, attitude and perceptions of farmers including resistance to adoption of new technologies and lack of awareness of environmental problems  PF as new story to Indian farmers needs demonstrated impacts on yields.  Lack of local technical expertise  High initial investment
  31. 31.  Uncertainty on returns from investments on new equipment and information management system,  Knowledge and technological gaps including  Inadequate understanding of agronomic factors and their interaction,  Lack of understanding of the geostatistics necessary for displaying spatial variability of crops and soils using current mapping software, and  Limited ability to integrate information from diverse sources with varying resolutions and intensities.
  32. 32. Steps to be taken for implementing Precision Farming in India  Creation of multidisciplinary units involving scientists from various fields, Engineers, Economists to layout design for Precision farming.  Formation of farmer’s co-operatives  Governmental legislation to use agricultural inputs judiciously  Pilot study to be conducted on farmer’s field to show the results of Precision Farming.  Creating awareness amongst farmers.
  33. 33. Precision farming can also be used in  Implementing spatially-varied farm operations such as tillage, seeding, harvesting, etc.,  For detecting nutrient and moisture stress,  On-farm testing of agronomic practices to evaluate alternative management practices,  Plant breeding programs to test the performance of improved varieties, and in re- evaluations of trial procedures.
  34. 34. Conclusion 1. PF can immensely help in reducing cost of production and increase profits and marginal returns. 2. It can enable optimal use of inputs through site-specific application and precise land leveling by LASER Land Leveler. 3. Application of GPS, GIS, Remote sensing and VRT in finding out crop performance in relation to productivity linked soil parameters and weather forecasting specially monsoon.
  35. 35. SUMMARY  Research on Precision Farming is at infancy stage in our country.  Precision farming technologies are successful in their role of enhancing crop production, input use efficiency while minimizing the cost of production and environmental impacts.  Precision land leveling, precision planting, real time N application using LCC, SPAD (chlorophyll meter ), Green Seeker sensor have demonstrated potentialities for improving crop yields and increasing resource-use efficiency in real farming situation.
  36. 36.  Tools and techniques for assessing soil and yield variability for application of inputs need to be standardized at a low cost and farmers’ friendly.  Thus, Precision Farming may help farmers to harvest fruits of frontier technologies without compromising on the quality of land and produce.  The Precision Farming would trigger a techno-green revolution in India which is the need of the hour.

