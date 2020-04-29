Inscriptions 29 apr 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A MAGAZINE FROM THE GOPAST CENTRE FOR LEARNING Inscriptions 29 TRUTH STAYS FOREVER PANNEL 2 WALL 8
Page CHAPTER Topic By 4 SCULPTOR SCULPTS PROGNOSTICATE YOUR FUTURE AND DESIGN YOUR DESTIY MR R.GOPINATH 15 GURUS SPEAK ACT...
SCULPTOR INSCRIBES R.GOPINATH
PROGNOSTICATE YOUR FUTURE AND DESIGN YOUR DESTINY R.Gopinath gopinathr@go-past.com We are the architects of our future. ...
we venture into ﬁnding out that connection, let us see some evidences that prove the statement “Whatever we expect to happ...
knowing that he is counting his days, and how he felt indebted to her for the comfort she has given him. Once Londe ﬁnish...
and family thought he was dying, too. And, most important, Londe himself thought he was dying. Is it possible that Sam Lon...
children, can inﬂuence student achievement. Rosenthal believed that even attitude or mood could positively aﬀect the stude...
Look at the picture below (Pic: 1): Receives information form the outer world. This information is interpreted by the bra...
These actions in combination produces the results that they are bound to instantly, or after sometime or far later in futu...
Sam Londe’s body was preparing for his death, it got postponed because of a new expectation (Dr Meadore’s implied assuranc...
First step: Awareness: we must be sensitive to our thoughts and expectations. For example: 1) I am going to fail this tim...
earlier pattern, you will be producing the same results, you have been so far achieving. Therefore get motivated to interc...
audio tapes that will support. Even spiritual scriptures that build optimism. Because any information ﬂowing into the br...
GURUS SPEAK R.GOPINATH
ACT BY PRINCIPLES (PART 1) R.GOPINATH gopinathr@go-past.com Whenever we are faced with multiple options, we can easily get...
You would also have observed that the fund ﬂow into and out of the market are almost parallel to the price index. People b...
Principles like these (7 examples given here) are laughed at and even mocked saying this generation is orthodox and can no...
The standard Deviation during this period is: 44.29. Very High. The yellow silhouette represents the range of the dispers...
Please take a look at another investor, Mr Prakash, investing the same amount in total, but his style of investment is diﬀ...
Did you notice that the amount available on maturity for Mr Prakash is more than what Mr Akash got? Both of them had inves...
In terms of IRR Mr. Sukumar scored less than Mr Prakash, but in terms of volume of money he had more than What Mr Prakash ...
Portfolio return- risk free return/ the distribution of the downward volatility In the case of Mr Sukumar the Sortino Rati...
The last ratio in this series that we will look at today is Treynor Ratio: We had in our previous issue of inscriptions ex...
CATERPILLAR SPACE MR CHINTAN BHATT
Employer-Employee Insurance Scheme—a Welfare measure “If prospecting is where the raw courage is needed in dealing with re...
Requirements The proposals from employers on the lives of employees are considered for acceptance provided the following c...
4) The maturity or death benefit will be exempt from income tax under section 10(10)(d) of the income Tax Act ,1961 . (Sub...
PROUD TO BE ASSOCIATED Ms Shreya
We are very happy and proud to share the achievements Ms. Shreya who is a proﬁcient Kathak  artist. She from her childhood...
Kathak is originated from Uttar Pradesh.There are three 'gharanas'.(dance styles) in classical kathak namely Jaipur, Banar...
She has completed her graduation in kathak and attained ' Visharad ' degree under the able guidance of her guru. 
PROUD TO BE ASSOCIATED Ms.R C Nitya Sree
We are very happy and  proud to share the achievements of Ms R C Nithya Sree, who is studying 10th standard in Kendriya Vi...
NEWS AND GALLERY EVENTS AT GOPAST
GALLERY
SELF ACTUALISATION BATCH AT GOPAST CHENNAI MRS ALAMELUJI (AGE 88 ) 12 YEARS MDRT QUALIFIER WITH MRS RAJALAKSHMIJI AND OTHE...
EPITOMISING LEADERSHIP BATCH, THANE ISHIKAWA DIAGRAM ON TERMINATION OF AGENTS
OMNIPOTENT SESSION ALICA MUMBAI; CASE STUDY OF MR AMITAB BACHCHAN
WEALTH ENGINEERS AT CHENNAI DOING ISHIKAWA DIAGRAM ON POLICY LAPSES
Inscriptions 29 apr 2020
Inscriptions 29 apr 2020
  4. 4. PROGNOSTICATE YOUR FUTURE AND DESIGN YOUR DESTINY R.Gopinath gopinathr@go-past.com We are the architects of our future. We have heard this many times in our past. To a large extent we believe it also. But what we don’t know is, how do we architect our future. If we were to be the architect of our lives then how is it that we get things that we don’t want to. How is it that the situations that we didn’t want, in reality happen in our life. At times, even those things that we want the most, and having worked for it, gave a miss to our life and it don’t happen. We have been disappointed many times like this. Then how at all can we agree to this statement “We are the architects of our future. The deﬁnition of architecture “The art and science of building, esp. the art of practice of designing and building ediﬁces for human use, taking both aesthetic and practical factors into account.” Quote: https://medium.com/@AAA_Publication/what-is- architecture-1b52f5339c2a. If we transpose this statement into our life science: The art and science of constructing, esp. the art of practice of designing and constructing events of our choice in the human life, taking both the spiritual, emotional and the practical factors into account. The deﬁnition seems to be ok, but the question is how do we do it? Expectation: Our thoughts about our future. The feeling that something will, or should happen. One of the most impacting force we have in our life is our power of expectations. Whatever we expect to happen, does happen. We have experienced this many times in the past. What exactly is the connection between our expectations and the law of the nature or destiny that is governing our lives? Let us examine this. But before
  5. 5. we venture into ﬁnding out that connection, let us see some evidences that prove the statement “Whatever we expect to happen; happens. The case of Misdiagnosis: Sam Londe. Dr Joe Dispenza narrates a medical incident (history) that he had come across in his study. The name of the patient is Sam Londe. A sales person, had diﬃculty in swallowing. He eventually went to see a doctor, who discovered that Londe had metastatic esophageal (food pipe) cancer. In those days, metastatic esophageal cancer was considered incurable; no one had ever survived it. It was a death sentence, and Londe’s doctor delivered the news in an appropriately somber tone. To give Londe as much time as possible, the doctor recommended surgery to remove the cancerous tissue in the food pipe and in the stomach, where the cancer had spread. Trusting the doctor, Londe agreed and had the surgery. He came through as well as could be expected, but things soon went from bad to worse. A scan of Londe’s liver revealed still more bad news: extensive cancer throughout the liver’s entire left lobe. The doctor told Londe that sadly, at best, he had only months to live. So Londe and his new wife, arranged to move 300 miles to Nashville, where Londe’s wife had family. Soon after the move to Tennessee, Londe was admitted to the hospital and assigned to internist Clifton Meador. The ﬁrst time Dr. Meador walked into Londe’s room, he found a small, unshaven man curled up underneath a mound of covers, looking nearly dead. Londe was gruﬀ and uncommunicative, and the nurses explained that he’d been like that since his admission a few days before. While Londe had high blood-glucose levels due to diabetes, the rest of his blood chemistry was fairly normal except for slightly higher levels of liver enzymes, which was to be expected of someone with liver cancer. Further medical examination showed nothing more amiss, a blessing considering the patient’s desperate condition. Under his new doctor’s orders, Londe begrudgingly received physical therapy, a fortiﬁed liquid diet, and lots of nursing care and attention. After a few days, he grew a little stronger, and his grumpiness started to subside. He began talking to Dr. Meador about his life. He stated how his wife married him even after
  6. 6. knowing that he is counting his days, and how he felt indebted to her for the comfort she has given him. Once Londe ﬁnished the story, the doctor, amazed by what he’d just heard, asked with compassion, “What do you want me to do for you?” The dying man thought for a while. “I’d like to live through Christmas so I can be with my wife and her family. They’ve been good to me,” he ﬁnally answered. “Just help me make it through Christmas. That’s all I want.” Dr. Meador told Londe he would do his best. By the time Londe was discharged in late October, he was actually in much better shape than when he had arrived. Dr. Meador was surprised but pleased by how well Londe was doing. The doctor saw his patient about once a month after that, and each time, Londe looked good. But exactly one week after Christmas (on New Year’s Day), Londe’s wife brought him back to the hospital. Dr. Meador was perplexed to ﬁnd that Londe again looked near death. All he could ﬁnd was a mild fever and a small patch of pneumonia on Londe’s chest x-ray, although the man didn’t seem to be in any respiratory distress. All of Londe’s blood tests looked good, and the cultures the doctor ordered for him came back negative for any other disease. Dr. Meador prescribed antibiotics and put his patient on oxygen, hoping for the best, but within 24 hours, Sam Londe was dead. This story seems to be like a typical cancer diagnosis followed by an unfortunate death from a fatal disease. The hospital performed Londe’s autopsy. The man’s liver was, in fact, not ﬁlled with cancer; he had only a very tiny nodule of cancer in its left lobe and another very small spot on his lung. The truth is, neither cancer was big enough to kill him. And in fact, the area around his esophagus (food pipe) was totally free of disease as well. The abnormal liver scan taken at the St. Louis hospital had apparently yielded a false positive result. Sam Londe didn’t die of esophageal cancer, nor did he die of liver cancer. He also didn’t die of the mild case of pneumonia he had when he was readmitted to the hospital. He died, quite simply, because everybody in his immediate environment thought he was dying. His doctor in St. Louis thought Londe was dying, and then Dr. Meador, in Nashville, thought Londe was dying. Londe’s wife
  7. 7. and family thought he was dying, too. And, most important, Londe himself thought he was dying. Is it possible that Sam Londe died from thought alone? Is it possible that thought is that powerful? And if so, is this case unique? The above story has been extracted from :http:// www.youaretheplacebo.com/is-it-possible/ we have edited it slightly to reduce the length of the story. We have heard of such stories of Self-fulﬁlling prophecies in every aspect of life. Be it the marks that a student expects to get in his subjects or the politician who expects to get a berth in the cabinet, or as in the above case either improvement or deterioration of the disease of a patient, the science of self fulﬁlling prophecy works. Let me give you one more example: Rosenthal and Jacobson held that high expectations lead to better performance and low expectations lead to worse, both eﬀects leading to self-fulﬁlling prophecy. The targets of the expectations internalize their positive labels, and those with positive labels succeed accordingly; a similar process works in the opposite direction in the case of low expectations. (Pygmalion eﬀect* explained later part of this article) All students in a single California elementary school were given a disguised IQ test at the beginning of the study. These scores were not disclosed to teachers. Teachers were told that some of their students (about 20% of the school chosen at random) could be expected to be "intellectual bloomers" that year, doing better than expected in comparison to their classmates. The bloomers' names were made known to the teachers. At the end of the study, all students were again tested with the same IQ-test used at the beginning of the study. All six grades in both experimental and control groups showed a mean gain in IQ from before the test to after the test. However, First and Second Graders showed statistically signiﬁcant gains favoring the experimental group of "intellectual bloomers". This led to the conclusion that teacher expectations, particularly for the youngest
  8. 8. children, can inﬂuence student achievement. Rosenthal believed that even attitude or mood could positively aﬀect the students when the teacher was made aware of the "bloomers". The teacher may pay closer attention to and even treat the child diﬀerently in times of diﬃculty. Rosenthal deduced that elementary school teachers may subconsciously behave in ways that facilitate and encourage the students' success. Extracted from: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pygmalion_eﬀect and preci write suitably to ﬁt the length. *Pygmalion eﬀect; This word is coined from a Greek mythology that there lived a sculptor Pygmalion who sculpted a statue of a girl. The creation was so beautiful that, he fell in love with that girl (statue) and he expected that she will come alive and marry him. He sat before the statue for a few days with this expectation. The story goes to say that the Greek God Venus took mercy on him and brought the statue alive. Then both got married. By and large expectations can be of two types, hoping that something good to happen or something bad to happen. If for some reason we expect bad things to happen to us, then we are creating such events to happen in future. A salesperson making a call to a prospect, is expecting that it may NOT go so well today, gets a negative response from the prospect, as expected. An artist feeling that his performance before a vip audience, that evening, may not be appreciated by them as their levels are very high, gets critical comments at the end of the show. Are these instances of bad coincidences? or Bad luck? A student feeling that this exam is going to go well for him, experiences an easy exam. A girl hoping to get the job in the interview gets it. Are these instances of good coincidences or good luck?
  9. 9. Look at the picture below (Pic: 1): Receives information form the outer world. This information is interpreted by the brain. The brain uses existing data to make a sense of this information. Then an internal communication starts. Brain talks to the brain. Brain in its protective role creates an anticipation (expectation). It gets prepared for that event. This cycle of internal communication triggers neurons ﬂowing into the neuro connections. The various organs of the body respond (obey) to the call given. (Pic: 2). This produces action. For example the mouth speaks or becomes dumb. The hands take the grip or lets it loose, the legs run faster or freeze like two poles, the lungs pump more or they slowdown and so on… All these happen as directed by the brain. We may not even be aware about these actions. They happen at a conscious level, sub-conscious level and even at an unconscious level.
  10. 10. These actions in combination produces the results that they are bound to instantly, or after sometime or far later in future. Like a puppeteer pulling the strings and the puppet dances, your brain uses neuro-connections to make your body dance to its tunes. (Pic: 3) Pic: 2 Pic: 3
  11. 11. Sam Londe’s body was preparing for his death, it got postponed because of a new expectation (Dr Meadore’s implied assurance of life till Christmas) and then returned to the old mode and made it happen in 2 days time (negative expectation). Rosenthal experiment, took the teachers a while to produce the results (Positive expectations). Mathematically expressed as under: Information+ Beliefs/Biases=Expectations. Expectations= Surge of neurons Neurons= Actions Actions= results that is to say Expectations = Results. Now comes the question “Is it possible to alter this process?” Can we take control over this sequence and change a negative expectation, into positive expectation? Is it possible to change the track of the Internal communication, which is strengthening the mere information received into “powerful expectation”? Yes it is possible. If we follow the six steps given hereunder it is possible to change expectations that are harming our future into expectations that construct our future the way we want. (Pic: 4) Pic: 4
  12. 12. First step: Awareness: we must be sensitive to our thoughts and expectations. For example: 1) I am going to fail this time. 2) This crisis is going to wipe me out. 3) My performance will not impress these people 4) My future appears bleak 5) This subject is too tough for me 6) I don’t think she will like me 7) It always gets away from my hand, at the last moment 8) I may miss the dead-line. and so on. Such expectations can be about our children or friends also: For example: 1) My daughter is very weak, she can not stand testing times 2) My son can not interact with intellects 3) My children will not follow my advice and so on. There can be logical reasons behind these expectations. But these are not going to help us. Whatever we expect to happen; happens. (Self-fulﬁlling prophecies). Therefore the ﬁrst step is to become aware that we are having such expectations (negative) The second step is to create desire (will power) to change it. Develop motivation to do whatever it takes to change. Never go by the ﬂow and reconcile into yourself, that you will always remain the same. Don’t accept any argument against your changing course. "DNA, It is in your genes, your time is bad, Your horoscope is like that, and any number of such arguments. But never submit to such arguments. Get prepared to change. Inspire yourself with the need to change course. If the internal communication continues in the
  13. 13. earlier pattern, you will be producing the same results, you have been so far achieving. Therefore get motivated to intercept the internal communication and chart a new course. The Third step is to generate a self-talk. Talking to self, verbally. The “desired positive” expected. For example: 1) My daughter is becoming stronger, she will be able to face testing times 2) My son with some training, will be in animate dialogue with intellectuals 3) My children will listen to me. I will have to try and improve them. 4) I have made preparations, and will do more, therefore i will succeed this time 5) We have seen crises earlier and we have survived all of them, this one also will pass. We will ﬁght it out and win 6) The subject needs more attention from my side, if i pay attention to it keenly, i will be able to master it. and so on… The Fourth step is to start imagining the positive happening. Envisioning the positive outcome. Dr Viliaynur Ramachandran is known for his wide-ranging experiments and theories in behavioural neurology, including the invention of the mirror box. He is a distinguished Professor in UCSD's Department of Psychology, where he is the director of the Center for Brain and Cognition. He has done extensive studies on the neurones, neuro-connections and neuro-plasticity. He says in his book “Phantoms in the brain”, that imagination is a self generated thought and produces exactly the same connection as a real thought will do. The Fifth step is to take the help of senses. That is to say use your visual and audio senses to strengthen your positive expectations. Start reading books, journals, and articles that support the change in you. See videos of lectures and presentations that will support your new expectation. Listen to
  14. 14. audio tapes that will support. Even spiritual scriptures that build optimism. Because any information ﬂowing into the brain comes through your senses. The past biases and beliefs have developed in you, mostly by what you have seen, heard and experienced. So far it was automatically taking place. But now you start designing it. The sixth step in this process is to repeat 1,2,3,4 and 5 steps again and again. When this process is done at regular frequency then your expectations get shaped the way you want. Once such re-program ﬁxes itself in your brain, then new neurons ﬁring through new neuro-connections, your body organs start responding to the new orders of the brain. You act diﬀerently from the past and produce diﬀerent results that you have always wanted, but could not believe will happen. If you are in leadership positions in organisations and you want to change the expectations of the team that produces mediocre results or even better shape your own expectations of them, follow this process, you will be a better leader, even do better parenting. We are the architects of our future. Let us prognosticate our future and fulﬁl the prophecies and design our destiny the way we want.
  15. 15. GURUS SPEAK R.GOPINATH
  16. 16. ACT BY PRINCIPLES (PART 1) R.GOPINATH gopinathr@go-past.com Whenever we are faced with multiple options, we can easily get confused. Every option will have its own plus and minus. All plus will be tempting and all minus will be scary. Deciding on a single option or a few of them will be a big task. Even after having decided to pursue one option (using whatever our intelligence selects for us), we still are not fully comfortable with our decision. We still feel if we have left out another useful option for the one we have selected now. In hind-sight other options seem to have been a better one. How do we handle this situation conﬁdently and also have peace post making the choice? “Act by Principles” Yes, that is the answer. Always stick to principles. Because principles operate across territorial borders, time zones, eras and trends. Principles never change. They are constant. They are universal. When people violate (or ignore) principles they will be torn between emotions and logic. This is applicable to the investment decisions taken by investors. Look at this pic: This is an extract of the ﬁnding of Dr Daniel Kahnenman about how investors behave in stock market (for that matter in any market).
  17. 17. You would also have observed that the fund ﬂow into and out of the market are almost parallel to the price index. People buy stocks in the rise and buy heavily towards the peak (Zenith). When market shifts its moving direction, people start selling and they literally run away towards the Nadir point. The sellers of the equity funds become energetic as the markets move up. They pass on their optimistic energy to the prospects. One aspect that attract people the most is the prospective return on investments. They go by the past performance of the fund to estimate ( incrementally estimate) how much ROI is likely for them. The media is used by fund manufactures to constantly tell people that their funds are the tools to construct a luxurious future for even middle class people. They have to save less, and the fund returns will take care of inﬂation, and provide them lots of surplus. (meaning, they have the freedom of spending more now). It will make middle-class people rich and the rich made into super rich. This suits the need of the retail investors. When even for a little while they get the conﬁrmation of having taken the right decision of taking the risk of investing, they become over conﬁdent. Euphoria sets in. Over conﬁdence sets aside the caution required in life. The ratios, and theories are meant for others, not for us. Once the proﬁt comes then everything will even out. Behaviourial ﬁnance experts repeatedly say over conﬁdence destroys wealth more than conservatism.
  18. 18. Principles like these (7 examples given here) are laughed at and even mocked saying this generation is orthodox and can not catch up with modernity. 1) Save more and spend less 2) Regularity is the key to wealth 3) Simplicity is a big strength, Snobbishness is a big weakness 4) Purpose decides the choice of investment 5) Minimum levels of not negotiable goals have to funded in risk free instruments 6) More than ROI it is the volume of money available that saves us. 7) Follow Financial Pyramid I will list out some ratios (only basics) and some theories that have been discovered and formulated over centuries of research. To do this i will use the live data so that the understanding will be clear and the reading will be interesting. This box gives you some ratios and the performance of BSE Sensex in the last 20 years. 1) Standard Deviation: Deﬁnition: In statistics, the standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion of a set of values.[1] A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean (also called the expected value) of the set, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. In investment arena Standard Deviation indicates the Volatility. The higher the SD the more volatile the investment has undergone. It means it was more riskier than another portfolio that might have given the same growth but with a lower value of SD. Look at the SD of Sensex: Now look at the Chart:
  19. 19. The standard Deviation during this period is: 44.29. Very High. The yellow silhouette represents the range of the dispersed values and the horizontal dotted line is the mean value. Is it advisable for a person with limited resources invest in this portfolio towards a Not-negotiable goal in life, and that too for the minimum amount required then? Does this chart also indicate that all investors of this portfolio during the same time frame would have got the same returns or the same volume of money in the end? Look at this table: Mr Akash invested in Sensex as under: IRR Amount available:
  20. 20. Please take a look at another investor, Mr Prakash, investing the same amount in total, but his style of investment is diﬀerent : IRR Amount available:
  21. 21. Did you notice that the amount available on maturity for Mr Prakash is more than what Mr Akash got? Both of them had invested in the same portfolio, but made diﬀerent results. Mr Sukumar did a constant investment of 12,00,000 every year, See what he achieved: Amount available:
  22. 22. In terms of IRR Mr. Sukumar scored less than Mr Prakash, but in terms of volume of money he had more than What Mr Prakash had achieved. (5.34+.50=5.84 which is < 6.00) Now let us take a look at another important ratio: Sharpe Ratio. The Sharpe Ratio is a short-hand method to evaluate the relationship between the return and risk (volatility) of an asset.  When William F. Sharpe ﬁrst published his research in 1966 he called his ratio the “reward-to-variability” ratio.  Today the measure is widely used to show risk-adjusted return.  The calculation for the Sharpe ratio is the return of an asset in excess of cash divided by the volatility of that asset over that same period. Generally speaking, the higher the Sharpe ratio the better.  It is arrived at by the following formula: (Returns of the portfolio - Risk free return) / Standard Deviation Incase of Mr Akash the Sharpe ratio can not be worked out because even after taking a risk of investing in a portfolio which carried a Standard Deviation he could not beat the risk free return of 6.22% during this period. In case of Mr Sukumar who went for a regular investment the Sharpe Ratio works out to a meagre 0.0427%, that is to say that for every unit of risk he had taken he gained just 0.0427 yield more than a safe investment. The next ratio that we will look today is Sortino Ratio: The Sortino ratio is used to score a portfolio's risk-adjusted returns relative to an investment target using downside risk. This is analogous to the Sharpe ratio, which scores risk-adjusted returns relative to the risk- free rate using standard deviation:
  23. 23. Portfolio return- risk free return/ the distribution of the downward volatility In the case of Mr Sukumar the Sortino Ratio will work out to 0.11 See this table the column I represents the deviation of only the downward risk: (which works out to 17.69)
  24. 24. The last ratio in this series that we will look at today is Treynor Ratio: We had in our previous issue of inscriptions explained the concept of ß in a portfolio. Treynor Ratio works in this angle. The Treynor reward to volatility model (sometimes called the reward-to-volatility ratio or Treynor measure[1]), named after Jack L. Treynor,[2] is a measurement of the returns earned in excess of that which could have been earned on an investment that has no diversiﬁable risk (e.g., Treasury bills or a completely diversiﬁed portfolio), per unit of market risk assumed. The Treynor ratio relates excess return over the risk-free rate to the additional risk taken; however, systematic risk is used instead of total risk. The higher the Treynor ratio, the better the performance of the portfolio under analysis. In the above case of Mr Sukumar the Treynor Ratio works out to just 1.88 assuming that the fund he had invested gave an yield of 9% and carried a ß of 1.48 Keep these Ratios in mind, as I will continue the discussion on this topic ‘Act by principles” in the next issue under part 2
  25. 25. CATERPILLAR SPACE MR CHINTAN BHATT
  26. 26. Employer-Employee Insurance Scheme—a Welfare measure “If prospecting is where the raw courage is needed in dealing with rejection, it is face to face where our skills really come to play. Skills in dealing with people, skills in assessing the prospect’s needs and wants his motivation. Skills in taking the complex products we deal with and explaining them in a simple of understandable way in order that our prospect can see the benefit” –Tony Gordon. Let us make our approach interesting, impressive and ‘his benefit’. Employer – Employee Insurance Scheme is a bit complex but if we can place this scheme in front of a selective band of customers or clients, it will definitely create an impression of “His benefit”. An employer cannot sustain high productivity growth without totally involving the individual who is closest to the work and therefore knows it better than those who manage it. A committed employee is more likely to help retain a customer. Physical capital of an employee is needed for an employer. But the concept of protecting the intellectual capital is as important as protecting physical capital. Why Employer – Employee scheme:- 1) Welfare Measure: - An illuminated, enlightened and prudent employer may like to make a provision as a welfare measure through life insurance for the dependents of the employee in case of employee’s early premature demise and old age provision for employee himself. This may constitute one of the service benefit provided for the employee. 2) Encouragement for employee: - An employee may hold the life insurance policy as sufficient inducement and encouragement for the employees to continue with him since the employer has to spend considerable amount of money and time to train a new employee. Besides the employer may lose some of his trade secrets as well as skill gathered over years of experience due to exit of such employees. 3) Reward: - An employer may desire to give certain additional benefits to his select band of employees as a reward for good service of who could not be otherwise compensated. 4) Security:-This scheme provides employee with long term and short term security against premature death, illness, accident or disablement without paying for the same. 5) Employee needs not to face pain about buying and administering the policy. Under the employer- Employee Insurance scheme, any employer can decide to propose for insurance on the lives of the designated Executives or Employees of his company .Besides the benefits enlisted in term of money, such scheme will generate job-satisfaction for employees’ continuity of services with devotion and personal involvement, especially under the present era of professional competitiveness. Providing the protection of insurance of the employee will raise the sense of security in the minds of family members of the employee where the security of ancient joint family is missing. Long term care insurance is not available in our country. But policies under Employer Employee Insurance Scheme are offered as an incentive for committed employees to purchase long term care insurance to some extent. They provide insurance coverage and allow for protection of family that is not available through other long-term service benefits.
  27. 27. Requirements The proposals from employers on the lives of employees are considered for acceptance provided the following conditions are satisfied:- (a) The proposals will be treated as individual proposal from the employees concerned, irrespective of whether the proponent is an employer or employee. (b) The maximum sum assured shall be determined in terms of the rules relating to financial underwriting for individuals assurance taking into account the existing life insurance on the life of the individual. (c) If the employer is the proponent, the policy shall be assigned to the life assured at the earliest as per the agreement between employer and employee. (d) The proposal should be signed by a person authorised by resolution preferably by one of the directors of a public or private company. (e) Moral hazard is a critical area and that needs thorough examination. (f) Form NI 340 has to be used for this purpose. (g) The employer should be a well-known reputed commercial organization. (h) The employer in consultation with this owns legal advisor may prepare the wordings of assignment. (i) In some instances, employer may like to finance loan towards payment of premium to the employee; proposal form 300 may have to be used in such cases. The policy issued may be assigned to employer as a collateral security and reassigned to the policy holder on redemption of the debt. (j) It is not necessary that all the insurable employees of the employer be covered under this scheme. (k) Companies, well-established partnership firms or even proprietary firms, may avail of the scheme. If the firm proposes for insurance on the life of partner, the said partner must not be having substantial share in the capital of the firm. (l) Shareholding of the employee should be less them 51% and family holding (i.e his/her spouse and minor children) should be less them 71% in the employer company. Tax implications 1) The insurance premium paid under Employer – Employee Insurance Scheme on the lives of employees is deductible as 100% business expenditure under section 37 (1) of the income Tax Act, 1961. (Subject to the conditions satisfying this section. Can not be automatic) 2) The cover arranged for the benefits of the employee covered and the premium paid will attract the provision under section 17(2)(V). The premium paid by the company is treated as perquisite in the hands of the employee. 3) The premium will be eligible for rebate to the individual employee under section 80C of the income Tax Act.
  28. 28. 4) The maturity or death benefit will be exempt from income tax under section 10(10)(d) of the income Tax Act ,1961 . (Subject to the conditions of how and by whom the premium was remitted and the nature of the plan) 5) It is essential on the part of employer to commit with their own chartered accountant or Tax advisor Plan Allowed:- Employer – Employee Insurance Scheme is allowed under all the plan of assurance. Sources for prospecting 1) Internet sites 2) Library 3) Company reports and accounts. 4) Investment analyst report 5) Relevant Govt. departments 6) Trade Journals 7) Local /National News papers 8) Job advertisement 9) Small companies / firms (where group insurance cannot be given). Prospecting Employer- Employee Insurance scheme through semi- influential A) Heads of finance (interested in finance only of the company). B) Secretaries (Having suggestive capacity) C) Receptionist (as gate keepers and information providers) D) Influential friend (can work as guides) The various ways to restrict brain drain is more wages, more incentives , more perks ,more facilities and more promotions . Always a very few employees are excellent workers , so company can honour them by giving promotion , but again it is one time affair . The continuous way of honouring to this selective Employee is by giving them insurances policy as a gift. The benefits to company are tax benefits, employees increasing loyalty, increase in efficiency of employee, retention of good employees and image building in the minds of employees, customers and shareholders. ;
  30. 30. PROUD TO BE ASSOCIATED Ms Shreya
  31. 31. We are very happy and proud to share the achievements Ms. Shreya who is a proﬁcient Kathak  artist. She from her childhood is very much interested in reading books and hearing stories. Ms Shreya is the daughter of Mr Dhananjay Bhojane, Senior Business Associate - Thane. One day her mother took her to the' Nithyadhara Kathak Dance and Reasearch Institute.' There she  met her guru  ' Muktabala  Joshi '  a senior disciple of a well known Kathak artist, Padmashree Dr. Roshan Kumari Ji. At the age of 8 , she gave her ﬁrst stage performance at ' Atre Auditorium'  ( kalyan ) . From there onwards her passion and conﬁdence level increased. Representing Nithyadhara Dance Institute, she has performed at  National dance fest of karnarak, Nazakat all india dance fest mumbai, Natyanjali mumbai, Sanskriti arts festival thane, IIDF Mumbai, Dadar matunga cultural centre and many more She had been invited for culrural festivals at Mauritius, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea in 2009, 2014 ,2016 and 2017 respectively. Each of these performance developed courage, conﬁdence and grace in me.I acquired  identity as a kathak dancer with respect while performing abroad. Kathak is originated from Uttar Pradesh.There are three 'gharanas'.(dance styles) in classical kathak namely Jaipur, Banaras and Lucknow gharana.We follow jaipur style in which strong and graceful foot work is shown which is inspired by Lord Shiva's Tandav Nritya. In her words,” I completed my graduation in kathak and attained ' Visharad ' degree under the able guidance of my guru. She hold my hand to assist her and i truely stood in my life as a kathak artist. I will say Classical kathak completes you as an artist.It gives you strength, improves your physique, makes you positive. Your graceful movments distinguish you as a kathak dancer.  In the modern hectic and stressful era, dance bestows upon you peace of mind,happiness,health and prosperity. 1.National dance fest of karnarak 2.Nazakat all india dance fest mumbai     Natyanjali Mumbai  3.Sanskriti arts festival Thane  4.IIDF Mumbai 5.Dadar matunga cultural centre and many more 6.We were invited for the culrural festivals at Mauritius, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea in 2009, 2014 ,2016 and      2017 respectively. Each of these performance developed courage, conﬁdence and grace in her and acquired  an identity as a kathak dancer. 
  32. 32. Kathak is originated from Uttar Pradesh.There are three 'gharanas'.(dance styles) in classical kathak namely Jaipur, Banaras and Lucknow gharana.We follow jaipur style in which strong and graceful foot work is shown which is inspired by Lord Shiva's Tandav Nritya.
  33. 33. She has completed her graduation in kathak and attained ' Visharad ' degree under the able guidance of her guru. 
  34. 34. PROUD TO BE ASSOCIATED Ms.R C Nitya Sree
  35. 35. We are very happy and  proud to share the achievements of Ms R C Nithya Sree, who is studying 10th standard in Kendriya Vidhyalaya, Adyar.  Her main aim is to become IAS ofﬁcer . Yoga and Contortionist ( an entertainer who twists and bends their body into strange and unnatural positions) is her passion which is an art and science of healthy living.  Recently on 31st October 2019 she got the CWS Best Cadet Award issued by NCC Group HQ Madras 'A'. She had an opportunity to have a get together with our honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi ji also she was honoured by our honourable educational minister Sri K A Sengottaiyan. Hereby please ﬁnd enclosed the photographs related to this.  Ms Nitya Sree is the daughter of Ms. S Chandrakala, Insurance agent D.O. T S Venkata Siva Subramaian)
  36. 36. NEWS AND GALLERY EVENTS AT GOPAST
  37. 37. GALLERY
  38. 38. SELF ACTUALISATION BATCH AT GOPAST CHENNAI MRS ALAMELUJI (AGE 88 ) 12 YEARS MDRT QUALIFIER WITH MRS RAJALAKSHMIJI AND OTHERS AT OUR SEMINAR FOR NFIFWI, CHENNAI
  39. 39. EPITOMISING LEADERSHIP BATCH, THANE ISHIKAWA DIAGRAM ON TERMINATION OF AGENTS
  40. 40. EPITOMISING LEADERSHIP BATCH, THANE ISHIKAWA DIAGRAM ON TERMINATION OF AGENTS
  41. 41. OMNIPOTENT SESSION ALICA MUMBAI; CASE STUDY OF MR AMITAB BACHCHAN
  42. 42. OMNIPOTENT SESSION ALICA MUMBAI; CASE STUDY OF MR AMITAB BACHCHAN
  43. 43. WEALTH ENGINEERS AT CHENNAI DOING ISHIKAWA DIAGRAM ON POLICY LAPSES

