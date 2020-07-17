Successfully reported this slideshow.
MR.GOPAL ,MSC (N), MEDICAL SURGICAL NURSING ASSISTANT PROFESSOR GANGA COLLEGE OF NURSING COIMBATORE
CONTENT OVERVIEW • Introduction • Anatomy & physiology • Incidence • Definition • Types of Pneumonia • Risk factors • Path...
INTRODUCTION • Pneumonia is an inflammatory condition of the lung that is caused by a microbial agent. • It is the leading...
ANATOMY & PHYSIOLOGY
DEFINITION Pneumonia is an inflammation of the lung parenchyma (i.e. alveoli rather than the bronchi) of infective origin.
INCIDENCE • Pneumonia accounts for 15% of all deaths of children under 5 years old, killing 808 694 children in 2017. • In...
TYPES OF PNEUMONIA According to the areas of the lung involved /affected: • Lobar pneumonia • Multi-lobar pneumonia • Bron...
TYPES OF PNEUMONIA cont.. According to the environment • Community-acquired pneumonia. • Hospital acquired pneumonia. • Pn...
According to the cause • Eosinophilic pneumonia : occur in response to infection with parasite. • Chemical pneumonia • Asp...
LOBAR PNEUMONIA Lobar pneumonia is acute bacterial infection of a part of lobe the entire lobe, or even two lobes of one o...
MULTI-LOBAR PNEUMONIA Multi-lobar pneumonia, as the name suggests, is a lobar pneumonia affecting multiple lobes. Patients...
BRONCHO PNEUMONIA Bronchopneumonia is infection of the terminal bronchioles that extends into the surrounding alveoli resu...
INTERSTITIAL PNEUMONIA Interstitial pneumonia is a disease in which the mesh-like walls of the alveoli become inflamed. Th...
ALVEOLAR PNEUMONIA The infection causes the lungs' air sacs (alveoli) to become inflamed and fill up with fluid or pus. Th...
NECROTIZING PNEUMONIA (NP) Necrotizing pneumonia (NP) is an uncommon, severe complication of pneumonia. It is characterize...
COMMUNITY-ACQUIRED PNEUMONIA Pneumonia that is acquired outside the hospital, nursing home or other healthcare center. The...
HOSPITAL ACQUIRED PNEUMONIA This type of bacterial pneumonia is acquired during a hospital stay. It can be more serious th...
IMMUNOCOMPROMISED HOST Pneumonia in the immuno-compromised host is a complex infection and inflammation of the lower respi...
VENTILATOR-ASSOCIATED PNEUMONIA Ventilator-associated pneumonia is a lung infection that develops in a person who is on a ...
RISK FACTORS • Age 60 or older • Smoking & Air pollution • Altered consciousness : Alcoholism, head injury, anaesthesia, d...
RISK FACTORS • Immunosuppression. • Malnutrition & Fatigue • Inhalation of noxious substances. • Prolonged Bed rest and im...
CAUSATIVE ORGANISMS BACTERIA:- • Pneumococcal pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumonia • Staphylococcal pneumonia cause...
VIRUS :- • Rhinovirus, coronaviruses, influenza virus, respiratory sncytial virus(RSV) and adenovirus. • Herpes simplex vi...
FUNGAL :- • Fungal pneumonia caused by histoplasmosis , blastomycosis, coccidioidomycosis, aspergillosis, candidiasis. PAR...
PAPTHOPHYSIOLOGY Enters the organism Inflammatory response initiated. Lose defense mechanisms of the lungs. Allow organism...
Disruption of the mechanical defenses Colonization of the lungs. Inflamed & fluid-filled alveolar sacs. Alveolar exudates ...
COMMON SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS
DIAGNOSTIC EVALUATION • History collection – Medical history • Physical examination – Chest expansion – Crackling sounds o...
• Laboratory test: – Sputum Gram stain and/or culture – Blood cultures & Serum sodium level – Serum transaminase levels – ...
Laboratory test: – Complete blood cell (CBC) count with differential – Serum blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and creatinine leve...
COMPLICATION • Pleural effusion - When fluid accumulates between the pleura and the chest wall due to the large amount of ...
• Lung abscess - A lung abscess develops when the infection has destroyed lung tissue and a cavity filled with pus is form...
• Septicemia - When bacteremia occurs septicemia can follow, as this is an infection that is spread throughout the body. T...
MANAGEMENT • General management • Pharmacological management • Surgical management • Nursing management
GENERAL MANAGEMENT • Fowlers/ semi fowlers position • Oxygen administration • Incentive spirometry exercise • Deep breathi...
PHARMACOLOGICAL MANAGEMENT • Streptococcus Pneumonia : – Penicillin G or Penicillin V, or amoxicillin clavulanate (Augment...
• Mycoplasma Pneumonia : – Doxycycline, macrolides, Fluoroquinolone • Klebsiella Pneumonia : – 3rd generation cephalospori...
SURGICAL MANAGEMENT
NURSING DIAGNOSIS • Impaired gas exchange related to inflammatory pulmonary infection, Alveolar-capillary membrane changes...
• Ineffective airway clearance related to copius secretions evidenced by presence of retained secretions, changes in respi...
• Acute pain on chest related to increased effort of breath as evidenced by pain scale • Impaired tissue perfusion related...
PNEUMONIA
PNEUMONIA
PNEUMONIA

PNEUMONIA

PNEUMONIA

×