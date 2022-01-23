GDSC IIITM - Discover Your Domain

We are Google Developer Student Club, IIITM Gwalior (GDSC-IIITM), and are a community officiated by Google, which is open to everyone with a knack for development.



We aim to improve, promote and propagate the spirit of development, alongside an ever growing developer community.



This event is aimed at providing a basic overview of the most popular development fields by people who are specialised in these industry demanded domains, this will allow the attendees to gain a sense of clarity in terms of which fields intrigue them and how they should go about exploring them, hence, kickstarting their development journey.