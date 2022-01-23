Successfully reported this slideshow.
GDSC IIITM - Discover Your Domain

Jan. 23, 2022
We are Google Developer Student Club, IIITM Gwalior (GDSC-IIITM), and are a community officiated by Google, which is open to everyone with a knack for development.

We aim to improve, promote and propagate the spirit of development, alongside an ever growing developer community.

This event is aimed at providing a basic overview of the most popular development fields by people who are specialised in these industry demanded domains, this will allow the attendees to gain a sense of clarity in terms of which fields intrigue them and how they should go about exploring them, hence, kickstarting their development journey.

  1. 1. Discover Your Domain
  2. 2. Manish Kumar GDSC Lead / Cloud Computing Head Cloud Computing A decade and a half ago, if you wanted to setup your own website, ﬁrst you would’ve to buy the computers, or the servers on your own, connect them to the internet, take care of their electricity, cooling and maintenance, and then code and deploy your application. Really a hassle, isn’t it? Cloud computing takes all that away, by letting you spin up computers of any power, in a matter of minutes. And this is just a basic gist of Cloud Computing, as there’s a lot more to explore. Major Cloud Providers you can learn: Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Amazon Web Services (AWS) Microsoft Azure
  3. 3. Debaditya Pal AI/ML Head Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning In school, code was deﬁned as a strict set of instructions for the computer to follow. What if these instructions weren’t strict? What if you could teach your computer how to learn a task instead of just blindly solve for it. Artiﬁcial Intelligence tries to mimic human like intelligence, but in inanimate computers. It has a huge scope of research. Additionally, it is the coolest sounding specialization.
  4. 4. Swarnim Gupta Android Head Cross Platform Application Development Open Handset Alliance developed Android for the ﬁrst time and Google Sponsored the project initially and then later acquired the whole company. Android is a layered environment, one that is built upon a foundation of the Linux kernel and it is a Open Source OS. Some Popular Ways to develop an App : Native : 1. Android : Java / kotlin 2. IOS : Swift / Objective C Cross Platform : 1. React Native : Javascript 2. Flutter : Dart
  5. 5. Sakshi Dhamija Open Source Head Open Source Linux, Ubuntu, Firefox, VS Code, Android Studio, PyCharm and the list goes on… Stuck in a project you are no longer interested in? Diﬃculty in keeping up with the latest trends and advancements? Love developing but not interested in documentation? Have wonderful ideas for projects but lack in required skill set ? Well, why remorse, when you can open source!
  6. 6. - Let’s start by imagining your life without internet and many of those websites in this lockdown. (I know what’s going on in your mind). Can’t, Right? - Browsers are the most ﬂexible piece of software you will ever come across and web is the most ﬂexible platform. - Still confused about this fact. Go check 2021 stackoverﬂow developer survey. HTML, CSS, And JS account for more than 50% of developer’s interest. - I see web dev as the most powerful way of implementing ideas and showing it to the whole world. Nikhil Gupta Web Development Head Web Development
  7. 7. Anurag Srivastava Blockchain Head Blockchain Development In past, wars were fought over land but today wars are fought for Data , With increasing Supremacy and Monopoly of Big Tech there has been a lot of polarization of data in last couple of decade thereby making data and so the are the opportunities , a privilege of only a few. Blockchain oﬀers a way out of this mess it oﬀers a decentralized network where all data is publicly broadcasted to all the nodes across the globe in order to publish it over the network . Once the data has been published over a blockchain network it can be re-veriﬁed in the future in case of any sort of discrepancy.
  8. 8. Sumit Shinde Technical Head Technical Head - At the most basic level, Web3 refers to a decentralized online ecosystem based on the blockchain. Platforms and apps built on Web3 won’t be owned by a central gatekeeper, but rather by users, who will earn their ownership stake by helping to develop and maintain those services. - more in Web3 ? - NFTs - Metaverse Fun fact - This kitty below went for a price of 4.5 crore INR. Feel dumb? Cause I do >.<
  9. 9. bit.ly/dsc-iiitm
  10. 10. Thank you! @dsc_iiitm @dsc-iiitm https://bit.ly/dsc-iiitm https://discord.gg/ GPt6UmY

