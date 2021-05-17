Successfully reported this slideshow.
CALENDARUL SUFLETULUI de Rudolf Steiner
Prefaţă la ediţia repetată din 1918 Cursul anului îşi are propria viaţă. Cu această viaţă sufletul uman îşi poate dezvolta...
Remarcile traducătorului versiunii de față Cele de mai jos sunt 52 de dispoziţii – săptămânale, i.e. pentru fiecare săptăm...
Săptămâna 1 /5 - 11 Aprilie, Dispoziţie de Paşte/ Când Soarele din cosmice întinderi Simţirii omeneşti îi glăsuieşte Şi di...
Săptămâna 3 /19 Aprilie - 25 Aprilie/ Vorbeşte către Univers, Uitându-se pe sine Şi amintindu-şi de-unde-a mers, Crescându...
Săptămâna 5 /3 - 9 Mai/ Țâșnind din adâncimi spirituale, Țesând cu spor în larguri spaţiale, Dezvăluie lumina a zeilor luc...
Săptămâna 7 /17 Mai - 23 Mai/ Chiar sinele îmi poate evada De cosmica lumină-atras puternic. Tu, presimţire, ferm cu forţa...
Săptămâna 9 /31 Mai - 6 Iunie/ Când uit de separarea voii mele, Căldura lumii - vestitoarea verii - Îmi umple-n duh şi suf...
Săptămâna 11 /14 - 20 Iunie/ ’N-această oră însorită Să-ncapi o veste îţi revine: Frumosul cosmic când l-admiri În tine în...
Săptămâna 13 /28 Iunie - 4 Iulie/ Fiind în înălţimile simţirii Simt cum mi se aprinde în adâncuri Din văpăiate lumi spirit...
Săptămâna 15 /12 - 18 Iulie/ Eu simt de parcă este fermecată În arătarea lumii a duhului lucrare: Într-a simţirii ceaţă ea...
Săptămâna 17 /26 Iulie - 1 August/ Îmi glăsuieşte Cosmicul Cuvânt, Pe Care prin a simţurilor porţi Mi s-a îngăduit să-L po...
Săptămâna 19 /9 - 15 August/ Ce-am primit de curând în mod tainic Să cuprind cu a mea amintire – Asta trudei de-acum rost ...
Săptămâna 21 /23 - 29 August/ Eu simt cum forţă nouă-n mine creşte Vigoarea-i mă re-ntoarce-n mine însumi; Eu simt cum pri...
Săptămâna 23 /6 - 12 Septembrie/ Acum automnal se-atenuează Al simţurilor stimul spre senzaţii; Pătrund într-a luminii cla...
Săptămâna 25 /20 - 26 Septembrie/ Îngăduit îmi este acum să-mi aparţin Şi strălucind lumină internă să înşir Spre-ntunecim...
Săptămâna 27 /4 - 10 Octombrie/ Pătrunderea-n adâncul fiinţări-mi Trezeşte-un dor ce-i plin de presimţire: Prin auto-obser...
Săptămâna 29 /18 - 24 Octombrie/ Eu însumi lumina gândirii S-aprind cu vigoare-n lăuntru Şi celor trăite să dau tălmăcire ...
Săptămâna 31 /1 - 7 Noiembrie/ Lumina dintr-a duhului străfunduri Solar ’n-afară tinde să țâșnească, Devine forţă a voinţe...
Săptămâna 33 /15 - 21 Noiembrie/ Într-un sfârșit, aşa simt universul: Că făr convieţuirea-mi sufletească, În sine-ar fi do...
Săptămâna 35 /29 Noiembrie - 5 Decembrie/ Pot dreapta existenţă s-o cunosc Încât ea reflectare să-şi găsească În sufleteşt...
Săptămâna 37 /13 - 19 Decembrie/ În noaptea iernii lumii lumină-n duh s-aducă S-avântă cu ardoare mea inimă acum Ca germen...
Săptămâna 39 /27 Decembrie - 2 Ianuarie/ Dedat spiritualei revelaţii Primesc lumina cosmicei vieţi; Puterea cugetării, mai...
Săptămâna 41 /10 - 16 Ianuarie/ Puterea sufletească creativă Ea tinde dintr-al inimii temei Divine forţe-n viaţa omenească...
Săptămâna 43 /24 - 30 Ianuarie/ În adâncimi tenebre ale iernii Se-ncinge dreaptă-a duhului fiinţă; Ea aparenţei lumii îi o...
Săptămâna 45 /7 - 13 Februarie/ Puterea cugetării creşte ferm Cu naşterea în duh fiind unită. Ea luminează-imboldul pal de...
Săptămâna 47 /21 - 27 Februarie/ De peste tot plăcerea devenirii Apare, întețind a mele simţuri; Găsească ea a mea gândire...
Săptămâna 49 /7 - 13 Martie/ Eu simt puterea existenţei lumii - Astfel vorbeşte claritatea minţii, Rememorându-și creştere...
Săptămâna 51 /21 - 27 Martie/ În mijlocul fiinţei omeneşti Mulţimea de senzaţii se revarsă; Al Cosmosului Duh se regăseşte...
Calendarul sufletului

Calendarul Sufletului - de Rudolf Steiner
Traducere - de Andrei Onea

Calendarul sufletului

  1. 1. CALENDARUL SUFLETULUI de Rudolf Steiner
  2. 2. Prefaţă la ediţia repetată din 1918 Cursul anului îşi are propria viaţă. Cu această viaţă sufletul uman îşi poate dezvolta un sentiment-unison. În cazul în care sufletul se deschide influenţelor, care vorbesc cu el atât de diferit de la săptămână la săptămână, el va găsi percepţia corectă a lui însuşi. Astfel sufletul va simţi forţele, în creştere interioară, care îl vor întări. El va observa că aceste forţe interne vor să fie trezite – trezite prin abilitatea sufletului de a participa la mersul semnificativ al lumii, aşa cum vieţuieşte el în ritmurile timpului. Astfel sufletul devine pe deplin conştient de delicatele dar vitalele fire ale vieţii care există între el însuşi şi lumea în care el a fost născut. În acest calendar fiecărei săptămâni îi este prescrisă câte o strofă. Aceasta va permite sufletului să participe activ în devenirea vieţii anului aşa cum ea se desfăşoară de la săptămână la săptămână. Fiecare strofă ar trebui să răsune în suflet odată cu unirea lui cu viaţa anului. Un sentiment sănătos de "co-uniune" cu mersul naturii, şi derivata "regăsire de sine" se intenţionează aici, în convingerea că sentimentul-unison cu mersul lumii, după cum este dezvăluit în aceste strofe, este ceva de care sufletul îi este dor când se înţelege pe sine cu adevărat. Rudolf Steiner 1918
  3. 3. Remarcile traducătorului versiunii de față Cele de mai jos sunt 52 de dispoziţii – săptămânale, i.e. pentru fiecare săptămână a anului, durând din Duminică până Sâmbătă. Prima săptămână este cea care începe cu Duminica de Paşte. Astfel, fiecare an va avea un alt început şi sfârșit. Datele incluse înaintea fiecărei săptămâni în versiunea de faţă coincid cu datarea zilelor în anul 33/34 a erei noastre. Înveşmântarea strofelor în versiunea de față este comodă. Strofele pot deveni dispoziţii ce vor pune în armonie veritabilă Omul şi Universul. Andrei Onea 9 Martie 2012 /p.s. În texte: Presimțire = intuiție = simțul adevărului/
  4. 4. Săptămâna 1 /5 - 11 Aprilie, Dispoziţie de Paşte/ Când Soarele din cosmice întinderi Simţirii omeneşti îi glăsuieşte Şi din adânc de suflet bucuria Luminii-n contemplare se uneşte, Atunci pornesc din învelişul sinei Gândiri în depărtările de spaţiu Şi leagă într-o strânsă încleştare Pe om şi Duh în unică suflare. Săptămâna 2 /12 - 18 Aprilie/ În cele ale lumii de afară Gândirea-şi pierde propria-i putere; A spiritului lumi acum găsesc Din nou vlăstarul său cel omenesc, Cel care al său germen – chiar în ele, Dar rodul sufletesc – abia în sine Va trebui cu timpul să găsească.
  5. 5. Săptămâna 3 /19 Aprilie - 25 Aprilie/ Vorbeşte către Univers, Uitându-se pe sine Şi amintindu-şi de-unde-a mers, Crescândul eu din mine: În tine, descotoşmănat De-a mele părţi anume, Pătrund ce sunt cu-adevărat. Săptămâna 4 /26 Aprilie - 2 Mai/ Eu simt fiinţa-mi până-n miezu-i – Vorbeşte simţământu-mi care În lumea ce-i scăldată-n soare Cu lucii valuri se uneşte; El vrea să-i dăruie gândirii Căldură întru limpezime, Voind pe om şi-ntreaga lume Să-i lege-n strânsă uniune.
  6. 6. Săptămâna 5 /3 - 9 Mai/ Țâșnind din adâncimi spirituale, Țesând cu spor în larguri spaţiale, Dezvăluie lumina a zeilor lucrare; A sufletului fire apare-n ea Lărgită cosmic Şi eliberată De strâmta închistare personală. Săptămâna 6 /10 - 16 Mai/ Debarasat de-ngusta limitare Eu sunt şi mă găsesc pe mine însumi Drept cosmică-anumită revelare În forţele de timp şi spaţiale; El – cosmosul – mi-arată pretutindeni Ca arhetip al lumilor divine Tot adevărul proprie-mi imagini.
  7. 7. Săptămâna 7 /17 Mai - 23 Mai/ Chiar sinele îmi poate evada De cosmica lumină-atras puternic. Tu, presimţire, ferm cu forţa ta În drepturile tale intră grabnic, Preia tu locul forţelor gândirii, Ce-n lumi strălucitoare a simţirii Ar vrea pe sine însăşi să se piardă. Săptămâna 8 /24 - 30 Mai/ Îmi cresc sporit puterile simţirii Unită cu a îngerilor muncă, Ea îmi deprimă forţele gândirii Adânc până la tulbure visare. De-ar fi ca o divină entitate Să vrea cu al meu suflet să se-unească, Ar trebui gândirea-mi omenească Atunci s-adaste-n stare de visare.
  8. 8. Săptămâna 9 /31 Mai - 6 Iunie/ Când uit de separarea voii mele, Căldura lumii - vestitoarea verii - Îmi umple-n duh şi suflet fiinţarea; Ca în lumină să mă pierd – Mă-ndrumă-al spiritului văz, Iar presimţirea îmi vesti: Te pierde spre a te găsi. Săptămâna 10 /7 - 13 Iunie/ Spre înalturile verii Se ridică Soare-luce; Şi simţirea mi se duce Spre întinderile zării. Îmi tresaltă presimţirea, Înăuntru surd vesteşte: Tu odată-i înţelege – Te-a trăit Dumnezeirea.
  9. 9. Săptămâna 11 /14 - 20 Iunie/ ’N-această oră însorită Să-ncapi o veste îţi revine: Frumosul cosmic când l-admiri În tine însuţi viu să simţi: Se poate pierde eul-om Ca să renască-n eul-cosmic. Săptămâna 12 /21 - 27 Iunie, Dispoziţie de Sînziene / Ioaneică/ A luminii frumoasă lucire Mă împinge din hău sufletesc Forţa vieţii - divină - din mine Spre zbor cosmic s-o dau, s-o dezleg; Să mă las de ce zace în mine Şi cu-ncredere să-mi caut sinea În lumina, căldura din cer.
  10. 10. Săptămâna 13 /28 Iunie - 4 Iulie/ Fiind în înălţimile simţirii Simt cum mi se aprinde în adâncuri Din văpăiate lumi spirituale Al îngerilor glas de adevăr: În spirit presimţind să cercetezi Şi înrudit cu el să te găseşti. Săptămâna 14 /5 - 11 Iulie/ Dedat descoperirilor din simţuri Pierdui imboldul proprie-mi fiinţe, Părea visarea ce dormea în gânduri Că vrea să-mi fure sinea, ameţind-o, Dar iată trezitor se-apropie de mine Prin simţuri revelată cosmica gândire.
  11. 11. Săptămâna 15 /12 - 18 Iulie/ Eu simt de parcă este fermecată În arătarea lumii a duhului lucrare: Într-a simţirii ceaţă ea Mi-a-nvăluit fiinţa mea Spre-a-mi dărui puterea – Pe care să şi-o dea e-inapt În limitele sale eu-mi este. Săptămâna 16 /19 - 25 Iulie/ S-adăpostesc lăuntric al spiritului dar Mă-ndeamnă cu putere presimţirea, Maturizatul har din cer primit în dar În suflet să se coacă Şi să-ntărească sinea-mi.
  12. 12. Săptămâna 17 /26 Iulie - 1 August/ Îmi glăsuieşte Cosmicul Cuvânt, Pe Care prin a simţurilor porţi Mi s-a îngăduit să-L port spre suflet: Îţi umple adâncimile de spirit Cu ale mele cosmice întinderi Spre-a mă găsi cândva pe Mine-n tine. Săptămâna 18 /2 - 8 August/ Putea-voi oare sufletul extinde, Ca el să fie apt să se unească Cu-a Cosmicului Verb sămânţă-n mine? Nevoie simt cea forţă de-a găsi Cari sufletulu-mi formă-aşa să-i dea Ce haină demnă duhului să fie.
  13. 13. Săptămâna 19 /9 - 15 August/ Ce-am primit de curând în mod tainic Să cuprind cu a mea amintire – Asta trudei de-acum rost să-mi fie; Crescând, aceasta forţe proprii În mine însumi va trezi Şi m-a reda pe mine mie. Săptămâna 20 /16 - 22 August/ Aşa îmi simt acum fiinţa – Departe de a lumii viaţă În sine însăşi s-ar fi stins Şi construind doar pe-al său sol S-ar hărăzi pe sine morţii.
  14. 14. Săptămâna 21 /23 - 29 August/ Eu simt cum forţă nouă-n mine creşte Vigoarea-i mă re-ntoarce-n mine însumi; Eu simt cum prinde germenul putere Şi, plină de lumină, presimţirea Țesând intern la-nvigorarea sinei. Săptămâna 22 /30 August - 5 Septembrie/ Lumina din întinderi spaţiale Înuntru-mi îşi continuă ardoarea: Devine ea lumină sufletească Şi luce-ntr-adâncimi spirituale Ca naştere să dea la roade-anume Ce sinea mea din sinea-universală S-o coacă într-a timpului lucrare.
  15. 15. Săptămâna 23 /6 - 12 Septembrie/ Acum automnal se-atenuează Al simţurilor stimul spre senzaţii; Pătrund într-a luminii claritate Opace-surde văluri ale ceţii. Contemplu într-a spaţiului întinderi A lumii automnală somnolenţă; Pe sine însăşi vara Mi s-a predat în dar. Săptămâna 24 /13 - 19 Septembrie/ Creându-se pe sine-n permanenţă, Fiinţa sufletească se percepe; Al lumii duh, strădaniei loial, Renaşte în cunoaşterea de sine; Din-ntunecimi de suflet el creează De sine sentiment – fruct al voinţei.
  16. 16. Săptămâna 25 /20 - 26 Septembrie/ Îngăduit îmi este acum să-mi aparţin Şi strălucind lumină internă să înşir Spre-ntunecimi de spaţiu, spre-ntunecimi de timp. Natura-n mod firesc ne-mbie către somn, Dar sufletul adânc în sine să vegheze Şi-aşa veghind să poarte a soarelui văpăi În recile şi seci talazuri ale iernii. Săptămâna 26 /27 Septembrie - 3 Octombrie, Dispoziţie Mihaelică/ Natură,-a ta maternă fiinţare O port în sânul chiar al vrerii mele, Şi-a melei vreri putere-nvăpăiată A duhulu-mi imbolduri le-oţeleşte De sine sentiment pentru a naşte Ca el pe mine-n mine să mă poarte.
  17. 17. Săptămâna 27 /4 - 10 Octombrie/ Pătrunderea-n adâncul fiinţări-mi Trezeşte-un dor ce-i plin de presimţire: Prin auto-observare m-oi găsi Fiind ca o sămânţă, dar al verii, Ce încălzindu-se trăieşte-n toiul toamnei Şi forţa sufletească mi-o-ntăreşte. Săptămâna 28 /11 - 17 Octombrie/ Eu pot, fiind lăuntric din nou învigorat, Al proprie-mi fiinţe să-i simt întregul larg Şi, de putere plin, iradieri de gânduri Din forţa însorită a sufletului meu S-le-ndrept spre dezlegarea tainei vieţii Şi să-mplinesc dorinţe care poate Deja-şi vedeau speranţa cu-aripile lăsate.
  18. 18. Săptămâna 29 /18 - 24 Octombrie/ Eu însumi lumina gândirii S-aprind cu vigoare-n lăuntru Şi celor trăite să dau tălmăcire Din matca puterii a duhului lumii – Îmi e moştenirea a verii trecute, E liniştea toamnei şi-a iernii speranţă. Săptămâna 30 /25 - 31 Octombrie/ În razele solare sufleteşti S-arată-ale gândirii fructe coapte; Spre siguranţa conştientă-a sinei Simţirea-ntreagă se transfigurează. De bucurie plin, eu pot simţi Spirituală-a toamnei deşteptare: Curând în mine iarna va trezi A sufletului vară.
  19. 19. Săptămâna 31 /1 - 7 Noiembrie/ Lumina dintr-a duhului străfunduri Solar ’n-afară tinde să țâșnească, Devine forţă a voinţei vieţii Şi luce într-a simţurilor umbră, Ca forţe să dezlege ce-or să lase Puterile creaţiei din suflet În opera umană să se coacă. Săptămâna 32 /8 - 14 Noiembrie/ Simt propria-mi putere cum dă roade Şi întărindu-se mă dăruieşte lumii; Simt propria-mi fiinţă cum prinde la putere Să dobândesc sporit luciditate-anume În împletirile urzirii vieţii.
  20. 20. Săptămâna 33 /15 - 21 Noiembrie/ Într-un sfârșit, aşa simt universul: Că făr convieţuirea-mi sufletească, În sine-ar fi doar rece, vidă viaţă; Şi sec de forţa de manifestare, De recreare nouă-n suflet, În el doar moarte ar găsi. Săptămâna 34 /22 - 28 Noiembrie/ Să simt misterios adânc în mine Cum toate ce-s păstrate îndelung Se-nvigorează-n simţul nou de sine: Trezind, să toarne ele-înalte forţe În acţiuni externe-a vieţii mele Şi, devenind, mă-mprimă-n existenţă.
  21. 21. Săptămâna 35 /29 Noiembrie - 5 Decembrie/ Pot dreapta existenţă s-o cunosc Încât ea reflectare să-şi găsească În sufleteşti impulsuri creative? Simt că mi-e dată-acum putere Ca eul meu cu-a cosmicului Sine Modest să altoiesc. Săptămâna 36 /6 - 12 Decembrie/ În fiinţa-mi adânc glăsuieşte Cu intenţie spre revelare În mod tainic Cuvântul Ceresc: Îmbibă ţintei muncii tale Lumina mea spirituală Spre-a te sacrifica prin Mine.
  22. 22. Săptămâna 37 /13 - 19 Decembrie/ În noaptea iernii lumii lumină-n duh s-aducă S-avântă cu ardoare mea inimă acum Ca germeni de lumină de suflet îmbibate Să-nfigă rădăcini în temelia lumii Şi Sacrul Verb răsune într-a simţirii beznă Schimbând înfăţişarea a toate ce există. Săptămâna 38 /20 - 26 Decembrie, Dispoziţie de Crăciun/ Eu simt acum că este de vrajă liberat Copilul duh din adâncimi de suflet; În multpreaclară-a inimii lumină Cuvântul Cosmic Sfânt a generat Cerescul fruct legat nădăjduirii, Ce creşte jubilând spre-ndepărtate lumi Dintr-a fiinţei mele divine temelii.
  23. 23. Săptămâna 39 /27 Decembrie - 2 Ianuarie/ Dedat spiritualei revelaţii Primesc lumina cosmicei vieţi; Puterea cugetării, mai lucidă, Tărie prinde - mie să mă dea; Şi trezitor din a gândirii forţă De sine sentiment mi se desprinde. Săptămâna 40 /3 - 9 Ianuarie/ Şi sunt eu-în-ale duhului adâncuri, Atunci se umple-n temelii de suflet Din inima chiar lumilor iubirii A separării mele iluzie deşartă Cu-nflăcărata forţă a Cosmicului Verb.
  24. 24. Săptămâna 41 /10 - 16 Ianuarie/ Puterea sufletească creativă Ea tinde dintr-al inimii temei Divine forţe-n viaţa omenească Spre dreapta acţiune să-nvăpaie, Spre a se afirma pe sine însăşi În dragoste şi operă umană. Săptămâna 42 /17 - 23 Ianuarie/ În această-ntunecată iarnă Sufletul ardent se simte-impus Să-şi aplice forţa înnăscută Ca spre ţărmuri sumbre să fi’ dus, Prin căldura inimii să simtă Revelarea lumii senzitive.
  25. 25. Săptămâna 43 /24 - 30 Ianuarie/ În adâncimi tenebre ale iernii Se-ncinge dreaptă-a duhului fiinţă; Ea aparenţei lumii îi oferă Din inimă puterile de-a fi; Răceala lumii este dârz sfidată De focul sufletesc chiar din lăuntru-mi. Săptămâna 44 /31 Ianuarie - 6 Februarie/ Captând alura noilor senzaţii, A sufletului claritate umple, De naşterea în duh luând aminte, Confuza devenire a lumii germinânde Cu a gândirii mele voinţă creatoare.
  26. 26. Săptămâna 45 /7 - 13 Februarie/ Puterea cugetării creşte ferm Cu naşterea în duh fiind unită. Ea luminează-imboldul pal de simţuri Spre-aduce claritate mai deplină. Când abundenţa sufletului tinde Cu-a lumii devenire să se-unească, A simţurilor muncă trebui-va Lucoarea cugetării să primească. Săptămâna 46 /14 - 20 Februarie/ Ea, lumea, ameninţă complet să copleşească Puterea intrinsecă a sufletului meu; Acum apari în scenă tu ţinere de minte Din adâncimi de spirit lumină tu să chemi Şi întăreşte-mi văzul Ce numai prin voinţă Se poate ferm susţine.
  27. 27. Săptămâna 47 /21 - 27 Februarie/ De peste tot plăcerea devenirii Apare, întețind a mele simţuri; Găsească ea a mea gândire-n forţă Formată de puterile divine Cari vieţuiesc în mine cu tărie. Săptămâna 48 /28 Februarie - 6 Martie/ În lumina ce din cosmice înalturi Cu putere vrea în suflet să se verse Cosmic cuget să îmbibe siguranță Ca a sufletului taine să dezlege, Ca, strângând mănunchi a razelor ei forţă, Ea iubire să trezească-n noastre inimi.
  28. 28. Săptămâna 49 /7 - 13 Martie/ Eu simt puterea existenţei lumii - Astfel vorbeşte claritatea minţii, Rememorându-și creşterea în spirit În cosmicele nopţi întunecate, Şi-ntinde spre a lumii zi ce vine Interne raze de nădejde pline. Săptămâna 50 /14 - 20 Martie/ Îi spune eului uman, În revelaţie robustă Şi desfăcându-şi forţe proprii, Plăcerea creşterii din lume: Vărsând în tine viaţa-mi însăşi Din vraja magică a ei Ating eu scopul meu veridic.
  29. 29. Săptămâna 51 /21 - 27 Martie/ În mijlocul fiinţei omeneşti Mulţimea de senzaţii se revarsă; Al Cosmosului Duh se regăseşte În oglindirea ochiului uman, Ce energia sa din Duhul Cosmic Va trebui din nou să şi-o creeze. Săptămâna 52 /28 Martie - 3 Aprilie/ Când din esenţa temeliei sufleteşti Se-ndreaptă spiritul spre lumile de-afară Şi frumuseţea izvorăşte dinspre tot, Din înălţimile cereşti atunci coboară A vieţii forţă într-a omului substanţă Şi ea uneşte cu putere-acţionând Natura Duhului cu-a omului fiinţă.

