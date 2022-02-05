Successfully reported this slideshow.
These 4 Classic Fairy Tales Are Hands Down The Most Popular!

Feb. 05, 2022
Did you know that reading together as a family is proven to bring happiness and closer relationships for everyone? Good Night Saga is a collection of online children's bedtime stories reading that can help you and your children form strong bonds.

  1. 1. These 4 Classic Fairy Tales Are Hands-Down The Most Popular! The sweet memories of childhood often bring people back to the world of fairy tales. It never fails to bring a smile to our faces whenever we remember tales of magic, dragons, and evilness being defeated. Parents can foster their children's creativity and bond with them by reading or listening to classic stories. This blog will be very helpful for anyone looking for bedtime stories for their children. Take a look at some of the finest and timeless fairy tales that can fill your child's childhood with color and blossom. 1. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Her inherent kindness and beauty make Snow White a beloved princess. Snow White's beauty makes an evil queen spend all her life envious of it. The prince ends up being Snow White's best friend, and they are both happy in the end. By contrast, the evil queen pursues meaningless physical beauty, losing the peace in her life and leading an unhappy life. Lesson: Having physical beauty as your object of lust will keep you from finding peace. Kids are also encouraged to be gracious and kind like Snow White.
  2. 2. 2. The Sleeping Beauty Story
  3. 3. The Sleeping Beauty Story shares resemblance with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs tale. Sleeping Beauty, a magical princess cursed by a wicked fairy, is the protagonist of the story. On the night of her 16th birthday, Beauty is found sleeping by her prince charming and awakens after a long time of slumber. The Sleeping Beauty Story has also been interpreted differently, as do other fairy tales. The most successful movie in 2014 was Disney's Maleficent. Lesson: In the end, love conquers all despite the challenges of growing up. 3. Cinderella Fairy tales such as Cinderella have been popular for generations. A classic story that will continue to be loved for generations to come. Cinderella lived with her stepmother and stepsisters, an evil pair. Her glass slipper allowed her to escape her difficult life and find her prince charming.
  4. 4. Many variations of Cinderella's story have been told over the centuries. The 1812 edition of “Brother Grimm” is the most popular Cinderella version. Cinderella is getting a modern makeover in Disney's 2021 Cinderella movie. Lesson: This story teaches children to never give up on dreams, no matter what hardships life throws at them. 4. The Beauty and the Beast There's real royalty in the fairy tale Beauty and the Beast. Belle is imprisoned by a spoiled prince who turns into a beast. In the end, he becomes a real prince only after he learns to love Belle. It is believed that the couple in this fairy tale lived in 1500s France. The royal court servants' daughter he married, and they had seven children, was a surprising twist of events. Lesson: We should prioritize internal qualities over external ones.
  5. 5. The Takeaway! In this digital age, do you wonder how your child can benefit from centuries-old fairy tales? Fairy tales are always able to give your kid a happy and memorable childhood, regardless of how old they are. No matter what the classic magic stories are, all children can reap many benefits from reading them. Resource: https://goodnightsagastories.blogspot.com/2021/11/these-4-classic-fairy-tales-are-hands- down-the-most-popular.html Contact Us Website: https://goodnightsaga.com Email: info@goodnightsaga.com

