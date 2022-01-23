Successfully reported this slideshow.
Exploring The Details Of Bedtime Stories - Good Night Saga

Jan. 23, 2022
Do you seem interested in bedtime stories? Good Night Saga offers bedtime stories for your kids free of cost. Stories play an important role in a child's life to create a superior human being. Visit our website now! https://goodnightsaga.com

  1. 1. Exploring The Details Of Bedtime Stories Bedtime stories are a child’s first encounter with things like creative tales and imagination. Every kid grows up reading bedtime stories. They help children learn morals, get better at grammar, and even make them aware of various dangers in life! It’s like a treasure for children, isn’t it? But have you ever surfed the internet, searched up bedtime stories for kids free out of impulse, and gone on a reading spree? If you have, you might have been enlightened differently. Your adult self is adept in your language and aware of various literary devices. So, when you read those bedtime stories again, you start seeing things in the story you might not have noticed as a child. This makes you know more about those hidden details, doesn’t it? So, we’ll do just that.
  2. 2. Different details in Hansel and Gretel Let’s take the Hansel and Gretel story as an example. The first question that comes to mind when reading is why did the woodcutter abandon his kids in the first place? Didn’t he love his children a lot? This question can be answered if we think about how everything creative has some influence from reality. Likewise, the Hansel and Gretel story was inspired by a real-life incident. There had been a huge famine during the 14th century. It was such a bad situation the elderly died voluntarily to provide the younger generation some food. Hunger is one of the basic instincts in human beings and it can make you do things you can’t even imagine sometimes. So, we can say that the reason the woodcutter abandoned his children was, in fact, survival. The scarcity of even the basic bread suggests that is the main reason for Hansel and Gretel’s abandonment. Then when Hansel leaves behind breadcrumbs on their road to the woods, it is said that the animals and birds ate those crumbs. But it could also have been all the other kids that were abandoned in the woods during the catastrophe. The gingerbread house symbolizes something similar to how people walking down a desert suddenly sees an oasis full of water. It may tempt the famine-stricken children but turn out to be a trap in the end. Just like that imaginary oasis. The moral of this story is how you shouldn’t trust strangers. But the theme of the story revolves around the crisis of survival mostly. Hansel and Gretel go through so much in the story but never do they lose hope. Because they had to survive. Hansel and Gretel are great characters to learn perseverance from.
  3. 3. The Frog Prince Another great example to explore details in bedtime stories is the Frog Prince. Unbeknown to many, there is another character in the story called Iron Henry. He was the prince’s loyal servant and never stopped serving him despite the prince turning into a frog. Iron Henry symbolizes loyalty greatly. He had iron bands wrapped around his heart because he refused to stop serving the prince and yet continued to do so. The princess represents human beings in general. Running away after getting her golden ball despite having promised something else implies the selfishness that resides in all human beings. The change in her attitude after the frog turns into the prince also represents the general reaction of human beings. People often change their attitude on knowing the true power someone they previously despised holds. The Takeaway Bedtime stories may be for kids however, the intricate details in the stories are interesting enough even for adults. If you wish to understand these details, start with searching up bedtime stories for kids free on the internet and reading evet. Then move on to the original drafts of these stories. You will be surprised at the changes in the stories over time.
  4. 4. Bedtime stories are, after all, creative pieces of artwork. And art can be interpreted in so many different ways! The creator would have written it with something in mind, but different readers would interpret it in different ways. Not to mention, the tales told in bedtime stories are almost as old as time itself. Surely, some things could have been lost in translation or lost in time itself. And that fact that despite losing so much text over the years, these stories are still alive and popular speaks volumes. Contact Us: Website: https://goodnightsaga.com Email: info@goodnightsaga.com

